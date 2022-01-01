Salsa Verde Restaurant
No reviews yet
325 NY-100
Somers, NY 10589
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Salsa con Tostadas
Green Tomatillo or Tomato Dip Sauce, Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells
Guacamole
Avocado Dip Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells
Diablitos
Warm Breaded Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
Chalupas
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas w/ Green or Red Sauce, Onions and Cotija Cheese
Taquitos
Cheese or Potato Deep Fried Corn Tortilla w/ Choice of Green or Red Sauce
Huaraches
Warm Corn Dough w/ Green or Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Onions and Sour Cream
Tamales
Steamed Corn Dough w/Green Sauce and Pork or Mole Sauce and Chicken
Alitas de Pollo
Crispy Mango Habanero Chicken wings
Nachos
Cheese Baked Tortilla Chips w/ Beans, Chicken, Picode Gallo and Sour Cream
Quesadilla
Melted Cheese Flour Tortilla w/ Guac, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Rajas con Queso
Bell and Jalapeño Peppers,w/Melted Cheese and Corn Tortillas
Sampler Platter
Soups & Salads
Cesar con Pollo
Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken
Aguacate Salad
Romain Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Queso Fresco, Balsamic Vinagrette
Mixta con Pollo
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onions, Balsamic Vinagrette and Chicken
Pozole
Hominy Chicken Based, Dry Herbs
Consomé
Chicken Broth Based, Potatoand Chicken
Tortilla Soup
Ancho Pasilla and Morita Chiles Based, Veggies, Avocado, Cheese and Crunchy Tortilla Stripes
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Spiced Marinated Pork
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated Top Round Loin
Cecina Taco
Cured Thin Beef
Carnitas Taco
Herbed Cooked Pork
Cueritos Taco
Herbed Cooked Pork Soft Skin
Chorizo Taco
Spicy Mexican Sausage
Pollo Grilled Taco
Herbed Marinated Chicken
Pollo Guajillo Sauce Taco
Shreded Guajillo Sauce Cooked Chicken
Pescado Baja Taco
Beer Battered Cod Fish
Camarón Taco
Marinated Shrimp
Arabe Taco
Herb Marinated Pork Pork
Ropa Vieja Taco
Birria Taco
Cauliflower Taco
Vegetarino taco
Burritos
Deluxe Burrito
Shrimp, Guac, Pico, Cheese, Rice and Beans
California Burrito
Chicken, Guac, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans
Bistec Burrito
Steak, Guac, Caramelized Onions, Cheese, Rice and Beans
Carnitas Burrito
Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Rice and Beans
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated Pork, Guac, Salsa Verde, Pineapple, Rice and Beans
Chorizo con Huevo Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Soft Chorizo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans
Vegetariano Burrito
Carrots, Zucchinies, Yellow Squash, Cheese, Rice and Beans
Tortas/Cemitas
Al pastor
Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans, Onions and Lettuce
Carne Asada
Steak, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans and Onions
Carnitas
Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans, and Onions
Milaneza
Breaded Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Lettuce and Mayo
Chorizo con Huevo
Soft Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans and Queso Frersco
Cubana
Pork, Ham, Chicken, Franks, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Mayo and Chipotle Peppers
Main Dishes
Rybeye
Churrasco
Skirt Steak, Veggies, Grilled Cactus, Grilled Cheese and Black Beans
Chamorro En Salsa Verde
Enchiladas
Rolled Sauced Corn Tortillas, Chicken or Cheese
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Pork, Salsa Verde, Refried Chorizo Beans
Mole con Pollo
Chicken Covered w/Mole Sauce and Tomato Rice
Cuban Ropa Vieja
Fajitas
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Rice and Beans, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream
Chimichangas
Deep Fried Flour Roll w/Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream
Mahi Mahi
Chilaquiles con Cecina
Fried Corn Tortilla Strips, Red or Green Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Onions and Cecina Beef
Sides
Ricebowl with Meat
Rice, w/Choice of Chicken, Steak Pork Pastor or Pork Carnitas
Rice and Beans
Tomato Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Chorizo Beans
Sautéed Vegetables
Corn on the Cob
Pineapple
Chicharrines
Roasted Jalapeños
Homemade Jalapeños
Side of Tortillas
French Fries
2oz Guac
2oz Pico de Gallo
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Cheese
2oz Lettuce
2oz Tomato
2oz Chopped Jalapeños
Desserts
Liquor
Well Tequila (Conquistador)
Arette Blanco
Arette Reposado
Avion Silver
Avion Reposado
Blue Nectar Silver
Blue Nectar Reposado
Blue Nectar Aîejo
Camarena Silver
Camarena Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casimgos Añejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cenote Silver
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Añejo
Corralejo Silver
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corralejo Triple Destilado Rep
Don Eduardo Silver
Don Eduardo Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Añejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Black Barrel
J Cuervo Trad Blanco
J Cuervo Trad Reposado
Maestro Dobel Silver
Maestro Dobel Reposado
Maestro Dobel Añejo
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Añejo
Milagro Select B Silver
Milagro Select B Reposado
Milagro Select B Añejo
Patron Silver
Cenote Silver
Akul Joven Espadin
Alacran Joven Espadin
Amaras Joven Espadin
Amaras Joven Cupreata
Casamigos Joven Espadin
Creyente Joven
DM Vida
DM Crema de Mezcal
DM Sto Domingo de Albarradas
DM Chichicapa
DM Las Milpas
DM Wild Tepextate
DM Tobala
DM Pechuga Sta Catarina Minas
El Buho Joven Espadin
El Silencio Joven Espadin
Ilegal Joven
Ilegal Reposado
Ilegal Añejo
Los Vecinos del Campo
Pierde Almas LPV
Sombra Joven
Xicaru Reposado
Well Vodka
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Peach
Grey Goose
Grey Goose L'Orange
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Skyy
Skyy Vanilla
Skyy Watermelon
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Coconut
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Empress 1908
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Vodka
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Peach
Grey Goose
Grey Goose L'Orange
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Skyy
Skyy Vanilla
Skyy Watermelon
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Coconut
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Empress 1908
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Appleton Estate Signature
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Mango Fusion
Bacardi Pineapple
Captain Morgan White
Captain Morgan Spiced
Captain Morgan Black
Clement Blanc Agricole
Flor de Caña Silver
Malibu Coconut
Malibu Lime
Mount Gay Silver
Owney's NY Rum
Plantation 5 Years
Plantation Original Dark
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation OFTD Overproof
Leblon
Pirassununga 51
Barsol Selecto Acholado
Well Rum
Appleton Estate Signature
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Mango Fusion
Bacardi Pineapple
Captain Morgan White
Captain Morgan Spiced
Captain Morgan Black
Clement Blanc Agricole
Flor de Caña Silver
Malibu Coconut
Malibu Lime
Mount Gay Silver
Owney's NY Rum
Plantation 5 Years
Plantation Original Dark
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation OFTD Overproof
Leblon
Pirassununga 51
Barsol Selecto Acholado
Well Whiskey
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Macalan 12
Dewar's
Dewar's 12
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Seven Crown
Jack Daniels
Gentleman Jack
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Bulleit 95 Rye
Knob Greek Single Barrel
Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel 14
Maker's Mark
Wild Turkey
Bulleit Bourbon
Jim Bim
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Macalan 12
Dewar's
Dewar's 12
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Seven Crown
Jack Daniels
Gentleman Jack
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Bulleit 95 Rye
Knob Greek Single Barrel
Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel 14
Maker's Mark
Wild Turkey
Bulleit Bourbon
Jim Bim
Southern Comfort
Remy Matin
Hennesy
Martell VS
Martell VSOP
Courvoisier
Fundador
Don Pedro
Presidente
Remy Matin
Hennesy
Martell VS
Martell VSOP
Courvoisier
Fundador
Don Pedro
Presidente
Romana Sambuca
Romana Sambuca Black
Bailey's Irish Cream
Grand Marnier Liqueur D'Orange
Dissarono Liqueur
Cocktails
Salsa Verde Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
Spicy Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Salsa's Cadillac Margarita
The Game Changer Margarita
Puebla Margarita
Chapala
El Diablo
Tequila Paloma
Mezcal Paloma
Sangria
Mojito
Coqueñojito
Flavored Mojito
Caipirinha
Mezcalpolitan
Midnight Margarita
Watermelon Mezcal Margarita
Cocktail Mamacita
Tamarindo Lindo
Well Margarita
SV Margarita Carafe
SV Maragrita 1/2 Carafe
Jalapeño Margarita Carafe
Sangria Carafe
Sangria 1/2 Carafe
House Margarita Carafe
House Margarita 1/2 Carafe
Margarita Wednesday
Sangria Sunday
Cocteles
Libelula
Besos De Mezcal
Primavera
Felicidad Ahumada
Raspado De Chipotle
Mezçai
Smoke On The Water
Oaxacan Dead
Mexican Bee's Knees
Tia Mia
Mezcal Sour
Mayan Mule
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Coquette
Nectar Azul
Perita En Dulce
Peach Cobbler
Aviador
Ultima Palabra
Painkillada
Infante
Elote Cob-bler
Chapulín
Picardia Mexicana
Barrel Aged Black Rider
Barrel Aged Red Rum
Clementina
Smoked Chiquita
Princess Butterfly
Gin Sour
Caipirissimo
Pineapple Daiquiri
Al Pastor Daiquiri
Pisco Taco
Whitexican
Aloha in Town
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Dama de Negro
Hard Apple Cider
La Catrina
Muerto Bali Hai
Nahual
Cola del Alacrán
Beer
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
XX Lager
XX Amber
Pacifico
Sol
Carta Blanca
Tecate
Presidente DR
Mexican Chelada
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Heineken Light
Stella Artrois
Amstel Light
Glutiny Pale Ale Gluten Free
Featured IPA
Keegans Ales Mothers Milk Stout
Buckler
Wine
Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon
Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
Frontera Merlot
Trinity Oaks Merlot
Diseño Malbec
Mirassou Pinot Noir
Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon
Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
Frontera Merlot
Trinity Oaks Merlot
Diseño Malbec
Mirassou Pinot Noir
Lapostolle Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Selection Casa 2013
Frontera Chardonnay
Frontera Pinot Grigio
Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc
Barefoot Riesling
Prima Perla Prosecco
Frontera Chardonnay
Frontera Pinot Grigio
Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc
Barefoot Riesling
White Zinfandel
Woodbridge White Zinfandel
Martinis
NA Beverages
Milk/Chocolate Milk
Fresh Iced Tea
Fresh Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Limeade with Mint
Jarritos
Coca Cola
Sprite
Fanta
Sidral Mundet
Squirt
Sangria
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
7 Up
Gingerale
Seltzer
Tonic Water
Shirley Temple
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Aguas Frescas
Cocacola Can
Diet Coke Can
Water Bottle
Coffee
Appetizers
Salsa con Tostadas
Green Tomatillo or Tomato Dip Sauce, Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells
Guacamole
Avocado Dip Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells
Diablitos
Warm Breaded Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
Chalupas
Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas w/ Green or Red Sauce, Onions and Cotija Cheese
Tamales
Steamed Corn Dough w/Green Sauce and Pork or Mole Sauce and Chicken
Nachos
Cheese Baked Tortilla Chips w/ Beans, Chicken, Picode Gallo and Sour Cream
Quesadilla
Melted Cheese Flour Tortilla w/ Guac, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Tacos
Burritos
Deluxe Burrito
Shrimp, Guac, Pico, Cheese, Rice and Beans
California Burrito
Chicken, Guac, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans
Bistec Burrito
Steak, Guac, Caramelized Onions, Cheese, Rice and Beans
Carnitas Burrito
Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Rice and Beans
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated Pork, Guac, Salsa Verde, Pineapple, Rice and Beans
Main Dishes
Churrasco
Skirt Steak, Veggies, Grilled Cactus, Grilled Cheese and Black Beans
Enchiladas
Rolled Sauced Corn Tortillas, Chicken or Cheese
Mole con Pollo
Chicken Covered w/Mole Sauce and Tomato Rice
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Pork, Salsa Verde, Refried Chorizo Beans
Fajitas
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Rice and Beans, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream
Chimichangas
Deep Fried Flour Roll w/Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream
Cervezas
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Victoria
Estrella Jalisco
XX Lager
XX Amber
Pacifico
Sol
Carta Blanca
Tecate
Presidente DR
Mexican Chelada
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Heineken Light
Stella Artrois
Glutiny Pale Ale Gluten Free
IPA Beer
Keegan Ales Mothers Milk Stout
Margarita/Sangria
Bottle 8 Oz
Container 8 OZ
Container 16 OZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
325 NY-100, Somers, NY 10589