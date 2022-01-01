Salsa Verde Restaurant imageView gallery

Salsa Verde Restaurant

325 NY-100

Somers, NY 10589

Appetizers

Salsa con Tostadas

$3.95

Green Tomatillo or Tomato Dip Sauce, Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells

Guacamole

$8.95+

Avocado Dip Served w/ Corn Tortilla Shells

Diablitos

$10.95

Warm Breaded Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

Chalupas

$8.95

Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas w/ Green or Red Sauce, Onions and Cotija Cheese

Taquitos

$9.95

Cheese or Potato Deep Fried Corn Tortilla w/ Choice of Green or Red Sauce

Huaraches

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Corn Dough w/ Green or Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Onions and Sour Cream

Tamales

$7.95

Steamed Corn Dough w/Green Sauce and Pork or Mole Sauce and Chicken

Alitas de Pollo

$12.95

Crispy Mango Habanero Chicken wings

Nachos

$9.00+

Cheese Baked Tortilla Chips w/ Beans, Chicken, Picode Gallo and Sour Cream

Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Cheese Flour Tortilla w/ Guac, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Rajas con Queso

$12.00Out of stock

Bell and Jalapeño Peppers,w/Melted Cheese and Corn Tortillas

Sampler Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Cesar con Pollo

$13.50

Romain Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken

Aguacate Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Romain Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Queso Fresco, Balsamic Vinagrette

Mixta con Pollo

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onions, Balsamic Vinagrette and Chicken

Pozole

$12.00Out of stock

Hominy Chicken Based, Dry Herbs

Consomé

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Broth Based, Potatoand Chicken

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Ancho Pasilla and Morita Chiles Based, Veggies, Avocado, Cheese and Crunchy Tortilla Stripes

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Spiced Marinated Pork

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Marinated Top Round Loin

Cecina Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Cured Thin Beef

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Herbed Cooked Pork

Cueritos Taco

$4.50

Herbed Cooked Pork Soft Skin

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Spicy Mexican Sausage

Pollo Grilled Taco

$4.50

Herbed Marinated Chicken

Pollo Guajillo Sauce Taco

$4.50

Shreded Guajillo Sauce Cooked Chicken

Pescado Baja Taco

$5.00

Beer Battered Cod Fish

Camarón Taco

$5.00

Marinated Shrimp

Arabe Taco

$6.00

Herb Marinated Pork Pork

Ropa Vieja Taco

$6.00

Birria Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

Vegetarino taco

$5.00

Burritos

Deluxe Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp, Guac, Pico, Cheese, Rice and Beans

California Burrito

$14.50

Chicken, Guac, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans

Bistec Burrito

$15.50

Steak, Guac, Caramelized Onions, Cheese, Rice and Beans

Carnitas Burrito

$15.50

Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Rice and Beans

Al Pastor Burrito

$15.50

Marinated Pork, Guac, Salsa Verde, Pineapple, Rice and Beans

Chorizo con Huevo Burrito

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs, Soft Chorizo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Rice and Beans

Vegetariano Burrito

$14.50

Carrots, Zucchinies, Yellow Squash, Cheese, Rice and Beans

Tortas/Cemitas

Al pastor

Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans, Onions and Lettuce

Carne Asada

Steak, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans and Onions

Carnitas

Pork, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans, and Onions

Milaneza

Breaded Chicken Breast, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Lettuce and Mayo

Chorizo con Huevo

Soft Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Beans and Queso Frersco

Cubana

Pork, Ham, Chicken, Franks, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Mayo and Chipotle Peppers

Main Dishes

Rybeye

$30.00Out of stock

Churrasco

$24.00

Skirt Steak, Veggies, Grilled Cactus, Grilled Cheese and Black Beans

Chamorro En Salsa Verde

$25.00

Enchiladas

$20.00

Rolled Sauced Corn Tortillas, Chicken or Cheese

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$20.00

Pork, Salsa Verde, Refried Chorizo Beans

Mole con Pollo

$24.00

Chicken Covered w/Mole Sauce and Tomato Rice

Cuban Ropa Vieja

$24.00

Fajitas

Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Rice and Beans, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream

Chimichangas

Deep Fried Flour Roll w/Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp, Guac, Pico and Sour Cream

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Chilaquiles con Cecina

$20.00Out of stock

Fried Corn Tortilla Strips, Red or Green Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Onions and Cecina Beef

Sides

Ricebowl with Meat

$14.95

Rice, w/Choice of Chicken, Steak Pork Pastor or Pork Carnitas

Rice and Beans

$7.00

Tomato Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Chorizo Beans

$6.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

Corn on the Cob

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple

Chicharrines

$7.00

Roasted Jalapeños

$7.00

Homemade Jalapeños

$10.00Out of stock

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

French Fries

$7.00

2oz Guac

$2.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

2oz Sour Cream

$1.75

2oz Cheese

$1.25

2oz Lettuce

$0.50

2oz Tomato

$0.75

2oz Chopped Jalapeños

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

$8.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Taquitos

$8.50

Kids Burrito

$8.95

Kids Alitas

$9.75

Desserts

Churros Con Chocolate

$11.00

Tres Leches Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Capirotada

$11.00Out of stock

Flan de Coco

$9.00

Chimibanana

$12.00

Torta De Chocolate

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Liquor

Well Tequila (Conquistador)

$5.00

Arette Blanco

$8.00

Arette Reposado

$8.00

Avion Silver

$11.00

Avion Reposado

$12.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$10.00

Blue Nectar Reposado

$11.00

Blue Nectar Aîejo

$12.00

Camarena Silver

$8.00

Camarena Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casimgos Añejo

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Cenote Silver

$9.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$80.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Añejo

$12.00

Corralejo Triple Destilado Rep

$12.00

Don Eduardo Silver

$10.00

Don Eduardo Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Añejo

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$10.00

J Cuervo Trad Blanco

$8.00

J Cuervo Trad Reposado

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Añejo

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Añejo

$10.00

Milagro Select B Silver

$14.00

Milagro Select B Reposado

$16.00

Milagro Select B Añejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Cenote Silver

$9.00

Akul Joven Espadin

$9.00+

Alacran Joven Espadin

$10.00+

Amaras Joven Espadin

$10.00+

Amaras Joven Cupreata

$12.00+

Casamigos Joven Espadin

$12.00+

Creyente Joven

$11.00+

DM Vida

$9.00+

DM Crema de Mezcal

$9.00+

DM Sto Domingo de Albarradas

$14.00+

DM Chichicapa

$14.00+

DM Las Milpas

$14.00+

DM Wild Tepextate

$22.00+

DM Tobala

$22.00+

DM Pechuga Sta Catarina Minas

$28.00+

El Buho Joven Espadin

$10.00+

El Silencio Joven Espadin

$10.00+

Ilegal Joven

$11.00+

Ilegal Reposado

$13.00+

Ilegal Añejo

$15.00+

Los Vecinos del Campo

$9.00+

Pierde Almas LPV

$11.00+

Sombra Joven

$10.00+

Xicaru Reposado

$10.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Skyy Vanilla

$7.00

Skyy Watermelon

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Coconut

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress 1908

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolute

$11.00

Absolute Citron

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Citroen

$13.00

Skyy

$11.00

Skyy Vanilla

$11.00

Skyy Watermelon

$11.00

Smirnoff

$11.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$11.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$11.00

Smirnoff Coconut

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Empress 1908

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Bacardi Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Mango Fusion

$6.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$6.00

Captain Morgan White

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Captain Morgan Black

$7.00

Clement Blanc Agricole

$9.00

Flor de Caña Silver

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Lime

$6.00

Mount Gay Silver

$8.00

Owney's NY Rum

$9.00

Plantation 5 Years

$8.00

Plantation Original Dark

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation OFTD Overproof

$8.00

Leblon

$9.00

Pirassununga 51

$7.00

Barsol Selecto Acholado

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$13.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Mango Fusion

$10.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$12.00

Captain Morgan White

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Captain Morgan Black

$11.00

Clement Blanc Agricole

$13.00

Flor de Caña Silver

$11.00

Malibu Coconut

$10.00

Malibu Lime

$10.00

Mount Gay Silver

$12.00

Owney's NY Rum

$13.00

Plantation 5 Years

$12.00

Plantation Original Dark

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Plantation OFTD Overproof

$12.00

Leblon

$13.00

Pirassununga 51

$11.00

Barsol Selecto Acholado

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Macalan 12

$13.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Dewar's 12

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seven Crown

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00

Knob Greek Single Barrel

$10.00

Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel 14

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Jim Bim

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$17.00

Macalan 12

$19.00

Dewar's

$15.00

Dewar's 12

$17.00

Crown Royal

$17.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Seven Crown

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$17.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

Knob Greek Single Barrel

Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel 14

Maker's Mark

Wild Turkey

Bulleit Bourbon

Jim Bim

Southern Comfort

Remy Matin

$15.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Martell VS

$12.00

Martell VSOP

$13.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Fundador

$10.00

Don Pedro

$10.00

Presidente

$9.00

Remy Matin

$25.00

Hennesy

$23.00

Martell VS

$20.00

Martell VSOP

$21.00

Courvoisier

$23.00

Fundador

$16.00

Don Pedro

$16.00

Presidente

$15.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Grand Marnier Liqueur D'Orange

$9.00

Dissarono Liqueur

$9.00

Cocktails

Salsa Verde Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Salsa's Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

The Game Changer Margarita

$16.00

Puebla Margarita

$15.00

Chapala

$15.00

El Diablo

$15.00

Tequila Paloma

$12.00

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Coqueñojito

$13.00

Flavored Mojito

$13.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Mezcalpolitan

$14.00

Midnight Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Cocktail Mamacita

$13.00

Tamarindo Lindo

$14.00

Well Margarita

$10.00

SV Margarita Carafe

$60.00

SV Maragrita 1/2 Carafe

$30.00

Jalapeño Margarita Carafe

$70.00

Sangria Carafe

$48.00

Sangria 1/2 Carafe

$25.00

House Margarita Carafe

$50.00

House Margarita 1/2 Carafe

$25.00

Margarita Wednesday

$6.00

Sangria Sunday

$6.00

Cocteles

Libelula

$14.00

Besos De Mezcal

$14.00

Primavera

$13.00

Felicidad Ahumada

$14.00

Raspado De Chipotle

$14.00

Mezçai

$14.00

Smoke On The Water

$13.00

Oaxacan Dead

$15.00

Mexican Bee's Knees

$13.00

Tia Mia

$14.00

Mezcal Sour

$13.00

Mayan Mule

$13.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$17.00

Coquette

$13.00

Nectar Azul

$13.00

Perita En Dulce

$13.00

Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Aviador

$14.00

Ultima Palabra

$14.00

Painkillada

$13.00

Infante

$12.00

Elote Cob-bler

$15.00

Chapulín

$14.00

Picardia Mexicana

$15.00

Barrel Aged Black Rider

$14.00

Barrel Aged Red Rum

$14.00

Clementina

$14.00

Smoked Chiquita

$14.00

Princess Butterfly

$14.00

Gin Sour

$13.00

Caipirissimo

$13.00

Pineapple Daiquiri

$13.00

Al Pastor Daiquiri

$13.00

Pisco Taco

$13.00

Whitexican

$13.00

Aloha in Town

$14.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$14.00

Dama de Negro

$13.00

Hard Apple Cider

$12.00

La Catrina

$14.00

Muerto Bali Hai

$14.00

Nahual

$22.00

Cola del Alacrán

$30.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00Out of stock

XX Lager

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Sol

$7.00Out of stock

Carta Blanca

$7.00Out of stock

Tecate

$7.00Out of stock

Presidente DR

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican Chelada

$9.00

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Stella Artrois

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Glutiny Pale Ale Gluten Free

$5.50

Featured IPA

$7.00

Keegans Ales Mothers Milk Stout

$7.00

Buckler

$6.00

Wine

Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Frontera Merlot

$9.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$10.00

Diseño Malbec

$10.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$9.00

Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Frontera Merlot

$30.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$0.32

Diseño Malbec

$38.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$30.00

Lapostolle Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Selection Casa 2013

$48.00

Frontera Chardonnay

$9.00

Frontera Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Barefoot Riesling

$9.00

Prima Perla Prosecco

$9.00

Frontera Chardonnay

$27.00

Frontera Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Barefoot Riesling

$25.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

Martinis

Pumkin Spiced Martini

$14.00

Pornstar Martini

$15.00

Passionfruit Martini

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Lychee Mezcal

$14.00

Coconut Martini

$14.00

NA Beverages

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Fresh Iced Tea

$5.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Limeade with Mint

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

7 Up

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Seltzer

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$7.95+

Cocacola Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coffee

French Press

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Seasonal

Salsa Verde's Eggnog

$15.00

Frosty

$13.00

Santa's Naughty List

$14.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$14.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 NY-100, Somers, NY 10589

Directions

Salsa Verde Restaurant image

