Salsas Mexican Grill
516 N. Mcpherson Church Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Taco Mexicano
Taco Plates
Flautas
Chimi/Burger/Torta
Mexican Combination
NA Beverages
Wine
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Margaritas
Chiquiti Margarita
Top Shelf Chiquita
Jumbo Margarita
Top Shelf Jumbo Margarita
Monster Margarita
Top Shelf Monster Margarita
Margarona
pina colada
Skinny Margarita
virgin daq
pitcher margarita
Strawberry daquri
Chiquita Margarita special
Spicy mango margarita
top shelf pitcher
Mixed Drinks
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Blueberry Lemonade
Cherry Cola
Cherry Vodka Lemonade
Last Straw
Michelada
Pain Killer
Paloma
Real Long Island
Red Apple
Royal Flush
Screw Driver
Sex on The Beach
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Trash Can
Whiskey Sour
Top shelf cape cod
Bottom shelf cape cod
Liquid marajauana
Appetizers
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Salsa Grande Platter
Nachos topped refried bean, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, two shredded beef flauta, two taquitos and a cheese quesadilla with four wings
Fajita Nachos
Warm chips served with cheese, beans, bell pepper, onion, and zucchini with your choice of meat: chicken, steak, beef, carnitas, or adobada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Cheese Nacho
A bed of nachos with our special cheese sauce and beans.
Nachos
A bed of nacho chip with beef or chicken and covered in cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Fajita Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with veggies and your choice of chicken, staek, beef, carnitas, or adobada served with guacamole and sour cream salad
Guacamole
Spinach Dip
Homemade Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas or adobada served with guacamole and sour cream salad
Flautitas
Flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak served with a guacamole and sour cream salad
Fresh Table Side Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made at your table
Supreme Nacho
Warm tortilla chips with cheese, beans, lettuce and your choice of meat: chicken or steak topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Salsas Taquitos
Crispy corn tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chicken or shredded beef served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Cheese Dip
Cheese quesadilla
chori dip
Chilaqiles dinner
Soup and Salad
Shrimp Soup
Our signature soup recipe made fresh with our large shrimp made for any day
7 Mares Soup
A traditional sea food soup with tilapia, shrimp, octopus, mussel, scallops, crab, and squid
Tortilla Soup
Our signature soup filled with tortilla chips and Monterey Jack cheese and vegetables
Warm Fajitas Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of chicken or steak with grilled zucchini, onion, and bell pepper drizzled with a home made dressing topped with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and cheese
Saltillo Sizzling Salad
Grilled chicken or steak fajitas on a skillet with Italian dressing tossed in a bowl with fresh lettuce, cheese, and slices of avocado right at your table
Chicken Wrap
Large flour tortilla filled with lettuce jalapeno mayo homemade dressing cheese pico de gallo with your choice of chicken or steak served with french fries or salad with homemade dressing
Chicken Salad
a bed of romaine lettuce with a signature dressing pico de gallo jack cheese tortila strips and roased pumpkin seeds
Taco Salad
a tortilla bowl filled with beans your choice of meat. chicken,s teak, ground beef, shredded beef, or carnitas. With beans lettuce cheese and homemade dressing pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Menudo
Seafood
Camarones a la Diabla
Large shrimp simmered in red tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans can substitute shrimp for fish
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
large shrimp sauteed with zucchini, onion, and bell pepper and a homemade garlic sauce served with rice and beans can substitute shrimp for fish
Camarones Rancheros
Large shrimp sauteed with zucchini, onion, and bell pepper and jalapeno served with rice and beans can substitue shrimp for fish
Camarones Veracruz
Large shrimp simmered in a special Veracruz sauce on a bed of vegetables served with rice and beans. can substitue shrimp for fish
Ceviche
Mojarra
A La Carte
Rice
Beans
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Un Chile Relleno
Un Beef Tamale
Shredded Cheese
Un Taco
chicken, steak, adobada, carnitas, shredded beef or ground beef
Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Una Enchilada
cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken, or steak
Fish Enchilada
Shrimp Enchilada
flour tortilla
corn tortilla
fries
Rice and beans
Pint spicy lime or pumpkin
Pint tomato salsa
Un Sope
Chips
Salsa 4 oz
side of Avacado
side of sour cream
Side of shredded cheese
Large cheese dip
una tostada
side of meat choice
side if seafood
Burritos
Vegetarian Burrito
Large tortilla filled with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with a special sauce and cheese
Fajita Combo Burrito
Large tortilla filled with chicken, steak, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, refried bean, pico de gallo, and cheese topped with a special sauce and cheese
Burritos Mojados
Chile Verde Burrito
Large tortilla filled with tender pork refried beans pico de gallo and cheese topped with a green tomatillo sauce and cheese
Shrimp Burrito
Adobada Burrito
Spicy Borracho Burrito
Large tortilla filled with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with a special sauce and cheese
Molcajete Burrito
Large tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak filled with pinot beans, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with special sauce and cheese
California Burrito
Large tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak filled with poblano peppers, onion, sour cream, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and cheese
Shredded Beef Burrito
Grilled Steak Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Avocado Burrito
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Ranchero Burrito
Large tortilla filled with tender pork refriend beans pico de gallo and cheese topped with a green tomatillo sauce and cheese
Del Mar Burrito
Large tortilla filled with fish or shrimp with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, tomato, pinto beans, cheese, chipotle sauce, and isour cream topped with a special sauce and cheese.
Enchiladas
Azada Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with steak cheese and pico topped with a red sauce served with rice and beans
Charbroilled Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with charbroiled chicken topped with red sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with cheese sauce and a side of mole. Served with rice and pinto beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp cheese and pico de gallo covered with special sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rancheros
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in a red sauce served with rice and beans
Sizzling Enchiladas
3 corn tortilla one cheese one steak one chicken all with different sauce served on a hot skillet with rice lettuce and guacamole
Enchiladas Mexicana
Two corn tortillas filled with beef and cheese covered in a special sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Chicken Enchiladas Blancas
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken and cheese topped with nacho cheese sauce and topped with pineapple relish and parmesan cheese served with rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas Mazatlan
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp and pico de gallo covered in a green sauce and cheese served with rice and pinto beans topped with pico de gallo
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies covered in a res sauce and served with rice and beans
Spicy green enchiladas
House Special
Steak Tampiquena
A ribeye steak grilled to perfection with grilled onions, tomato, and jalapeno served with rice and beans
Carne Asada con Camarones
Thin cut steak grilled with sauteed shrimp served with rice and beans
Carne Asada Combo
thin cut steak grilled with one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
thin cut steak grilled and served with rice and beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Arroz con Camaron
Pollo Crema
Chicken with grilled tomato, onions, and poblano pepper simmered in our creamy cheese sauce. served with rice, beans, and a bed of lettuce with our house dressing
Pollo Loco
grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushroom and spinach covered in a melted cheese sauce served with rice and pinto beans topped with pico de gallo
Milanesa
thin cut steak or chicken breaded and deep fried and covered in a cheese sauce served with rice and beans and a side of lettuce with homemade dressing
Plato con Chile Verde
Carnias served with grilled veggies topped with green tomatillo sauce, cilantro and onions served with rice and beans
Steak Ranchero
A ribeye steak cooked to perfection in a special homemade sauce served with sour cream salad, rice, and beans
Carnitas
Tender pork slowly cooked with our signature recipe served with rice and beans
Ribeye con Hongos
A ribeye steak cook to perfection with sauteed mushrooms and melted cheese on top served with rice and beans
Carne con Salsa de Molcajete
Your choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas, or adobada simmered in mocajete sauce sauteed vegetables. served with rice and beans.
Molcajete
A bowl filled with beans topped with chorizo, steak, chicken, and shrimp a special sauce, beans garnished with pico de gallo, cheese and roasted jalapeno pepper
Arroz con Pollo
A bed of rice covered in chicken topped with a special sauce and cheese sauce served with a salad.
Pollo Fresco
Grilled chicken breast with grilled zucchini, onion, and bell pepper topped with pico de gallo crispy tortilla strips and a pineapple relish. served with rice and beans.
Spicy Cream Chicken
Chicken breast covered in a homemade creamy spicy sauce stopped with pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Carne Adobada
Pork marinated in a red sauce served with a side of rice and beans
Sopes
Maiz dough cooked to perfection topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole served with rice and beans
Charbroiled Chicken and Shrimp
Special Fajitas
Jose Cuervo Fajitas
chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with onion bell pepper and zucchini, topped with a tilapia fillet on top ready for a show a shot of Jose will be added to top of your fajitas and watch the flame show
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Combo Fajitas
Chicken and steak grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Shrimp Fajitas
Large shrimp grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Fajitas for Two
Your choice of any of our signature fajitas for two to share and enjoy
Spicy Zacatecas Fajitas
Chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini with your choice of chipotle sauce or grilled jalapeno peppers
Poblanas Fajitas
Chicken and steak cooked grilled with onion, tomato and poblano peppers topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
Salsas Fajitas
Chicken, steak, and shrimp with grilled onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Carnitas Fajitas
Carnitas grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Adobada Fajitas
Adobada (marinated pork with red sauce) grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled onion, bell pepper, and zucchini, mushroom, and spinach
Fajitas for 2 + 2 drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!