Salsas Mexican Grill

Taco Mexicano

Taco Mexicano

$12.99

Taco Plates

Shrimp Taco Plates

$10.99

Chicken Taco Plates

$10.99

Steak Taco Plates

$10.99

Shredded Beef Taco Plates

$10.99

Adobada Taco Plates

$10.99

Carnitas Taco Plates

$10.99

Baja Taco Plates

$11.99

Avocado Taco Plates

$10.99

Mexico City Taco Plates

$11.99

Fajitas Taco Plates

$11.99

Taquitos rancheros

$10.99

Flautas

Flautas Yucutan

$12.99

Flautas Beef

$10.99

Flautas Chicken

$10.99

Spicy Green Flautas

$12.99

Mojarra

$12.99

Chori Pollo

$11.99

Chimi/Burger/Torta

Chimichanga

$12.99

Mexi- Burger

$10.50

Torta

$12.99

Mexican Combination

Make a Mexican Combo

$10.99

Buy 1 combo get 1/2 Off

$16.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water ( Jamaica )

$2.50

Water ( Ochata)

$2.50

Water ( Melon )

$2.50

Water ( Tamarindo )

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Wine

Sangria

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Lambrusco

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Carta Blanca

$4.00

Coors

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$3.00

Michelob

$3.00

Miller

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Shock Top

$3.00

Tecate

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Yingling

$3.00

XX amber

$4.00

XXlager

$4.00

Draft Beer

16 oz ( Domestic Draft )

$4.25

16 oz ( Imported Beer )

$5.25

24 oz ( Domestic Draft )

$5.99

24 oz ( Imported Beer )

$6.99

Draft Pitcher ( Domestic Beer )

$11.99

Draft Pitcher ( Imported Beer)

$12.99

Margaritas

Chiquiti Margarita

$4.25

Top Shelf Chiquita

$8.50

Jumbo Margarita

$10.99

Top Shelf Jumbo Margarita

$16.99

Monster Margarita

$24.00

Top Shelf Monster Margarita

$34.00

Margarona

$12.99

pina colada

$6.99

Skinny Margarita

$5.99

virgin daq

$3.99

pitcher margarita

$28.99

Strawberry daquri

$4.99

Chiquita Margarita special

$2.99

Spicy mango margarita

$8.99

top shelf pitcher

$45.00

Bar Stock

1800 Gold

$8.99

1800 Silver

$7.99

Absolute Vodka

$7.99

Amaretto

$6.99

Aristocrat Gin

$4.00

Aristocrat Rum

$4.00

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.99

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Buchanan's

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

El Toro Gold

$3.50

El Toro Silver

$3.50

Everclear

$2.00

Fire ball

$4.00

Goldsehlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$3.00

Gray Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Herradura

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Hypnotic

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jimador

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$8.00

Jose cuervo

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

patron

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$8.00

Teramana Gold

$7.99

Teramana Silver

$6.99

Titos

$6.99

Tree generaciones

$8.00

Don Julio 70th

$10.99

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Blue Motorcycle

$7.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.99

Cherry Cola

$8.99

Cherry Vodka Lemonade

$8.99

Last Straw

$8.99

Michelada

$8.99

Pain Killer

$6.99

Paloma

$6.99

Real Long Island

$10.00

Red Apple

$8.99

Royal Flush

$8.99

Screw Driver

$6.99

Sex on The Beach

$6.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Trash Can

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.99

Top shelf cape cod

$8.99

Bottom shelf cape cod

$6.99

Liquid marajauana

$9.99

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Changos

$3.99

Churros

$3.99

Three Milk Cake

$3.99

Appetizers

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Salsa Grande Platter

$13.99

Nachos topped refried bean, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, two shredded beef flauta, two taquitos and a cheese quesadilla with four wings

Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Warm chips served with cheese, beans, bell pepper, onion, and zucchini with your choice of meat: chicken, steak, beef, carnitas, or adobada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Cheese Nacho

$8.50

A bed of nachos with our special cheese sauce and beans.

Nachos

$9.99

A bed of nacho chip with beef or chicken and covered in cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with veggies and your choice of chicken, staek, beef, carnitas, or adobada served with guacamole and sour cream salad

Guacamole

$4.50

Spinach Dip

$5.99

Homemade Quesadilla

$10.99

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas or adobada served with guacamole and sour cream salad

Flautitas

$9.99

Flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak served with a guacamole and sour cream salad

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$8.50

Fresh guacamole made at your table

Supreme Nacho

$11.99

Warm tortilla chips with cheese, beans, lettuce and your choice of meat: chicken or steak topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Salsas Taquitos

$11.99

Crispy corn tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chicken or shredded beef served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Cheese Dip

$4.50

Cheese quesadilla

$8.50

chori dip

$5.99

Chilaqiles dinner

$12.99

Soup and Salad

Shrimp Soup

$11.99

Our signature soup recipe made fresh with our large shrimp made for any day

7 Mares Soup

$17.99

A traditional sea food soup with tilapia, shrimp, octopus, mussel, scallops, crab, and squid

Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Our signature soup filled with tortilla chips and Monterey Jack cheese and vegetables

Warm Fajitas Salad

$14.99

A bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of chicken or steak with grilled zucchini, onion, and bell pepper drizzled with a home made dressing topped with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and cheese

Saltillo Sizzling Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak fajitas on a skillet with Italian dressing tossed in a bowl with fresh lettuce, cheese, and slices of avocado right at your table

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with lettuce jalapeno mayo homemade dressing cheese pico de gallo with your choice of chicken or steak served with french fries or salad with homemade dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.99

a bed of romaine lettuce with a signature dressing pico de gallo jack cheese tortila strips and roased pumpkin seeds

Taco Salad

$9.99

a tortilla bowl filled with beans your choice of meat. chicken,s teak, ground beef, shredded beef, or carnitas. With beans lettuce cheese and homemade dressing pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Menudo

$11.99

Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Large shrimp simmered in red tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans can substitute shrimp for fish

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

large shrimp sauteed with zucchini, onion, and bell pepper and a homemade garlic sauce served with rice and beans can substitute shrimp for fish

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Large shrimp sauteed with zucchini, onion, and bell pepper and jalapeno served with rice and beans can substitue shrimp for fish

Camarones Veracruz

$14.99

Large shrimp simmered in a special Veracruz sauce on a bed of vegetables served with rice and beans. can substitue shrimp for fish

Ceviche

$14.99

Mojarra

$12.99

A La Carte

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Sour Cream

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Un Chile Relleno

$3.99

Un Beef Tamale

$3.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Un Taco

$3.99

chicken, steak, adobada, carnitas, shredded beef or ground beef

Fish Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Una Enchilada

$3.25

cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, chicken, or steak

Fish Enchilada

$4.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$4.99

flour tortilla

$1.00

corn tortilla

$1.00

fries

$2.00

Rice and beans

$4.50

Pint spicy lime or pumpkin

$9.50

Pint tomato salsa

$8.50

Un Sope

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Salsa 4 oz

$1.00

side of Avacado

$2.75

side of sour cream

$1.50

Side of shredded cheese

$1.25

Large cheese dip

$9.00

una tostada

$4.50

side of meat choice

$2.99

side if seafood

$3.99

Burritos

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.99

Large tortilla filled with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with a special sauce and cheese

Fajita Combo Burrito

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with chicken, steak, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, refried bean, pico de gallo, and cheese topped with a special sauce and cheese

Burritos Mojados

$13.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.99

Large tortilla filled with tender pork refried beans pico de gallo and cheese topped with a green tomatillo sauce and cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Adobada Burrito

$9.99

Spicy Borracho Burrito

$9.99

Large tortilla filled with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with a special sauce and cheese

Molcajete Burrito

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak filled with pinot beans, cheese, and pico de gallo topped with special sauce and cheese

California Burrito

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak filled with poblano peppers, onion, sour cream, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and cheese

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Steak Burrito

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

Avocado Burrito

$10.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Ranchero Burrito

$9.99

Large tortilla filled with tender pork refriend beans pico de gallo and cheese topped with a green tomatillo sauce and cheese

Del Mar Burrito

$13.99

Large tortilla filled with fish or shrimp with zucchini, onion, bell pepper, tomato, pinto beans, cheese, chipotle sauce, and isour cream topped with a special sauce and cheese.

Enchiladas

Azada Enchiladas

$9.99

Two corn tortillas filled with steak cheese and pico topped with a red sauce served with rice and beans

Charbroilled Chicken Enchiladas

$10.99

Two corn tortillas filled with charbroiled chicken topped with red sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.99

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with cheese sauce and a side of mole. Served with rice and pinto beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp cheese and pico de gallo covered with special sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Rancheros

$9.99

Two corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in a red sauce served with rice and beans

Sizzling Enchiladas

$12.99

3 corn tortilla one cheese one steak one chicken all with different sauce served on a hot skillet with rice lettuce and guacamole

Enchiladas Mexicana

$10.99

Two corn tortillas filled with beef and cheese covered in a special sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken and cheese topped with nacho cheese sauce and topped with pineapple relish and parmesan cheese served with rice and beans

Shrimp Enchiladas Mazatlan

$12.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp and pico de gallo covered in a green sauce and cheese served with rice and pinto beans topped with pico de gallo

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$9.99

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies covered in a res sauce and served with rice and beans

Spicy green enchiladas

$9.99

House Special

Steak Tampiquena

$12.99

A ribeye steak grilled to perfection with grilled onions, tomato, and jalapeno served with rice and beans

Carne Asada con Camarones

$15.99

Thin cut steak grilled with sauteed shrimp served with rice and beans

Carne Asada Combo

$14.99

thin cut steak grilled with one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$13.99

thin cut steak grilled and served with rice and beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad

Arroz con Camaron

$14.99

Pollo Crema

$12.99

Chicken with grilled tomato, onions, and poblano pepper simmered in our creamy cheese sauce. served with rice, beans, and a bed of lettuce with our house dressing

Pollo Loco

$11.99

grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushroom and spinach covered in a melted cheese sauce served with rice and pinto beans topped with pico de gallo

Milanesa

$12.99

thin cut steak or chicken breaded and deep fried and covered in a cheese sauce served with rice and beans and a side of lettuce with homemade dressing

Plato con Chile Verde

$12.99

Carnias served with grilled veggies topped with green tomatillo sauce, cilantro and onions served with rice and beans

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

A ribeye steak cooked to perfection in a special homemade sauce served with sour cream salad, rice, and beans

Carnitas

$14.99

Tender pork slowly cooked with our signature recipe served with rice and beans

Ribeye con Hongos

$14.99

A ribeye steak cook to perfection with sauteed mushrooms and melted cheese on top served with rice and beans

Carne con Salsa de Molcajete

$13.50

Your choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas, or adobada simmered in mocajete sauce sauteed vegetables. served with rice and beans.

Molcajete

$16.99

A bowl filled with beans topped with chorizo, steak, chicken, and shrimp a special sauce, beans garnished with pico de gallo, cheese and roasted jalapeno pepper

Arroz con Pollo

$10.50

A bed of rice covered in chicken topped with a special sauce and cheese sauce served with a salad.

Pollo Fresco

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with grilled zucchini, onion, and bell pepper topped with pico de gallo crispy tortilla strips and a pineapple relish. served with rice and beans.

Spicy Cream Chicken

$10.50

Chicken breast covered in a homemade creamy spicy sauce stopped with pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Carne Adobada

$12.99

Pork marinated in a red sauce served with a side of rice and beans

Sopes

$11.99

Maiz dough cooked to perfection topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole served with rice and beans

Charbroiled Chicken and Shrimp

$14.99

Special Fajitas

Jose Cuervo Fajitas

$17.99

chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with onion bell pepper and zucchini, topped with a tilapia fillet on top ready for a show a shot of Jose will be added to top of your fajitas and watch the flame show

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Grilled steak grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled chicken grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Combo Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken and steak grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Large shrimp grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Fajitas for Two

$24.99

Your choice of any of our signature fajitas for two to share and enjoy

Spicy Zacatecas Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini with your choice of chipotle sauce or grilled jalapeno peppers

Poblanas Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken and steak cooked grilled with onion, tomato and poblano peppers topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and avocado

Salsas Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken, steak, and shrimp with grilled onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Carnitas Fajitas

$13.99

Carnitas grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Adobada Fajitas

$13.99

Adobada (marinated pork with red sauce) grilled with onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled onion, bell pepper, and zucchini, mushroom, and spinach

Fajitas for 2 + 2 drinks

$24.99

Kids Menu

Kids Two Beef Taquitos

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$5.99

Kids Mini Burrito

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Butterfly Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

516 N. Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

