- Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
1347 Rocking W Dr
Bishop, CA 93514
Popular Items
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
All Meats Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots and all meats wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
A La Mexicana (Veggie)
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, cilantro, onions and tomato wrapped in flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
Beans, cheese, rice, cilantro and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Regular Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
American Style Burrito
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chile Verde Burrito
Chunky pork cooked in our green salsa with beans, cheese, rice, onion and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
California Burrito
Our popular Cali burrito comes with carne asada, french fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and our pico de gallo salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish Burrito
Beer battered cod fish, cabbage, red onion and our special chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Shrimp Burrito
Beer battered deep fried shrimp, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Surf & Turf Burrito
Our popular Surf and Turf burrito comes with shrimp, asada, french fries, pico de gallo salsa, cheese, rice and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Fries
Combo Plates
#1 - 4 Taquitos
Choice of chicken or shredded beef rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole, rice and beans. Small side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
#2 - 2 Tacos
Two regular style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes side of rice and beans, grilled jalapeño and grilled onions and small fountain drink.
#3 - Chz Quesadilla
Large flour cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
#3 - Meat Quesadilla
Large flour cheese quesadilla and choice of meat with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
#4 - 2 Fish Tacos
2 beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.
#5 - 2 American Style Tacos
2 American style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Includes side of rice and beans and small fountain drink.
#6 - Meat Plate
Choice of meat with a side of rice and beans, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeño, grilled onions with a side of corn tortillas.
#7 - Enchiladas
3 red or green enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
#8 - Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed garlic shrimp with onions and tomato. Includes side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce and avocado with side of corn tortillas and small fountain drink.
#9 - Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in our spicy house sauce, onions and tomato. Includes side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce and avocado with side of corn tortillas and small fountain drink.
Daily Specials
Monday Special - Red Enchiladas
3 enchiladas in our red sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
Tuesday Special - Tacos
3 regular style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.
Wednesday Special - Green Enchiladas
3 enchiladas in our green sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
Thursday Special - Sopes
2 sopes with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion and queso fresco. Includes side of rice and beans and small fountain drink.
Thursday Special - Shrimp Soup
Our popular shrimp soup (Caldo de Camaron) is made with shrimp, carrots, celery, tomato, potatoes in our special shrimp broth. Includes side of corn tortilla or chips and small fountain drink.
Friday Special - 2 Fish TC
2 beer battered deep fried fish tacos on corn tortillas with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.
Friday Special - Fish Burrito
Beer battered deep fried cod fish, cabbage, red onion, our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.
Friday Special - Shrimp Soup
Our popular shrimp soup (Caldo de Camaron) is made with shrimp, carrots, celery, tomato, potatoes in our special shrimp broth. Includes side of corn tortilla or chips and small fountain drink.
Saturday Special - Menudo
Our popular weekend soup is made with tripe in our special Salsa's broth. Includes side of corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and spicy homemade salsa and small fountain drink.
Saturday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos
Sunday Special - Menudo
Our popular weekend soup is made with tripe in our special Salsa's broth. Includes side of corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and spicy homemade salsa and small fountain drink.
Sunday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos
Kids Menu
Nachos
Quesadillas
Side Orders
Tacos
Regular Taco
Regular street style taco on corn tortilla with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes a grilled jalapeño and grilled onions on the side.
American Style Taco
American style taco on a corn tortilla with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Fish Taco
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
Veggie Taco
Veggie taco on a corn tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion and cilantro.
Shrimp Taco
Beer battered deep fried shrimp on a corn tortilla with cabbage, pico de gallo salsa and our chipotle cream sauce.
Quesa Birria Taco
Taco Salads
Rolled Taquitos
Torta
Ceviche Tostada
Shrimp Cocktail
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our authentic Mexican food made fresh daily.
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop, CA 93514