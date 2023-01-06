Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal's Garpez

review star

No reviews yet

2305 Longmire Drive

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Guisada Taco

Soups

Medium Caldo De Pollo

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken soup w/ Cabbage, Corn, Carrots, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Celery and Potatoes. Served with 2 Tortillas

Large Caldo De Pollo

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken soup w/ Cabbage, Corn, Carrots, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Celery and Potatoes. Served with 2 Tortillas

Medium Caldo De Res

$10.95Out of stock

Beef soup w/ Cabbage, Corn, Carrots, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Celery and Potatoes. Served with 2 Tortillas

Large Caldo De Res

$12.95Out of stock

Beef soup w/ Cabbage, Corn, Carrots, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Celery and Potatoes. Served with 2 Tortillas

Medium Menudo

$10.95Out of stock

Honeycomb tripe w/ hominy and 2 Tortillas

Large Menudo

$12.95Out of stock

Honeycomb tripe w/ hominy and 2 Tortillas

Specialty Tacos

Chicharrone Taco

$3.25

Papas a la Mexicana Taco

$3.25

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.25

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Picadillo con Papas Taco

$2.75

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.75

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.75

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$5.25

Chips and Guacamole

$5.25

Chips Only

$2.50

Extras

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.00

2 Corn Tortillas

$0.50

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$11.99

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.75

Butter (2 oz)

Ketchup (2 oz)

Pico (2 Oz)

$0.50

Cilantro&Onion (2 Oz)

$0.50

Queso (2 oz)

$1.75

Guacamole (2 oz)

$1.00

Entrees

Combo Plate

$10.50

2 Enchiladas, 1 crispy taco and tostada. Served with Rice and Beans.

Chimichanga Plate

$10.50

served with guacamole and sour cream

Picadillo Plate

$9.25

Picadillo with potatoes. Served with Rice, Beans and 2 Tortillas

Barbacoa Plate

$10.50

Barbacoa served w/ sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo and 2 tortillas

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.50

Sirloin Steak cut into cubes served with gravy, rice, beans and 2 tortillas

Fajita Plate

$15.00

Beef or Chicken Fajita w/ side of guacamole, cheese, sour cream and pico. Served with rice, beans and 2 Tortillas

Taco Plate

$9.00

2 Crispy or Soft Beef or Chicken Tacos w/ lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served w rice and beans.

Enchilada Plate

$9.00

2 Beef, Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas served w rice and beans.

Flauta Plate

$9.00

3 Chicken Flautas w/ sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno

$10.50

Poblano peeper breaded fried and stuffed with choice of beef chicken or cheese and topped w/ Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$9.50

With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Picadillo con Papas Burrito

$7.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Carne Guisada Burrito

$8.00

With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Made with Melted Cheese on a homemade Flour Tortilla served w/ Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

Original (Beef/ Chicken) Quesadilla

$7.50

Made with Melted Cheese on a homemade Flour Tortilla served w/ Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

Fajita (Beef/ Chicken) Quesadilla

$9.50

Made with Melted Cheese on a homemade Flour Tortilla served w/ Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico

Salads

Veggie Taco Salad

$6.00

Taco Salads served w/ Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Original Taco Salad

$8.00

Taco Salads served w/ Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.00

Taco Salads served w/ Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos

Plain Jane Nachos (No Meat)

$6.50

All nachos come w/ beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Original Nachos

$7.50

All nachos come w/ beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita Nachos

$9.00

All nachos come w/ beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Al La Carte

Small side of Rice

$3.00

Medium side of Rice

$5.00

Large side of Rice

$12.00

Small side of Beans

$3.00

Medium side of Beans

$5.00

Large side of Beans

$12.00

2 Flautas A La Carte

$2.50

Enchilada A La Carte

$2.00

Chimichanga A La Carte

$4.00

Tostada A La Carte

$2.75

Small side Fideo

$3.00

Medium Side Fideo

$5.00

Large Side of Fideo

$12.00

Small Red Potato

$3.00

Medium Red Potato

$5.00

Large Red Potato

$12.00

Desserts

Soppapillas

$4.50

Comes with 4 pieces

Tres Leches

$4.75

1 Slice

Lunch Specials

Enchilada Lunch Special Plate

$8.50

Taco Plate Lunch Special Plate

$8.50

Tostada Lunch Special Plate

$8.50

Quesadilla Lunch Special Plate

$9.00

Lunch Tacos

Soft Beef

$2.75

Crispy Chicken

$2.75

Crispy Beef

$2.75

Bean and Cheese

$2.25

*SPECIAL* Gorditas

Shredded Chicken Gorditas

$2.75

Beef Fajita Gorditas

$3.75

Ground Beef Gorditas

$2.75

Chicken Fajita

$3.75

Chicharrone

$3.25

Barbacoa

$3.25

Carne Guisada

$3.25

Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

$2.15

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Big Red

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Water

Canned Soda

$1.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice (Bottled)

$1.50

To-Go Medium

$2.00

To-Go Large

$2.50

Orange Juice Cup

$2.00

Jarittos

$2.75

Apple Juice (Bottled)

$1.75

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious and Homemade Mexican Food!

Location

2305 Longmire Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station - 2305 LONGMIRE DR
orange star3.9 • 98
2305 LONGMIRE DR COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
143 Century Square Dr COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
orange star4.4 • 346
2501 Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
orange star4.4 • 252
2307 Texas Ave College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Corn Fusion - HEB on Texas & Holleman
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman) College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston