Restaurant header imageView gallery

SALT 2.0 Litchfield

review star

No reviews yet

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille

Litchfield, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Burrito
BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD
Cheese Quesadilla

Specials

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Duo

$9.95

2 soft corn tortillas, pulled chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, served with a side of brown rice & beans (GF)

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

$9.29

Flour tortilla, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, vegan smoky lime sauce, feta, romaine (V) (VV without feta) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Greek Buddha Bowl

Greek Buddha Bowl

$10.95

Mixed greens & romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, lemon-herb chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato basil couscous, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, greek vinaigrette (V) (VV without feta)

Garden Quesadilla

$9.95

Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Side of Tomato Basil Couscous Salad

$4.95

(V) (VV) - cannot be made GF

Bowls

Greek Buddha Bowl

Greek Buddha Bowl

$10.95

Mixed greens & romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, lemon-herb chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato basil couscous, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, greek vinaigrette (V) (VV without feta)

Upbeet Power Bowl

Upbeet Power Bowl

$9.95

Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with red beets, slivered almonds, lemon-herbed chickpeas, edamame, shaved brussel sprouts, blood orange shallot vinaigrette on the side.

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$9.95

Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, vegan creamy balsamic dressing on the side.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$9.95

Baby spinach and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with maple-roasted sweet potatoes, lemon-herbed chickpeas, carrots, red beets. With your choice of chipotle ranch dressing (V) or Sweet Vidalia dressing (VV) on the side.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.79

Mixed spring greens and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with soy & sesame marinated tuna poke, edamame, peanuts, sliced cucumber, Asian-ginger dressing on the side.

Cobb 2.0 Bowl

Cobb 2.0 Bowl

$12.49

Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta cheese, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette on the side.

BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD

BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD

$8.49

Wraps

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Wrap

$9.29

Flour tortilla, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, vegan smoky lime sauce, feta, romaine (V) (VV without feta) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Smoked Salmon Wrap

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$12.99

Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.

Poke Tuna Sushi Wrap

Poke Tuna Sushi Wrap

$12.79

Sesame & soy marinated tuna poke, brown rice, cucumbers, carrots, sliced avocado, Asian-ginger sauce.

Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

$9.95

Spinach, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, housemade garlic hummus, vegan creamy balsamic drizzle, spinach wrap. Can be prepared vegan without feta cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap

$12.95

Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.

Southwest Flank Steak Wrap

Southwest Flank Steak Wrap

$11.89

Medium-rare flank steak, roasted red peppers, queso, fresh romaine, ancho chipotle sauce, flour wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken breast, ranch dressing, tomato, romaine.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.49

Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.

B.L.T. Wrap

B.L.T. Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.

A.L.T Wrap

$9.29

Avocado, guacamole, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, vegan mayo, flour wrap. (VV)

South of the Border

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.

South of the Border Rice Bowl

South of the Border Rice Bowl

$7.99

Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.

Big Burrito

Big Burrito

$6.99

Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.

Brook's Vegan Burrito

Brook's Vegan Burrito

$11.79

Meatless beef & black bean blend, brown rice, beans, salsa, topped with enchilada sauce, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce and guacamole.

Hard Shell Taco Duo

Hard Shell Taco Duo

3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.

Soft Shell Taco Duo

Soft Shell Taco Duo

2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of brown rice and beans.

Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo

Blackened Shrimp Taco Duo

$12.95

Cajun blackened shrimp, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas, house made coleslaw, served with side of brown rice and beans.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Duo

$9.95

2 soft corn tortillas, pulled chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, served with a side of brown rice & beans (GF)

Roasted Brussel Sprout Taco Duo

Roasted Brussel Sprout Taco Duo

$9.99

Soft corn tortillas, roasted Brussel sprouts, corn & black bean salsa, guacamole, smokey lime sauce (V, VV, GF) served with a side of rice and beans

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco Duo

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco Duo

$9.79

Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smoky lime sauce, soft corn tortillas served with brown rice and beans.

Regular Nachos

Regular Nachos

$5.99

Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.

LARGE Nachos

LARGE Nachos

$8.49

Tri-color tortilla chips, queso, beans, tomato, jalapeños, red onion, Pico de Gallo, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

$4.95
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.95
Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

$7.95
Side of Brown Rice & Beans

Side of Brown Rice & Beans

$1.99

Quesadillas

Garden Quesadilla

$9.95

Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Hummus Quesadilla

Hummus Quesadilla

$7.99

Housemade garlic hummus, baby spinach, roasted red peppers toasted on a sun-dried tomato basil tortilla. Served with side of salsa. (VV)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Served with sour cream and salsa.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese and barbecue pulled chicken. Served with a side of coleslaw. (GF with a tortilla upgrade)

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla, side of ranch dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$12.49

Flank steak, cheddar jack, queso, fajita peppers and onions, flour tortilla, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

$9.79

Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheddar jack, parmesan, queso on a spinach tortilla, side of fire-roasted salsa.

Soups & Sides

Side of Tomato Basil Couscous Salad

$4.95

(V) (VV) - cannot be made GF

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato. Choice of dressing.

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.95
Side of Brown Rice & Beans

Side of Brown Rice & Beans

$1.99
Side of Housemade Creamy Coleslaw

Side of Housemade Creamy Coleslaw

$2.79
Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

$7.95
Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

Chips & Fire-Roasted Salsa

$4.95
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Housemade Garlic Hummus & Chips

$4.95
Lays Classic Potato Chips

Lays Classic Potato Chips

$1.49

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Stacy's Pita Chips

$1.49

Side Guacamole (6 oz- no chips)

$5.00

Side Queso (6 oz- no chips)

$5.00

Side Salsa (6 oz- no chips)

$3.00

Sweet Treats

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie

$2.79

Sweet Street Honduran Chocolate Manifesto Gluten Free Brownie- Individually wrapped brownie, baked with only cage-free eggs, gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMOs and artificial additives--yet the star of these irresistible treats is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch!

Gluten-Free Marshmallow Crispy Treat

Gluten-Free Marshmallow Crispy Treat

$2.49

Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar- Individually wrapped dessert bar made with marshmallow cream, crispy rice puffs, browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMOs and additives.

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Snapple

Snapple

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.25
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.95
Stewarts

Stewarts

$2.95
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$1.95Out of stock
Jarritos Soda

Jarritos Soda

$2.50

CBD Sparkling Water

$4.95

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Alcohol Drinks

White Claw

White Claw

$4.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.50
Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$4.50
Margarita

Margarita

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

SALT 2.0 burritos, market bowls and wraps for lunch and dinner! Enjoy a quick meal to go from Saltwater Grille's new ghost concept carved right out of our current fine dining restaurant. Order online or at the window. Most meals ready in 10 minutes or less. Check out our menu and order online today!

Location

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Gallery
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
orange starNo Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
orange star3.7 • 328
7 North Street Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Bohemian Pizzas and Taco
orange starNo Reviews
342 Bantam Rd Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Saltwater Grille
orange starNo Reviews
26 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar Tenth Acre Farmstead
orange star4.4 • 899
810 Bantam Rd Bantam, CT 06750
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Litchfield

Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Litchfield
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston