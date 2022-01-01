Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt and Tipple 219 south main st.

review star

No reviews yet

219 south main st.

Viroqua, WI 54665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Grill

General Bo's chicken

$20.00

Hanger Steak

$23.00Out of stock

finished with butter, blue cheese and onion rings

Not yo mamas salad

$9.00Out of stock

Pizza cheese

$12.00

Pizza freshy fresh

$15.00

Pizza Leaf Pile

$16.00

Pizza potato

$15.00Out of stock

Potato Fries FULL ORDER

$7.00

Potato Fries HALF ORDER

$5.00

Swordfish Steak

$24.00Out of stock

with crushed olives, parsley and olive oil

TOFU Burger

$14.00

cucumber pickles, mayo, hot sauce

Bigdaddy burger

$14.00

Fish curry

$21.00Out of stock

Pulled pork party bbq

$16.00

Artic char burger

$16.00

Mussels And Fries

$15.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Soup

$7.00

French onion

$10.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Chili

$9.00

Gf cornbread

$2.00

Pork belly nachos

$18.00

ADD SAUSAUGE

$3.00

Beef short rib

$25.00Out of stock

Smoked Crispy Pork

$22.00Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$12.00Out of stock

smoked tomato, greens, aioli

LAMBburger

$16.00Out of stock

Veggie burger

$12.00Out of stock

Deli

Asian Cabbage Salad

$6.00

Asian Noodle Salad

$6.00

Autumn Grain Salad

$6.50

Green Salad

$5.00

Harvest Greens Salad

$6.50

Cauliflower Italian Salad

$6.50

Mostaccioli

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Satay

$7.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.50

Fish Cakes

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$7.50Out of stock

Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

Beet salad

$6.00

Eggplant Parm

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed Poblanos

$6.00Out of stock

Calzone

$9.00Out of stock

Empenadas

$4.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$7.50Out of stock

Lasagna

$9.00Out of stock

Mushroom fritter

$8.50Out of stock

Quinoa Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet potatoes loaded twice baked

$6.00Out of stock

Bar food

Cheesy sweet potato snack

$8.00Out of stock

mushroom tempura

$7.00Out of stock

oysters by each

$3.00

smoked whitefish spread

$8.00Out of stock

tinned fish

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

Apple kuchen/coffee Cake

$4.50

GF Pumpkin Cake

$6.00

Coconut cream pie

$6.00

Peanut butter Choco pie

$5.50

Fruit Pie Slice

$6.00

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Scoop Gelato

$2.00

Fairytale/B&W Cookie

$4.50

COOKIE choco chip

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Whole Cheesecake

$40.00

Whole pie

$25.00

Blueberry Almond Sour Cream Slab

$4.00Out of stock

nanaimo bar

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pop tart

$3.50Out of stock

Posset/Pots De Creme

$5.00Out of stock

Lime cream pie

$5.00Out of stock

Mint julep cake

$4.50Out of stock

Put the lime in the coconut cake

$5.00Out of stock

Tipple-me-su

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot cake cup

$4.00Out of stock

Upside down citrus cake GF

$5.00Out of stock

Brunch

Add bacon

$4.00

Bialy

$3.00

bialy & lox

$10.00

Bigdaddy burger

$14.00

bodacious brunch salad

$12.00

breakfast pizza

$15.00

Egg & toast

$6.00

egg (a la carte)

$2.00

house fries

$7.00

poutine

$10.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Tempura crab

$8.00

Waffle

$7.00

Waffle & Chicken

$13.00

Breakkie taco

$3.00

Breakkie taco 2/5

$5.00

Catering

Open

$1.00

bubbles

PROSECCO zardeo BOTTLE

$8.00

PROSECCO tommasi filadora BOTTLE

$26.00

CUVEE RESERVE BRUT jules loren BOTTLE

$16.00

SAUV BLANC steenberg BOTTLE

$22.00Out of stock

CAVA gramona BOTTLE

$30.00

SPARKLING ROSE underwood cellars BOTTLE

$22.00

SPARKLING ROSE Francis mcdormand

$22.00

PROSECCO marsuret BOTTLE

Out of stock

Corkage fee

$25.00

rose

ROSE l'agnostique BOTTLE

$16.00

Rose figuiere mediterranee

$30.00

white

CHARDONNAY l'agnostique BOTTLE

$20.00Out of stock

CHARDONNAY mad fish BOTTLE

$22.00

DRY RIESLING forge cellars BOTTLE

$29.00Out of stock

GARGANEGA sauvia classico BOTTLE

$22.00

GRAVES BLANC chateau ducasse BOTTLE

$19.00

PINOT GIRIO tiefenbrunner BOTTLE

$22.00Out of stock

SAUV BLANC brouchard les carissanes BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

SAUV BLANC les anges BOTTLE

$26.00

RIOJA blanco cune monopole BOTTLE

$19.00

SAUV BLANC mohua BOTTLE

$20.00Out of stock

Sauv blanc earth garden

$21.00

MOSCATO d'asti Brandini

$24.00

RIESLING clean slate

$24.00

CHARDONNAY Joseph carr

$29.00

PINOT GRIS cooper mountain

$21.00

Prairie fume wollershiem

$19.00

red

BARBERA d'asti pico maccario BOTTLE

$26.00

BLEND BORDEAUX chateau ducasse BOTTLE

$22.00Out of stock

BLEND COTES DU RHONE guigal BOTTLE

$24.00Out of stock

CABERNET lapis luna BOTTLE

$23.00

CABERNET liberty school BOTTLE

$27.00Out of stock

CABERNET SAUV ancient peaks BOTTLE

$26.00

CABERNET SAUV. donati BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

MALBEC catena padrillos BOTTLE

$20.00Out of stock

MALBEC paraje altamira BOTTLE

$25.00

MALBEC tilia luna BOTTLE

$18.00Out of stock

MERLOT l'angnostique BOTTLE

$18.00

NOUVEAU PINOT underwood BOTTLE

$17.00Out of stock

PINOT NOIR hahn

$20.00Out of stock

PINOT NOIR pike road BOTTLE

$23.00Out of stock

PINOT NOIR sean minor BOTTLE

$22.00

RIOJA bujanda reserva

$22.00

ZINFANDEL OVR BOTTLE

$19.00Out of stock

PETIT SYRAH girard BEEN BOTTLE

$39.00Out of stock

RIOJA hazaña BOTTLE

$22.00

Januik red wine BOTTLE

$27.00

Syrah bastide miraflors

$22.00

cider

BRUT APPLE island orchard BOTTLE

$21.00

n/a

RIESLING josef leitz BOTTLE

$23.00

SPARKLING ROSE josef leitz BOTTLE

$25.00

PINOT NOIR Josef leitz bottle

$25.00

port

PORT warre's warrior BOTTLE

$16.00

PORT warre's white BOTTLE

$21.00

Natural/biodynamic

FRONTENAC GRIS antipodes BOTTLE

$26.00

FRONTENAC NOIR water + sky BOTTLE

$36.00

MARQUETTE sympathetic magic

$24.00

ORANGE WINE meinklang BOTTLE

$22.00

PET NAT we are all made of dreams BOTTLE

$31.00

RED BLEND bergenlandred BOTTLE

$22.00

RED BLEND switch theory BOTTLE

$29.00

RIBEIRA SACRA mencìa guìmaro BOTTLE

$24.00

RIESLINIG beurer trocken BOTTLE

$22.00

RIOJA akutain BOTTLE

$24.00

RIVALS la crosse BOTTLE

$29.00Out of stock

ROSATO social creature BOTTLE

$21.00

RED BLEND switch theory

$24.00

Soft Drinks (for here)

1919 Root Beer CAN

$2.00

AVEC Jalapeno Blood Orange Mixer CAN

$3.00

AVEC Grapefruit Pomelo Mixer CAN

$3.00

mineragua sparkling water

$2.00

Acqua Panna Mineral Water BOTTLE

$3.00

Gerolsteiner BOTTLE

$4.00

Jarritos LIME

$2.50

Maine Ginger Beer BOTTLE

$3.00

Reeds Zero Sugar

$3.00

Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer CAN

$2.00

Sparkle Water Ginger CAN

$2.00

Sparkle Water Lemon CAN

$2.00

Sparkle Water Lime CAN

$2.00

Spring grove black cherry soda pop

$2.50

Spring Grove lemon sour

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer CAN

$2.00Out of stock

Something & Nothing Hibiscus Rose Seltzer CAN

$2.00Out of stock

Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

tea

$2.00

coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef and farmer driven casual lunch and dinner. Deli, grill and full bar, a little bit for everyone.

Location

219 south main st., Viroqua, WI 54665

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maybe Lately's - 117 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
117 N Main Street Viroqua, WI 54665
View restaurantnext
Kickapoo Creekside - 827 West Kickapoo Street
orange starNo Reviews
827 West Kickapoo Street Readstown, WI 54652
View restaurantnext
Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 442
10 S Front St Lansing, IA 52151
View restaurantnext
Red Barn Campground & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Main St Lansing, IA 52151
View restaurantnext
South Lane Pizza - 1501 Losey Boulevard South
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Losey Boulevard South La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
JavaVino
orange star4.5 • 892
2311 State Road La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Viroqua
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston