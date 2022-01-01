Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt 64 - Oak Island

6404 E. Oak Island Dr

Oak Island, NC 28465

Starts & Greens

App Special

$9.00Out of stock

Bisque

$8.00

Crack Toast

$7.00

Custom Cocktail

$14.00

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Grilled Artichokes

$12.00

Grilled Spinach Flatbread

$8.00

Ill Tempered Tails

$15.00

Navy Seawall House Salad

$7.00

OG Grill

$9.00

Rockstar Wedge Salad

$8.00

S 64 Signature Wings

$9.00

Salt Angel Salad

$9.00

Smith's Caesar

$7.00

Sugar & Spice Duet

$11.00

Mains

6404 Burger

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Crabcakes

$36.00

KT's Chix

$18.00

Local Salt Chops

$42.00Out of stock

Local Salt Seafood

$32.00

Ossobucco

$24.00Out of stock

Parma Grana Chix

$19.00

Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Salmon

$27.00

Seared Tuna

$24.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Shrimp Cappellini

$23.00

Stormy Weather Duet

$29.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$38.00Out of stock

Voodoo Scallops

$33.00

Charbroiler

Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Basil Chicken

$17.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$62.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

NY Strip

$42.00

Jones Corner

Calabash Combo

$34.00

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Crab Fritters

$26.00

Fried Flounder

$23.00

Fried Oysters

$27.00

On the Side

Asparagus

$7.00

Braised Greens

$6.00

Cole slaw

$3.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$6.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mixed Vegetable

$5.00

Potato Cakes

$6.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Special Side

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Choc Mousse Torte

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$18.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Key Lime Tart

$10.00

Lemon Blueberry

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Fr Shrimp

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A beautiful place requires exceptional food! Chef Jon Spencer, CEC will offer impressive local and regional menu selections. Tasting good isn't enough for us, we strive to source as many local ingredients as possible.

