Food

Breakfast

2-Eggs

$7.00

3-Eggs

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Benny's - Country

$12.00

Benny's - Fried Green

$14.00

Benny's - Floribean

$16.00

Benny's - Traditional

$12.00

Biscuits, Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

BYO Omelet-3

$13.00

BYO Omelet-4

$14.00

Crunchy Fruity Pebble French Toast

$13.00

French Toast Bake

$12.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

French Toast-Traditional

$9.00

Plain Waffles(2)

$8.00

Short Stack Pancakes(2)

$8.00

Skillet - Classic

$11.00

Fresh Cros

$3.00

Skillet - Italian

$14.00

Skillet - Mexican

$14.00

Upside Down Pineapple Pancakes

$14.00

The Phil

$5.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Single Slice French Toast

$4.00

1 Panckake

$4.00

1 Waffle

$4.00

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

SD Avocado SPREAD

$3.00

SD Bacon

$4.00

SD Bread

$2.00

SD Cheese Grits

$3.00

SD Chicken Sausage

$5.00

SD Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Egg

$2.00

SD Fruit Cup

$3.00

SD Fruit Bowl

$4.00

SD Ham

$4.00

SD Hollaindaise

$2.00

SD Pocket Bacon-TOGO

$5.00

SD PICO

$1.00

SD Potato

$3.00

SD Sausage

$4.00

SD Sausage Gravy

$4.00

SD SLICED Avocado

$3.00

SD Sliced Tomato

$3.00

SD Turkey Bacon

$5.00

SD Toast

$2.00

SD Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Muffin

$3.00

SD Crema

$0.50

SD Capt Syrup

$1.00

SD Expresso Syrup

$1.00

SD Honey

$0.50

SD Peanut Butter

$0.50

1 Pineapple Upside Pancake

$7.00

SD Dressing

$0.50

1\2 Grapefruit

$5.00

Lunch

Baskets - Chicken Tender & Chips

$14.00

Fish Baskets - Fried Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shrimp Baskets - Fried Shrimp & Chips

$15.00

Build A Bowl

$12.00

Sandwich-BLT

$12.00

Sandwich-Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sandwich-Turkey Avocado Bacon

$14.00

Sandwich-Vegetable(Ask Server)

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Portobello Burger

$17.00

Grilled-Reuben

$14.00

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$11.00

Fried Sandwich-Chicken

$15.00

Fried Sandwich-Fish

$15.00

S&P Burger

$18.00

S&P Waffle-Bacon Melt

$15.00

Pick 2-mix-match

$12.00

Turkey Or Ham

$11.00

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Salad-Garden

$9.00

Salad-Greek

$13.00

S&P Cobb Salad

$14.00

SD Salad

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

1\2 Cobb 4 Phil

$7.00

SD Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

SD Potato Salad

$3.00

SD Salad

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$4.00

SD Fries

$4.00

Sd Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Sd Burger Patties

$6.00

N/A Bev

Coffee/Juices

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

LARGE OJ

$5.00

LARGE AJ

$5.00

LARGE PJ

$5.00

LARGE CJ

$5.00

LARGE TJ

$5.00

COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.00

LARGE GFJ

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Soda/ Teas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Bevs

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Bar

House Wines\Wells

Vodka

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Chard

$6.00

Pinot Gregio

$6.00

$$ Well Double$$

$4.00

Premium Wines

Albertoni

$10.00

Uncaged P Noir

$10.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio

$10.00

Split

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sav

$10.00

Premium Liquor

Bombay Gin

$10.00

Dewars Scotch

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Patron

$9.50

Ambush Vodka

$7.00

Don Nacho Blanco

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jaemeson

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Instill Rum

$7.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Baileys

$7.00

$$ Premium Double $$

$5.00

Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

BUD TALL

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Oduels N/A

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Jai Lai

$4.50

Specials

Breakfast

The Sunrise 7am-9am

$8.00

Spec1/2 French Tst

$8.00

Muffin W\ Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fried Green Burger

$15.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

2 Banana Pancakes

$10.99

Hash N Eggs

$8.99

Waffle W/ Ice Cream N Strawberries

$5.99

Egg Salad Sandwich W/ Fries

$7.99