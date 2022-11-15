Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt and Pepper Shack

3558 Richards Run

Powhatan, VA 23139

BURGERS

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$8.00

Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce , zesty aioli

SALT AND PEPPER BURGER

$7.00

Cz, lettuce, tomato, onions with Chips and a Soda

BBQ Burger

$12.00

Hamburger topped with Pulled Pork and Bacon. Comes with Chips and Soda

Fried Onion & Bacon Burger with fries

$10.00

BBQ sandwich with slaw, tots

$8.00

BBQ

The Sleeper/Fries

$12.00

2 6 oz Patties with Extra Cheese

WINGS

WINGS

$6.00

Wings - 5 PCS - $6.00 with Chips & Soda

WINGS

$11.00

10 PCS - $11.00 with Chips & Soda

6 pcs Wings

$10.00

6 pcs

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$3.00

DRINKS

Coke

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mt. Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Soda

$1.00

Flavored Ice Water

$2.00

BBQ Sandwiches

Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork on Sesame Bun

HOT DOGS

2-Hot Dogs w/Cheese,onions

2 Cheese & Onion Hot Dogs

$6.00

Italian Sausage/ Grilled Onions & Peppers

$7.00

Italian Sausage

2 Plain Dogs/Fries

$6.00

Corn dogs

2 corn dogs with fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

3 pcs Tender

$6.00

3 pcs Chicken Tenders

5 pcs Tenders

$8.00

5 pcs Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich/Fries

$8.00

Chicken Patty - let, tom

Bologna Burger

Bologna Burger

$8.00

Bologna Burger -

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak/Fries

$10.00

Steak and Cheese

Meatball Sub/Fries

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak/Fries

$10.00

Burgers

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

6 oz ground beef, cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

6 oz ground beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles , onion

Plain Burger

$12.00

6 oz ground beef

Hotdogs

All beef hot dog with chili cheese and fries

Chili Cheese dog

$11.00

French Fries

Salt and Pepper Fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mobile food trailer specializing in great burgers, fries, hot dogs and wings.

Location

3558 Richards Run, Powhatan, VA 23139

Directions

Gallery
Salt and Pepper Shack image
Salt and Pepper Shack image
Salt and Pepper Shack image

