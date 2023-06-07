Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt and spirits 180 South Federal Highway

180 South Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Bottled Beer & Seltzer

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Floridian

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Landshark

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Seltzer

Long Drink

$8.00

High Noon

$7.00

Sunny D

$7.00

Cocktails & Specialties

Popular Drinks

Island Painkiller

$12.00

Lime And Coconut

$12.00

Mojito Well

$12.00

Well Motito

$12.00

Well Old Fashioned

$13.00

Well Manhattan

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Well Bloody Mary

$12.00

Margaritas

Traditional Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Rum Punch

$12.00

Strawberry Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Beach'd Mule

$12.00

Mermaids Tail

$12.00

Tropical Privateer

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Key Lime Refresher

$12.00

Envious Summer

$12.00

Traditional Margarita

$12.00

Birds Of Paradise

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Tiki Tonga

Tiki Tonga

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Fifty States

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Greygoose

$14.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Wild Berry

$10.00

New Amsterdam Well

$5.00

New Amsterdam Pink

$10.00

Sobieski Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Titos

$22.00

DBL Fifty States

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$20.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$20.00

DBL Absolut Wild Berry

$20.00

DBL New Amsterdam Well

$20.00

DBL New Amsterdam Pink

$20.00

DBL Sobieski Vanilla

$20.00

Tequila

Pueblo Viejo Well

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Repo

$15.00

818 Anejo

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremano Repo

$14.00

Teremana Anejo

$17.00

Santo Blanco

$13.00

Santa Mezcal

$13.00

Ojo Del Sol

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Clase Azul

$39.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

DBL Pueblo Viejo Well

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$34.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$24.00

DBL 818 Repo

$30.00

DBL 818 Anejo

$34.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$24.00

DBL Espolon Repo

$26.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$24.00

DBL Teremano Repo

$28.00

DBL Teremana Anejo

$34.00

DBL Santo Blanco

$26.00

DBL Santa Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Ojo Del Sol

$20.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$78.00

DBL Clase Azul

$78.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$60.00

Gin

Hendrix

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Hendrix

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Well Gin

$18.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Plantation

$11.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Papa's Pillar Blonde

$10.00

Papa's Pillar Dark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

1888 Brugal

$12.00

Toasted Coconut

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Plantation

$22.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Papa's Pillar Blonde

$20.00

DBL Papa's Pillar Dark

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL 1888 Brugal

$24.00

DBL Toasted Coconut

$24.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Paddys

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Screwball

$10.00

Sheepdog

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$18.00

DBL Paddys

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$24.00

DBL 1792 Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Screwball

$20.00

DBL Sheepdog

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$20.00

Cognac & Liqueurs

Hennessy

$13.00

Johnny Black

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

Absinth

$11.00

DBL Hennessy

$26.00

DBL Johnny Black

$30.00

DBL Dewars

$24.00

Shots

Green Tea Shots

$10.00

White Tea Shots

$10.00

Mexican Tea Shots

$10.00

Blowjob Shots

$10.00

Scooby Doo Shots

$10.00

Jager Bomb Shots

$12.00

Vegas Bomb Shots

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb Shots

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shots

$10.00

Main Menu

Sharables

French Fries

$9.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Brisket Sliders

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

Grilled Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Conch Fritters

$12.00

Chips With Salsa & Guac

$12.00

Tuna Wontons

$13.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Wing (10pc)

$14.00

Chicken Wings (18pc)

$22.00

Truffle Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Poppers

$13.00

Comp Tip

$0.01

Greens

House Salad

$8.00

Island Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Mahi Salad

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Island Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled Mahi Caesar

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$18.00

Creamy Island Coleslaw

$6.00

Burger & Sandwich Bar

Mexi Burger

$15.00

Bahamian Conch Burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Big Daddy Burger

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Sticky Island Ribs

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Tacos

Island Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Island Mahi

$16.00

Slow Braised Brisket

$16.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Wine

House wine

House Wine

$5.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
180 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

