Salt and spirits 180 South Federal Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
180 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matteo's of Boca Raton - 233 S Federal Hwy,
No Reviews
233 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurant
Yakitori Sake House（Boca Raton） - 271 SE Mizner Blvd
No Reviews
271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurant
Reef Hookah & Grill Boca Raton
No Reviews
99 SE Mizner Boulevard Unit 116 Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boca Raton
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurant