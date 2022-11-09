Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt + Stone 463 Assembly Row

review star

No reviews yet

463 Assembly Row

Somerville, MA 02145

Margherita Flatbread
Rigatoni Bolognese
Devil's Flatbread

START + SHARE

Seasonal Board

$24.00

Chefs Choice of Artisanal Meats and Cheeses, Seasonal Produce

Rosemary Sea Salt Chicken Wings

$17.00

Jumbo Crab Cake

$17.00

Snow Crab, Seasonal Vegetables, House Seasoning, Cajun Aioli, Mango Salsa

Truffled Devil Eggs

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Fresno Chilis, Bacon

Meatballs + Ricotta

$14.00

House Marinara, Fresh Basil, Crostini

Hummus

$16.00

Hummus, Naan Bread, Garlic Olive Oil, Chickpeas, Olive Medley, Roasted Red Peppers, Tabouli Salad

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

FORAGED + FIELD

House Salad

$6.00+

Field Greens, Watermelon Radishes, Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Pepitas, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Cajun Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Green Goddess

$6.00+

Local Greens, Cucumber, Fennel, Shaved Carrot, Tomato, Green Goddess Dressing

BLT Salad

$7.50+

Romain Lettuce Wedge, Thick Cut Slab Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Avocado Slices, Blue Cheese Dressing

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$9.00+

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi Tuna (Rare), Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Seared Green Beans, Smashed Red Potato, Pickled Red Onion, Capers, Olives, Shallot Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

Creamy Burrata, Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Crostini

Summer Salad

$7.00+

Seasonal Fruits, Field Greens, Mango Vinaigrette

MAIN + SEARED

Ahi Tuna

$25.00

(Served Rare) Wasabi Aioli, Soy Glaze, Smashed Red Potato, Cucumber-Tomato Salad

Mushroom Tarragon Chicken

$24.00

Statler Chicken Breast, Wild Mushroom Tarragon Cream, Garlic Green Beans, Smashed Red Potatoes

Fire Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce, Smashed Red Potatoes, Seared Asparagus

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Roasted Corn and Black Bean Succotash, Spicy Cilantro Cream Sauce

8oz Filet

$42.00

Choice Black Angus 30 Day Aged Filet, Asparagus, Smash Red Potatoes

16oz Ribeye

$45.00

Choice Black Angus 30 Day Aged Ribeye, Green Beans, Smashed Red Potatoes

HOLD + HEARTY

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Swiss, Coleslaw, Rye Bread, Thousand Island Dressing

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sean's Coleslaw, Cajun Aioli, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Brioche Bun

S+S Burger

$18.00

Thick Slab Bacon, Choice of Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, Tomato-Bacon Aioli, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun

Turkey Club

$17.00

Sourdough Bread, Hand Carved Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Slab Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado Aioli

Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwhich

$22.00

Snow Crab with Seasonal Vegetables, House Seasonings, Cajun Aioli, Mango Salsa, Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Choice of Chilled with Lemon Mayo or Warm with Brown Butter Sauce, Grilled Brioche Bun, Chips and Coleslaw

WOOD + FIRE

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

Herb Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Mushroom Truffle Cream, Fresh Mozzarella Arugula, Truffle Oil

Devil's Flatbread

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabrese, Spicy Sausage, Fresno Chilies

Fig + Prosciutto Flatbread

$18.00

Fig Jam, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano, Prosciutto di Parma, Goat Cheese, Arugula

Lobster Flat Bread

$20.00

Fresh Lobster, Shallot Butter Cream, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Roasted Corn

TWIRL + TASTE

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

Lobster Ravioli, Shallot Butter Cream, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Truffle Cream, Wild Mushroom, Shave Parmesan, Tarragon, Parsley

Crusty Mac 'N Cheese

$20.00

Cavatappi, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Swiss, Parmesan

Truffle Mac 'N Cheese

$22.00

Cavatappi, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Swiss, Parmesan, Truffle Oil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

House Bolognese Sauce, Rigatoni Pasta, Shaved Parmesan, Basil

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Kids Pasta Meat Sauce

$9.00

Kids French toast

$9.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
