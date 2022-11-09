Salt + Stone 463 Assembly Row
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
463 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
No Reviews
325 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurant
Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave
4.4 • 144
60 Middlesex Ave Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant