Salt and Sugar Cafe and Bakery 5615 24th Ave NW,Ste 102
5615 24th Ave NW,Ste 102
Seattle, WA 98107
Seasonal Menu
Cake of the Week
Lebanese Menu
Pastries & Desserts
Breakfast/Lunch
- Beef and Potato Fatayer
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with beef, potatoes and Lebanese spices.$7.95
- Manakeesh with Zaatar (vegan/vegetarian)
Homemade flatbread with choice zaater (thyme), sesame and sumac seed, served with cucumbers and tomatoes$7.95
- Potato Fatayer (vegan/vegetarian)
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with potatoes, onions, and Lebanese spices.$6.50
- Spinach Fatayer (vegan/vegetarian)
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with spinach, tomatoes, onions, and Lebanese spices.$6.50
- Labneh Sandwich
Home-made labneh wrapped in pita bread with cucumbers, tomatoes and mixed greens.$7.25
- Chicken & Hummus Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with our homemade hummus, tomatoes, artichoke and lettuce on pita bread.$12.50
- Hummus Pesto Sandwich (vegetarian/vegan)
Homemade hummus served on pita bread with homemade pesto sauce, spinach, cucumbers and tomatoes.$8.50
- Ful Mudamas
A traditional Middle Eastern breakfast made from cooked fava beans with spices and topped with extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, and onions. Served with pita bread.$8.50
- Eggs with Qawarma (confit)
3 eggs cooked with our home-made Qawarma (minced meat cooked with rendered lamb fat), with side of vegetables. Served with pita bread.$9.50
- Lebanese Meat Pie (Lahm Ajeen)
Mixture of beef, tomato, herbs, and light squeeze of lemon, on homemade flatbread. Delicious with option of yogurt drink (original or mint).$8.75
- Lebanese Cheese Pie
Our homemade flatbread, topped with mozzarella cheese and olive oil. Simple, savoury and a light meal.$6.50
- Lebanese Cheese and Zaatar Pie
Our homemade flatbread topped with half cheese and olive oil, and other half with zaatar (thyme and sesame seeds). A tasty, savoury and light meal.$6.95
Breakfast
Combos
- #1 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs, Waffle, Bacon)
Traditional Belgian Waffle, with bacon and eggs, (cooked your style). Served with maple syrup and butter.$11.00
- #2 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs, Waffle, Fruit)
Traditional Belgian Waffle, fresh fruits and eggs (cooked your style). Served with syrup and butter.$10.00
- #3 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs & Bacon)
3 Eggs and 3 slices of bacon with a side of toast and butter.$9.00
Legendary Scone Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich
Delicious homemade cheddar chive scone, with bacon, swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.$9.50
- Lox (salmon) and Cheese Scone Sandwich
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, salmon lox, swiss cheese, arugula, cucumber and caper-aioli sauce$10.50
- Turkey, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with turkey, swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.$8.50
- Veggie, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with swiss cheese, egg frittata, homemade tomato jam, and spinach.$8.00
- Egg and Swiss Scone Sandwich
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.$7.50
Light Breakfast/Bagels
Waffles
Sweet Waffles
- Sweetheart Waffle
Home-made Belgian waffle topped with sweetened cream cheese, fresh strawberries and our very own homemade mocha sauce and whipped cream$7.50
- Traditional Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle made with our very own home-made batter, served with maple syrup and butter.$6.00
- PB & Fruit Waffle
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with peanut butter and fresh fruits. Served with syrup.$7.50
- Tart Waffle
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with a sweet cream cheese, homemade mixed berry jam and whipped cream$7.50
- Strawberry Banana Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with fresh bananas and strawberries, served with homemade strawberry syrup and whipped cream$7.50
- S'mores Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with melted marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crackers, drizzled with chocolate mocha syrup.$7.50
- Cobbler Waffle
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with blueberries, streusel and whipped cream. Served with maple syrup and homemade whipped cream.$7.50
- Classic Nutella Waffle
Belgian Waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with Nutella and powdered sugar$7.50
- Mix & Match Special
Choose between sweet/sweet, sweet/savory or savory/savory waffles!$14.75
Savory Waffles
- Traditional Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle made with our very own home-made batter, served with maple syrup and butter.$6.00
- Hummingbird Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle with spinach, topped with mixed nuts and goat cheese. Served with our very own homemade date jam!$8.00
- Lox (salmon) Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with Swiss cheese, locally sourced Salmon Lox, fresh cucumber, arugula, and capers aioli sauce$10.00
- Washington Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle with pastrami, and topped with melted cheddar cheese and fresh apples. Served with homemade apple butter jam!$8.00
- BLT Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle with bacon, topped with fresh tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese, aioli, and homemade pesto sauce.$8.00
- Labneh Waffle
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with our homemade Labneh, blueberries and honey$10.00
- Mix & Match Special
Choose between sweet/sweet, sweet/savory or savory/savory waffles!$14.75
Liege Waffles
- Traditional Liege Waffle
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Makes for a light and tasty snack!$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- S'mores Liege Waffle
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Topped with melted marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers with a drizzle of home-made chocolate mocha syrup$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Nutella Liege Waffle
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Topped with Nutella and powdered sugar.$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Toast
- Tahini and Molasses on Toast
Tahini spread on toast, drizzled in Lebanese Carob Molasses. Sweet and savory addition to have with coffee or tea, after your meal.$4.75
- Labneh Toast
Our very own Labneh, (creamy, thick spread, that with mild tangy taste), spread on rustic bread, topped with olive oil, tomato, cucumber, and arugula.$6.95
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar and arugula on rustic toast$10.00
- Date Jam Toast
Homemade date jam topped with goat cheese on locally sourced toast$5.00
- Mixed Berry
Homemade berry jam topped with goat cheese on locally sourced toast$5.00
- Apple Butter
Homemade apple butter and blue cheese on locally sourced toast$5.00
- Cinnamon Sugar Toast
Classic toast topped with cinnamon and sugar$5.00
- Plain Toast with Butter
Slice of locally sourced toast with butter$3.25
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes, served with mayonnaise, on sourdough bread$10.25
- Caprese Sandwich
Melted mozzarella cheese with a basil/olive oil spread, olive tapenade and tomatoes served on a locally sourced Po-boy bread.$10.50
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Seasoned Chicken breast, homemade pesto, swiss cheese, artichoke hearts, onions and spinach on Poorboy bread.$12.75
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Homemade tomato jam, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese on buttered rustic toast.$6.75
- Reuben Sandwich
Boars head pastrami on Rye bread, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and swiss cheese.$11.25
- Turkey Sandwich
Served on sourdough with honey mustard, spinach, swiss cheese and cucumbers$11.25
Soups/Salads
Soup
Salad
- House Salad
Fresh greens, craisins, mixed nuts serviced with balsamic vinegarette dressing.$5.50
- Greek Salad
Fresh mixed greens, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese serviced with a side of balsamic vinegarette dressing.$5.50
- Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, seasoned chicken breast, boiled egg topped with blue cheese and served with balsamic vinegarette dressing.$6.50
Pastries
Muffins & Scones
Cookies
Bars
- Magic Bar
Graham cracker base, coconut shaving, chocolate chips, walnuts and condensed milk.$4.25
- Raspberry Oat Bar
Raspberry jam, oats, flour and butter. Simple yet very satisfying.$4.25
- Energy Bar
Oats, mixed nuts, peanut butter, chocolate chips and honey. A great snack or a meal replacement.$4.75
- Grapeful Bars$3.50
Cake/Dessert
Coffee
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
- Drip$1.00
- Mocha$4.75
- Cafe Latte$4.25
- Flat White$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25
- Cortado$3.50
- Espresso$3.25
- Traditional Macchiato$3.50
- Cold Brew$3.75
- Americano$3.65
- Valencia Mocha (w/ orange)$4.75
- Carob Molasses Latte
Latte with our very own Lebanese Carob Molasses!$5.00
- Cardamom Latte$5.00
- White Mocha$5.25
- Lebanese Coffee
Strong black coffee with cardamom. Add sugar if sweetness preferred.$3.95
Tea
Hot or Iced Tea
- China Breakfast Black Tea$3.95
- Tumeric Ginger Herbal Tea$3.95
- Tropical Crimson Iced Tea$4.25
- Peach Blossom Tea$3.95
- Moroccan Mint Green Tea$3.95
- Peach Blossom Iced tea$4.25
- Iced Tea (unsweetened)$4.25
- Blueberry Rooibos Herbal Tea$3.95
- Chamomile Blossom Herbal Tea$3.95
- Cinnamon Plum Herbal Tea$3.95OUT OF STOCK
- Jade Cloud Green Tea$3.95
- Jasmine Green Tea$3.95
- Orange Blossom Green Tea$3.95
- Ginger Herbal Tea$3.95
- English Breakfast Black Tea$3.95
- Peppermint Herbal Tea$3.95
- Earl Grey Black Tea$3.95
Specialty Tea
Hot and Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Sides
- Chips$1.50
- Labneh Dip$5.00
- Hummus Dip$5.00
- Baba Ghanoush
12 oz container of baba ghanoush, made in our very own SSBC kitchen, for the use in your own home!$12.00
- Fruit Cup$5.95
- Apple$2.50
- Banana$2.50
- Strawberry$2.75
- Avocado$3.00
- Mixed Berry Jam$2.00
- Strawberry Jam$2.00
- Apple Butter Jam$2.00
- Apple Molasses$1.75
- Grape Molasses$1.75
- Carob Molasses$1.75
- Maple Syrup$1.75
- Brown Sugar$1.00
- Nutella$2.00
- Butter$0.75
- Bacon$3.50
- Turkey$3.50
- Salmon Lox$4.75
- Chicken$4.50
- Add Eggs$2.00
- Mixed Nuts$3.00
- Whipped Cream$1.00
- Marshmellow$1.25
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
Retail Items
COFFEE BEANS/BLENDS
LEBANESE DIPS (12oz to-go containers)
- Hummus
12 oz container of hummus, made with fresh ingredients in our very own SSBC kitchen, for use on your own home!$12.00
- Labneh
Labneh made in our very own SSBC kitchen, for use in your own home!$12.00
- Baba Ghanoush
12 oz container of baba ghanoush, made in our very own SSBC kitchen, for the use in your own home!$12.00
COFFEE CUPS - Salt and Sugar to-go cups
Healthy SNACK BARS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our homemade baked goods, breakfast items, lunch, and drinks.
5615 24th Ave NW,Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98107