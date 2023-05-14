And the Mome Raths Outgrabe 515 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
515 2nd Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Logger Restaurant - Knappa, Oregon
No Reviews
42929 Old US Highway 30 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant
Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa - 10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103
No Reviews
10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
No Reviews
100 39th St (Pier 39) Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant