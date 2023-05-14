A map showing the location of And the Mome Raths Outgrabe 515 2nd StreetView gallery

And the Mome Raths Outgrabe 515 2nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

515 2nd Street

Cathlamet, WA 98612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar Snacks

Snacks

$0.93

Beef Jerky

$8.35

Cheese Curds

$8.35

Chip Bag

$1.39

Chocolate Bar

$6.50

Pickled Asparagus

$8.82

Pickled Okra

$8.82

Pistachios

$1.40

Planters Nuts

$1.39

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.39

Smoked Salmon

$8.35

Stuffed Olives

$8.82

Beer

Draft Beer

Reel Logger

$6.50

Aye Aye IPA

$6.50

Drop Dead Red

$6.50

Fog Lifter

$6.50

Guest Tap Cider

$6.96

Marine Haze IPA

$6.50

Peeled Blood Orange Hefe

$6.50

Proud Mary Porter

$6.50

Sail Away Seltzer

$6.50

Brewer's Lab

$6.50

Wooden Nickel

$7.00

Wooden Nickel Premium

$7.50

Capitan Bob's IPA

$6.50

Wind Chill Sour

$6.50

Kolsch To My Heart

$6.50

Flight Of 6

$12.06

Slushie

$9.28

Half Pints

Aye Aye IPA (1/2)

$5.10

Drop Dead Red (1/2)

$5.10

Fog Lifter (1/2)

$5.10

Guest Tap Cider (1/2)

$5.10

Marine Haze IPA (1/2)

$5.10

Peeled Blood Orange (1/2)

$5.10

Proud Mary Porter (1/2)

$5.10

Reel Logger (1/2)

$5.10

Sail Away Seltzer (1/2)

$5.10

Brewer's Lab (1/2)

$5.10

Capitan Bob IPA (1/2)

$5.10

Half Slushie

$5.10

32oz Crowlers

Aye Aye IPA (C)

$11.14

Drop Dead Red (C)

$11.14

Fog Lifter (C)

$11.14

Guest Tap Cider (C)

$12.06

Marine Haze NEIPA (C)

$11.14

Peeled Blood Orange Hefe (C)

$11.14

Proud Mary Porter (C)

$11.14

Reel Logger (C)

$11.14

Sail Away Seltzer (C)

$11.14

Brewer's Lab (C)

$11.14

Capitan Bob's IPA

$11.14

Root Beer (C)

$10.21

Growlers

Aye Aye IPA (G)

$16.70

Drop Dead Red (G)

$16.70

Fog Lifter (G)

$16.70

Guest Tap Cider (G)

$19.49

Marine Haze NEIPA (G)

$16.70

Peeled Blood Orange Hefe (G)

$16.70

Proud Mary Porter (G)

$16.70

Reel Logger (G)

$16.70

Sail Away Seltzer (G)

$16.70

Brewer's Lab (G)

$16.70

Wine

8 oz Glass

Red Wine

$8.35

White Wine

$8.35

Rose

$8.35

Bottle

Red Wine Bottle

$22.26

White Wine Bottle

$22.26

Rose Bottle

$22.26

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Rolly's Rootbeer

$4.64

Juice

$1.39

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.25

Na Beer

$3.71

Merchandise

Navy Quarter-Zip

$55.67

Blue Jean Hoodie

$55.67

Fleece Pullover Hoodie

$46.39Out of stock

Deep Heather Crew Neck

$46.39

Bucket Hat

$27.83

Zipped Pocket Anorak

$46.39

Growler

$6.50

Sun Glasses

$2.78

Pint Glass

$4.18

Stickers

$2.32
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 2nd Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Berry Patch
orange starNo Reviews
49289 US-30 Westport, OR 97016
View restaurantnext
The Logger Restaurant - Knappa, Oregon
orange starNo Reviews
42929 Old US Highway 30 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30
orange starNo Reviews
770 E. Hwy 30 Clatskanie, OR 97016
View restaurantnext
Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa - 10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103
orange starNo Reviews
10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
orange starNo Reviews
100 39th St (Pier 39) Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Anneatta's Grill - Rightline Equipment
orange starNo Reviews
29120 Dike Road Rainier, OR 97048
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cathlamet
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston