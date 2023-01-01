Salt Cafe 1610 Collins Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Our menu is a celebration of variety, crafted to cater to a range of tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal, a light bite, or something in between, we’ve curated a selection that promises something for everyone. Indulge in our array of offerings that blend the best of many worlds, all prepared with the freshest ingredients and a dash of culinary creativity
Location
1610 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
