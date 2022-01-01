Salt City Brewing Company 514 North Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

10oz Pours

10oz 4 Roses IES

$8.00Out of stock

Irish Extra Stout, Guinness on Steroids, aged for 3 months in a bourbon barrel. Has a bourbon sweetness.

10oz Amber on Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Amber beer aged 4 months in a rye barrel. Clean whiskey finish.

10oz Belgian Strong Ale

$8.00

10oz Black Currant DIPA

$8.00

Double IPA and Dry red wine had a baby. Tart fruit on front end. Hoppy, bitter, caramel on the end.

10oz Black Currant DIPA

$8.00

10oz DIPA

$7.00

West coast, big beer, hoppy, bitter, caramel-y, dry. High Alcohol.

10oz George Dickel IES

$8.00Out of stock

Irish Extra Stout, Guinness on Steroids, aged for 3 months in a bourbon barrel. Has some bourbon sweetness, and a slight bourbon bite.

10oz Juicy DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

10oz Peach DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Double IPA with a hint of peach.

10oz Tart DIPA

$8.00

12oz Pours

12oz Artist Guild

$7.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Gose. Tart, not sour. Made with pomegranate, sweet and tart cherry, italian plum, coriander, and sea salt on the end.

12oz Passion Fruit

$7.00Out of stock

12oz pineapple Tart

$7.00

12oz Tangerine Blond

$7.00

Blond beer with Orange citrus taste. Beermosa.

12oz Razz Wheat

$7.00

14oz Pours

1/2 DIPA 1/2 Space Race

$8.00

14oz Amber

$6.00

Bready, Malty, Breakfast in a Glass, Caramel to sweeten up the back end. Border line an Irish Red.

14oz American Brown

$7.00

Nutty, Robust, Almost a Porter. Drinks like a stout, without sitting heavy like a stout.

14oz Beer Mosa

$7.00

13 oz of Blond or First Responder 1oz Fresh squeezed OJ

14oz Belgian Amber

$7.00

Our standard Amber, brewed with Belgian yeast. Gives it a Banana Bread nose, with a Christmas spice taste from the cloves.

14oz Blond

$6.00

Lawn Mower, Lake Beer. Light, Crisp and Refreshing.

14oz Blond Red Beer

$7.00

14oz Cherry Wood Blond

$7.00

Standard Blond with a smoky flavor.

14oz Cuban Delight

$8.00Out of stock

14oz First Responder Lager

$5.00

14oz IES

$7.00

Guinness on steroids, Drink it with a fork. Nitro pour stout.

14oz IPA

$6.00

Midwest IPA. Good balance between bitter and hoppy.

14oz SCBC Wheat

$6.00

14oz Space Race

$6.00

14oz State Fair

$6.00Out of stock

Vienna Lager. Oktoberfest beer. Malty and Caramel-y

Red

$1.00

5oz Pours

5oz Amber

$2.00

Bready, Malty, Breakfast in a Glass, Caramel to sweeten up the back end. Border line an Irish Red.

5oz American Brown

$3.00

Nutty, Robust, Almost a Porter. Drinks like a stout, without sitting heavy like a stout.

5oz Artist Guild

$3.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Gose. Tart, not sour. Made with pomegranate, sweet and tart cherry, italian plum, coriander, and sea salt on the end.

5oz Belgian Amber

$2.00

Our standard Amber, brewed with Belgian yeast. Gives it a Banana Bread nose, with a Christmas spice taste from the cloves.

5oz Belgian Strong Ale

$3.00

5oz Black Currant DIPA

$3.00

Double IPA and Dry red wine had a baby. Tart fruit on front end. Hoppy, bitter, caramel on the end.

5oz Blond

$2.00

Lawn Mower, Lake Beer. Light, Crisp and Refreshing.

5oz Cherry Wood Blond

$3.00

Standard Blond with a smoky flavor.

5oz DIPA

$3.00

West coast, big beer, hoppy, bitter, caramel-y, dry. High Alcohol.

5oz First Responder

$2.00

5oz IES

$3.00

Guinness on steroids, Drink it with a fork. Nitro pour stout.

5oz IPA

$2.00

Midwest IPA. Good balance between bitter and hoppy.

5oz Juicy DIPA

$3.00

5oz Passion Fruit

$3.00Out of stock

5oz Pieapple Blond

$3.00Out of stock

Crisp, light Blond beer, with a hint of pineapple. Not overly fruity.

5oz Pilsner

$2.00Out of stock

Light, Crisp beer. Subtle bitter to the end, enhancing the crispness.

5oz Pineapple Tart

$3.00

5oz Razz Wheat

$3.00

5oz Space Race

$3.00

5oz State Fair

$2.00Out of stock

Vienna Lager. Oktoberfest beer. Malty and Caramel-y

5oz Tangerine blond

$3.00

5oz Tart DIPA

$3.00

5oz Wheat

$2.00

5 oz Razz Blond

$3.00

Canned Beer

Can Blond

$6.00

Can Amber

$6.00

Can IPA

$6.00

Can Artist Guild

$6.00

Can Space Race

$6.00Out of stock

Can Light Blond

$4.00

Stein Refill

1st Responder Stein Refill

$12.00

Amber Stein Refill

$12.00

American Brown Stein Refill

$12.00

Belgian Amber Stein Refill

$12.00

Blond Stein Refill

$12.00

Cherrywood Stein Refill

$12.00

IES Stein Refill

$12.00

IPA Stein Refill

$12.00

Space Race Stein Refill

$12.00

Wheat Stein Refill

$12.00

NA Beverages

coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fresh Squeeze OJ

$6.00

Get Sh!t Done Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Ice Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Red Alert

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Strawberry lemonade

$2.25

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Weihenstephaner NA Beer

$4.00

Water

Side of Red

$1.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$1.00

Cocktails

2 Shots Woodford, splash of bitters and sweet vermouth and garnish with orange and cherry

4 Rose Old Fashion

$8.00

Muddle 1/4 tsp Sugar & add orange slide, don't muddle and 3 dashes Bitters with JUST A SPLASH of soda. Add Rocks, Top with 1 shot 4 Roses.

Spring Fling

$7.00

2oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, Half Sour Mix Half Sprite Garnish Lime Pint Glass

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Build in pint glass 1.5 oz Titos, Top With Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix, Splash Olive Juice Garnish with two olives and a lime

Double Margarita

$12.00

French 75

$8.00

In Shaker: 1.25 oz Tanqueray 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 tsp Sugar Pour into Chilled Marg glass 6 oz champaign lemon peel garnish

Dbl Dirty limeade

$13.00

1.5 oz each Razzmatazz & Deep Eddy Lime Sprite Rastal Glass

Dirty Limeade

$7.00

3/4 oz Razzmataz, 3/4 oz Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Top Sprite, Garnish Lime in Rastal Glass

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Build in a pint glass 1/2 oz: Titos, tanqueray, bacardi, cuervo silver, triple sec. Top With Sour, Splash of Coke

Mimosa

$5.00

Fill rastal with Champagne to "brew co" line, Shot Fresh Orange Juice

Georgia Mule

$8.00

Muddle Cherry and 2 lime slices 1.5 oz Peach Crown Ice, Top with Ginger beer Garnish with Lime & Cherry

Double Patio Colada

$13.00

Patio Colada

$7.00

Build in a Rastal glass3/4 oz Malibu, 3/4 oz Deep Eddy Lime Vodka,Pineapple Juice, top with Sprite Garnish Lime

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Stevens recipe Muddle 5 Mint leaves 1.5 Oz bacardi 1.5 Oz simple syrup 1 oz lime juice Shake shake shake Strain over new ice in IPA glass Top with Soda Water Garnish with Mint leaf (gently bruise leaf to bring out aroma)

Margarita

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cointreau, Triple Sec, Silver Tequila

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Muddle two lime slices in copper cup Rocks, 1.5 oz Titos, Top With Ginger Beer

All That sAss

$5.00

Build in Rastal glass 1.5 oz grenadine 1 oz pineapple Fill to top of logo with Champaign Garnish with 1/2 orange slice

Amaretto sour

$6.00

1.5 HW Amaretto, Fill most of the way with Sour, top with sprite Garnish with cherry Pint glass

Apple Cider Mule

$8.00

4oz Apple cider 2oz Ginger beer 2oz Vodka 3/4oz lime juice

Bahama Mama

$6.00

1.5 oz captain 1/4 malibu 1/2 each OJ & Pineapple splash grenadine shake and strain over new ice, pint glass

Bavarian Tart

Bavarian Tart

$10.00

Rastal Glass 1.5 oz Tanqueray .5 oz elderflower liquor (St. Germaine) 1 oz lemonade Top with Cran

Berry Lemonade

$7.00

3oz Smirnoff RWB, Fill with lemonade and splash of sprite

Bloody Maria

$8.00

1.5 Oz Cilantro Jalapeño tequila (house infused) Bloody Mary mix Garnish with olive, lime, lemon, pearl onion *suggest a rim of duck salt, celery salt or reg salt*

Blueberry Mule

$7.00

Copper mug Muddle 2 lime slices 1.5 oz Western Sons Blueberry Vodka Top with Ginger Beer

Brunch Cocktail

$7.00

1.5 oz Bacardi 2oz simple syrup dash bitters Muddle Lime and Mint Add rum, syrup and bitters. Shake with ice Strain in lowball glass, top with champaign/prosecco mint garnish

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Martini Glass two ice balls fill with our margarita mix and float 1/4 oz grand manier

Caribbean Sunset Martini

$7.00

1.5oz Razzmatazz .5oz Malibu Coconut 2oz Cranberry .5oz Lime Juice Orange Garnish Rastal glass

Cherry Orange Manhattan

$7.00

2 oz infused whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dash bitters shake and chill strain into martini glass fancy cherry

Cilantro Mule

$7.00

Copper Cup Muddle 2 slices lime Ice 1 1/2 oz Cilantro Jalepeno tequilla (infused) Top with Ginger Beer

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.50

Equal Parts Rum Chata and Fireball

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

1.5 oz Titos .5 oz triple sec .25 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry Build in shaker with ice. Shake, strain into martini glass garnish with orange peel

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

1.5oz Absolut Citran 1/2 Lemon Juice Top Half Cranberry and Ginger beer Rastal Glass

Deep Eddy Lemon Fizz

$8.00

Rastal Glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka Fill with Champaign Garnish with Lemon

Double Mojito

$15.00

Fall Fizz

$8.00

1oz Hendricks, 1/2oz Pama 1/2oz simple syrup 1.5oz OJ, Top with soda Rastal glass

Green Tea

$7.00

1/2 oz Jameson, 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash Sour, Top Sprite

Gummy Bear

$7.00

chill in strainer .5oz Raspberry Vodka .5 oz peach schnapps 1/4 oz sweet and sour 1/4 oz sierra mist Shake and strain into shot glass

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

1/2 Pint Irish Extra Stout, 1/2 shot Bailey's, 1/2 shot Jameson (In same shot glass) Pour shot AFTER beer is ready!! Curdling may appear if Jameson and Bailey's sit too long.

Irish coffee

$6.00

1/2 shot Jameson, 1/2 shot Bailey's, Fill with Coffee

Kamikazi Shot

$6.00

.5oz Titos Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice Garnish Shot Glass with Lime

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

.5oz Titos Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lemon Juice Garnish with Sugar Lemon

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

1oz Triple Sec, 2oz Titos, 2oz Lemon Juice, Shake over ice and Strain, Sugar Rim Martini Glass lemon garnish

Lemonita

$7.00

1.5oz lemon juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz Jose Silver top with soda

Lime Vodka Soda

$7.00

1 Shot Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Soda Water, Garnish Lime

Luck O the Irish

$4.00

1/2 oz Baileys 1/2 oz Smirnoff Peppermint Shake and strain into shot glass Green shot glass

Lucky-Tini

$7.00

1.5 oz titos 1 oz midori pineapple Shake and strain into martini glass

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

3oz Vodka or Gin (Stirred) Dirty: 1.5oz Dirty Martini Mix, 1oz Dry Vermouth, Garnish 3 Olives Dry: 1oz Dry Vermouth, Garnish Lemon Twist

Michelada

$7.00

Duck Salt/Celery Salt Rim State Fair above SC line 2 dashes worcestershire 2 dash Cholula 2 Cranks Cracked pepper 1/4 oz lime juice Fill with Tomato gentle stir

Mint Julep

$10.00

4 to 5 mint sprigs - only leaves 1/2 oz simple syrup 2 1/2 oz bourbon collins glass Muddle mint and simple syrup pour bourbon over top fill glass with crushed ice stir until glass is frosty

Minty Russian

$9.00

1oz vodka, 1oz Kahlua, 1oz peppermints Rum Chata, 2oz Half and Half, Rastal

Mistletoe Margarita

$8.00

Margarita with 1oz pam syrup

North Main Squeeze

$6.00

Low ball glass 1.5 oz Evan Black 3 dash bitters OJ stir Orange peel garnish

Patio Water

$8.00

1.5 oz blueberry vodka .75 oz blue curacao .75 oz absolut citron .75 oz fresh lemon juice lemonade and top with sprite, garnish with lemon

PB&J

$9.00

.5 Screwball Whiskey .5 Razzmatazz

Pepper Bloody Mary

$8.00

1 1/2 oz peppercorn vodka 1/2 oz juice from garlic jalapeno olive Bloody Mary Mix Rim Glass with Duck Salt Garnish 2 stuffed olives, tipsy onion & lime

Pomojito

$10.00

gentle muddle of mint ( 4ish leaf) and lime wedge 1 1/2 oz of Parma 1 oz simple syrup top with soda

Radler Sublime

$7.00

8oz artists guild 1 shot lime juice 1oz simple syrup Top with soda

Red White & Boozy

$7.00

IPA Glass IN a shaker combine 1.25 Blue Curacao & 1 oz Smirnoff Red white berry 6 oz lemonade Shake until very cold Pour in IPA glass over ice balls top with 1/2 oz grenadine Garnish with mint

Shitini

$8.00

1.5oz vodka, 1.5 kahlua, get shit done, chill/shake strain into martini glass

Strawberry Lemonade XXX

$7.00

Pint Glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon .5 oz strawberry Puree Shake in shaker Pour over ice in pint glass Fill 1/2 lemonade 1/2 Sprite

Strawberry Spritzer

$10.00Out of stock

Rastal Glass 3 Oz of Strawberry Titos Top with Soda Water Use Strawberry and lemon and mint in glass

Tequila Ranch Water

$6.00

Low ball glass 1.5 oz jose silver 1.5 oz lemonade Fill with soda water

The SIdecar

$16.00

Sugared Rim Martini Glass 2 oz Hennessy 1 Oz Triple Sec 1 Oz Lemon Juice Chill/Shake/Strain into martini glass

Upside down Pineapple

$4.00

1/2oz UV Cake Vodka, 1oz Pineapple Juice, Splash Grenadine

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

1/2 oz Crown, 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps, Red Alert Around The Shot in Plastic Bomb Shot Glass

Washington Apple

$7.00

1. 5 oz Crown Apple and fill Cranberry Juice Low ball glass

Whiskey Press

$7.00

High ball glass 1.5 oz Evan Black 3 dash bitters .25 oz lemon juice Soda water Orange Garnish Splash Sierra mist

Whiskey Ranch Water

$7.00

Low ball glass 1.5 oz even black 1/3 oz lemonade Top with Soda Lemon Garnish

Whiskey Sipper

$7.00

Low ball glass 1.5 oz crown apple 1/4 oz grenadine 3/4 oz pineapple Fill with ginger garnish cherry

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

1 Shot Makers Mark (Or Bourbon of Choice), Top With Sour, Garnish Cherry

White Russian

$7.00

3/4 oz titos, 3/4 oz Kahlua, Fill with Half N Half, Highball Glass with Ice

White Tea shot

$7.00

1/2 oz Jameson Orange 1/4 oz peach Schnapps splash sour, top Sprite

Garden-Tini

Garden-Tini

$9.00

muddle chunk of radish & 3 lemon slices in shakerAdd ice 1.5 oz Garden Gin 1 oz simple syrup .5 oz sweet vermouth. Shake and strain into martini glass, garnish with radish shavings

Ginger Lime Sparkle

$7.00

Rastal Glass Build in glass 1.5 oz ginger lime tequila .5 oz lime juice splash simple syrup top with soda water. Lime Garnish

Cake Martini

Cake Martini

$6.00

Martini Glass Rim with colored sugar In Shaker combine 3/4 oz UV Cake 3/4 oz Absolute Vanilla OR 3/4 oz Amaretto & 2 oz 1/2 & 1/2 Shake very well Strain into glass and top with a few Sprinkles

Peach on The Patio

Peach on The Patio

$8.00

Build in IPA Glass 1.5 oz Peach Crown 3 oz Pineapple juice 2 oz orange juice Splash Grenadine Fill with Sprite

Pink Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

Pink Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

$6.00

Rastal glass In shaker combine 3/4 oz Malibu 3/4 oz Pink Whitney 3/4 oz Strawberry Puree Shake and strain into glass two squirts lemonade top with soda water

Ginger Spritzer

$6.00

Muddle about 7 mint leaves 1.5 oz of deep eddy grapefruit Shake and strain over new ice Rastal glass Top with ginger beer and sprig of mint for garnish

Peach Lemonade

$7.00

SCBC Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Build in a rastal glass 1.5 oz cherry lime infused vodka Splash Sierra Mist Splash sour Splash grenadine & Lime juice Garnish Cherry and Lime

Peach Tangerade

$10.00

Rastal Glass Fill with one half Tangerine Blond Fill the rest with Lemonade Serve with a side shot of Deep Eddy Peach

Coffee White Russian

$7.00

Whiskey Glass build in glass 3/4 oz espresso titos 3/4 oz kaluha Top with half and half

Carson Shot

$7.00

Equal parts Crown apple, fireball, amaretto. Chilled

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

.5 oz Captain .5 oz Malibu 1 oz OJ 1 oz Pineapple .5 oz curacao

Brunch Brew

$7.00

Make in shaker cup and strain into martini glass .5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Baileys .5 oz P.W. Coffee Liquor 4 oz Get Shit Done

Crackling campfire

$7.00

build in a rastal 3/4 oz fireball 3/4 oz crown apple two splash cran top with (store bought) OJ

Chocolate Cake Martini

$7.00

3/4 oz EACH Kahluah Vanilla Vodka Creme De cocao Baileys 3 oz 1/2 & 1/2 Chocolate sauce garnish martini glass Shake & strain into Glass

Witches Brew

$10.00

Build in Rastal 1oz Blueberry Vodka 3/4 oz Razz 3/4 Blue curacao Top with Soda

The Cauldron

$10.00

Build in Shaker 1 oz Bacardi 1 oz Midori 1/2 oz Blue curacao 2 oz Pineapple 2 cherry garnish Strain into IPA glass Top with Sierra Mist

Candy Corn

$8.00

Pint glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Peach 1 oz Triple Sec Fill to top with OJ Slowly Pour in 1/2 oz Grenadine so it falls to the bottom Top with whipped cream Looks like a candy corn!

Jack Skellington Shot

$6.00

1 oz Rumchatta .5 Baileys Shot glass

Pumpkin White Russian

$7.00

rocks glass Fill with ice balls 3/4 oz Kahlua 3/4 oz Titos Top with pumpkin pie creamer sprinkle with pumpkin spice

Apple Delight

$5.00

Fill a pint glass with ice Pour half full of apple cider Top with first responder Garnish with fresh apple slice

Apple Punkin Tini

$9.00Out of stock

Build in shaker 1.5 oz salted caramel kahlua 3 oz apple cider 1 bar spoon pumpkin Shake and Strain in to Martini Top with whipped cream sprinkle with pumpkin spice

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Build in Rastal 1.5 Oz Smirnoff Caramel Top with apple cider and garnish with fresh bapple slice

Caramel Apple Mule

$8.00

Copper cup muddle 2 limes ice caramel apple smirnoff 1/2 apple cider 1/2 Ginger

CranApple Margarita

$8.00

Martini Glass Mix in shaker 2 oz jose silver 2 oz apple cider 2 oz cranberry juice 1 oz triple sec Shake and strain into the glass

Wine

André

$5.00

House Champagne, California Sparkling Wine

Barrel Reserve Red

$8.00Out of stock

Dry Table Red 12.5% ABV

Beach Day Rose

$6.00

Semi Sweet Rose

Champagne Pama

$5.00Out of stock

Champagne topped with Pomegranate Liquor

Chloes Cuvee

$6.00Out of stock

Semi-Sweet White

Cottonwood White

$6.00

Oak Aged, Buttery-Full White

Flatlander Red

$6.00

Dry Red Blend 13% ABV

Fruit Bomb Sangria

$6.00

Sweet and Fruity

Nighthawk Chardonnay

$6.00

Buttery, Rich, Creamy

Nighthhawk Cab Sauv

$6.00

Dry Red Bourbon Barrel Aged

Peckerhead Red

$6.00

Sweet Red

Vignoles

$6.00Out of stock

Dry White

Alexander Cab

$10.00Out of stock

Oyster SB

$8.00

Ch St Michelle Merlot

$7.00Out of stock

Ch St Michelle Res

$7.00Out of stock

Martin Bay Chard

$7.00Out of stock

El Gato Moscato

$6.00

Mocktails

Blood Orange fizz

Blood Orange fizz

$4.00Out of stock

Rastal Glass 1/2 pump blood orange .25 oz simple syrup .25 lime juice Top with Ginger beer Garnish with mint

White cran peach fizz

White cran peach fizz

$4.00Out of stock

Pint glass Fill to top logo with white cran peach top off with sierra mist splash of OJ garnish with orange and cherry

SCBC Sunrise

$4.00

pint glass splash grenadine 2 oz each pineapple OJ fill with sprite

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Garden Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Creme de coco

$3.50

Domaine Canton

$10.00

Hennessy

$14.00

HW Amaretto

$5.00

HW Triple Sec

$2.00

Midori

$8.00

Pama

$7.00

Peachtree

$3.00

Razzmatazz

$3.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Somrum

$8.00

Kahlua

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$18.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL HW Amaretto

$10.00

DBL HW Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL Midori

$16.00

DBL Peachtree

$6.00

DBL Rumchata

$10.00

DBL Somrum

$16.00

DBL Creme de Coco

$7.00

DBL Pama

$7.00

DBL Domain Canton Elderberry

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Coconut

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Kraken

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Scotch

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

TOP Weller 107

$20.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$19.00

Bowmore 25 YR

$50.00

DBL Macallan 12

$40.00

DBL Macallan 18

$90.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Weller 107

$40.00

Tequila

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$30.00

1800 Rep

$6.00Out of stock

Corazon Rep

$15.00

Partida Anejo

$15.00

Partida Reposado

$14.00

Herradurra Anejo

$14.00

Hussongs Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Corralejo 1821

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Pasote Reposado

$16.00

Asombroso Extra Anejo

$38.00

Vespertino Tequila Crema

$8.00

Codigo Reposado

$20.00

Codigo Anejo

$35.00

Espresso Tequila

$7.00

Ginger Lime Tequila

$7.00

Pineapple Mango Tequila

$7.00

Cilantro Jalapeno Tequila

$7.00

Ginger Lime Sparkle

$7.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Herradurra Anejo

$28.00

DBL Partida Anjejo

$30.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$6.00Out of stock

Absolut Raspberi

$6.00

Absolute Vanilla

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddys Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Ocean

$5.00

Smirnoff RWB

$3.50

smoked jalapeno infused titos

$7.00

Smoky Vally Jalapeno

$10.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos infused Cucumber mint lime

$6.00

Titos infused Peppercorn

$8.00

UV Cake Vodka

$3.00

Western son Blueberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy peach

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$12.00

DBL Absolute Raspberri

$12.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddys Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddys Lime

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.99

DBL New Amsterdam

$8.00

DBL Ocean

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff RWB

$7.00

DBL Smoked Jalapeno Titos

$14.00

DBL Smoky Vally Jalapeno

$20.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL UV Cake Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey

1792 Full Proof Green

$15.00

1792 Ridgemont Orange

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye Yellow

$12.00

Blue Note

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown SR

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Evan Black

$4.00

Evan Single Green

$10.00

Fireball

$4.00

Four Rose

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$9.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$3.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$7.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$7.00

Knob Creek 100

$13.00

Koval