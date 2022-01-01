- Home
Salt City Brewing Company 514 North Main Street
313 Reviews
$$
514 North Main Street
Hutchinson, KS 67501
10oz Pours
10oz 4 Roses IES
Irish Extra Stout, Guinness on Steroids, aged for 3 months in a bourbon barrel. Has a bourbon sweetness.
10oz Amber on Rye
Amber beer aged 4 months in a rye barrel. Clean whiskey finish.
10oz Belgian Strong Ale
10oz Black Currant DIPA
Double IPA and Dry red wine had a baby. Tart fruit on front end. Hoppy, bitter, caramel on the end.
10oz DIPA
West coast, big beer, hoppy, bitter, caramel-y, dry. High Alcohol.
10oz George Dickel IES
Irish Extra Stout, Guinness on Steroids, aged for 3 months in a bourbon barrel. Has some bourbon sweetness, and a slight bourbon bite.
10oz Juicy DIPA
10oz Peach DIPA
Double IPA with a hint of peach.
10oz Tart DIPA
12oz Pours
12oz Artist Guild
Pomegranate Gose. Tart, not sour. Made with pomegranate, sweet and tart cherry, italian plum, coriander, and sea salt on the end.
12oz Passion Fruit
12oz pineapple Tart
12oz Tangerine Blond
Blond beer with Orange citrus taste. Beermosa.
12oz Razz Wheat
14oz Pours
1/2 DIPA 1/2 Space Race
14oz Amber
Bready, Malty, Breakfast in a Glass, Caramel to sweeten up the back end. Border line an Irish Red.
14oz American Brown
Nutty, Robust, Almost a Porter. Drinks like a stout, without sitting heavy like a stout.
14oz Beer Mosa
13 oz of Blond or First Responder 1oz Fresh squeezed OJ
14oz Belgian Amber
Our standard Amber, brewed with Belgian yeast. Gives it a Banana Bread nose, with a Christmas spice taste from the cloves.
14oz Blond
Lawn Mower, Lake Beer. Light, Crisp and Refreshing.
14oz Blond Red Beer
14oz Cherry Wood Blond
Standard Blond with a smoky flavor.
14oz Cuban Delight
14oz First Responder Lager
14oz IES
Guinness on steroids, Drink it with a fork. Nitro pour stout.
14oz IPA
Midwest IPA. Good balance between bitter and hoppy.
14oz SCBC Wheat
14oz Space Race
14oz State Fair
Vienna Lager. Oktoberfest beer. Malty and Caramel-y
Red
5oz Pours
5oz Pieapple Blond
Crisp, light Blond beer, with a hint of pineapple. Not overly fruity.
5oz Pilsner
Light, Crisp beer. Subtle bitter to the end, enhancing the crispness.
5 oz Razz Blond
Canned Beer
Stein Refill
NA Beverages
coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Fresh Squeeze OJ
Get Sh!t Done Coffee
Ginger Beer
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mt Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Red Alert
Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Strawberry lemonade
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Weihenstephaner NA Beer
Water
Side of Red
Bloody Mary Mix
Cocktails
4 Rose Old Fashion
Muddle 1/4 tsp Sugar & add orange slide, don't muddle and 3 dashes Bitters with JUST A SPLASH of soda. Add Rocks, Top with 1 shot 4 Roses.
Spring Fling
2oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, Half Sour Mix Half Sprite Garnish Lime Pint Glass
Bloody Mary
Build in pint glass 1.5 oz Titos, Top With Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix, Splash Olive Juice Garnish with two olives and a lime
Double Margarita
French 75
In Shaker: 1.25 oz Tanqueray 3/4 oz lemon juice 1/2 tsp Sugar Pour into Chilled Marg glass 6 oz champaign lemon peel garnish
Dbl Dirty limeade
1.5 oz each Razzmatazz & Deep Eddy Lime Sprite Rastal Glass
Dirty Limeade
3/4 oz Razzmataz, 3/4 oz Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Top Sprite, Garnish Lime in Rastal Glass
Long Island Iced Tea
Build in a pint glass 1/2 oz: Titos, tanqueray, bacardi, cuervo silver, triple sec. Top With Sour, Splash of Coke
Mimosa
Fill rastal with Champagne to "brew co" line, Shot Fresh Orange Juice
Georgia Mule
Muddle Cherry and 2 lime slices 1.5 oz Peach Crown Ice, Top with Ginger beer Garnish with Lime & Cherry
Double Patio Colada
Patio Colada
Build in a Rastal glass3/4 oz Malibu, 3/4 oz Deep Eddy Lime Vodka,Pineapple Juice, top with Sprite Garnish Lime
Mojito
Stevens recipe Muddle 5 Mint leaves 1.5 Oz bacardi 1.5 Oz simple syrup 1 oz lime juice Shake shake shake Strain over new ice in IPA glass Top with Soda Water Garnish with Mint leaf (gently bruise leaf to bring out aroma)
Margarita
Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cointreau, Triple Sec, Silver Tequila
Moscow Mule
Muddle two lime slices in copper cup Rocks, 1.5 oz Titos, Top With Ginger Beer
All That sAss
Build in Rastal glass 1.5 oz grenadine 1 oz pineapple Fill to top of logo with Champaign Garnish with 1/2 orange slice
Amaretto sour
1.5 HW Amaretto, Fill most of the way with Sour, top with sprite Garnish with cherry Pint glass
Apple Cider Mule
4oz Apple cider 2oz Ginger beer 2oz Vodka 3/4oz lime juice
Bahama Mama
1.5 oz captain 1/4 malibu 1/2 each OJ & Pineapple splash grenadine shake and strain over new ice, pint glass
Bavarian Tart
Rastal Glass 1.5 oz Tanqueray .5 oz elderflower liquor (St. Germaine) 1 oz lemonade Top with Cran
Berry Lemonade
3oz Smirnoff RWB, Fill with lemonade and splash of sprite
Bloody Maria
1.5 Oz Cilantro Jalapeño tequila (house infused) Bloody Mary mix Garnish with olive, lime, lemon, pearl onion *suggest a rim of duck salt, celery salt or reg salt*
Blueberry Mule
Copper mug Muddle 2 lime slices 1.5 oz Western Sons Blueberry Vodka Top with Ginger Beer
Brunch Cocktail
1.5 oz Bacardi 2oz simple syrup dash bitters Muddle Lime and Mint Add rum, syrup and bitters. Shake with ice Strain in lowball glass, top with champaign/prosecco mint garnish
Cadillac Margarita
Martini Glass two ice balls fill with our margarita mix and float 1/4 oz grand manier
Caribbean Sunset Martini
1.5oz Razzmatazz .5oz Malibu Coconut 2oz Cranberry .5oz Lime Juice Orange Garnish Rastal glass
Cherry Orange Manhattan
2 oz infused whiskey 1 oz sweet vermouth 3 dash bitters shake and chill strain into martini glass fancy cherry
Cilantro Mule
Copper Cup Muddle 2 slices lime Ice 1 1/2 oz Cilantro Jalepeno tequilla (infused) Top with Ginger Beer
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Equal Parts Rum Chata and Fireball
Cosmopolitan
1.5 oz Titos .5 oz triple sec .25 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry Build in shaker with ice. Shake, strain into martini glass garnish with orange peel
Cranberry Mule
1.5oz Absolut Citran 1/2 Lemon Juice Top Half Cranberry and Ginger beer Rastal Glass
Deep Eddy Lemon Fizz
Rastal Glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka Fill with Champaign Garnish with Lemon
Double Mojito
Fall Fizz
1oz Hendricks, 1/2oz Pama 1/2oz simple syrup 1.5oz OJ, Top with soda Rastal glass
Green Tea
1/2 oz Jameson, 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps, Splash Sour, Top Sprite
Gummy Bear
chill in strainer .5oz Raspberry Vodka .5 oz peach schnapps 1/4 oz sweet and sour 1/4 oz sierra mist Shake and strain into shot glass
Irish Car Bomb
1/2 Pint Irish Extra Stout, 1/2 shot Bailey's, 1/2 shot Jameson (In same shot glass) Pour shot AFTER beer is ready!! Curdling may appear if Jameson and Bailey's sit too long.
Irish coffee
1/2 shot Jameson, 1/2 shot Bailey's, Fill with Coffee
Kamikazi Shot
.5oz Titos Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lime Juice Garnish Shot Glass with Lime
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
.5oz Titos Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lemon Juice Garnish with Sugar Lemon
Lemon Drop Martini
1oz Triple Sec, 2oz Titos, 2oz Lemon Juice, Shake over ice and Strain, Sugar Rim Martini Glass lemon garnish
Lemonita
1.5oz lemon juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz Jose Silver top with soda
Lime Vodka Soda
1 Shot Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Soda Water, Garnish Lime
Luck O the Irish
1/2 oz Baileys 1/2 oz Smirnoff Peppermint Shake and strain into shot glass Green shot glass
Lucky-Tini
1.5 oz titos 1 oz midori pineapple Shake and strain into martini glass
Manhattan
Martini
3oz Vodka or Gin (Stirred) Dirty: 1.5oz Dirty Martini Mix, 1oz Dry Vermouth, Garnish 3 Olives Dry: 1oz Dry Vermouth, Garnish Lemon Twist
Michelada
Duck Salt/Celery Salt Rim State Fair above SC line 2 dashes worcestershire 2 dash Cholula 2 Cranks Cracked pepper 1/4 oz lime juice Fill with Tomato gentle stir
Mint Julep
4 to 5 mint sprigs - only leaves 1/2 oz simple syrup 2 1/2 oz bourbon collins glass Muddle mint and simple syrup pour bourbon over top fill glass with crushed ice stir until glass is frosty
Minty Russian
1oz vodka, 1oz Kahlua, 1oz peppermints Rum Chata, 2oz Half and Half, Rastal
Mistletoe Margarita
Margarita with 1oz pam syrup
North Main Squeeze
Low ball glass 1.5 oz Evan Black 3 dash bitters OJ stir Orange peel garnish
Patio Water
1.5 oz blueberry vodka .75 oz blue curacao .75 oz absolut citron .75 oz fresh lemon juice lemonade and top with sprite, garnish with lemon
PB&J
.5 Screwball Whiskey .5 Razzmatazz
Pepper Bloody Mary
1 1/2 oz peppercorn vodka 1/2 oz juice from garlic jalapeno olive Bloody Mary Mix Rim Glass with Duck Salt Garnish 2 stuffed olives, tipsy onion & lime
Pomojito
gentle muddle of mint ( 4ish leaf) and lime wedge 1 1/2 oz of Parma 1 oz simple syrup top with soda
Radler Sublime
8oz artists guild 1 shot lime juice 1oz simple syrup Top with soda
Red White & Boozy
IPA Glass IN a shaker combine 1.25 Blue Curacao & 1 oz Smirnoff Red white berry 6 oz lemonade Shake until very cold Pour in IPA glass over ice balls top with 1/2 oz grenadine Garnish with mint
Shitini
1.5oz vodka, 1.5 kahlua, get shit done, chill/shake strain into martini glass
Strawberry Lemonade XXX
Pint Glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon .5 oz strawberry Puree Shake in shaker Pour over ice in pint glass Fill 1/2 lemonade 1/2 Sprite
Strawberry Spritzer
Rastal Glass 3 Oz of Strawberry Titos Top with Soda Water Use Strawberry and lemon and mint in glass
Tequila Ranch Water
Low ball glass 1.5 oz jose silver 1.5 oz lemonade Fill with soda water
The SIdecar
Sugared Rim Martini Glass 2 oz Hennessy 1 Oz Triple Sec 1 Oz Lemon Juice Chill/Shake/Strain into martini glass
Upside down Pineapple
1/2oz UV Cake Vodka, 1oz Pineapple Juice, Splash Grenadine
Vegas Bomb
1/2 oz Crown, 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps, Red Alert Around The Shot in Plastic Bomb Shot Glass
Washington Apple
1. 5 oz Crown Apple and fill Cranberry Juice Low ball glass
Whiskey Press
High ball glass 1.5 oz Evan Black 3 dash bitters .25 oz lemon juice Soda water Orange Garnish Splash Sierra mist
Whiskey Ranch Water
Low ball glass 1.5 oz even black 1/3 oz lemonade Top with Soda Lemon Garnish
Whiskey Sipper
Low ball glass 1.5 oz crown apple 1/4 oz grenadine 3/4 oz pineapple Fill with ginger garnish cherry
Whiskey Sour
1 Shot Makers Mark (Or Bourbon of Choice), Top With Sour, Garnish Cherry
White Russian
3/4 oz titos, 3/4 oz Kahlua, Fill with Half N Half, Highball Glass with Ice
White Tea shot
1/2 oz Jameson Orange 1/4 oz peach Schnapps splash sour, top Sprite
Garden-Tini
muddle chunk of radish & 3 lemon slices in shakerAdd ice 1.5 oz Garden Gin 1 oz simple syrup .5 oz sweet vermouth. Shake and strain into martini glass, garnish with radish shavings
Ginger Lime Sparkle
Rastal Glass Build in glass 1.5 oz ginger lime tequila .5 oz lime juice splash simple syrup top with soda water. Lime Garnish
Cake Martini
Martini Glass Rim with colored sugar In Shaker combine 3/4 oz UV Cake 3/4 oz Absolute Vanilla OR 3/4 oz Amaretto & 2 oz 1/2 & 1/2 Shake very well Strain into glass and top with a few Sprinkles
Peach on The Patio
Build in IPA Glass 1.5 oz Peach Crown 3 oz Pineapple juice 2 oz orange juice Splash Grenadine Fill with Sprite
Pink Strawberry Coconut Lemonade
Rastal glass In shaker combine 3/4 oz Malibu 3/4 oz Pink Whitney 3/4 oz Strawberry Puree Shake and strain into glass two squirts lemonade top with soda water
Ginger Spritzer
Muddle about 7 mint leaves 1.5 oz of deep eddy grapefruit Shake and strain over new ice Rastal glass Top with ginger beer and sprig of mint for garnish
Peach Lemonade
SCBC Cherry Limeade
Build in a rastal glass 1.5 oz cherry lime infused vodka Splash Sierra Mist Splash sour Splash grenadine & Lime juice Garnish Cherry and Lime
Peach Tangerade
Rastal Glass Fill with one half Tangerine Blond Fill the rest with Lemonade Serve with a side shot of Deep Eddy Peach
Coffee White Russian
Whiskey Glass build in glass 3/4 oz espresso titos 3/4 oz kaluha Top with half and half
Carson Shot
Equal parts Crown apple, fireball, amaretto. Chilled
Liquid Marijuana
.5 oz Captain .5 oz Malibu 1 oz OJ 1 oz Pineapple .5 oz curacao
Brunch Brew
Make in shaker cup and strain into martini glass .5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Baileys .5 oz P.W. Coffee Liquor 4 oz Get Shit Done
Crackling campfire
build in a rastal 3/4 oz fireball 3/4 oz crown apple two splash cran top with (store bought) OJ
Chocolate Cake Martini
3/4 oz EACH Kahluah Vanilla Vodka Creme De cocao Baileys 3 oz 1/2 & 1/2 Chocolate sauce garnish martini glass Shake & strain into Glass
Witches Brew
Build in Rastal 1oz Blueberry Vodka 3/4 oz Razz 3/4 Blue curacao Top with Soda
The Cauldron
Build in Shaker 1 oz Bacardi 1 oz Midori 1/2 oz Blue curacao 2 oz Pineapple 2 cherry garnish Strain into IPA glass Top with Sierra Mist
Candy Corn
Pint glass 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Peach 1 oz Triple Sec Fill to top with OJ Slowly Pour in 1/2 oz Grenadine so it falls to the bottom Top with whipped cream Looks like a candy corn!
Jack Skellington Shot
1 oz Rumchatta .5 Baileys Shot glass
Pumpkin White Russian
rocks glass Fill with ice balls 3/4 oz Kahlua 3/4 oz Titos Top with pumpkin pie creamer sprinkle with pumpkin spice
Apple Delight
Fill a pint glass with ice Pour half full of apple cider Top with first responder Garnish with fresh apple slice
Apple Punkin Tini
Build in shaker 1.5 oz salted caramel kahlua 3 oz apple cider 1 bar spoon pumpkin Shake and Strain in to Martini Top with whipped cream sprinkle with pumpkin spice
Caramel Apple
Build in Rastal 1.5 Oz Smirnoff Caramel Top with apple cider and garnish with fresh bapple slice
Caramel Apple Mule
Copper cup muddle 2 limes ice caramel apple smirnoff 1/2 apple cider 1/2 Ginger
CranApple Margarita
Martini Glass Mix in shaker 2 oz jose silver 2 oz apple cider 2 oz cranberry juice 1 oz triple sec Shake and strain into the glass
Wine
André
House Champagne, California Sparkling Wine
Barrel Reserve Red
Dry Table Red 12.5% ABV
Beach Day Rose
Semi Sweet Rose
Champagne Pama
Champagne topped with Pomegranate Liquor
Chloes Cuvee
Semi-Sweet White
Cottonwood White
Oak Aged, Buttery-Full White
Flatlander Red
Dry Red Blend 13% ABV
Fruit Bomb Sangria
Sweet and Fruity
Nighthawk Chardonnay
Buttery, Rich, Creamy
Nighthhawk Cab Sauv
Dry Red Bourbon Barrel Aged
Peckerhead Red
Sweet Red
Vignoles
Dry White
Alexander Cab
Oyster SB
Ch St Michelle Merlot
Ch St Michelle Res
Martin Bay Chard
El Gato Moscato
Mocktails
Blood Orange fizz
Rastal Glass 1/2 pump blood orange .25 oz simple syrup .25 lime juice Top with Ginger beer Garnish with mint
White cran peach fizz
Pint glass Fill to top logo with white cran peach top off with sierra mist splash of OJ garnish with orange and cherry
SCBC Sunrise
pint glass splash grenadine 2 oz each pineapple OJ fill with sprite