A map showing the location of Salt City Kitchen & Catering 711 Teall Ave # 1 # A2

Salt City Kitchen & Catering 711 Teall Ave # 1 # A2

No reviews yet

1205 Erie Boulevard West

Syracuse, NY 13204

Apps

Wings (12)

$14.00

Breaded wings (10)

$15.00

Mozzarella stick with chips & salsa

$9.99

Small Fries (6oz)

$3.99

Large fries (12oz)

$5.99

Loaded fries (12oz) queso bacon chives

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Loaded Pull Pork

$15.00

Chilli

$8.00

Entrées

1/4 rack of ribs Mac Salad Cole slaw and cornbread

$15.00

Baked ziti with house salad & a slice of Italian bread

$11.99

Fish fry dinner with fries and slaw

$16.50

Half Rack

$21.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.50

Fish & Grits

$16.50

Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.00

Cheese Pizza Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$3.75

Baja Cali tacos

The 101

$5.00

El camino

$5.00

Pch

$7.00

The impossible taco

$9.00

Rodeo Drive

$25.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

So Cal Hot Chix

$10.00

Chicken Chilupa

$6.00

Beef Chilupa

$6.00

Guac

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Queso

$3.50

Salsa

$1.50

Pico

$1.00

Soup

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Beverages

Stewart's Root Beer

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Sandwiches

BBQ pulled pork with fries

$13.99

BBQ pulled pork

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Rodfather Bbq Sause

$6.50

Side Of Ribs

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp

$8.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$1.50

Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1205 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse, NY 13204

Directions

