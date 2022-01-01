Main picView gallery

Picnic Salt Cottages

20 ME-3

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Bagels

Gluten Free Bagel

$4.50

Gluten free bagel toasted

Plain Bagel

$4.50

Plain bagel toasted

Blueberry Bagel

$4.50

Blueberry bagel toasted

Everything Bagel

$4.50

Everything Bagel toasted

Breakfast Sandwich

Harbor Smash

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

The Salty Salmon

$10.50

Sandwiches

Cadillac Caprese

$12.00

Fresh motzzarella, tomatoes, pesto and chicken breast on a toasted croissant. Served with chips

Classic BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a caibatta. Served with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna fish salad with lettuce on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken salad with lettuce on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips.

Harbor Melt

$12.00

Grilled tuna melt on Sourdough with swiss cheese, fresh tomatoes, and bacon. Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic American grilled cheese on sourdough with american cheese. Served with chips.

PB & J Sandwich

$6.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough. Served with chips.

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$14.00

Black angus or veggie burger with american cheese and pickles on a brioche. Served with fries or onion rings.

The Farmland Burger

$18.00

Black angus or veggie burger with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, pickled jalapeno, BBQ, avacado spread on a brioche bun. Served with fries or onion rings.

Fried Chicken sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served fries or onion rings.

The BLT Burger

$16.00

Black angus or veggie burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or onion rings.

Baskets

Classic Hot Dog

$10.00

All beef hot dog with grilled onion on a brioche bun. Served with fries or onion rings.

Citrus Aioli Lobster Roll Basket

$18.00

Served hot or cold, this lobster roll is coated in a citrus aioli and piled high in a brioche bun.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with a side of fries or onion rings.

Beverages Test

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barg's Rootbeer

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$3.00

Smart Water Plus Clarity

$3.00

Smart Water Plus Tranquility

$3.00

AHA Sparkling Water Blueberry & Pomegranate

$3.00

AHA Sparkling Water Lime & Watermellon

$3.00

AHA Sparkling Water Fiji Apple White Tea

$3.00

Powerade Mountian Blast

$3.00

Powerade White Cherry

$3.00

Powerade Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade Citrus Peach Zero

$3.00

Powerade Watermellon Berry Zero

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

$3.00

Honest Tea Half & Half

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$3.00

Peace Tea Georgia Peach

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Hot

$2.00

Iced

$2.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just as the kitchen is the heart of every home, Picnic is the soul of Salt Cottages' where you'll find all the sweet treats, savory snacks, and tasty indulgences that make summer in Maine so incredible.

Location

20 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Main pic

