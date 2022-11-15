Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt & Forge Food Truck

Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA 23219

Burger Fiction

Royale with Cheese

$9.50

130g burger with American cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup & mustard Deluxe - add tomato & lettuce

Le Big Mac

$14.00

Two all-beef patties, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a non-sesame seed bun

Big Kahuna Burger

$13.00

A tasty burger topped with pork al pastor, pineapple BBQ sauce, white cheddar, pickles, onions & cabbage

The Wolf

$12.50

Burger, bacon, Brie, smoked tomato jam, onions, arugula & a sunny-side-up egg. It solves problems.

The Bonnie Situation

$13.50

Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula

Box of Fries

$6.50Out of stock

Give a Biscuit to a Front Line Caregiver

$5.00

For every $5, we will make and deliver a biscuit sandwich to front line health care workers, rotating among area hospitals.

Sandwiches & Salad

Turkey & Blackberry

$12.00

Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche

Classic Turkey

$10.00

Herb-roasted turkey, Gruyère, Duke’s mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato, red onion - white or wheat bread

Classic Chicken

$10.00

Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), Duke’s mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Superfood Salad

$9.50

Kale, cabbage, arugula, apples, sweet potatoes, red onion, edamame, pumpkin seeds, maple soy ginger vinaigrette - Add grilled chicken $3 or avocado $2

Kids' Menu

Kids' Turkey

$7.00

Kids' Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Slaw Sm

$2.00

Slaw Lg

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad Sm

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Salad Lg

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Made from scratch sandwiches, salads and breakfast, made to order and served quickly from one of Richmond's newest food trucks.

