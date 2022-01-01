Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt & Forge Restaurant

763 Reviews

$$

312 N 2nd St

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

Popular Items

Superfood Salad
"Chef's" Salad
Turkey & Blackberry

Specialty Sandwiches

Give a Biscuit to a Front Line Caregiver

$5.00

For every $5, we will make and deliver a biscuit sandwich to front line health care workers, rotating among area hospitals.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

House-braised corned beef, Russian dressing, Gruyère, sauerkraut or coriander slaw, rye

Mellie's Grilled Chs

$10.50

Pecorino, Havarti, pickled apples, crispy shallots, arugula, country white

Turkey & Blackberry

$13.00

Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat

La Havana

La Havana

$12.50Out of stock

Slow-roasted pork, country ham, Gruyère, pickles, yellow mustard, brioche

Curried Chickpea

$11.50

Curried chickpea fritters, roasted beet purée, herbed goat cheese, pickled red onion, arugula, baguette

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche

Il Posto

$13.00

Soppressata, capicola, mortadella, country ham, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, baguette

Smokey Tomato & Roast Beef

$13.00

House-roasted beef (medium rare), Brie, smoked tomato jam, pickled red onion, arugula, baguette

Tuscan Veggie

$12.00

Balsamic portabellos, house-made tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, hoagie roll

Brisket

$14.00Out of stock

Madeira & caramelized onion braised brisket, Gruyère fondue, crispy shallots, whole grain mustard, arugula, baguette

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

$13.00

Aka, the "greatest Rachel" of all time....house-roasted turkey, bacon, Russian dressing, Gruyere cheese, coriander slaw, on toasted rye

Classic Sandwiches

Classic Turkey

$11.00

Herb-roasted turkey, Gruyère, Duke’s mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato, red onion - on white, wheat or rye

Classic Roast Beef

$11.00

House-roasted beef (medium rare), horseradish mayo, whole grain mustard, Havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion - on white, wheat or rye

Classic Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), Duke’s mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Classic Italian

$11.00

Soppressata, capicola, mortadella, Pecorino, lettuce, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, hoagie roll

Salads

Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$10.50

Kale, cabbage, arugula, apples, sweet potatoes, red onion, edamame, pumpkin seeds, maple soy ginger vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Romaine, kale, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, olives, red onion, Pecorino, red wine vinaigrette

"Chef's" Salad

"Chef's" Salad

$11.50

Romaine, bacon, ham, avocado, Havarti, cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.50

Arugula, roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, crispy shallots, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Slaw Sm

$2.00

Slaw Lg

$4.00

Potato Salad Sm

$2.00

Potato Salad Lg

$4.00

Shirt

$12.00

Burger Fiction

Royale with Cheese

$9.50

130g burger with American cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup & mustard Deluxe - add tomato & lettuce

Le Big Mac

$14.00

Two all-beef patties, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a non-sesame seed bun

Big Kahuna Burger

$13.00

A tasty burger topped with pork al pastor, pineapple BBQ sauce, white cheddar, pickles, onions & cabbage

The Wolf

$12.50

Burger, bacon, Brie, smoked tomato jam, onions, arugula & a sunny-side-up egg. It solves problems.

The Bonnie Situation (V)

$13.50

Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula

Box of Fries

$6.50

A big box of crispy fries with your choice of dipping sauce: - Big Mac Sauce - Buttermilk Ranch - Heinz Ketchup

Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50

La Colombe - Triple

$4.50Out of stock

La Colombe - Vanilla

$4.50Out of stock

La Colombe - Mocha

$4.50Out of stock

Soda, Water, Juice

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50

San Pell Orange

$2.50Out of stock

San Pell Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Natalie Lemonade

$4.00

Natalie OJ

$4.00

Beer

$4 Beer

$4.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$12 Pack Beer

$12.00

$13 Pack Beer

$13.00

$14 Pack Beer

$14.00

$15 Pack Beer

$15.00

$16 Pack Beer

$16.00

$17 Pack Beer

$17.00

$11 Pack Beer

$11.00

$18 Pack Beer

$18.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Rosé

$14.00

Zorzal Pinot Noir

$15.00
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Gourmet, made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads & breakfast in Jackson Ward, Richmond.

Website

Location

312 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Salt & Forge Restaurant image
Salt & Forge Restaurant image

