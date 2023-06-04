Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Salt & Grinder

1,084 Reviews

$$

3609 W 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Sandwiches (Dinner)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Chicken Tenders, Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pesto on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on 3 Slices of Toasty Rye Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

French Dip

$13.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Beef, Provolone, and Mayo on a Grinder Roll, served with Au Jus Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Rare Beast

$12.00

Garlic & herb Roasted Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

S&G Cuban

$12.00

with Ham, Prosciutto, Swiss, Sliced Pickles, Dijon Mustard and Mojo Aioli on Toasted Jalapeño Cheddar Bread Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Spicy Turkey

$12.00

Turkey, Spicy Coppa, Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, Tomato, and Arugula on Toasty Jalapeño Cheddar Bread Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

The Frankie

$12.00

Ham, Prosciutto, Coppa, Burrata Spread, Arugula, Tomato, and Red Wine Vinaigrette on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

The Veggie

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Sun-dried Tomato, Red Peppers, Arugula, and Red Pepper Hummus Spread on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Tuscan

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto, and Red Wine Vinaigrette on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Yard Bird

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Arugula, Tomato, and Pesto on a Grinder Roll Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Burgers (Dinner)

Green Chile Bacon Burger

$12.00

Beef Patty, Hatch Green Chile, Bacon, Pepperjack on a Brioche Bun. Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Beef Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Truffle Aioli on a Brioche Bun Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Ruth's Burger

$11.00

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Sliced Pickles, Thousand Island on a Brioche Bun Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options

Soup & Salads (Dinner)

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Greens, Beets, Goat Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Golden Raisins & Citrus Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Greens, Feta, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Entree Orzo & Arugula

$10.00

Our favorite side salad, but big. Made with love, arugula, orzo pasta, parmesan cheese, and red wine vinaigrette.

Soup Du Jour (Bowl)

Soup Du Jour (Bowl)

$7.00
Soup Du Jour (Cup)

Soup Du Jour (Cup)

$4.00

Kids (Dinner)

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Sizzling hot peppered chicken tenders. Comes with a bag of chips, other side options available as an upgrade.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Golden brown and melty! Three slices of cheddar on texas toast. Comes with a bag of chips, other side options available as an upgrade.

Kids' Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's size sandwich on our Grinder Roll with Ham, American Cheese, and Mayo. Comes with a bag of chips, other side options available as an upgrade.

Kids' Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's size sandwich on our Grinder Roll with Turkey, American Cheese, and Mayo. Comes with a bag of chips, other side options available as an upgrade.

PB&J

$7.00

Simple peanut butter and jelly on texas toast. Comes with a bag of chips, other side options available as an upgrade.

Apps and Sides (Dinner)

Chef's Salumi Plate

$14.00

chef's selections with mozzarella, seasonal mostarda & grilled ciabatta

Frank's Burrata

$12.00

with grilled ciabatta bread

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Whole Pickle

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons & caesar dressing

BBQ Chips

$3.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Chips

$3.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.50

Sea Salt Chips

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Orzo & Arugula

$3.50

Drinks (Dinner)

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Treats (Dinner)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50
Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.50Out of stock
Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
Restaurant info

Salt & Grinder is Chef Frank Bonanno's New Jersey-style deli and salumeria. Simple sandwiches, beautifully prepared with an abundance of housecured meat and cheeses, served on fresh East Coast-style grinder rolls and paired with fresh sides that are anything but the norm.

Website

Location

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Salt & Grinder image
Salt & Grinder image

