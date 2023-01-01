BG picView gallery

Salt Hill Shanty (Newbury)

review star

No reviews yet

1407 Route 103

Newbury, NH 03255

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Pretzel

$12.99

A JUMBO Shanty size pretzel salted, baked, and served with cheddar ale and Pub sauces.

Brussel sprouts - Large

$11.99

Fried Brussels sprouts, with crispy bacon, and parmesan cheese. (This can be made to order without bacon).

Brussel sprouts - Small

$7.99

Fried Brussels sprouts, with crispy bacon, and parmesan cheese. (This can be made to order without bacon).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Nachos - Black Bean / Large

$12.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream). Add spicy black beans.

Nachos - Black Bean / Small

$9.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream). Add spicy black beans.

Nachos - Cheese / Large

$11.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream).

Nachos - Cheese / Small

$8.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream).

Nachos - Cilantro Lime Chicken /Large

$15.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream) Add pulled Cilantro Lime Chicken

Nachos - Cilantro Lime Chicken /Small

$12.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream) Add pulled Cilantro Lime Chicken

Nachos - Garden / Large

$12.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream)-: Add lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion.

Nachos - Garden / Small

$9.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream)-: Add lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion.

Nachos - Loaded / Large

$15.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream)-Add Spicy black beans & pulled pork topped with the garden.

Nachos - Loaded / Small

$12.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream)-Add Spicy black beans & pulled pork topped with the garden.

Nachos - Pork / Large

$14.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream). Add BBQ Pulled Pork.

Nachos - Pork / Small

$11.99

Layered with Monterey jack cheese and jalapenos. (Served with Salsa and Sour cream). Add BBQ pulled pork.

Onion Rings / Large

$10.00

Onion Rings / Small

$6.99

Poutine - Cheese

$10.99

Pub fries topped with cheddar curds, Guinness gravy, and scallions. (this is not a meatless dish, with the Guinness gravy).

Poutine - Chili

$12.99

Chili poutine - fries topped with cheddar curds, guinness gravy & scallions. This is our "Firehouse style"!

Poutine - Low Country

$12.99

BBQ Pork poutine - fries topped with cheddar curds, guinness gravy & scallions. This is our "Low country" style!

Poutine - Shanty style

$14.99

Pub fries topped with cheddar curds, Guinness gravy, and scallions. Have it Shanty style, with our Corned Beef.

Poutine - Sweet Fries

$13.99

Sweet fries topped with cheddar curds, Guinness gravy, and scallions.

Pub Fries / Large

$8.99

Pub Fries / Small

$5.99

Sweet Fries / Large

$9.99

Sweet Fries / Small

$6.99

Tortilla Chips & Salsa / Large

$7.99

Tortilla Chips & Salsa / Small

$4.99

Vegetable Risotto Fritters

$10.99

Wings

Chicken Tender

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Wings & Fries

$15.99

Tender & Fries

$15.99

Salads

Buffalo Cobb Salad / Large

$18.99

Buff crispy chix tendors, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, toms, red onion egg, guac(extra), on a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Buffalo Cobb Salad / Small

$15.99

Buff crispy chix tendors, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, toms, red onion egg, guac(extra), on a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Caesar Salad / Large

$12.99

Caesar Salad / Small

$9.99

Green Salad / Large

$9.99

Green Salad / Small

$6.99

Grilled Pear Salad

$15.99

Fresh spinach with our balsamic marinated sliced pears, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, craisins, blue cheese crumbles, and toasted walnuts.

Maggies Blk Bean Salad

$15.99

Soups

Chili / Cup

$4.99

Chili / Bowl

$6.99

Chili / Entrée over mash or fries

$10.99

Chowder / Cup

$4.99

Chowder / Bowl

$6.99

Chowder / Entrée over mash or fries

$10.99

Crock French Onion

$8.99

Soup of Day / Cup

$4.99

Soup of Day / Bowl

$6.99

Soup of Day / Entrée over mash or fries

$10.99

Guinness Stew / Cup

$5.99

Guinness Stew / Bowl

$8.99

Guinness Stew / Entrée

$14.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

BLT

$9.99

Cali Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and guacamole on toasted sourdough. Served w/pub chips

Cilantro Chicken tacos —1

$10.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Cilantro Chicken tacos—2

$15.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Haddock tacos —1

$10.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Haddock tacos—2

$15.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Meggins Sandwich

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Pulled pork tacos —1

$8.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Pulled pork tacos—2

$13.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Reuben

$13.99

Veggie Tacos —1

$7.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with grilled onions, roasted red peppers & spinach, top w/ lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Veggie Tacos —2

$12.99

Soft shell flour tortilla tacos loaded with grilled onions, roasted red peppers & spinach, top w/ lettuce, scallions, creamy chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.

Burgers

Basic Burger

$11.99

Chipotle Burger

$14.99

Jake Burger

$15.99

Maple Monster

$14.99

Entrée

Baked Haddock

$18.99

Fresh, baked haddock fillet and Pub fries. Served with tartar sauce, and homemade slaw.

Cabot BBQ Pork Mac

$16.98

Cavatappi pasta in our house made Cabot cheddar cheesesauce. Oven baked with a ritz cracker crumb topping to finish. Add BBQ Pork

Cabot BLK Pepper Bacon Mac

$16.98

Cavatappi pasta in our house made Cabot cheddar cheesesauce. Oven baked with a ritz cracker crumb topping to finish - add Black pepper bacon.

Cabot Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.98

Cavatappi pasta in our house made Cabot cheddar cheesesauce. Oven baked with a ritz cracker crumb topping to finish. Add crispy buffalo checken

Cabot Grilled Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.98

Cavatappi pasta in our house made Cabot cheddar cheesesauce. Oven baked with a ritz cracker crumb topping to finish - add grilled buffalo chicken

Cabot Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Cavatappi pasta in our house made Cabot cheddar cheesesauce. Oven baked with a ritz cracker crumb topping to finish.

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Fresh, beer-battered haddock fillet and Pub fries. Served with tartar sauce, and homemade slaw.

Grilled Sriracha Salmon

$22.99

Grilled Steak Tips

$27.99

Guinness Stew / Entrée

$14.99

Pot Roast

$16.99

Shanty Pot pie w/salad

$14.99

A Generous bowl of simmering ground beef, peas, carrots and mashed potatoes. With our house Guinness gravy. Baked with shredded jack cheese.

Sides

Side Veg of Day

$1.99

Side of Fries

$2.49

Side of Mashed

$1.99

Side of Baked Potato

$1.99

Side of Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side of Sweet Fries

$1.79Out of stock

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Tater Tots

$2.49

Side of Cornbread

$1.29

Side of Pub Chips

$1.99

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.69

Side of Salsa

$0.69

Side of Pub Sauce

$0.69

Side of Dressing

$0.69

Side Salad

$2.99

Side of Pita

$1.99

Dinner Roll

$0.79

Dinner Roll Basket

$3.99

Side of Apple

$1.29

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side of Cold Veg

$1.29

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.69

Side Fried Sprouts

$2.99

Side of Guacamole

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Shrimp add

$6.99

Grilled chicken

$5.99

Pita

$1.50

Taco - Veggie (solo/extra)

$4.99

Taco - Pork / Haddock (solo/extra)

$5.99

Steak - 6oz

$8.99

Side Burger Patty (no bun)

$4.99

Kids

Kids Baked Fish

$7.99

Kids Bawk Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fried Fish

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Owen's Veggies & Yogurt

$6.99

Kids PB and J

$6.99

Kids Anna's apples

$6.99

Kids Steak

$9.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae whip/cherry

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Cookie Monster

$9.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Lava Cake

$7.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Root beer Float

$6.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Seasonal Pie

$5.99

Specials

Chef Salad

$17.99

Edamame Dumplings

$9.99

Cauliflower Flatbread

$12.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

N/A Bevs

Apple juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Flavored Ice Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit juice

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Cider

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea (Bottle)

$3.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange juice

$3.25

Pineapple juice

$3.25

Pitcher Soda

$10.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.75

RootBeer

$3.75

Roy Rodgers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$2.75

Tomato juice

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Retail

Bottle Opener

$6.00

Fleece Vest

$32.00

Green Pullover

$45.00

Hawaiian Shirt-ShP logo

$48.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt (BLACK)

$45.00+

Hoodie Sweatshirt (GRAY)

$45.00+

Hoodie Sweatshirt (GREEN)

$45.00+

Hoodie Sweatshirt (RED)

$45.00+

Ladies Cowl Neck Jersey

$40.00

Pullover- Green

$48.00

Shirt- Black Beer Element

$18.00

Shirt- Green 3 People

$18.00

Shirt- Green Beer Element

$18.00

Shirt- Green Menu

$18.00

Shirt- Orange Menu

$18.00

Shirt-VW BUS

$20.00

ShP Blanket

$20.00

SHP Can Cooler

$10.00

SHP Water Bottle

$25.00

Snapback Trucker Caps '22

$25.00

Winter Hat

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Salt hill Pub is an ideal meeting place for friends and family, proudly owned and operated by brothers Joe and Josh Tuohy. We have been offering our blend of honest Irish-American inspired comfort food, affordable craft beers, good humor and live music since June 2003. Salt hill is named for a neighborhood in Galway, home of our grandparents. Today, much of what we know about good food and good people comes from ‘Ma Tuohy.’ Stop by soon for inventive pub fare and some lively conversation and you’ll know what we mean when we say “Welcome to Salt hill.” Joe and Josh have been offering their inspired blend of honest Irish-American comfort food, perfect pints, good humor and living music since June 2003 at the pub in Lebanon. In February 2007 we opened Salt hill Pub on Main Street in Newport. In December 2015 we re-opened the Shanty in Newbury!

Location

1407 Route 103, Newbury, NH 03255

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
71 Main St Sunapee, NH 03782
View restaurantnext
Salt Hill Pub Newport - 58 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
58 Main St Newport, NH 03773
View restaurantnext
Blue Loon Bakery
orange star4.7 • 89
12 Lovering Lane New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-New London - 207 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
207 Main Street New London, NH 03257
View restaurantnext
Forbes Tavern and Events
orange starNo Reviews
6 Clubhouse Lane Grantham, NH 03753
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Warner - (603) 456-3333
orange starNo Reviews
15 East Main Street Warner, NH 03278
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Newbury
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Keene
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston