Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Salt & Light Cafe Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

159 Main Street

Groton, MA 01450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Cold Brew

BREADS

Fresh NY Style Bagels

Fresh NY Style Bagels

$1.75+

Traditional New York Style.

Olive Oil Sandwich Rolls

Olive Oil Sandwich Rolls

$1.50+
Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$7.00

DONUTS

Donut, Assorted Dozen

Donut, Assorted Dozen

$40.00

One dozen of our fresh donuts.

Donut, Coffee Brownie Buttercream

$4.00

Donut, Chocolate Glazed Sprinkle

$3.75

Donut, Apple Cider

$4.00
Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle

Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle

$3.50
Donut, Vanilla Glazed

Donut, Vanilla Glazed

$3.25

Yeast donut, vanilla glaze

Little Dunkers

Little Dunkers

$6.00

10 bite-size donut pieces, powdered sugar, your choice of dips.

PASTRIES

GF Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50
Scone, Blueberry

Scone, Blueberry

$3.50

Scone, Candied Ginger Sage

$3.50
Scone, Glazed Apple Raspberry Crisp

Scone, Glazed Apple Raspberry Crisp

$3.50
Pumpkin Bread, Glazed

Pumpkin Bread, Glazed

$3.50
Muffin, Blueberry Molasses

Muffin, Blueberry Molasses

$3.75

Poptart, Raspberry

$3.25

DESSERTS

Cookie, Chocolate Chip

Cookie, Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Cookie, Chocolate

$3.50

Cookie, Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Gluten Free Vegan Brownie

$4.50

Coconut Layer Bar

$4.00

Rice Crisp Treat

$4.00

Smores Pop (2 Pack)

$2.50

Cupcake, Maple Carrot Cake

$4.50Out of stock
Whoopie Pie, Maple Chocolate

Whoopie Pie, Maple Chocolate

$4.50

DOGGY BAKERY

Biscuit Bones Dog Treats

$5.00

Doggo Ice Cream. (8oz)

$7.00

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

French Press

$5.00

Coffee Traveler, Serves 10

$30.00

96oz of coffee with cups, stirrers, cream and assorted sugars.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.

Spicy Mocha Cold Brew Latte

Spicy Mocha Cold Brew Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Iced Coffee Traveler, serves 10

$30.00

Organic, fair-trade coffee with 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice

Cold Brew Traveler, serves 10

$35.00

Organic, fair-trade coffee cold-steeped for 24 hours. Includes 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice.

Quart Cold Brew

$12.00
Orange Cold Brew Latte (w. Orange Brown Sugar Cinnamon)

Orange Cold Brew Latte (w. Orange Brown Sugar Cinnamon)

$5.75Out of stock

Cold brew concentrate with our house made orange brown sugar cinnamon syrup and your juice of milk topped with an orange slice and dust of cinnamon. (16oz)

Iced Pour Over

$3.75Out of stock

Hot Espresso Drinks

Americano - 8oz

$3.50

Espresso over water

Cappuccino - 6oz

$4.25

Equal layers of espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso (double shot)

$3.25

Macchiato - 3 Oz

$3.75

Espresso with a dollop of foam

Cortado - 4 Oz

$3.75

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and milk over ice

Iced Americano

$4.50

Espresso over iced water

Espresso over Ice

$3.50

Espresso shots poured over ice

Hot Teas

Hand-packed pouches of organic, loose-leaf tea.

Hot Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl gray tea latte with a hint of vanilla

Matcha Latte - 12oz

$5.25

Japanese green tea latte. Medium size only.

Hot Chai

$4.50+

Golden Milk - 12oz

$5.00

Iced Teas

Iced Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Iced Fall Spice Citrus Tea

$3.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only

Iced Golden Milk

$5.00

Iced Tea : Pu'Erh Bordeaux

$3.50+Out of stock

Iced Tea Traveler, serves 10

$24.00

Your choice of fresh steeped tea with cups, straws and ice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

House-made lemonade. A little Sweet. A little tangy.

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only

Fall Spiced Lemonade

$3.25+
Berry Lemonade

Berry Lemonade

$4.00+

Our house-made lemonade with a splash of our fresh raspberry-mango compote and pieces of mango

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

The Classic: Half Lemonade, Half Black Tea

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Our house-made chocolate syrup with steamed milk and vanilla.

Vanilla Steamer

$2.75+

Other Cold Drinks

Spindrift

$2.25+

Mexican Cola, Organic Maine Root

$3.00

Root Beer, Organic Maine Root

$3.00Out of stock

Water, Saratoga Blue Glass Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling Water, Saratoga Blue Glass

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

12oz individual Tropicana. 100% Juice

Milk

$0.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Made to order with our house-made chocolate syrup.

Tap Water To Go

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, BBQ sauce

Brisket Breakfast Sandwich

Brisket Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two eggs, beef brisket, Jamaican BBQ sauce, Cotija cheese on your choice of bread.

Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

One fried egg, guacamole, kale, feta cheese on your choice of bread

Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar

$7.50

house made veggie patty with egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Thick cut bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Fried egg with mild cheddar on your choice of bread

Breakfast Burrito

Beef Brisket Burrito

$11.00

Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$10.50

Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$10.00

House-made sausage, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar in a flour tortilla

Bacon Burrito

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Vegetable Burrito

$10.00

Roasted and fresh vegetables with two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Bowl

Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Three eggs, bacon, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Three eggs, house-made sausage, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Seasonal Vegetable Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Three eggs, seasonal fresh and roasted vegetables, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Three eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, guacamole, beans, salsa, Jamaican BBQ sauce, cheese.

Beef Brisket Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Three eggs, beef brisket, caramelized onions, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.

Sides

Creamy blend of cheddars and Jack cheeses with elbow pasta
House-Made Potato Chips

House-Made Potato Chips

$2.50
Red Bliss Home Fries

Red Bliss Home Fries

$4.00

Double-Thick Cut Bacon

$3.50+
Bagel

Bagel

$1.75

GF Toast

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Plates

Flapjack Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, egg and cheddar sandwiched between candied bacon pancakes.

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$14.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, half avocado, potatoes, black beans, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce.

Pork Hash

Pork Hash

$16.00

Braised pork, potatoes, over easy eggs, onions, peppers, cotija cheese, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce

Beef Brisket Hash

$18.00

Coffee-rubbed beef brisket, potatoes, cotija cheese, smoked-apple BBQ sauce, chimichurri and two over easy eggs

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Sourdough, guacamole, roasted tomato, chimichurri, hot sauce, cotija cheese, greens

Pumpkin Toast

$11.00

Sourdough toast, maple-pumpkin cream cheese, candied seeds, maple glaze

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00

Lemon-ricotta pancakes with real maple syrup

Bread Pudding French Toast

$14.00

Bread pudding french toast, local maple syrup, maple glaze

Lunch Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Boxed Picnic Lunch

$18.00+

Your choice of sandwich with fresh potato chips, dressed greens and a chocolate chip cookie

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Beef Brisket, cabbage slaw, caramelized onions, Smoked apple BBQ sauce, olive oil roll

Apple Pulled Pork Sandwich

Apple Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, smokey apple chutney, cabbage slaw, on an olive oil Foccaccia roll

Autumn Vegetable Wrap

Autumn Vegetable Wrap

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables, butternut squash, greens, pickled onion, curried pumpkin hummus in a flour tortilla.

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Pulled chicken salad, cranberries, stuffing crumbs, greens in a flour tortilla wrap

Apple BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, local apples, smoked apple BBQ sauce, olive oil roll.

Salads

House Salad with Vinaigrette

$3.00+

Organic field greens with our red wine-dijon vinaigrette

Beef Brisket Salad

Beef Brisket Salad

$16.00

Beef brisket, cabbage slaw, caramelized onions, smoked apple BBQ sauce, baby greens, vinaigrette.

Apple BLT Salad

$12.50

Bacon, tomato, local apple, smoked apple BBQ sauce over a bed of field greens with our house made vinaigrette

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pulled chicken salad, cranberries, stuffing crumbs, field greens, vinaigrette

Autumn Vegetable Salad

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables, butternut squash, pickled onions, curried pumpkin hummus on a bread of field greens with a vinaigrette dressing

Apple Pulled Pork Salad

$14.00

Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, smokey apple chutney, cabbage slaw over a bead of field greens, vinaigrette.

DINNER

Dinner Package #1-serves 4

$86.00

Beef brisket pot roast, red eye gravy, roasted root vegetables, brown butter mashed potatoes, autumn kale salad, vinaigrette. $86 (gravy not GF) -SERVES 4

Dinner Package #2-serves 4

$78.00

Stuffed chicken breast, allemande sauce, root vegetable puree, hassle back potatoes, autumn kale salad, vinaigrette. -SERVES 4

Dinner Package #3-serves 4

$78.00

Romano-crusted hubbard squash, fig demi-glaze, vegetable cassoulet, Kale and apple salad (V/GF) -SERVES 4

ENTREE - serves 4

$50.00+

EACH SERVES 4 GUESTS

SIDES - serves 4

$20.00+

BREAKFAST

Quiche - 9" deep dish

$32.00+

Cinnamon Rolls- 6

$25.00

6 pack of cinnamon rolls, ready to bake. Cream cheese frosting on the side.

MORNING BREAD - half loaf

$16.00+

Each half loaf offers 7-8 slices!

DESSERT

ICE CREAM - half gallon

$0.00+

Our housemade show-churned ice cream. Priced per half gallon.

Peppermint Whoopie Pies (12)

$36.00

Peppermint cream between chocolate cakes.

Dark Chocolate Cake Truffles (12)

$30.00

Priced per dozen

Apple Crisp - serves 10

$48.00

Classic apple crisp made with local Autumn Hill Orchard apples

BAKERY

Honey-Butter Dinner Rolls (12)

$10.00

Buttermilk Biscuits (6)

$12.00

Sourdough Boule

$7.00

Multigrain Sourdough Boule

$9.00

Braided Olive Oil Loaf

$7.00

Braided Cinnamon Raisin Loaf

$8.00

Coffee

Virgil's 12oz

$19.00

Lucia's 12oz

$20.00

Carmelas 12oz

$18.25

Marcos 12oz

$19.25

Organic / Medium-Dark Roast notes: brown sugar, chocolate, cedar

Brazil 12oz

$17.75

Brazil - minas gerais / Medium Roast notes: swiss chocolate, hazelnut, candied lemon

Vitos 12oz Espresso

$18.25

Espresso / Medium Roast notes: nougat, molasses, honey also does well as a drip

Bella Luna 12oz Decaf

$19.25

Decaf / Dark Roast / Organic Swiss water processed (no chemicals) notes: chocolate, toasted almond, caramel

Quart Cold Brew

$8.00

La Bicicletta

$20.75Out of stock

Organic / Medium Roast notes: fruit, chocolate, earth Proceeds from sales support women's competitive cycling

Colombia 12oz

$20.00Out of stock

Colombia / Organic / Medium Roast notes: almond, caramel, pear

Tea

Elderberry Healer loose leaf tea

$14.99

Turmeric Ginger Loose Leaf Tea

$14.99

Earl Grey 15ct

$9.99

Turmeric Ginger 15ct

$9.99Out of stock

Rishi Masala Chai 15ct

$9.99

Matcha Sticks 16ct

$15.00Out of stock

Matcha Ginger Buzz 15ct

$8.99Out of stock

Jade Cloud 15ct

$8.99Out of stock

Dandelion Detox 15ct

$8.99Out of stock

4oz China Breakfast

$12.00Out of stock

Rishi Sweet Matcha Powder

$9.99Out of stock

Masala Chai

$11.00Out of stock

Doggy Bakery

Biscuit Bones Dog Treats

$5.00

Doggo Ice Cream. (8oz)

$7.00

House-Made Sauces/Syrups (8oz)

Chipotle Hot Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Hickory BBQ

$8.00

Jamaican BBQ

$8.50

Italian Dressing

$7.00

Mocha Syrup

$10.00

Vanilla Syrup

$8.00

Cafe Accessories + Merch

Executive Mug Set

Executive Mug Set

$56.00

Cream Salt & Light Shirt

$25.00
Tea Brew Pot

Tea Brew Pot

$20.00
Matcha Whisk Stand

Matcha Whisk Stand

$12.00
Everyday Matcha Bowl

Everyday Matcha Bowl

$20.00
Simple Branded Mug

Simple Branded Mug

$22.00Out of stock
Black Logo TShirt

Black Logo TShirt

$32.00+
B+W Logo Water Bottle

B+W Logo Water Bottle

$30.00
Steel Logo Water Bottle

Steel Logo Water Bottle

$30.00
Everyday Matcha Whisk

Everyday Matcha Whisk

$15.00

Clear Cold Cup

$15.00
Greeting Card

Greeting Card

$3.00Out of stock
B+W Branded Mug

B+W Branded Mug

$22.00Out of stock
Grey American Apparel Logo T-shirt

Grey American Apparel Logo T-shirt

$35.00Out of stock

Jewelry

Contour Earrings

$79.00
Layering Necklace

Layering Necklace

$65.00+

Handmade in Portland, OR gold fill lost wax casting

Black Teardrop Earrings

Black Teardrop Earrings

$42.00
Rust Cabana Earrings

Rust Cabana Earrings

$42.00
Natural/White Cabana Earrings

Natural/White Cabana Earrings

$42.00Out of stock
Totem Necklace

Totem Necklace

$95.00

Handmade in Portland, OR featured in Vogue 14k gold fill pendant formed and forged on brass chain pendant measures approx 4.5"L x 2"W

Accessories

Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural

Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural

$40.00

Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time

Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural

Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural

$40.00

Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time Silver paint strokes

Maroon Leather Fold Wallet

Maroon Leather Fold Wallet

$48.00

Made in NYC leather

Silk Velvet Scarf

Silk Velvet Scarf

$128.00Out of stock

Handmade in NYC silk velvet

Linen Scarf

Linen Scarf

$52.00

handmade in Groton, Ma 100% pure Lithuanian linen

Bags

Colorful Woven Clutch

Colorful Woven Clutch

$88.00

handmade in India colors and patterns will vary jewelry not included

Sparkle Woven Clutch

Sparkle Woven Clutch

$88.00

handmade in India patterns may vary

Gold and Natural Woven Bag

Gold and Natural Woven Bag

$98.00

Hand woven in India

Wanderlust Tote

Wanderlust Tote

$398.00

pink leather handbag handmade in LA

Home

Olive Oil Bar Soap Clay

Olive Oil Bar Soap Clay

$11.50
Charcoal Bar Soap

Charcoal Bar Soap

$11.50
Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap

Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap

$8.50

natural olive oil baby soap

Black Soap Holder

Black Soap Holder

$29.00

handmade does not include soap

Silver Lale Toothbrush Holder

Silver Lale Toothbrush Holder

$29.00
Black Lale Toothbrush Holder

Black Lale Toothbrush Holder

$29.00
Executive Mug Set

Executive Mug Set

$56.00

Coffee Mug Speckled Ceramic

$23.00

Coffee Mug & Saucer Speckled Ceramic

$23.00Out of stock
Carafe Bouteille Cigogne

Carafe Bouteille Cigogne

$59.00
Original Olive Oil Soap

Original Olive Oil Soap

$28.00Out of stock

all-natural hand, body, and face wash

Saarde Olive Oil Soap

Saarde Olive Oil Soap

$29.00

Ingredients: Aqua, Saponified Olive Oil, Saponified Coconut Oil, Saponified Castor Oil, Perfume, Rosemary Extract. Measurements 500ml/16.9 fl oz

Saarde Hand Sanitizer

$12.00

Honey Bar Soap

$12.25Out of stock

Narcissus Bar Soap

$12.25

Oatmeal Bar Soap

$12.25Out of stock

Patchouly Bar Soap

$12.25Out of stock
Striped Tea Towel Set

Striped Tea Towel Set

$28.00
Olive Wood Salad Servers

Olive Wood Salad Servers

$41.00
Olive Wood Cooking Spoon

Olive Wood Cooking Spoon

$20.00
Vintage Wash Tea Towel

Vintage Wash Tea Towel

$20.00+

100% Turkish Cotton Flat woven on one side, terry on the other

Blessing Bowl

Blessing Bowl

$25.00

Handmade Ceramic Mini Bowl

Half Moon Mug

Half Moon Mug

$38.00

Handmade ceramic mug

Ceramic Lined Mug

Ceramic Lined Mug

$33.00
Hexagon Dish

Hexagon Dish

$25.00
Dignity Candle _ Aspen + Fog

Dignity Candle _ Aspen + Fog

$13.99
Dignity Candle _ Vetiver + Tonka

Dignity Candle _ Vetiver + Tonka

$13.99
Cedar + Tobacco Matte Black Candle

Cedar + Tobacco Matte Black Candle

$27.99
Smoke + Leather Matte Black Candle

Smoke + Leather Matte Black Candle

$27.99
Home/Holiday Candle

Home/Holiday Candle

$14.99

Stationary

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00+

Love You So Much More

$6.00Out of stock
Mother, you helped me bloom

Mother, you helped me bloom

$5.50

"Mother, thank you for all the ways you helped me bloom." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

My Wish for You

My Wish for You

$5.50

"My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Maya Angelou" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Happy Dance for You Card

Happy Dance for You Card

$5.50
She is Fearless

She is Fearless

$5.50

"She is fearless and therefore powerful" -Mary Shelley recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

So Kind of You

So Kind of You

$5.50

"That's so very kind of you" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Loveliest thing Ever

Loveliest thing Ever

$5.50Out of stock

"You are the loveliest thing I have ever known" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Behold the Gold Card

Behold the Gold Card

$5.50
God Created You to Be

God Created You to Be

$5.50

"If you knew who God created you to be, You’d never want to be anyone else. -Bill Johnson" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

You Are Enough Card

You Are Enough Card

$5.50
Alex, Skip to Friday Card

Alex, Skip to Friday Card

$5.50
Wildly Capable Card

Wildly Capable Card

$5.50
Holiday Armadillo

Holiday Armadillo

$5.50
Weekly Planner

Weekly Planner

$24.00

You're A Beautiful Thing Card

$6.00

I'm better, because of you Card

$6.00

Miss You. That's all folks. Card

$6.00

like 90s hip hop, you never get old card

$6.00

you just ran across my mind card

$6.00

you deserve all the things card

$6.00

without you, I wouldn't be me card

$6.00

All of Me

$5.50

Cheers

$5.50

Dream Was Planted

$5.50

Planted in Faith

$5.50

Espresso My Excitment

$5.50
The Cyclist Box Set

The Cyclist Box Set

$16.50
The Hunter Box Set

The Hunter Box Set

$16.50
You Make Me Smile

You Make Me Smile

$5.50Out of stock

"You make me smile. Every. Single. Day." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

You're the Sprinkles

You're the Sprinkles

$5.50Out of stock

"You're the sprinkles in my life. Happy Birthday" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Felt by the Heart

Felt by the Heart

$5.50Out of stock

"The Best and Most Beautiful Things in this World cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt by the heart. [Hellen Keller]" upcycled cotton rags gives back to fight human trafficking

Espresso How Much you Bean to Me

Espresso How Much you Bean to Me

$5.50Out of stock

"I can't espresso how much you bean to me" made using upcycled rags a company that gives back to help fight human trafficking

I always Pick You

I always Pick You

$5.50Out of stock

"In an endless garden of flowers, I will always pick you." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking

Flowers are like Friends

Flowers are like Friends

$5.50Out of stock

"Flowers are like Friends. They bring color to your world." recycled material + fair trade + fights human trafficking

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION

Website

Location

159 Main Street, Groton, MA 01450

Directions

