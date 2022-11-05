- Home
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
No reviews yet
159 Main Street
Groton, MA 01450
Popular Items
BREADS
DONUTS
Donut, Assorted Dozen
One dozen of our fresh donuts.
Donut, Coffee Brownie Buttercream
Donut, Chocolate Glazed Sprinkle
Donut, Apple Cider
Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle
Donut, Vanilla Glazed
Yeast donut, vanilla glaze
Little Dunkers
10 bite-size donut pieces, powdered sugar, your choice of dips.
PASTRIES
DESSERTS
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.
Spicy Mocha Cold Brew Latte
Iced Coffee Traveler, serves 10
Organic, fair-trade coffee with 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice
Cold Brew Traveler, serves 10
Organic, fair-trade coffee cold-steeped for 24 hours. Includes 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice.
Quart Cold Brew
Orange Cold Brew Latte (w. Orange Brown Sugar Cinnamon)
Cold brew concentrate with our house made orange brown sugar cinnamon syrup and your juice of milk topped with an orange slice and dust of cinnamon. (16oz)
Iced Pour Over
Hot Espresso Drinks
Iced Espresso Drinks
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Iced Brewed Tea
Iced Fall Spice Citrus Tea
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Masala Chai Latte
Matcha Lemonade
Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only
Iced Golden Milk
Iced Tea : Pu'Erh Bordeaux
Iced Tea Traveler, serves 10
Your choice of fresh steeped tea with cups, straws and ice
Lemonade
Lemonade
House-made lemonade. A little Sweet. A little tangy.
Matcha Lemonade
Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only
Fall Spiced Lemonade
Berry Lemonade
Our house-made lemonade with a splash of our fresh raspberry-mango compote and pieces of mango
Arnold Palmer
The Classic: Half Lemonade, Half Black Tea
Other Hot Drinks
Other Cold Drinks
Spindrift
Mexican Cola, Organic Maine Root
Root Beer, Organic Maine Root
Water, Saratoga Blue Glass Bottle
Sparkling Water, Saratoga Blue Glass
Orange Juice
12oz individual Tropicana. 100% Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Made to order with our house-made chocolate syrup.
Tap Water To Go
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, BBQ sauce
Brisket Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, beef brisket, Jamaican BBQ sauce, Cotija cheese on your choice of bread.
Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich
One fried egg, guacamole, kale, feta cheese on your choice of bread
Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar
house made veggie patty with egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Thick cut bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheddar
Fried egg with mild cheddar on your choice of bread
Breakfast Burrito
Beef Brisket Burrito
Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla
Pork Burrito
Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Sausage Burrito
House-made sausage, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar in a flour tortilla
Bacon Burrito
Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Vegetable Burrito
Roasted and fresh vegetables with two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Bowl
Bacon Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, bacon, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, house-made sausage, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Seasonal Vegetable Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, seasonal fresh and roasted vegetables, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, guacamole, beans, salsa, Jamaican BBQ sauce, cheese.
Beef Brisket Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, beef brisket, caramelized onions, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Sides
Plates
Flapjack Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, egg and cheddar sandwiched between candied bacon pancakes.
Vegan Hash
Roasted seasonal vegetables, half avocado, potatoes, black beans, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce.
Pork Hash
Braised pork, potatoes, over easy eggs, onions, peppers, cotija cheese, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce
Beef Brisket Hash
Coffee-rubbed beef brisket, potatoes, cotija cheese, smoked-apple BBQ sauce, chimichurri and two over easy eggs
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, guacamole, roasted tomato, chimichurri, hot sauce, cotija cheese, greens
Pumpkin Toast
Sourdough toast, maple-pumpkin cream cheese, candied seeds, maple glaze
Pancakes
Lemon-ricotta pancakes with real maple syrup
Bread Pudding French Toast
Bread pudding french toast, local maple syrup, maple glaze
Lunch Sandwiches
Boxed Picnic Lunch
Your choice of sandwich with fresh potato chips, dressed greens and a chocolate chip cookie
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef Brisket, cabbage slaw, caramelized onions, Smoked apple BBQ sauce, olive oil roll
Apple Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, smokey apple chutney, cabbage slaw, on an olive oil Foccaccia roll
Autumn Vegetable Wrap
Seasonal vegetables, butternut squash, greens, pickled onion, curried pumpkin hummus in a flour tortilla.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
Pulled chicken salad, cranberries, stuffing crumbs, greens in a flour tortilla wrap
Apple BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, local apples, smoked apple BBQ sauce, olive oil roll.
Salads
House Salad with Vinaigrette
Organic field greens with our red wine-dijon vinaigrette
Beef Brisket Salad
Beef brisket, cabbage slaw, caramelized onions, smoked apple BBQ sauce, baby greens, vinaigrette.
Apple BLT Salad
Bacon, tomato, local apple, smoked apple BBQ sauce over a bed of field greens with our house made vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Pulled chicken salad, cranberries, stuffing crumbs, field greens, vinaigrette
Autumn Vegetable Salad
Seasonal vegetables, butternut squash, pickled onions, curried pumpkin hummus on a bread of field greens with a vinaigrette dressing
Apple Pulled Pork Salad
Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, smokey apple chutney, cabbage slaw over a bead of field greens, vinaigrette.
DINNER
Dinner Package #1-serves 4
Beef brisket pot roast, red eye gravy, roasted root vegetables, brown butter mashed potatoes, autumn kale salad, vinaigrette. $86 (gravy not GF) -SERVES 4
Dinner Package #2-serves 4
Stuffed chicken breast, allemande sauce, root vegetable puree, hassle back potatoes, autumn kale salad, vinaigrette. -SERVES 4
Dinner Package #3-serves 4
Romano-crusted hubbard squash, fig demi-glaze, vegetable cassoulet, Kale and apple salad (V/GF) -SERVES 4
ENTREE - serves 4
EACH SERVES 4 GUESTS
SIDES - serves 4
BREAKFAST
DESSERT
ICE CREAM - half gallon
Our housemade show-churned ice cream. Priced per half gallon.
Peppermint Whoopie Pies (12)
Peppermint cream between chocolate cakes.
Dark Chocolate Cake Truffles (12)
Priced per dozen
Apple Crisp - serves 10
Classic apple crisp made with local Autumn Hill Orchard apples
BAKERY
Coffee
Virgil's 12oz
Lucia's 12oz
Carmelas 12oz
Marcos 12oz
Organic / Medium-Dark Roast notes: brown sugar, chocolate, cedar
Brazil 12oz
Brazil - minas gerais / Medium Roast notes: swiss chocolate, hazelnut, candied lemon
Vitos 12oz Espresso
Espresso / Medium Roast notes: nougat, molasses, honey also does well as a drip
Bella Luna 12oz Decaf
Decaf / Dark Roast / Organic Swiss water processed (no chemicals) notes: chocolate, toasted almond, caramel
Quart Cold Brew
La Bicicletta
Organic / Medium Roast notes: fruit, chocolate, earth Proceeds from sales support women's competitive cycling
Colombia 12oz
Colombia / Organic / Medium Roast notes: almond, caramel, pear
Tea
Elderberry Healer loose leaf tea
Turmeric Ginger Loose Leaf Tea
Earl Grey 15ct
Turmeric Ginger 15ct
Rishi Masala Chai 15ct
Matcha Sticks 16ct
Matcha Ginger Buzz 15ct
Jade Cloud 15ct
Dandelion Detox 15ct
4oz China Breakfast
Rishi Sweet Matcha Powder
Masala Chai
House-Made Sauces/Syrups (8oz)
Cafe Accessories + Merch
Executive Mug Set
Cream Salt & Light Shirt
Tea Brew Pot
Matcha Whisk Stand
Everyday Matcha Bowl
Simple Branded Mug
Black Logo TShirt
B+W Logo Water Bottle
Steel Logo Water Bottle
Everyday Matcha Whisk
Clear Cold Cup
Greeting Card
B+W Branded Mug
Grey American Apparel Logo T-shirt
Jewelry
Contour Earrings
Layering Necklace
Handmade in Portland, OR gold fill lost wax casting
Black Teardrop Earrings
Rust Cabana Earrings
Natural/White Cabana Earrings
Totem Necklace
Handmade in Portland, OR featured in Vogue 14k gold fill pendant formed and forged on brass chain pendant measures approx 4.5"L x 2"W
Accessories
Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural
Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time
Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural
Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time Silver paint strokes
Maroon Leather Fold Wallet
Made in NYC leather
Silk Velvet Scarf
Handmade in NYC silk velvet
Linen Scarf
handmade in Groton, Ma 100% pure Lithuanian linen
Bags
Home
Olive Oil Bar Soap Clay
Charcoal Bar Soap
Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap
natural olive oil baby soap
Black Soap Holder
handmade does not include soap
Silver Lale Toothbrush Holder
Black Lale Toothbrush Holder
Executive Mug Set
Coffee Mug Speckled Ceramic
Coffee Mug & Saucer Speckled Ceramic
Carafe Bouteille Cigogne
Original Olive Oil Soap
all-natural hand, body, and face wash
Saarde Olive Oil Soap
Ingredients: Aqua, Saponified Olive Oil, Saponified Coconut Oil, Saponified Castor Oil, Perfume, Rosemary Extract. Measurements 500ml/16.9 fl oz
Saarde Hand Sanitizer
Honey Bar Soap
Narcissus Bar Soap
Oatmeal Bar Soap
Patchouly Bar Soap
Striped Tea Towel Set
Olive Wood Salad Servers
Olive Wood Cooking Spoon
Vintage Wash Tea Towel
100% Turkish Cotton Flat woven on one side, terry on the other
Blessing Bowl
Handmade Ceramic Mini Bowl
Half Moon Mug
Handmade ceramic mug
Ceramic Lined Mug
Hexagon Dish
Dignity Candle _ Aspen + Fog
Dignity Candle _ Vetiver + Tonka
Cedar + Tobacco Matte Black Candle
Smoke + Leather Matte Black Candle
Home/Holiday Candle
Stationary
Stickers
Love You So Much More
Mother, you helped me bloom
"Mother, thank you for all the ways you helped me bloom." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
My Wish for You
"My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Maya Angelou" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
Happy Dance for You Card
She is Fearless
"She is fearless and therefore powerful" -Mary Shelley recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
So Kind of You
"That's so very kind of you" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
Loveliest thing Ever
"You are the loveliest thing I have ever known" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
Behold the Gold Card
God Created You to Be
"If you knew who God created you to be, You’d never want to be anyone else. -Bill Johnson" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
You Are Enough Card
Alex, Skip to Friday Card
Wildly Capable Card
Holiday Armadillo
Weekly Planner
You're A Beautiful Thing Card
I'm better, because of you Card
Miss You. That's all folks. Card
like 90s hip hop, you never get old card
you just ran across my mind card
you deserve all the things card
without you, I wouldn't be me card
All of Me
Cheers
Dream Was Planted
Planted in Faith
Espresso My Excitment
The Cyclist Box Set
The Hunter Box Set
You Make Me Smile
"You make me smile. Every. Single. Day." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
You're the Sprinkles
"You're the sprinkles in my life. Happy Birthday" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
Felt by the Heart
"The Best and Most Beautiful Things in this World cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt by the heart. [Hellen Keller]" upcycled cotton rags gives back to fight human trafficking
Espresso How Much you Bean to Me
"I can't espresso how much you bean to me" made using upcycled rags a company that gives back to help fight human trafficking
I always Pick You
"In an endless garden of flowers, I will always pick you." recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking
Flowers are like Friends
"Flowers are like Friends. They bring color to your world." recycled material + fair trade + fights human trafficking
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION
159 Main Street, Groton, MA 01450