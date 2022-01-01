Restaurant header imageView gallery

SALT - New American Table

review star

No reviews yet

210 North Main street

Mcallen, TX 78501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Small Plates

Poke

Poke

$21.00

Ahi Tuna, Pineapple, Cucumber, Jicama, Crispy Tortillas, Chipotle Aioli

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$22.00

Compart Duroc Crispy Pork Belly, Bibb Lettuce Cups, Chile Ponzu, Seasonal Relish

Quall Knots

Quall Knots

$22.00Out of stock

TX Quail, Creamy Asiago Polenta, Pomegranate Gastrique

SALT Board

SALT Board

$19.00

Assorted Uncured Charcuterie and Cheeses, Artisan Mustard, House Made Bread

Salt Chips

Salt Chips

$10.00

House Made Potato Chips, Smoked Salt, Gorgonzola Cream

Shishitos

Shishitos

$11.00

Mild Japanese Pepper, Ginger - Garlic, Ponzu, Gomasio

Sriracha Shrimp

Sriracha Shrimp

$20.00

TX Gulf Shrimp, Pepperoncini, Capers, Onions, Sriracha Beurre Blanc

Sweet Breads

Sweet Breads

$16.00

Compart Duroc Bacon, Fingerling Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Habanero Honey

Greek Meatballs

$20.00

Swedish Meatball

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$15.00

Meat Pie

$16.00

Greens

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Green Apples, Gorgonzola, Onion, Walnuts, Bacon, Pomegranate Bacon Vinaigrette

Small Spinach Salad

Small Spinach Salad

$8.00

Green Apples, Gorgonzola, Onion, Walnuts, Bacon, Pomegranate Bacon Vinaigrette

Heirloom Salad

Heirloom Salad

$12.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Preserved Figs, Onion, Pistachios, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Heirloom Salad

Small Heirloom Salad

$8.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Preserved Figs, Onion, Pistachios, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Pear Salad

Grilled Pear Salad

$12.00

Frisee, Spinach, Candied Kalamata, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Grilled Pear, Mint Vinaigrette

Small Grilled Pear Salad

Small Grilled Pear Salad

$8.00

Frisee, Spinach, Candied Kalamata, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Grilled Pear, Mint Vinaigrette

Chef Soup

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Bacon, Chives, Cheese

Main

Ahi

Ahi

$31.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Ahi, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Asian Salad with Ginger Miso Dressing

Catch

Catch

$42.00Out of stock

Butter Fish, White Wine, Cherry Tomato, Haricot vert

Porkchop

Porkchop

$45.00

20oz. Compart Duroc Pork Chop, Butternut Squash, Bacon, and Kale

Crispy Pork Shank

Crispy Pork Shank

$29.00

Compart Duroc Pork Shank, Pan De Campo, Mole Verde, Habanero Salsa

Duck

Duck

$26.00

Honey Infused Duck Breast, Heritage Carrot, Greens, Fingerlings, Grapefruit Balsamic Reduction

Filet

Filet

$55.00

8oz Tx Beef, Broccolini, Carrots, Butternut Squash Puree, Roasted Garlic

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt

Ribeye

Ribeye

$65.00

16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter

Scallops

Scallops

$38.00

U10 Scallops, Creamy Basil Risotto, Finger Lime Caviar

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$25.00

TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli

Hanger Steak

$45.00

2F NY Strip

$75.00

Tri Tip

$35.00

Sharing Sides

Jalapeno Mashed Potato

Jalapeno Mashed Potato

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House Made Ziti, Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Smoked Gouda

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$10.00

Desserts

Baked Alaska

Baked Alaska

$10.00

Orange & Vanilla Ice Cream, Dark Choco Cake, Marshmallow Meringue, Orange Ganache

Peanut Butter Bar

$10.00

Melon Cheesecake

$10.00

Choc Beignets

$8.00

Chamomille Creme De Caramal

$10.00Out of stock

Petit Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Pecan Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Valentine's day package

Feature

$225.00+

Family Meals

FAMILY Fried Chicken

$78.00

FAMILY Pork Shank

$105.00

Wine - Retail

Amici Pinot Noir BTL

Amici Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00
Anne Amie Pinot Noir BTL

Anne Amie Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00
Golden Eye BTL

Golden Eye BTL

$69.00Out of stock
Hanzell Pinot Noir BTL

Hanzell Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00
Migration BTL

Migration BTL

$49.00
Sean Minor Pinot Noir BTL

Sean Minor Pinot Noir BTL

$22.00

Pray Tell

$49.00
Broadside Merlot BTL

Broadside Merlot BTL

$28.00
Parcel 41 Merlot BTL

Parcel 41 Merlot BTL

$22.00
Peju Merlot BTL

Peju Merlot BTL

$29.00
Thorn BTL

Thorn BTL

$44.00Out of stock
Annabella Red Blend BTL

Annabella Red Blend BTL

$22.00
Topography Red Blend BTL

Topography Red Blend BTL

$31.00
Selby Zinf. BTL

Selby Zinf. BTL

$25.00Out of stock
Molly Dooker BTL

Molly Dooker BTL

$33.00
Peju Cab Franc BTL

Peju Cab Franc BTL

$83.00Out of stock
Keenan BTL

Keenan BTL

$114.00
Broadside Cab Sauv. BTL

Broadside Cab Sauv. BTL

$28.00
Chasing Lions Cab Sauv. BTL

Chasing Lions Cab Sauv. BTL

$22.00
Cultivar Cab Sauv. BTL

Cultivar Cab Sauv. BTL

$29.00
Burgess Cab Sauv. BTL

Burgess Cab Sauv. BTL

$38.00

Peju Cab Sauv. BTL

$41.00Out of stock
Trefethen BTL

Trefethen BTL

$44.00
Perez Cruz Cab Sauv. BTL

Perez Cruz Cab Sauv. BTL

$20.00

El Coto, Rioja BTL

$22.00

Petalos by J. Palacios BTL

$29.00
Alberto Conti BTL

Alberto Conti BTL

$17.00

Gran Passione BTL

$20.00Out of stock
Scarpetta BTL

Scarpetta BTL

$25.00
Ormanni BTL

Ormanni BTL

$31.00
Ca'del Monte BTL

Ca'del Monte BTL

$53.00
Ch'Moulin De Mallet BTL

Ch'Moulin De Mallet BTL

$17.00
Saint - Damien BTL

Saint - Damien BTL

$25.00
Tesselae BTL

Tesselae BTL

$22.00
Regis Bouvier BTL

Regis Bouvier BTL

$44.00
Crios Malbec BTL

Crios Malbec BTL

$20.00
Altocedro Cab Sauv. BTL

Altocedro Cab Sauv. BTL

$23.00
Susana Balbo Cab Sauv. BTL

Susana Balbo Cab Sauv. BTL

$29.00

Bramare Malbec BTL

$43.00

Le Grande Courtage BTL

$20.00

Avinyo Brute BTL

$29.00

Laurent Perrier Brut BTL

$53.00
Schramsberg BTL

Schramsberg BTL

$58.00

Henri Bourgeois BTL

$29.00Out of stock
Firestone Riesling BTL

Firestone Riesling BTL

$20.00
Portlandia Pinot Gris BTL

Portlandia Pinot Gris BTL

$20.00
St. Paul's Pinot Grigio BTL

St. Paul's Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Villa Antinori, Toscana Bianco

$25.00
Selby Sauv BTL

Selby Sauv BTL

$20.00
Huia BTL

Huia BTL

$25.00
Broadside Chardonnay BTL

Broadside Chardonnay BTL

$28.00
Sean Minor Chardonnay BTL

Sean Minor Chardonnay BTL

$22.00
Amici Chardonay BTL

Amici Chardonay BTL

$25.00
J. Moreau & Fils Chardonnay BTL

J. Moreau & Fils Chardonnay BTL

$27.00
Migration Chardonnay BTL

Migration Chardonnay BTL

$41.00
Lois BTL

Lois BTL

$22.00
Alkoomi Reisling BTL

Alkoomi Reisling BTL

$23.00

Cocktail Kits

Salty Dog Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Margarita Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Cucumber Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Paloma Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Beer - Retail

Cerveza Imperial 6pk

$18.00

Altstadt Kolsch 6pk

$18.00

Altstadt Lager 6pk

$18.00

Bombshell Blonde 6pk

$18.00

805 Blonde Ale 6pk

$22.00

Cha Cha Blonde Ale 6pk

$22.00

Stella Artois 6pk

$25.00

Lovestruck 6pk

$25.00

Conspiracy Theory IPA 6pk

$18.00

El Chingon IPA 6pk

$25.00

O' Texas Amber 6pk

$22.00

Yellow Rose Smash IPA 4pk

$22.00

Pirrat 6pk

$36.00

Gulden Draak 6pk

$36.00

Sofie 6pk

$36.00

Sip Flasks

Black and Blue 4

$40.00

Carrot Colada 4

$40.00

Marg 4

$40.00

Prickly Pear 4

$40.00

Razcal 4

$40.00

Texas Buck 4

$40.00

Texas Peach 4

$40.00

Viejito 4

$40.00

Paloma 4

$40.00

Lavander 4

$40.00

Cucumber

$40.00

Suds

Cerveza Imperial

$5.00

Altstadt Kolsch

$5.00

Altstadt Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Bombshell Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

Lovestruck

$7.00

El Chingon IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Heart O' Texas Amber

$6.00

Yellow Rose Smash IPA

$6.00

Piraat

$10.00Out of stock

Gulden Draak

$10.00

Bombshell Brunette

$5.00

Blackhouse

$10.00

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

Reserva Coffee

$3.50
SM Panna

SM Panna

$4.00
LG Panna

LG Panna

$7.00
SM Pellegrino

SM Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock
LG Pellegrino

LG Pellegrino

$7.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Dt. Coke

Dt. Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Clothing

Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Merchandise

House Salt 4oz

$6.00

House Salt 8oz

$12.00

Signature Salt 4oz

$8.00

Signature Salt 8oz

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 North Main street, Mcallen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery
SALT - New American Table image
SALT - New American Table image
SALT - New American Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deposito: "El Nopalito"
orange starNo Reviews
610 N Main St, Suite A Mcallen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Mikhuna
orange starNo Reviews
905 North Main Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Salomé on Main
orange starNo Reviews
1409 N Main Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mcallen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mcallen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston