Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt on Mass 505 Massachusetts Ave

review star

No reviews yet

505 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Carmel Vodka

$10.00

Espresso Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel Citroen

$10.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel Orange

$10.00

Ketel Peach

$10.00

Ketel Rose Grapefruit

$10.00

Regular Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Hangar 1 Rose

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$11.00

DBL Carmel Vodka

$10.00

DBL Espresso Vodka

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Ketel Citroen

$11.00

DBL Ketel Cucumber Mint

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Ketel Orange

$11.00

DBL Ketel Peach

$11.00

DBL Ketel Rose Grapefruit

$11.00

DBL Regular Stoli

$10.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Castle & Key

$12.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Nolet’s

$14.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

DBL Castle & Key

$12.00

DBL Hendrick's

$15.00

DBL Nolet’s

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Appleton 21Yr

$23.00

Appleton Jamaican

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Flor De Cana 18Yr

$14.00

Flor De Cana 7Yr

$10.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Plantation Overproof

$11.00

Plantation Silver

$10.00

Platntaion Pineapple

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Siesta Key Rum

$10.00

DBL Appleton 21Yr

$23.00

DBL Appleton Jamaican

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan Coconut

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.00

DBL Flor De Cana 18Yr

$14.00

DBL Flor De Cana 7Yr

$11.00

DBL Myers Dark

$10.00

DBL Plantation Overproof

$11.00

DBL Plantation Silver

$11.00

DBL Platntaion Pineapple

$11.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$13.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$11.00

DBL Siesta Key Rum

$11.00

Tequila

818 Anejo

$19.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Reposado

$17.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$17.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$13.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Casino Azul Anejo Jaguar Tequilla

$25.00

Casino Azul Anejo Jaguar Tequilla BTL

$400.00

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00

Cincoro Blanco

$23.00

Cincoro Reposado

$29.00

COA Reposado Tequila

$14.00

COA Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$33.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$14.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco Rosa

$16.00

Codigo 1530 Mezcal

$20.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

Lunazul

$10.00

DBL 818 Anejo

$19.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$14.00

DBL 818 Reposado

$17.00

DBL Casa Noble Anejo

$17.00

DBL Casa Noble Crystal

$13.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

DBL Casino Azul Anejo Jaguar Tequilla

$25.00

DBL Casino Azul Anejo Jaguar Tequilla BTL

$400.00

DBL Cincoro Anejo

$40.00

DBL Cincoro Blanco

$23.00

DBL Cincoro Reposado

$29.00

DBL COA Reposado Tequila

$14.00

DBL COA Tequila Blanco

$12.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Anejo

$33.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Blanco

$14.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Blanco Rosa

$16.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Mezcal

$20.00

DBL Codigo 1530 Reposado

$17.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$25.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$16.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$18.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$13.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$12.00

DBL Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

DBL Lunazul

$11.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit 10Yr

$14.00

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Batch Select

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Yellow

$10.00

Hibiki Suntory

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Journeyman Buggy Whip Wheat

$13.00

Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon

$13.00

Journeyman Last Feather Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$13.00

Michters American Whiskey

$13.00

Michters Small Batch Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Small Batch Rye

$16.00

Old Forester Signature Label

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Russells Reserve 10Yr

$11.00

Russells Reserve 6Yr Rye

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 100

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 93

$14.00

Whistle pig 10Yr Rye

$23.00

Whistle pig 12Yr Old World Cask

$40.00

Whistlepig 15Yr

$60.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

DBL Angels Envy

$14.00

DBL Angels Rye

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$14.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Bulleit 10Yr

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Barrel Strength

$15.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

DBL Four Roses Batch Select

$12.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Yellow

$10.00

DBL Hibiki Suntory

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Journeyman Buggy Whip Wheat

$13.00

DBL Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon

$13.00

DBL Journeyman Last Feather Rye

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark 46

$13.00

DBL Michters American Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Michters Small Batch Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Michters Small Batch Rye

$16.00

DBL Old Forester Signature Label

$10.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$10.00

DBL Russells Reserve 10Yr

$11.00

DBL Russells Reserve 6Yr Rye

$13.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 100

$16.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 93

$14.00

DBL Whistle pig 12Yr Old World Cask

$40.00

DBL Whistlepig 10Yr Rye

$23.00

DBL Whistlepig 15Yr

$60.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Scotch/Cognac

Balvenie 12Yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12Yr Single Barrel

$18.00

Balvenie 14Yr Caribbean Cask

$19.00

Balvenie Doublewood 17Yr

$33.00

Chivas Royal Salute 21Yr

$30.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15 Yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 21 Yr

$43.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 15 Yr | French Oak

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Kavalan King Car Whisky Single Malt

Lagavulin 16Yr

$23.00

Laphroaig 10Yr

$16.00

Laphroaig Select

$13.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$15.00

Macallan 12 Yr Double Cask

$16.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$41.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$62.00

Talisker 25 Yr

$52.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

DBL Balvenie 12Yr

$16.00

DBL Balvenie 12Yr Single Barrel

$18.00

DBL Balvenie 14Yr Caribbean Cask

$19.00

DBL Balvenie Doublewood 17Yr

$33.00

DBL Chivas Royal Salute 21Yr

$30.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$10.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$13.00

DBL Glenfiddich 15 Yr

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich 21 Yr

$43.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet 15 Yr | French Oak

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

DBL Kavalan King Car Whisky Single Malt

DBL Lagavulin 16Yr

$23.00

DBL Laphroaig 10Yr

$16.00

DBL Laphroaig Select

$13.00

DBL Macallan 12 Yr

$15.00

DBL Macallan 12 Yr Double Cask

$16.00

DBL Macallan 18 Yr

$41.00

DBL Macallan Rare Cask

$62.00

DBL Talisker 25 Yr

$52.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$12.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronna Amaretto

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahula

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Lazzaroni Sambuca

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germaine

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Aperol

DBL Baileys

DBL Campari

DBL Chambord

DBL Disaronna Amaretto

DBL Drambuie

DBL Fireball

DBL Frangelico

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahula

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

DBL Lazzaroni Sambuca

DBL Lillet Blanc

DBL Limoncello

DBL Peach Schnapps

DBL St Germaine

Wine

Whites

GLS Ame du Vin - Rose

$12.00

GLS Foris - Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Kessler – Riesling

$10.00

GLS La Crema- Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Luna Nuda - Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Marlborough Estate – Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Peju - Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GLS Saracco – Moscato

$10.00

GLS Van Duzer - Pinot Gris

$12.00

GLS Villa Jolanda - Peach Moscato

$9.00

BT Ame du Vin - Rose

$45.00

BT Emmolo - Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

BT Foris - Chardonnay

$40.00

BT Gran Moraine - Chardonnay

$100.00

BT Kessler - Riesling

$40.00

BT L'Ecole No 41 - 'Old Vines' Chenin Blanc

$45.00

BT La Crema - Chardonnay

$45.00

BT Luna Nuda - Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BT Marlborough Estate - Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BT Mer Soleil – Chardonnay ‘Silver Unoaked’

$50.00

BT Peju - Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

BT Sancerre

$60.00

BT Schloss Johannisberg – Riesling

$65.00

BT Stags Leap Wine Cellars - Chardonnay

$60.00

BT The Hermit Crab - Viognier

$55.00

BT Van Duzer - Pinot Gris

$45.00

Champagne/Sparkling

GLS Anniversary Toast

GLS Haute Couture Rose

$10.00

GLS La Luca – Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Mistinguett Cava Brut

$10.00

BT Haute Couture - Rose

$40.00

BT La Luca - Prosecco

$35.00

BT Mistinguett Cava Brut

$30.00

BT Moet - Imperial - Brut

$85.00

BT Ruinart - Rose

$160.00

BT Ruinart Blanc de Blanc - Brut

$120.00

BT Saracco - Moscato

$40.00

BT Veuve Cliquot - Champagne

$90.00

BT Villa Jolanda - Peach Moscato

$30.00

Captains List

Far Niente - Cabernet

$225.00

Miner - "The Oracle" - Bordeaux Blend

$200.00

Maison Roche de Bellene - Burgundy

$165.00

Prisoner - Chardonnay

$120.00

Galerie Pleinair - Cabernet

$140.00

Prisoner - Pinot Noir

$120.00

Chateau LaLande - Bordeaux

$145.00

Ports

Sandeman Tawny

$10.00

Sandeman 10yr

$20.00

Sandeman 20yr

$25.00

Madeira 5yr

$15.00

Ramox Ruby

$12.00

Novo White

$10.00

Food

For The Table

505 Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Artichoke Crab Pot

$16.00

Avenue Surf & Turf

$18.00

Butterbean Hummus

$12.00

Cajun Fish Tacos

$17.00

Crab Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$15.00

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$15.00

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$16.00

Hawaiian Poke

$18.00

poke

Himalyan Salt Block

$32.00

Kung Pao Rock Shrimp

$15.00

Lemongrass & Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Mahi Mahi Bites

$13.00

Oysters 1\2 DOZEN

$24.00

Oysters DOZEN

$42.00

Oysters Single

$4.00

Salt Shooter

$9.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$13.00

Skillet Bread

$5.00

Tuna Tar Tar

$14.00

Greens

Full Buttermilk Wedge

$12.00

Half Buttermilk Wedge

$6.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Knife & Fork Caesar

$10.00

Baby Kale Salad

$11.00

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Broth

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Southwest Shrimp'n Corn Chowder

$11.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Off The Dock

Kampachi

$42.00

Kanpachi & Shrimp

$55.00

Kanpachi & Scallops

$58.00

Kanpachi & Crab Oscar

$58.00

Kanpachi & Lobster Oscar

$58.00

Salmon Scampi

$48.00

Monk Fish

$42.00Out of stock

Monk Fish & Shrimp

$55.00Out of stock

Monk Fish & Scallops

$58.00Out of stock

Monk Fish & Crab Oscar

$58.00Out of stock

Monk Fish & Lobster Oscar

$58.00Out of stock

Red Grouper

$42.00

Red Grouper & Shrimp

$55.00

Red Grouper & Scallops

$58.00

Red Grouper & Crab Oscar

$58.00

Red Grouper & Lobster

$58.00

Bronzino

$42.00

Bronzino & Shrimp

$55.00

Bronzino & Scallops

$58.00

Bronzino & Crab Oscar

$58.00

Bronzino & Lobster Oscar

$58.00

Halibut

$45.00

Halibut & Crab Oscar

$61.00

Halibut & Lobster Oscar

$61.00

Halibut & Shrimp

$59.00

Halibut & Scallops

$61.00

Sea

Chilean Sea Bass

$39.00

Pan Seared Diver Scallops

$34.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Twin Tails

$59.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$32.00

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$31.00

Farm

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$26.00

Salt Surf & Turf

$75.00

Salmon Surf & Turf

$67.00

Scallop Surf & Turf

$67.00

Seabass Surf & Turf

$67.00

Tomahawk

$95.00

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$27.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Keywest Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Veggie Pasta

$26.00

Fire Pasta

$32.00

Signature Sides

Parmesan Risotto

$10.00

Cheese Grits

$10.00

British West Indies Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Nana's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sugar Snap Peas & Mushrooms

$10.00

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Premium Sides

Maine Lobster Oscar

$16.00

Alaskan Crab Oscar

$16.00

Two Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Prawns

$15.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Lobster Risotto

$12.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Chef's Features

Lamb Lollipops

$38.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$34.00

Desserts

Chocolate Opera Cake

$10.00

Hummingbird

$10.00

Key Lime Chiffon Cheesecake

$10.00

B-Day Keylime

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Berries And Cream

$6.00

Chefs Platter

$40.00

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Banquets

$70 Preset Menu Option

$70.00

$80 Preset Menu Option

$80.00

$90 Preset Menu Option

$90.00

$125 All Inclusive Menu Option

$93.25
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Truly fresh seafood in the middle of Indiana? Yes, it’s possible and we prove it everyday. Salt on Mass is a locally owned restaurant with a focus on fresh seafood flown in daily while operating without a freezer onsite. While our focus is ocean to table we haven't forgotten about you non-seafood lovers. Boasting a scratch kitchen our team whips up amazing chicken, lamb and pasta dishes along with steaks to rival those from a steakhouse.

Location

505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Condado Tacos - Mass. Ave., IN
orange star4.7 • 569
530 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Coat Check Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
401 East Michigan Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Howdy Homemade - Indianapolis - 370 N New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
370 N New Jersey Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Garden Table - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
342 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
orange starNo Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Ball & Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
331 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston