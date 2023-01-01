Salt on Mass 505 Massachusetts Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Truly fresh seafood in the middle of Indiana? Yes, it’s possible and we prove it everyday. Salt on Mass is a locally owned restaurant with a focus on fresh seafood flown in daily while operating without a freezer onsite. While our focus is ocean to table we haven't forgotten about you non-seafood lovers. Boasting a scratch kitchen our team whips up amazing chicken, lamb and pasta dishes along with steaks to rival those from a steakhouse.
Location
505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - Mass. Ave., IN
4.7 • 569
530 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Howdy Homemade - Indianapolis - 370 N New Jersey
No Reviews
370 N New Jersey Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
No Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis