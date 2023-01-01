Salt on Mass 505 Massachusetts Ave

Restaurant info

Truly fresh seafood in the middle of Indiana? Yes, it’s possible and we prove it everyday. Salt on Mass is a locally owned restaurant with a focus on fresh seafood flown in daily while operating without a freezer onsite. While our focus is ocean to table we haven't forgotten about you non-seafood lovers. Boasting a scratch kitchen our team whips up amazing chicken, lamb and pasta dishes along with steaks to rival those from a steakhouse.