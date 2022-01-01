Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt Patisserie

review star

No reviews yet

792 Beacon Street

Newton, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cookies

CHEF T’S CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.00

DRUNK OATMEAL RAISIN

$4.00

MATCHA MACADAMIA NUT

$4.00

NUTELLA SHORTBREAD

$4.00

PALMIERS

$4.00

Muffins

BROWN BUTTER BANANA

$3.50

BROWN BUTTER BATTER, LOADED WITH VALRHONA AZELIA CHOCOLATE, AND HAZELNUT CRUMBLE

PAMONHA CORN MUFFIN

$3.50

BAKED IN A CORN HUSK, AND LOADED WITH FRESH CORN, CHIVES, AND JALAPENO FOR MILD HEAT)

CARROT MUFFIN

$3.50

APPLE COFFEE CAKE

$3.50

Tarts

PASSION FRUIT

$9.00

PASSION FRUIT MOUSSE, MILK CHOCOLATE CENTER, MILK SPONGE CAKE

STRAWBERRY'S N CREAM

$9.00

PISTACHIO SPONGE CAKE, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, STRAWBERRY COMPOTE, VANILLA CREAM, PISTACHIO CREMEAUX

LEMON

$9.00

LEMON CURD, LEMON MASCARPONE CREAM, SUCREE DOUGH, ROASTED MERINGUE

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL TART

$10.00

VELVETY CHOCOLATE GANACHE, SALTED CARAMEL, SUCREE TART DOUGH

PICK ME UP (Tiramisu)

$9.00

Big passion fruit tart

$35.00

Big chocolate tart

$35.00

Eclair

“OREO” ECLAIR

$7.00

ROCHER ECLAIR

$7.00

Pumpkin eclair

$7.00

Croissants

CROISSANT

$4.00

BUTTERY & FLAKY LAMINATED DOUGH

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.00

FILLED AND TWICE BAKED WITH ALMOND CREAM, AND TOPPED WITH TOASTED ALMONDS

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.00

JAMBON DE BAYONNE & GRUYERE

EVERYTHING CROISSANT

$4.50

TOPPED WITH EVERYTHING SPICE

ROMEO & JULIET CROISSANT

$4.00

FLAKY BUTTERY DOUGH FILLED WITH GUAVA AND CHEESE CUSTARD FILLLING

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$5.00

FILLED WITH VALRHONA CHOCOLATE

CREME BRULEE CROISSANT

$6.50

SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$6.00

PAIN AUX RAISIN

$5.50

Kouign Amann

KOUIGN AMANN

$4.50

BUTTERY FLAKY DOUGH, ALSO LAYERED WITH SUGAR THAT GETS CARAMELIZED

WHOLE KOUIGN AMANN

$18.00

SCRAP AMANN

$3.50

Baked Goods

CINNAMON ROLLS

$5.00

LAMINATED BRIOCHE WITH CINNAMON BOURBON BROWN SUGAR, AND MASCARPONE CREAM CHEESE GLAZE

CANNELE DE BOURDEAUX

$4.25

CRISPY CUSTARD VANILLA RUM PASTRY

SPICED PEAR LOAF

$6.00

MADELEINES

$2.00

BACON & CHEESE SCONE

$4.00

Chocolates

CHOCOLATE BON BONS

$3.50

ALL OUR CHOCOLATES ARE PRODUCED UTILIZING VALRHONA CHOCLATES

CHOCOLATE BARS

$7.00

ALL OUR TABLETS ARE PRODUCED WITH VALRHONA CHOCOLATE

Macarons

MACARONS

$3.50

SEASONAL SELECTIONS

Bread

BRIOCHE BUNS

$2.50

HALF LOAF BRIOCHE

$6.00

BRIOCHE LOAF

$12.00

SOURDOUGH

$9.00

PAO DE QUEIJO

$2.00

TAPIOCA FLOUR BASE BREAD, WITH 4 CHEESES INCORPORATED INTO DOUGH

BAGUETTE

$5.50

PREZTEL

$3.50

Specials

Monkey Bread

$4.50

Pain suisse

$6.00

QUICHE

$7.50

Challah bread

$10.00

APPLE HONEY CAKE

$20.00

RUGELACH

$2.00

ST HONORE

$9.00

Apple Monkey Bread

$4.00

Merch

HAT

$35.00

TOTE

$19.00

MUG

$13.50

LA COLOMBE PREPACKED

$16.00

GRANOLA

$8.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Drinks

STILL WATER

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

S.PELLEGRINO

$2.50

DRAFT LATTE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

SWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

WHOLE MILK

$2.00

SPARKLING JUICES

$3.00

Coffee

ESPRESSO

$2.75

MACCHIATO

$3.00

CORTADO

$3.00

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

DRIP

$2.75

RED EYE

$3.25

AMERICANO

$3.25

Cafe au lait

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

MOCHA

$5.00

MATCHA

$4.75

DRAFT LATTE

$4.00

COLD BREW

$3.50

ICED LATTE

$4.00

ICED AMERICANO

$3.25

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Cortado

$3.00

Iced Matcha

$4.75

Black & tan

$5.00+

Chai tea latte

$3.50+

Dirty chai

$5.00+

Caramel apple cider

$5.00+Out of stock

Maple cinnamon latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Tea

Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.50

Morning

Bacon egg and cheese

$9.00

Egg cheese on a brioche

$8.00

Lunch

Smoked salmon on everything croissant

$11.00

Baguette with prosciutto, brie and fig jam

$11.00

Croque Monsieur

$11.00

Caprese

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet new concept by Chef Thiago Silva coming soon to Newton Centre

Website

Location

792 Beacon Street, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
orange starNo Reviews
796 Beacon Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Union Street Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
107 Union Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
orange star4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Market-tiamo
orange starNo Reviews
36 Langley Rd Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
orange starNo Reviews
30 Langley Road Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Little Big Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1247 Centre Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newton

SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
orange star4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston