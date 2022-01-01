salt + pepper social 67 Main St
67 Main St
Newcastle, ME 04553
Shelf Packaged Food
Back to Nature Chocolate Bar
Banza Chickpea Pasta - Rotini
Better than Bouillon NO Chicken Base - Organic
Better than Bouillon Vegetable Base - Organic
Better than Boullion NO Beef Base - Organic
Biscoff Cookies - Snack Pack 4 oz
Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer - Gluten Free
Butler Soy Curls
https://butlerfoods.com/soycurls.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwidSWBhDdARIsAIoTVb1SGa1YXCzDN5kIZF603MpU-PaUHKqCnWATNqBg5OYssZEKXGo_SJUaAp20EALw_wcB
Caramel Bite Coconut Milk Caramels - Sea Salt - Cocomel Organic
Cheddalicious Crackers - Back to Nature
Cheddar Puffs - Vegan Rob's
Coconut Milk Caramels - Sea Salt - Cocomel Organic
Coconut Milk Powder
Make coconut milk as light or creamy as you like by just adding water to this coconut milk powder. Make coconut milk for drinking, cooking or baking Vegan so a great dairy alternative. No more issues with shelf life. Preservative free, Non-GMO Made in Vietnam Coconut Merchant
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Almond Cinnamon - Nutty for Me Bixby Bar
Guava Ceres Juice
Jackfruit Can - Native Forest - Meat Substitute
Lemon Anis De Flavigny Candies
Carefully crafted from vegan ingredients: organic, unrefined sugar & handmade natural essences. Still made within the walls of the ancient abbey, each delicate candy conceals an aniseed in its heart. Our anise seeds are carefully sourced to produce a warm, spicy flavor and a remarkably aromatic scent. Each carefully crafted candy is created over the course of 15 days- the seeds are tumbled over one another and gradually become covered in fine successive layers of eco-certified, organic, unrefined sugar. This of patient, delicate work transforms each seed into the smooth white candy we all love. Made in France Gourmet Food Solutions, Inc. Lemon
Lg Yellowbird Organic Sriracha Hot Sauce
Perfectly sweet and spicy, our New 100% Organic Sriracha is the first clean condiment of its kind! This is a rich blend of ripe jalapeños and garlic, finished off with organic dates, so you can feed your addiction without the unappetizing additives or added sugars. Scoville Heat Unit Rating (SHU) 1,325 – 2,650 Ingredients Organic Jalapeño, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Garlic, Organic Dates, Organic Raisins, Salt, Organic Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Organic Lime Juice Concentrate • Certified Organic • Whole30 Approved • No Added Sugar • Paleo Vegan Certified • Keto Certified • Non–GMO Shake well. Refrigerate after opening. Yellowbird Foods 19.6 oz
Liquid Aminos - Organic Coconut Bragg's
Mac n Cheese Chickpea Lentil Pasta
Maple Bacon Infused Sea Salt (Vegan Friendly)
This hickory smoked sea salt invites just a touch of pure maple sugar, making this one of our most flavorful infused salts. Try it on your morning eggs, roasted potatoes, butternut squash soup, sliced cucumbers, mac and cheese, roasted cauliflower, and sauteed brussels sprouts and onions. It's vegetarian and vegan friendly too! Some say putting it on the rim of your bloody mary is life changing. 4.5 oz./ Glass Jar.
Marshmallows Dandies - Classic Size, Vanilla 10 oz
Mini Croccantini Original - Lapanzanella
Mini Marshmallows Dandies - Classic Vanilla
Monhegan Coffee
Multigrain Flatbread - Pink Himalayan Salt - Back to Nature
Nutiva Organic Hazelnut Spread
Oloves - Basil & Garlic Pitted Green Olives
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from the rich soil of Greece. These freshly packed, plump, amazingly firm yet crisp green Geek Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata Olives will satisfy your taste buds and support your well-being! Simple, healthy, and all-natural – and all for you! Plump, succulent green greek Halkidiki olives Marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic Pitted & ready to eat Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess! Cover Liquid Free Great as a snack, topping, ingredient, side, and more! Made in Greece Elma Farms
Oloves - Chili & Garlic Pitted Kalamata Olives
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from the rich soil of Greece. These freshly packed, plump, amazingly firm yet crisp green Geek Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata Olives will satisfy your taste buds and support your well-being! Simple, healthy, and all-natural – and all for you! Plump, succulent green greek Halkidiki olives Marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic Pitted & ready to eat Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess! Cover Liquid Free Great as a snack, topping, ingredient, side, and more! Made in Greece Elma Farms
Oloves - Lemon & Rosemary Pitted Green Olives
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from the rich soil of Greece. These freshly packed, plump, amazingly firm yet crisp green Geek Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata Olives will satisfy your taste buds and support your well-being! Simple, healthy, and all-natural – and all for you! Plump, succulent green greek Halkidiki olives Marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic Pitted & ready to eat Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess! Cover Liquid Free Great as a snack, topping, ingredient, side, and more! Made in Greece Elma Farms
Organic Coconut Condensed Milk
Delicious Coconut Topping and Sweetener in a Variety of Flavors! • The only known organic coconut condensed milk. • Gluten-free coconut sweetener, topping, and dip. • Non-dairy, vegan alternative to traditional condensed milk. • Just shake the can to achieve the same smooth consistency and appearance* of traditional condensed milk. • Unique, delicious taste with a subtle hint of coconut. • Available in Plain, Vanilla, Coffee, and Strawberry (*flavored varieties will have a different color) Made in Sri Lanka Mementa Inc. Plain
Organic Coconut Cream 400ml
Made in Vietnam Coconut Merchant
Organic Vegan Caramel Sauce
Dairy free, organic caramel sauce!? Yes and it's amazing. Shelf life: 2 Years Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, Organic coconut milk (Organic Coconut, Organic Guar gum, Water.), Murray river sea salt, Cream of tartar, Organic vanilla extract and Organic Vanilla beans ORGANIC, KOSHER, GLUTEN-FREE, NON-GMO, CORN FREE, DAIRY FREE, SOY FREE Made in United States of America HumYum
Organic Vegan Chocolate Sauce
Do you love hot fudge, but have issues with dairy? This vegan chocolate sauce will hit the spot. Makes a delicious mocha and its even better on your favorite vegan ice cream. Shelf life: 2 Years Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, Organic coconut milk (Organic Coconut, Organic Guar gum, Water.), Organic cocoa powder, Murray river sea salt, Cream of tartar, Organic vanilla extract ORGANIC, KOSHER, GLUTEN-FREE, NON-GMO, CORN FREE, DAIRY FREE, SOY FREE Made in United States of America HumYum
Original Breadsticks - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Original Breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Original Breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The Original Breadsticks pair particularly well with brie and blue cheese and don’t compete with strong flavors. They are also excellent with a classic Spaghetti Pomodoro. We love this with a glass of Cabernet Savignon. We keep a box in the car (in case of emergency). 5 ounce box
Original Flatbread Crackers - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Original Flatbread are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Original Flatbread are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The Original Flatbread pair particularly well with brie and blue cheese and don’t compete with strong flavors. They are also excellent with caviar and the classic accompaniments. We love this with a glass (or bottle) of champagne! 5 ounce box
Passion Fruit Ceres Juice
Peach Ceres Juice
Pesto alla Firenze artichoke lemon
Pop Corner Sea Salt Chips 7oz
Poshi - Basil & Thyme
Poshi - Steamed & Marinated Artichokes - Basil & Thyme 1.58/10ct. Poshi veggie packs are peeled, steam cooked, lightly marinated, and ready to eat! Add hot or cold to any recipe as an ingredient or topping from salad bowls to pasta, and even wraps, and pizza. Possibilities are endless! All-natural premium vegetables with a clean crisp taste Fully cooked & ready to eat Lightly marinated with Basil, Thyme, and Extra virgin Olive oil Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free, Kosher 0g added sugars No mess! Cover Liquid Free Great as a snack, topping, ingredient, side, and more! Made in Peru Elma Farms
Poshi - Lime & Garlic
Poshi - Steamed & Marinated French Beans - Lime & Garlic 1.76oz/10ct. Poshi veggie packs are peeled, steam cooked, lightly marinated, and ready to eat! Add hot or cold to any recipe as an ingredient or topping from salad bowls to pasta, and even wraps, and pizza. Possibilities are endless! All-natural premium vegetables with a clean crisp taste Fully cooked & ready to eat Lightly marinated with Lime, Garlic, and Extra virgin Olive oil Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free, Kosher 0g added sugars No mess! Cover Liquid Free Great as a snack, topping, ingredient, side, and more! Made in Peru Elma Farms
Rainbow Pop! Sprinkles
Rainbow bubbles, dots and dashes -- it's that tearing off the wrapping paper kinda feeling, trapped inside the healthiest sprinkles around. Like all our sprinkles, we love Rainbow Pop! for its bright, plant-based hues, instagrammable shapes, and clean ingredients. Unlike "normal" nonpareils, our blend features mega-and-mini dots, plus white sugar strands, resulting in a blend with more oomph and zsa zsa than anything else out there. Featuring zero confectioner's glaze, color from spirulina, turmeric and other plant-based sources, and 100% vegan and natural ingredients, Rainbow Pop! is free from all common allergens (but is packaged in a facility that also processes nuts). Size: 3oz. Made in United States of America Supernatural 3oz
Rosemary Breadsticks - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Rosemary Breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Rosemary Breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. Rosemary Breadsticks pair particularly well with goat cheese which allows the rosemary flavor to shine through. They are also excellent with Spaghetti Aglio e Olio (Spaghetti with garlic and oil). We love it with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. These Breadsticks have made us a lot of friends, it's always nice to share. 5 ounce box
Rosemary Flatbread - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Rosemary Flatbread are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Rosemary Flatbread are fantastic with your favorite dip or hummus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The Rosemary Flatbread pair particularly well with mozzarella and tomato which allows the rosemary flavor to shine through and is a nice twist on the classic Caprese. We love it with a glass (or bottle) of sparkling rose'. 5 ounce box
Rosemary Sea Salt Almond Crackers - Simple Mills 4.25 oz
Salt + Pepper Breadsticks - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Salt and Pepper Breadsticks are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Salt and Pepper Breadsticks are fantastic with your favorite dip or humus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The Salt and Pepper Breadsticks pair particularly well with parmesan as well as the classic Cacio e Pepe (Spaghetti with cheese and pepper). We love this with a nice Chianti (insert Hannibal Lecter joke here). 5 ounce box
Salt + Pepper Flatbread - Jennifer's Handmade
Our Salt and Pepper Flatbread are made from scratch with extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and kosher salt. Crunchy and delicious! Vegan Our Salt and Pepper Flatbread are fantastic with your favorite dip or humus. We also love them with wine and cheese. The Salt and Pepper Flatbread pair particularly well with parmesean as well as a creamy burrata. We love this with a glass of Pinot Noir. You would be surprised how easy it is to make someone happy. Share a Flatbread today (you can thank us later). 5 ounce box
SINGLE UNREAL Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup
Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups - Where almonds and dark chocolate live the good life! Rich, chocolaty goodness combines with creamy almond butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat that can satisfy even the most nagging sweet tooth. But, unlike other options, these chocolates are free of dairy, gluten, soy, and corn ingredients. UNREAL is on a mission to change the world, one snack at a time… That’s one non-gmo, nothing artificial, responsibly-sourced, unreal tasting snack, mind you -- free of artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives, and made only with Vegan Certified, Fair Trade Certified™ and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.
SINGLE UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars
Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars - We started UNREAL so everyone can enjoy out of this world, all natural chocolate snacks without all the sugar. Our coconut bars are made using only coconut, cassava syrup and dark chocolate. They're non-gmo, gluten free and sweetened without corn syrup or sugar alcohols. We just use less sugar. For real. And the taste is UNREAL!
SINGLE UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Sm Yellowbird Organic Sriracha Hot Sauce
Perfectly sweet and spicy, our New 100% Organic Sriracha is the first clean condiment of its kind! This is a rich blend of ripe jalapeños and garlic, finished off with organic dates, so you can feed your addiction without the unappetizing additives or added sugars. Scoville Heat Unit Rating (SHU) 1,325 – 2,650 Ingredients Organic Jalapeño, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Garlic, Organic Dates, Organic Raisins, Salt, Organic Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Organic Lime Juice Concentrate • Certified Organic • Whole30 Approved • No Added Sugar • Paleo Vegan Certified • Keto Certified • Non–GMO Shake well. Refrigerate after opening. Yellowbird Foods 9.8 oz
Sour Gummy Bears - Back to Nature
Sourdough Starter
Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips - Food Should Taste Good
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup
Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups - Where almonds and dark chocolate live the good life! Rich, chocolaty goodness combines with creamy almond butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat that can satisfy even the most nagging sweet tooth. But, unlike other options, these chocolates are free of dairy, gluten, soy, and corn ingredients. UNREAL is on a mission to change the world, one snack at a time… That’s one non-gmo, nothing artificial, responsibly-sourced, unreal tasting snack, mind you -- free of artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives, and made only with Vegan Certified, Fair Trade Certified™ and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars
Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars - We started UNREAL so everyone can enjoy out of this world, all natural chocolate snacks without all the sugar. Our coconut bars are made using only coconut, cassava syrup and dark chocolate. They're non-gmo, gluten free and sweetened without corn syrup or sugar alcohols. We just use less sugar. For real. And the taste is UNREAL!
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Covered Peanuts
Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems - A crunch of peanut covered in smooth, dark chocolate! Our Vegan Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems are a unique and delicious snack that's as poppable as it is portable. Made with non-GMO project verified ingredients that are naturally colored with vegetable extracts and nothing artificial, the taste may be UNREAL, but we can assure you the ingredients are all-real!
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups - Peanut buttery, dark chocolate perfection! Creamy peanut butter and melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate combine for a truly delectable treat. But you can also feel good about indulging in these sweets knowing they’re Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of gluten, soy, corn and dairy ingredients. UNREAL is on a mission to change the world, one snack at a time… free of artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives, and made only with Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients.
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups with Quinoa
Dark Chocolate Crispy Peanut Butter Cups - Peanut Butter Cup perfection with a happy crunch of quinoa! Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups with Crispy Quinoa combine the perfect mix of textures in one satisfying treat -- with creamy peanut butter melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate and crunchy crisped quinoa. These chocolates are free of dairy, gluten, soy, and corn ingredients. UNREAL is on a mission to change the world one snack at a time, free of artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives, made only with Fair Trade Certified and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.
UNREAL Dark Chocolate with Crispy Quinoa
Dark Chocolate Crispy Gems - Crispy quinoa covered in smooth dark chocolate! Unreal Dark Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Gems uniquely blend Fair Trade Certified vegan dark chocolate with the crunchy crisp of quinoa for a delicious snacking combination that's going to become your new (guilt-free) addiction. Made with non-GMO project verified ingredients that are naturally colored with vegetable extracts and nothing artificial the taste may be UNREAL but we can assure you the ingredients are all-real and all good! UNREAL is on a mission to change the world one snack at a time!
Vanilla Pudding Mix - Simply Delish
Vegan Fig Salami - Smoked Paprika & Aleppo Pepper
Hellenic Farms collection of plant-based Fig Salamis, made from premium Greek figs, Aleppo pepper or cinnamon and dried fruits or nuts. These healthy snacks make for the perfect cheese companion on your platter. They are vegan, GMO free, and have no added sugars. Hellenic Farms fig salami are a versatile and unique shelf-stable addition to any wineshop or winery, cheese shop, deli department or retail destination. They are perfect for a cheese platter, a vegan or vegetarian charcuterie platter, served with orzo, in salad, or with Greek yogurt, just to name a few. No refrigeration necessary - even after opening. 12 per case. 6.4oz -Raw, natural, wholesome-Vegan/Vegetarian/Plant-Based -No added Salts or Sugars-GMO Free-Gluten Free -Ideal for a charcuterie or cheese platter when entertaining guests with different dietary restrictions -2018 SOFI award winner Made in Greece Gourmet Food Solutions, Inc. default
White Cheddar Multi Seed Rice Crackers - Back to Nature
Crunch Master Garlic Crackers
Perfection Snacks Buffalo Hot Wings Pretzel 7 oz
Perfection Snacks Pretzel Twists Small
Peck's of Maine Jam
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanuts - Individual Size
Curio Spice Tin
Keto Pudding
Quick Gravy - Shiitake Mushroom
Stellar Pretzels
Vegan Fish Sauce
Organic Tahini
Halva
Thai simmer sauce
Joolie date syrup
Joolie dates
BBQ jackfruit can
Plain jackfruit
Pot holder buns
Bandana
Hali Swedish dish cloth
Back to nature chocolate chunk Cookies (LG)
Back to nature mini chocolate chunk cookies
Mexican hand blown glass
Thai for two cooking kit - pad thai
Thai for two cooking kit - Green curry
French Shopping basket
Stroopwafel (8 pack)
Stroopwafel
Tofu - more nu
Annies mac + cheese
Biscotti cookie butter
Tomato paste - amore
Garlic paste - amore
Pesto paste - amore
Hali cutlery set
Salted peanut butter cookie - renewal mill
Upcycled dark chocolate brownie mix
Upcycled brownie mug cake
Upcycled oat chocolate chip cookies
Upcycled pumpkin spice cookie mix
Upcycled snickerdoodle cookie mix
Upcycled sugar cookie mix
Cold Packaged Food
Coco June Coconut Yogurt
VioLife Parm
Kourellas Feta
Sown Oat Creamer - unsweetened
Miyokos Liquid Mozzarella
Miyoko's Cheddar Sticks
Nuts for Cheese - Un-brie-lievable
Nuts for Cheese - Chipotle Cheddar
Siggi's Yogurt
Violife Colby Jack Shreds
Violife Mediterranean Block - Halloumi style
Lightlife Tempeh - Original
Miyoko's Cultured European Butter
Field Roast Plant Pepperoni
Field Roast Italian Sausages
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Babybel
Pacific Foods Oat Milk
Dare Cheese
Spero cheese
Herbivorous Butcher
Cheddar Jalepeno Brats - The Herbivorous Butcher
Hickory Bacon - The Herbivorous Butcher
Pepperoni - The Herbivorous Butcher
Pulled Pork - The Herbivorous Butcher
Summer Sausage - The Herbivorous Butcher
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage - The Herbivorous Butcher
Mia pepperoni
Mia - prosciutto uitto
Planted
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
market + event space
67 Main St, Newcastle, ME 04553