Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Salt Rock Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

3689 Tampa Road Suite 301

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Raw Oysters

1/2 Raw Oysters

$12.00

1 Dozen Raw

$24.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$10.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Bread Table

$2.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00
Chicken Dip

Chicken Dip

$10.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00
Coconut Shrimp App

Coconut Shrimp App

$9.00
Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Filet Kabobs

Filet Kabobs

$11.00
French Onion Soup Dumpling

French Onion Soup Dumpling

$9.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00
Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$12.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Lg. Truffle Fries

$5.00
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00
Rock'in Chicken

Rock'in Chicken

$7.00
Rock'in Shrimp

Rock'in Shrimp

$9.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

S/F Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

S/F Ginger Beer

$3.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Look Ma

$12.00

Oldsmar Burger

$14.00

Rooster

$15.00

Ybor Burger

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Bleu

$17.00

Steakhouse Stir Fry

$18.00

Healthy Chicken

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Ginger Salmon

$17.00

Scallop Scampi

$18.00

Fish n' Chips

$17.00

Grouper

$19.00

Filet Mignon

$24.00

Ribeye

$32.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Mahi

$18.90Out of stock

Flatbreads

Margherita

$12.00

Italian Sausage

$13.00

Wild Mushroom

$13.00

Roasted Veggie

$13.00

Oldsmar Flatbread

$14.00

Greens

House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Caprese

$8.00

Steakhouse Wedge

$8.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.00

W/E House

$3.00

W/E Caesar

$3.00

Handhelds

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Poke Taco

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grouper Taco

$16.00

Happy Endings

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

EB Apple Crisp

EB Brownie

EB Key Lime

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

EB Tiramisu

Out of stock

Sides

Add Chicken

$3.95

Add Scallop

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$6.95

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Lg. Truffle Fries

$5.00

SD Chips

$2.00

Side BC Olives

$1.00

Side Celery

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Side Green

$3.50

Side Grits

$3.50

Side Lobster

$15.00

Side Maytag Crumble

$1.50

Side Onion Straws

$3.50

Side Pico di Gallo

$3.00

Side Sautéed Vegetable

$3.00

Side Seaweed Salad

$3.50

Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Specials

Stuff Hogfish

$24.90

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Duroc Pork Chop

$18.00Out of stock

Hogfish

$21.90

Surf n Turf

$36.90

Med Stone Crab

$39.95

Lg. Stone Crab

$49.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Cup Clam Chowder

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.00Out of stock

Oysters Rockerfeller

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Cake

$8.00

Mahi

$18.90Out of stock

Red Snapper

$21.90Out of stock

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$10.00Out of stock

Octopus

$19.00Out of stock

Soft Crab APP

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Ckn Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Soda

Kids Cranberry

$1.50

Kids OJ

$1.50

Kids Pineapple

$1.50

Kids Root Beer Float

$2.75

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Modern Cuisine featuring Fresh Seafood, Burgers and Flatbreads, Handcrafted Cocktails and 37 Craft Beers on Tap. We offer Happy Hour, Early Birds discounted pricing. Come in and enjoy! We look forward to seeing you soon.

Website

Location

3689 Tampa Road Suite 301, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Directions

Gallery
Salt Rock Tavern image
Salt Rock Tavern image
Salt Rock Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaker & Peel
orange star4.7 • 1,514
3159 Tampa Road Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
orange star4.2 • 1,000
4013 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
orange star4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Gigglewaters
orange star4.6 • 1,835
737 Main St Safety Harbor, FL 34695
View restaurantnext
Bogota Kitchen + Bar - 917 11th Street
orange star3.9 • 500
917 11th St Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)
orange star4.3 • 684
8568 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oldsmar

Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
orange star4.9 • 1,955
3153 curlew rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Shaker & Peel
orange star4.7 • 1,514
3159 Tampa Road Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
orange star4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
orange star4.2 • 1,000
4013 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oldsmar
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston