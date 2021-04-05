Salt’s Cure imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
Griddle Cakes

N/A Bev

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pom Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Iced Tea (Black)

$5.00

Iced Tea (Green)

$5.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$6.00

Top Chico

$4.00

Cans

Boomtown Pilsner

$7.00

Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Hibiscus Cider

$6.00

Almanac IPA

$7.00

Sournova

$8.00

BRUNCH

Griddle Cakes

$10.00

Single Cake

$5.00

Allstar

$22.00

Socal Breakfast

$11.00

Mushroom Bowl

$14.00

Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Yogurt & Granola

$10.00

Avocado Citrus

$12.00

8oz Pork Chop

$20.00

8oz Ribeye

$28.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$12.00

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Farmers Market Eggs

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Biscuits

$4.00

Sourdough

$4.00

Half Avocado

$3.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Baby Carrots

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Quiche

$14.00

Banana Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Pie

$8.00

BREAKFAST

2x2x2

$15.00

Allstar

$22.00

Avocado Chili Salt

$3.00

Biscuits & Jam

$4.00

Single Cake

$5.00

Griddle Cakes

$10.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Ribeye & Eggs

$28.00

Banana Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Yogurt & Granola

$10.00

Grapefruit Pie

$8.00

Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

TOASTS

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$15.00

Butternut Squash & Cinny Toast

$15.00

Pulled Chicken BBQ

$15.00

Rockfish Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$15.00

SIDES

Fries

$6.00

Baby Carrots

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.00

Sourdough

$4.00

Veggie Salad

$6.00

Pork Hash

$14.00Out of stock

SALADS

Avocado Citrus

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00

Highland Chopped

$10.00

Winter Grain Bowl

$12.00

PROTEINS

Pork Chop

$20.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$18.00

Rockfish & Slaw

$18.00

Curry Salmon

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Crafted Clean Comfort

Location

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Salt’s Cure image

