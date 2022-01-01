Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt + Smoke - CWE

403 Reviews

$$

392 N Euclid

St. Louis, MO 63108

Order Again

Popular Items

Bestie Combo 2
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Plate

Growlers

32 Oz Schmidt's Light

32 Oz Schmidt's Light

$16.00Out of stock

5.1 % ABV. Farmhouse Ale.

32oz Lady Soul

32oz Lady Soul

$12.00

7% American IPA.

32oz Modern Citrapolis

32oz Modern Citrapolis

$16.00

7% American IPA.

32oz Sweet Lou's

$14.00Out of stock

5.2% Bavarian Hefeweizen.

Lady Soul

$8.00

Beer (Bottles + Cans)

4 Hands Citywide Pale Ale (16oz)

$7.00

Alpha Guava Funk

$10.00

Athletic Brewing Upside Down

$6.00

Big Muddy Blueberry Blonde

$6.00

Bud Light (12oz)

$5.00

Bud Select (12oz)

$5.00

Budweiser (12oz)

$5.00

Heavy Riff Love Gun Cream Ale

$14.00

Melvin HeyZeus

$6.00

Michelob Ultra (12oz)

$5.00

UCBC State Wide

$8.00Out of stock

Wine Togo

Wine by the bottle
Angeline Chardonnay (bottle)

Angeline Chardonnay (bottle)

$32.00

Made mostly from vineyard fruit from Santa Barbara County, this wine shows gorgeous flavors of ripe tropical fruits, apples and citrus. Rich aromas of vanilla and toasty oak wrap around the elegant full finish.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Excel Lucky Club Cola

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Excel Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Excel Lemonade

$2.50

12 oz can.

Excel Black Cherry

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Excel Orange Soda

$2.50

16.9 oz

Excel R-Pep Cola

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Excel Ski

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Excel Sparkling Life

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.50

16.9 oz fountain.

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.50

10 oz bottle.

Hellraiser Wellbeing NA

Hellraiser Wellbeing NA

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz can.

Fitz Rootbeer

Fitz Rootbeer

$3.00

12 oz bottle.

Goslings Ginger Beer

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.00

12 oz can.

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

Fried House Pickles

Fried House Pickles

$7.99

Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.99

Hush Puppy batter, fried, served with sweet maple butter, 5 to an order.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.99

House made pimento cheese bed, bacon garnish, smoked paprika dusting, 3 deviled eggs to an order.

Burnt End Toasted Ravs

Burnt End Toasted Ravs

$11.99

Hot Ribs

$13.99
Sweet Ribs

Sweet Ribs

$13.99

Your choice of 6 Hot or Sweet ribs.

Smoked Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Trashed, tossed in BBQ sauce and served with Alabama Ranch BBQ sauce. 8 pieces of wings to an order.

Hot Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Sweet Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Fried full wing flat and drum tossed served with white BBQ Sauce, 8 pieces of wings to an order.

Fried Chicken Skins

Fried Chicken Skins

$5.99

Fried Chicken Skins tossed in pork rub, served with honey-grain mustard.

Pimento Ravs

$11.99

Sweet Rib Tips

$11.99Out of stock

Hot Rib Tips

$11.99Out of stock

Salads

1/2 Kale Crunch Salad

$7.99

Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Full Kale Crunch Salad

$12.99

Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Ceaesar dressing: egg, parmesan cheese, anchovy, oil and lemon juice.

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Ceaesar dressing: egg, parmesan cheese, anchovy, oil and lemon juice.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99
S+S Double Cheeseburger

S+S Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

BLT

BLT

$11.99

Housemade bacon, with smoked tomatoes, lettuce, smoked paprika aioli, served on Texas Toast. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Pickled onions, roasted red pepper, alfalfa sprouts, smoked tomato mayo. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$11.99

Served with local organic greens, red pepper jam and flaxseed mayo on a brioche bun. Vegan without bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$10.99

Served with marinated vegetable slaw (cabbage, yellow onions, celery, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, brined in vinegar), with grain mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

KC Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock
Schmidtzburg

Schmidtzburg

$18.99

Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Plates

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$19.99

Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Plate

$17.99

Whole Amish chickens brined, smoked then pulled. Tossed in BBQ Rub and Sweet Bestie sauce. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover with 2 sides.

Ribs 1/2 Plate

Ribs 1/2 Plate

$18.99

St. Louis cut is a combination of spare and the baby back cut, think middle of the rib. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Full Rack

Full Rack

$28.99
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.99

Bone in shoulder that has been smoked for 16 hours. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Bologna Plate

$16.99

Housemade with fried jalapeno slices and large slides of white cheddar. Smoked and then sliced into thick slabs and pan fried. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Wing Plate

$18.99Out of stock

8 pieces of wings with drum and flats attached, served with the white BBQ sauce. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Hot Wings Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Sweet Wings Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Bestie Combo 2

$19.99

Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.

Bestie Combo 3

$23.99

Choice of three meats and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.

Bestie Combo 4

$27.99

Choice of four meats and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.

Hot Half Rack Plate

$18.99

Hot Full Rack Plate

$28.99

Sweet Half Rack Plate

$18.99

Sweet Full Rack Plate

$28.99

St. Louis cut is a combination of spare and the baby back cut, think middle of the rib. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.

Salmon Plate

$19.99

Beef Short Rib Plate

$35.99Out of stock

Sides

White Cheddar Cracker Mac

White Cheddar Cracker Mac

$5.99

Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$4.99

Smoked savory white beans plus house bacon.

Fries

Fries

$5.99

House cut potatoes fried and topped with garlic and parsley.

BBQ Sweet Potato Chips

BBQ Sweet Potato Chips

$4.99

Sweet potatoes thinly sliced and lightly fried, dusted with Pork rub BBQ seasoning.

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$4.99

Sweet yellow corn, cream, onions and cayenne pepper.

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$4.99

Sweet red beans and tomato brisket chili.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.99

Mayo based with diced bell peppers and diced red potatoes.

Green Bean Salad

Green Bean Salad

$4.99

Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cabbage, fresh apples and apple cider vinegar.

Vegetarian Fries

$5.99

Popover

$2.00

Bun

$1.00

Side Kale

$4.99
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.99

Seasonal Side

$4.99

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Pulled Pork on a bun with one side.

Kids BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast with one side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Single patty burger with white American cheese with one side.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Pulled Chicken on a bun with one side.

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$7.99

A cup of white cheddar cracker mac with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$6.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.99
Chocolate Pie

Chocolate Pie

$6.99
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$4.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.99

Peanut Butter Pretzel Cheesecake

$6.99

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Pork

$9.50+

Bone in shoulder that has been smoked for 16 hours.

St. Louis Ribs

$18.99+

St. Louis cut is a combination of spare and the baby back cut, think middle of the rib.

Brisket

$11.99+

Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.

Chicken

$8.99+

Bologna

$8.99+

Trashed Ribs

$18.99+

Our St. Louis style ribs cut individually, flash fried and tossed in sauce!

Pint Sauce

$8.00

Quart Sauce

$16.00

Gallon Sauce

$40.00

Pint Rub

$8.00

Bulk Sides

Pint Side

$8.99

Quart Side

$14.99

Gallon Side

$46.99

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.99

FOR CARRY OUT ONLY! Family Meal. Feeds 4-6. Select 1-2 meats for a total of 2 lbs. Your choice of 2 sides. One quart of each. Comes with Hawaiian rolls and an assortment of sauces.

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

Website

Location

392 N Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63108

Directions

