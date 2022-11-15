Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salt Springs Brewery Easter Meals

review star

No reviews yet

117 South Ann Arbor Street

Saline, MI 48176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

EASTER

Meals to feed 5!
Easter Package Meal

Easter Package Meal

$90.00

Included Sides: ●Challah French Toast (maple syrup & butter) ●Crispy Breakfast Potatoes ●Seasonal Fruit Salad (melon, pineapple, berries & grapes) ●Yogurt Parfait (Greek Yogurt w/ Local Honey, House-made Granola & Mixed Berry Compote) ●Spinach Salad (spinach, dried cranberries, quinoa, red onion, golden beets, glazed almonds & IPA vinaigrette)

CROWLERS

Crowler How 'Bout Them Apple Cider

$10.00

Crowler Pacific Pilsner

$8.50

Crowler Kick Axe Kolsch

$8.50

Crowler Heavenly Hefeweizen

$9.50

Crowler The Old Miner ESB

$9.50

Crowler Impunity NEIPA

$10.25

Crowler Cashmere Zeppelin

$10.00

Crowler Double Dipa

$10.50

Crowler Big Brown Bunny

$9.00

Crowler Golden Ticket

$11.00

Crowler Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$12.50

GROWLERS

Growler How 'bout dem Apples Cider

$20.00

Growler Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$23.00

Growler Pacific Pilsner

$15.50

Growler Kick Axe Kolsch

$15.50

Growler Heavenly Hefeweizen

$18.00

Growler The Old Miner ESB

$17.00

Growler Impunity

$19.00

Growler Cashmere Zeppelin

$18.00

Growler Double DIPA

$19.00

Growler Big Brown Bunny

$17.00

Growler Golden Ticket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meals for the Family!

Location

117 South Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 711 N University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
210 South First Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Monty's
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Packard Road Ann Arbor, MI 48108
View restaurantnext
Rocko's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4095 Carpenter Road Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurantnext
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine - 210 w Columbus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
210 West Columbus Avenue Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
orange star4.6 • 123
570 East Leffels Lane Springfield, OH 45505
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Wixom
orange starNo Reviews
49078 Pontiac Trail Wixom, MI 48393
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saline

Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 393
8452 Boettner Rd Saline, MI 48176
View restaurantnext
Paradise Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 76
699 W Michigan Ave Saline, MI 48176
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saline
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston