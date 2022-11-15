Salt Springs Brewery Easter Meals
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Meals for the Family!
Location
117 South Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moe's Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 711 N University Ave
No Reviews
210 South First Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine - 210 w Columbus Ave
No Reviews
210 West Columbus Avenue Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurant
Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
4.6 • 123
570 East Leffels Lane Springfield, OH 45505
View restaurant