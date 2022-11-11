Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock

1,062 Reviews

$$

2850 IH 35 North

Round Rock, TX 78681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter
Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Bar Snacks

Ceviche Tostadas

Ceviche Tostadas

$6.00

Avocado mousse, cured fish

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$6.00

Cornmeal dusted, Remoulade

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Jalapeno, cornbread batter, remoulade

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$6.00

Bleu cheese, chives

Snapper Collar

Snapper Collar

$8.00

Bull red sauce, tartar

Raw Bar

Gulf Oysters (RR)

$3.50Out of stock
Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.00

cured fish, fresh mango, herbs, saltines

Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)

Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)

$3.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon

Beginnings

Chowda Fries

Chowda Fries

$13.00

Clams, leeks, bacon

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$28.00

lump crab, fennel slaw, tartar

Fried Oyster Lettuce Wraps

Fried Oyster Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Cornmeal dusted oysters, butter lettuce, tartar, fennel slaw

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Half dozen, chef's topping

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, pico de gallo, sunflower feeds

Gulf of Mexico Shrimp Cocktail

Gulf of Mexico Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, saltines

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Preserved lemons, fresh herbs, soppin' bread

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pork, bamboo shoots, pickled ginger, sweet soy dipping sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

Smoked Fish, cream cheese, capers, kettle chips

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Fennel, garlic, charred tomatoes, grilled bread

Soups

Cup Clam Chowda

Cup Clam Chowda

$6.00

Clams, potato, leeks, bacon

Bowl Clam Chowda

Bowl Clam Chowda

$9.00

Clams, potato, leeks, bacon

Cup Seafood Gumbo

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

White anchovies, romaine, pecorino, butter roll croutons, creamy caesar

Grilled Trout Waldorf Salad

Grilled Trout Waldorf Salad

$17.00

Walnuts, apple, grapes, gorgonzola, pickled celery, creamy chive dressing

House salad

House salad

$7.00

Pears, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, tomato, red onion, sherry mustard vinaigrette

Shrimp Snobb Salad

Shrimp Snobb Salad

$23.00

Greens, sweet corn, egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, sherry mustard vinaigrette

Plates

Cioppino

Cioppino

$27.00

Tomato broth, mussels, redfish, shrimp, grilled sourdough

Fish Enchiladas

Fish Enchiladas

$17.00

Harissa cream, onion, pepper jack, street corn, cotija

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips

Flat Top Fish Tacos

Flat Top Fish Tacos

$17.00

Crispy cheese flour tortilla, street corn, tomatillo lime rice, pickled chilis, charred tomato-shrimp soppin' broth

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Tartar, cocktail, salt fries, fennel slaw

The Jack Stack Burger

The Jack Stack Burger

$13.00

Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$21.00

Poached shrimp & lobster, chilled and dressed, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips

Wood Fired Salmon

Wood Fired Salmon

$24.00

Dijon BBQ glaze, cold potato salad, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$29.00

Cauliflower puree, grilled sweet corn, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, brown butter

Wild Gulf Shrimp Pasta

Wild Gulf Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

roasted Cremini mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, caramelized onion, black garlic cream, Trotolle pasta

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$42.00

Crab fried rice, miso, pickled cucumbers

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$9.00

Wood grilled, pecan kale pesto, pecorino cheese, bacon gratin

Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$8.00

4 cheeses, applewood bacon, bacon gratin

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$5.00

House made sourdough, whipped butter, house made bread & butter pickles

Broccolini

Broccolini

$6.00

Pecan kale pesto, wood grilled

Cold Potato Salad

Cold Potato Salad

$8.00

Idaho potatoes, hard boiled egg, creole mustard, pecorino

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$12.00

Blue crab, egg, cabbage, peas, carrots, scallions

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

yuzu cream, sweet soy

Sun-Dried Tomato Rice

Sun-Dried Tomato Rice

$6.00

Sautéed with sun-dried tomato walnut pesto

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, toasted méringue, white chocolate anglaise

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate chip brownie, house-made toffee ice cream, butterscotch drizzle

Iced Coconut Mousse

Iced Coconut Mousse

$10.00

Almond sponge cake, iced coconut cream cheese mousse, strawberry coulis, house-made pineapple sorbet, coconut tuille

Pumkpin Cake

Pumkpin Cake

$10.00

Ginger caramel, pepita crunch, cream cheese ice cream, candied ginger

Kids

Kids Flat Top Cheeseburger

Kids Flat Top Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with french fries

Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese

Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.99
Kaia's Kid Plate

Kaia's Kid Plate

$6.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp & French Fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.99

Fried Cod with french fries

Gluten Free

GF Peel & Eat Shrimp

$3.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Cup Clam Chowda

$6.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Bowl Clam Chowda

$9.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Caesar Salad

$8.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF House Salad

$7.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Shrimp Snobb Salad

$23.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Fish Enchiladas

$17.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Wood Fired Salmon

$24.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Seared Scallops

$29.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Asparagus

$9.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Iced Coconut Mousse

$9.00

GF Trout Salad

$17.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

ST To Go Cocktails

TG Frozen Grapefruit Rita

TG Frozen Grapefruit Rita

$10.00

Monte Alban 100% Agave Silver, Paula's Grapefruit, lime, grapefruit, citrus salt

TG Quart Frozen

TG Quart Frozen

$28.00

Your Favorite Frozen Margarita ToGo!

TG 2850 Rita

TG 2850 Rita

$9.00

Espolon Blanco, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, pink Hawaiian salt

TG Pepe's Hibiscus Paloma

TG Pepe's Hibiscus Paloma

$10.00

Pepe Z Blanco, hibiscus liqueur, grapefruit, lime, grapefruit soda, citrus salt

TG 512 Cocktail

TG 512 Cocktail

$11.00

Tequila 512 Reposado, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, pineapple syrup jalapeno, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, chile lime salt

TG Gin & Bubbles

TG Gin & Bubbles

$14.00

Nolet's Gin, lemon, sparkling rose

TG Michelada Tradicional

TG Michelada Tradicional

$7.00

Modelo Especial, Worcestershire, hot sauce, Valentina, lime, chile lime salt

TG Coconut Mojito

TG Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Cruzan Light Rum, mint, lime, raw sugar, soda

TG Scratch Bloody Mary

TG Scratch Bloody Mary

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, horseradish, barrel aged Worcestershire, clam juice, lemon, celery salt

TG Bonnabel

TG Bonnabel

$14.00

Eagle Rare 10 year, Carpano Antica, Yellow Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino

TG Gin & Housemade Tonic

TG Gin & Housemade Tonic

$8.00

Waterloo No. 9 Gin, housemade tonic

TG Rum Around

TG Rum Around

$9.00

Cruzan Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Cruzan Hurricane Proof Rum orange, Pineapple, apricot brandy, housemade grenadine

TG Whale Hello There

TG Whale Hello There

$12.00

Gray Whale Gin, lime, lemon, agave, rosemary, celery bitters

TG Strawberry Basil Lemonade

TG Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry-basil shrub, house lemonade, ginger beer (non-alcohol)

TG Michelada Nada

TG Michelada Nada

$6.00

Athletic Cerveza, lime, hot sauce, Valentina, barrel aged Worcestershire (non-alcohol)

TG Kickin' Nojito

TG Kickin' Nojito

$6.00

mint, lime, pineapple, jalapeño, soda (non-alcohol)

ST To Go Beer

TG Michelob Ultra

$4.00

TG Miller Lite

$4.00

TG Bud Light

$4.00

TG Shiner Bock

$5.00Out of stock

TG XX

$5.00

TG Blue Moon

$5.00

TG Stella Artois

$5.00

ST To Go Wine

TG Maso Canali

$48.00

Pinot Grigio | Trentino, Italy

TG Boulder Bank

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ.

TG Côté Mas

$48.00

Crémant Brut Rosé | France

TG Planet Oregon

$56.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley

TG Daou

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA

TG Willamette Valley

$56.00

Planet Oregon | Willamette Valley

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

DR. Pepper

$2.95

Fever Tonic

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Richard's Rain Water

$3.50

TopoChico

$3.50

To GO Quart of Lemonade

$8.00

Fever Ginger Ale

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Location

2850 IH 35 North, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

Gallery
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft & Racked Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 109
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Burros TexMex Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920 round rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Round Rock TX
orange star4.9 • 495
204 E. Main St. Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston