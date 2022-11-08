Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park

review star

No reviews yet

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7

Austin, TX 78746

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Shrimp and Lobster Roll
Wood Fired Salmon

Bar Snacks

Ceviche Tostadas

Ceviche Tostadas

$6.00

Avocado mousse, cured fish

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$6.00

Cornmeal dusted, Remoulade

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Jalapeno, cornbread batter, remoulade

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$6.00

Bleu cheese, chives

Snapper Collar

Snapper Collar

$15.00

Bull red sauce, tartar

Raw Bar

Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.00

cured fish, fresh mango, herbs, saltines

Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)

Gulf Coast Peel & Eat Shrimp (Each)

$3.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon

Green Lip Mussel

$2.50Out of stock

Beginnings

Chowda Fries

Chowda Fries

$13.00

Clams, leeks, bacon

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$28.00

lump crab, fennel slaw, tartar

Fried Oyster Lettuce Wraps

Fried Oyster Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Cornmeal dusted oysters, butter lettuce, tartar, fennel slaw

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Half dozen, chef's topping

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, pico de gallo, sunflower feeds

Gulf of Mexico Shrimp Cocktail

Gulf of Mexico Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, saltines

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Preserved lemons, fresh herbs, soppin' bread

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pork, bamboo shoots, pickled ginger, sweet soy dipping sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

Smoked Fish, cream cheese, capers, kettle chips

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Fennel, garlic, charred tomatoes, grilled bread

Soups

Cup Clam Chowda

Cup Clam Chowda

$6.00

Clams, potato, leeks, bacon

Bowl Clam Chowda

Bowl Clam Chowda

$9.00

Clams, potato, leeks, bacon

Cup Seafood Gumbo

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Shrimp, oyster, andouille, okra, rice

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

White anchovies, romaine, pecorino, butter roll croutons, creamy caesar

Grilled Trout Waldorf Salad

Grilled Trout Waldorf Salad

$17.00

Walnuts, apple, grapes, gorgonzola, pickled celery, creamy chive dressing

House salad

House salad

$7.00

Pears, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, tomato, red onion, sherry mustard vinaigrette

Shrimp Snobb Salad

Shrimp Snobb Salad

$23.00

Greens, sweet corn, egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, sherry mustard vinaigrette

Plates

Cioppino

Cioppino

$27.00

Tomato broth, mussels, redfish, shrimp, grilled sourdough

Fish Enchiladas

Fish Enchiladas

$17.00

Harissa cream, onion, pepper jack, street corn, cotija

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips

Flat Top Fish Tacos

Flat Top Fish Tacos

$17.00

Crispy cheese flour tortilla, street corn, tomatillo lime rice, pickled chilis, charred tomato-shrimp soppin' broth

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

Fried Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Tartar, cocktail, salt fries, fennel slaw

The Jack Stack Burger

The Jack Stack Burger

$13.00

Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$21.00

Poached shrimp & lobster, chilled and dressed, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips

Wood Fired Salmon

Wood Fired Salmon

$24.00

Dijon BBQ glaze, cold potato salad, grilled asparagus, crispy onion rings

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$29.00

Cauliflower puree, grilled sweet corn, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, brown butter

Wild Gulf Shrimp Pasta

Wild Gulf Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

roasted Cremini mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, caramelized onion, black garlic cream, Trotolle pasta

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$42.00

Crab fried rice, miso, pickled cucumbers

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$9.00

Wood grilled, pecan kale pesto, pecorino cheese, bacon gratin

Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$8.00

4 cheeses, applewood bacon, bacon gratin

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$5.00

House made sourdough, whipped butter, house made bread & butter pickles

Broccolini

Broccolini

$6.00

Pecan kale pesto, wood grilled

Cold Potato Salad

Cold Potato Salad

$8.00

Idaho potatoes, hard boiled egg, creole mustard, pecorino

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$12.00

Blue crab, egg, cabbage, peas, carrots, scallions

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

yuzu cream, sweet soy

Sun-Dried Tomato Rice

Sun-Dried Tomato Rice

$6.00

Sautéed with sun-dried tomato walnut pesto

Desserts

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate chip brownie, house-made toffee ice cream, butterscotch drizzle

Iced Coconut Mousse

Iced Coconut Mousse

$10.00

Almond sponge cake, iced coconut cream cheese mousse, strawberry coulis, house-made pineapple sorbet, coconut tuille

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, toasted méringue, white chocolate anglaise

Pumpkin Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Flat Top Cheeseburger

Kids Flat Top Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with french fries

Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese

Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.99
Kaia's Kid Plate

Kaia's Kid Plate

$6.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp & French Fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.99

Fried Cod with french fries

Gluten Free

GF Peel & Eat Shrimp

$3.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Cup Clam Chowda

$6.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Bowl Clam Chowda

$9.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Caesar Salad

$8.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF House Salad

$7.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Shrimp Snobb Salad

$23.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Fish Enchiladas

$17.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Wood Fired Salmon

$24.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Seared Scallops

$29.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Asparagus

$9.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

GF Iced Coconut Mousse

$9.00

GF Trout Salad

$17.00

Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!

ST To Go Cocktails

TG Frozen Grapefruit Rita

TG Frozen Grapefruit Rita

$10.00

Monte Alban 100% Agave Silver, Paula's Grapefruit, lime, grapefruit, citrus salt

TG Quart Frozen

TG Quart Frozen

$28.00

Your Favorite Frozen Margarita ToGo!

TG 2850 Rita

TG 2850 Rita

$9.00

Espolon Blanco, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, pink Hawaiian salt

TG Pepe's Hibiscus Paloma

TG Pepe's Hibiscus Paloma

$10.00

Pepe Z Blanco, hibiscus liqueur, grapefruit, lime, grapefruit soda, citrus salt

TG 512 Cocktail

TG 512 Cocktail

$11.00

Tequila 512 Reposado, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, pineapple syrup jalapeno, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, chile lime salt

TG Gin & Bubbles

TG Gin & Bubbles

$14.00

Nolet's Gin, lemon, sparkling rose

TG Michelada Tradicional

TG Michelada Tradicional

$7.00

Modelo Especial, Worcestershire, hot sauce, Valentina, lime, chile lime salt

TG Coconut Mojito

TG Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Cruzan Light Rum, mint, lime, raw sugar, soda

TG Scratch Bloody Mary

TG Scratch Bloody Mary

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, horseradish, barrel aged Worcestershire, clam juice, lemon, celery salt

TG Bonnabel

TG Bonnabel

$14.00

Eagle Rare 10 year, Carpano Antica, Yellow Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino

TG Gin & Housemade Tonic

TG Gin & Housemade Tonic

$8.00

Waterloo No. 9 Gin, housemade tonic

TG Rum Around

TG Rum Around

$9.00

Cruzan Light Rum, Gosling's Black Seal Rum, Cruzan Hurricane Proof Rum orange, Pineapple, apricot brandy, housemade grenadine

TG Tito's Cherry Limeade

TG Tito's Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Cherry Heering Liqueur, lime, housemande grenadine, soda

TG Rooftop Rattler Old Fashioned

TG Rooftop Rattler Old Fashioned

$13.00

Patron Reposado, Sombra Mezcal, mole bitters, raw syrup, cherry

TG Whale Hello There

TG Whale Hello There

$12.00

Gray Whale Gin, lime, lemon, agave, rosemary, celery bitters

TG Strawberry Basil Lemonade

TG Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry-basil shrub, house lemonade, ginger beer (non-alcohol)

TG Michelada Nada

TG Michelada Nada

$6.00

Athletic Cerveza, lime, hot sauce, Valentina, barrel aged Worcestershire (non-alcohol)

TG Kickin' Nojito

TG Kickin' Nojito

$6.00

mint, lime, pineapple, jalapeño, soda (non-alcohol)

ST To Go Beer

TG Michelob Ultra

$4.00

TG Miller Lite

$4.00

TG Bud Light

$4.00

TG Shiner Bock

$5.00

TG XX

$5.00

TG Blue Moon

$5.00

TG Stella Artois

$5.00

ST To Go Wine

TG Maso Canali

$48.00

Pinot Grigio | Trentino, Italy

TG Boulder Bank

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ.

TG Côté Mas

$48.00

Crémant Brut Rosé | France

TG Planet Oregon

$56.00

Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley

TG Daou

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Paso Robles, CA

TG Willamette Valley

$56.00Out of stock

Planet Oregon | Willamette Valley

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

DR. Pepper

$2.95

Fever Tonic

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Richard's Rain Water

$3.50

TopoChico

$3.50

To GO Quart of Lemonade

$8.00

Fever Ginger Ale

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Location

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin, TX 78746

