SALT Waterfront Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

16244 Miller's Wharf Road

Ridge, MD 20680

BAR DRINKS

BEER

Mully's Blood Orange Blond

$6.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Stacey's Mom IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Calvert - I Just Crush A Lot

$6.00

10 oz Bud Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.21

Budweiser

$3.21

Coors Light

$3.21

Corona

$3.64

Michelob Ultra

$3.21

Miller Lite

$3.21

Modelo

$3.64

Stella Artois

$3.64

Yuengling

$3.21

White Claw

$5.46

High Noon

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$8.26

Dark and Stormy

$7.28

House Margarita

$8.26

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.26

Mai Tai

$8.26

Mimosa

$6.37

Painkiller

$8.26

Paloma

$6.37

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.01

CRUSHES

Grapefruit Crush

$8.26

Irish Crush

$8.26

Key Lime Crush

$8.26

Lemon Crush

$8.26

Orange Crush

$8.26

FROZEN DRINKS

Mango Daiquiri

$8.26

Pain in the Anchor

$9.10

Pina Colada

$8.26

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.26

LIQUOR

(R) Bowmans

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Carolan's Irish Cream

$4.00+

Hennessey VS

$6.00+

(R) Ron Corina White Rum

$3.75+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Goslings Black Seal

$4.50+

Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

$3.75+

Dewars White Label

$4.50+

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$5.00+

(R) Montezuma Blanco

$3.75+

Don Julio Blanco

$6.00+

(R) Recipe 21

$3.75

Grey Goose

$5.50+

Ketel One

$4.55+

Recipe 21 Grapefruit

$3.75

Recipe 21 Orange

$3.75

Titos

$4.13+

(R) Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon

$3.75+

(R) Kentucky Gentleman Whiskey

$3.75+

Basil Hayden

$6.50+

Bulliet Bourbon

$4.50+

Bulliet Rye

$4.50+

Crown Royal

$4.50+

Jack Daniels

$4.00+

Jameson

$4.50+

Jameson Orange

$4.50+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Makers Mark

$4.50+

Seagrams VO

$3.75+

Skrewball

$4.00+

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

N/A FROZEN

N/A Mango Daiquiri

$4.55

N/A Margarita

$4.55

N/A Pain in the Anchor

$4.55

N/A Pina Colada

$4.55

N/A Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.55

WINE

Chardonnay - Dark Horse

$7.00+

Moscato - Canyon Road

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio - Canyon Road

$6.00+

Riesling - Chateau St. Michelle

$9.00+

Rose - Dark Horse

$7.00+

Sparkling Brut - J. Roget

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Seaglass

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Canyon Road

$6.00+

Malbec - Conquista

$8.00+

Merlot - Canyon Road

$6.00+

Red Blend - 19 Crimes Uprising

$9.00+

N/A Beverages

N/A BEVERAGE

Coffee

$2.50

Cup of Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cup of Hot Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Ice Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

Milk

$4.00

Glass of Milk

Orange Juice

$3.50

Glass of Juice

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

HiC

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

A& W Root Beer

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sampler

$14.00

2 Fried Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Bacon, Home Fries

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Chicken and Waffle serve with Honey & Butter

Crabcake Benedict

$19.99

2 Poached Eggs on a Crabcake with Old Bay Hollandaise

Donut Express

$14.00

Scrambled Egg Breakfast

$9.00

2 Scrabbled Egg and Home Fries

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

3 Egg Omelet with Cheddar Cheese and Ham served with Home Fries

Pancakes

$12.00

4 Pancakes, 2 Fried Eggs

Fried Egg Breakfast

$11.00

2 Fried Eggs served with your choice of Bread

Western Omelet

$14.99

3 Egg Omelet with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Cheddar Cheese and Ham served with Home Fries

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

$14.50Out of stock

6 Wings (Choose Boneless or Bone In) then Pick your Flavor. Comes with Carrots and Celery Sticks - Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in Firecracker Sauce served on a bed of Sweet Sticky Rice and topped with Chiffonade Scallions

Steamed Old Bay Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp steamed in Old Bay Butter Sauce served with a Lemon wedge. Seafood Sauces Available

Oysters on the Half Shell

Oysters / Half Dozen or Full Dozen served with a Mignonette Cocktail Sauce and Lemon wedge

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Fresh Shucked Oysters dipped in Cornmeal and Fried to perfection - Seafood Sauces Available

Short Rib Brisket Burger Slider

$16.00

Ground Short Rib and Beef Brisket mix Pattied and Grilled placed on a Slider Roll topped with your choice of cheese

Meatball Sub App

$10.00

House maid beef & pork meatballs wrapped in a garlic butter pastry then oven roasted, topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Farmboard

$11.00

Two types of hummuses served with carrots and celery sticks and pita bread.

SOUP & SALADS

Cream of Crab

$9.00Out of stock

House made rich cream of crab soup

Soup du Jour

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

Ridge Salad

$11.00

Lettuce Mix of Roman and Baby Greens - topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons

Grilled Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Hearts of Roman drizzled with Ceasar Dressing, House made Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Smith Creek Cobb Salad

$16.00Out of stock

House mixed Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese crumbles and Avacodo

SANDWICHES

Point Lookout Marina Burger

$15.00

Short rib brisket mix topped with a crispy seared bourbon, glazed pork belly and pickled red onion with cucumber slaw.

Smoked Pulled Pork

$14.50

Smoked dry rubbed pulled pork topped with choice of BBQ SAUCE

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$16.50

Local Oysters Fried in a Cornmeal Breading on a Sub Roll served with Remoulade. Your Choice of Toppings

Crabcake Sandwich

$28.00

3.5 oz Jumbo Lump Crabcake served on Buttery Toasted Brioche Roll w/ Lemon wedge. Your Choice of 1 Lunch Side and Seafood Sauces Avai

Southern Maryland Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of Southern Fried Chicken Breast or Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Bread & Butter Pickles, and Roasted Garlic Aioli

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Braised Short Ribs with Sweet Beer Carmalized Onions and Monterey Jack Cheese served with Demi Dipping Sauce and your Choice of Side

Bay Dog

$12.50

Maryland crab dip served over an All-American Hot Dog.

Build Your Own Dog

$10.00

Two all beef hot dogs grilled and served on a toasted bun with your choice of picked relish, diced onion, sauerkraut, cheese and peppers. or add avocado +0.50

SALT Smash Burger

$12.50

Very flavorful beef patty

FLAT BREADS

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$11.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheeese and Pepperoni

Margarita Flat Bread

$14.00

Light Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices and Chiffonade Basil

Classic Cheese Flat Bread

$10.00

It speaks for itself

ENTRÉES

ENTREES

Rib Eye - 12 oz Grilled

$35.00

Rib Eye Steak 12 ox USDA Choice brushed with a Roasted Garlic Herb Butter and your Choice of Two Sides

Grilled Salmon Spiral

$24.00

Long strip of Salmon rolled and stuffed with sauteed Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Spinach and Red Peppers with a Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce over Rice and Seasonal Mixed Vegetables

Pan Seared Chicken Bruschetta

$18.00

Chicken Breat Maranated and Grilled topped with a Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Bruschetta then drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze plus your Choice of Sides

Crab Cake Dinner

$32.00

Two 3.5 oz Jumbo Lump Crabcakes with Tartar, cocktail sauce, and a Lemon wedge. Served with Fries

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Slow Braised Short Ribs in a Robust Red Wine Demi Glaze and Root Vegetables served with Mashed Potato and Seasonal Vegetable

Pier To Plate

Ask Server about the Fresh Catch of the day

Mixed Seafood Cioppino

$29.00

A blend of shrimp, clams, mussels & white fish poached in a zesty broth served over linguine with grilled garlic crostini.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Penna pasta tossed in a roasted garlic parmesan cream sauce topped with diced tomato, onion, green peas, baby spinach and finished with blackened chicken breast.

KIDS MEALS

Chicken Finger

$9.00

Four pieces of golden brown Chicken Finger served with French Fries

Cheese Flat Bread

$10.00

Speaks for Itself

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Served with French Fries

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Pasta with Butter and Cheese OR Tomato Sauce

Just SIDES

French Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$4.50+Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Small House Salad

$6.50

Lettuce Mix of Roman and Baby Greens - topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Roman drizzled with Ceasar Dressing, House made Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Mix Vegetables

$4.00

DESSERTS'

DESSERT

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

New York Style Cheesecake

Baileys Ice Cream Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Baileys Ice Cream on a Oreo Cookie Crumb Crust topped with a Amaretto Chocolate Mousse

Fried Donuts

$7.00

The Italian Doughnut - 6 Fried Zeppoles tossed in your choice of Powder Sugar or Cinnamon & Sugar served with Chocolate Sauce, Honey or Cream Cheese Icing

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Your Classic Carrot Cake made with Walnuts and Raisins topped with Icing

Double Chocolate Caramel Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Hot Rich Chocolate Brownie, French Vannila Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry

MERCHANDISE

Shirts

T-Shirts Long Sleeve

T-Shirts Short Sleeve

Tank Tops

Outerwear

Sweatshirt w/ Hood

Sweatshirt NO HOOD

Light Jacket

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
We want to bring Faimly and Friends together to share a meal. Enjoy.

