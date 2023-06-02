SALT Waterfront Kitchen
16244 Miller's Wharf Road
Ridge, MD 20680
BAR DRINKS
BEER
Mully's Blood Orange Blond
Kona Big Wave
Sam Adams Seasonal
Stacey's Mom IPA
Blue Moon
Calvert - I Just Crush A Lot
10 oz Bud Light
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Stella Artois
Yuengling
White Claw
High Noon
COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
(R) Bowmans
Tanqueray
Carolan's Irish Cream
Hennessey VS
(R) Ron Corina White Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Goslings Black Seal
Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
Dewars White Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
(R) Montezuma Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
(R) Recipe 21
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Recipe 21 Grapefruit
Recipe 21 Orange
Titos
(R) Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon
(R) Kentucky Gentleman Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Woodford Reserve
N/A FROZEN
WINE
Chardonnay - Dark Horse
Moscato - Canyon Road
Pinot Grigio - Canyon Road
Riesling - Chateau St. Michelle
Rose - Dark Horse
Sparkling Brut - J. Roget
Sauvignon Blanc - Seaglass
Cabernet Sauvignon - Canyon Road
Malbec - Conquista
Merlot - Canyon Road
Red Blend - 19 Crimes Uprising
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sampler
2 Fried Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Bacon, Home Fries
Chicken and Waffle
Chicken and Waffle serve with Honey & Butter
Crabcake Benedict
2 Poached Eggs on a Crabcake with Old Bay Hollandaise
Donut Express
Scrambled Egg Breakfast
2 Scrabbled Egg and Home Fries
Ham & Cheese Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheddar Cheese and Ham served with Home Fries
Pancakes
4 Pancakes, 2 Fried Eggs
Fried Egg Breakfast
2 Fried Eggs served with your choice of Bread
Western Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Cheddar Cheese and Ham served with Home Fries
APPETIZERS
Chicken Wings
6 Wings (Choose Boneless or Bone In) then Pick your Flavor. Comes with Carrots and Celery Sticks - Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy Fried Shrimp tossed in Firecracker Sauce served on a bed of Sweet Sticky Rice and topped with Chiffonade Scallions
Steamed Old Bay Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp steamed in Old Bay Butter Sauce served with a Lemon wedge. Seafood Sauces Available
Oysters on the Half Shell
Oysters / Half Dozen or Full Dozen served with a Mignonette Cocktail Sauce and Lemon wedge
Fried Oysters
Fresh Shucked Oysters dipped in Cornmeal and Fried to perfection - Seafood Sauces Available
Short Rib Brisket Burger Slider
Ground Short Rib and Beef Brisket mix Pattied and Grilled placed on a Slider Roll topped with your choice of cheese
Meatball Sub App
House maid beef & pork meatballs wrapped in a garlic butter pastry then oven roasted, topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Farmboard
Two types of hummuses served with carrots and celery sticks and pita bread.
SOUP & SALADS
Cream of Crab
House made rich cream of crab soup
Soup du Jour
Soup of the Day
Ridge Salad
Lettuce Mix of Roman and Baby Greens - topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons
Grilled Ceasar Salad
Grilled Hearts of Roman drizzled with Ceasar Dressing, House made Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Smith Creek Cobb Salad
House mixed Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Bleu Cheese crumbles and Avacodo
SANDWICHES
Point Lookout Marina Burger
Short rib brisket mix topped with a crispy seared bourbon, glazed pork belly and pickled red onion with cucumber slaw.
Smoked Pulled Pork
Smoked dry rubbed pulled pork topped with choice of BBQ SAUCE
Fried Oyster Po Boy
Local Oysters Fried in a Cornmeal Breading on a Sub Roll served with Remoulade. Your Choice of Toppings
Crabcake Sandwich
3.5 oz Jumbo Lump Crabcake served on Buttery Toasted Brioche Roll w/ Lemon wedge. Your Choice of 1 Lunch Side and Seafood Sauces Avai
Southern Maryland Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Southern Fried Chicken Breast or Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Brioche Roll with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Bread & Butter Pickles, and Roasted Garlic Aioli
Short Rib Melt
Braised Short Ribs with Sweet Beer Carmalized Onions and Monterey Jack Cheese served with Demi Dipping Sauce and your Choice of Side
Bay Dog
Maryland crab dip served over an All-American Hot Dog.
Build Your Own Dog
Two all beef hot dogs grilled and served on a toasted bun with your choice of picked relish, diced onion, sauerkraut, cheese and peppers. or add avocado +0.50
SALT Smash Burger
Very flavorful beef patty
ENTRÉES
ENTREES
Rib Eye - 12 oz Grilled
Rib Eye Steak 12 ox USDA Choice brushed with a Roasted Garlic Herb Butter and your Choice of Two Sides
Grilled Salmon Spiral
Long strip of Salmon rolled and stuffed with sauteed Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Spinach and Red Peppers with a Lemon Beurre Blanc Sauce over Rice and Seasonal Mixed Vegetables
Pan Seared Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Breat Maranated and Grilled topped with a Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Bruschetta then drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze plus your Choice of Sides
Crab Cake Dinner
Two 3.5 oz Jumbo Lump Crabcakes with Tartar, cocktail sauce, and a Lemon wedge. Served with Fries
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
Slow Braised Short Ribs in a Robust Red Wine Demi Glaze and Root Vegetables served with Mashed Potato and Seasonal Vegetable
Pier To Plate
Ask Server about the Fresh Catch of the day
Mixed Seafood Cioppino
A blend of shrimp, clams, mussels & white fish poached in a zesty broth served over linguine with grilled garlic crostini.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Penna pasta tossed in a roasted garlic parmesan cream sauce topped with diced tomato, onion, green peas, baby spinach and finished with blackened chicken breast.
Just SIDES
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mashed Potato
Rice Pilaf
Small House Salad
Lettuce Mix of Roman and Baby Greens - topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion and Croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Roman drizzled with Ceasar Dressing, House made Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Mix Vegetables
DESSERTS'
DESSERT
NY Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake
Baileys Ice Cream Chocolate Mousse Cake
Baileys Ice Cream on a Oreo Cookie Crumb Crust topped with a Amaretto Chocolate Mousse
Fried Donuts
The Italian Doughnut - 6 Fried Zeppoles tossed in your choice of Powder Sugar or Cinnamon & Sugar served with Chocolate Sauce, Honey or Cream Cheese Icing
Carrot Cake
Your Classic Carrot Cake made with Walnuts and Raisins topped with Icing
Double Chocolate Caramel Brownie Sundae
Hot Rich Chocolate Brownie, French Vannila Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate & Caramel Sauce topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry
MERCHANDISE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
We want to bring Faimly and Friends together to share a meal. Enjoy.
16244 Miller's Wharf Road, Ridge, MD 20680