Bars & Lounges
American

SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

Popular Items

Rice Bowls
Tender Basket
Caprese

CHEF SPECIALS

Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli

Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli

$8.00Out of stock

Served with Garlic Bread

Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli with Sliced Kielbasa Sausage

Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli with Sliced Kielbasa Sausage

$11.00

Served with Garlic Bread

Daily Specials

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$9.00

Rare Seared Tuna Steak, Crispy Wontons on top of Greens and Sweet Wasabi Sauce

Brisket Eggrolls

Brisket Eggrolls

$9.00

Marinated shaved Beef Brisket, red onions, cheddar jack cheese and a Honey Garlic Dipping Sauce .

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Beans, Corn, Cheese & Cilantro served with a Cilantro Dipping Sauce

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$10.95

Fajitas are served hot with marinated onions and peppers. Included is a side of tomatoes, lettuce, Monterrey cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and your choice of tortilla.

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls

$9.50+

Choice of Yellow or White RIce, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Corn, Meat, Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$10.00

Three Blackened fish tacos with Pico de Gallo and Lettuce in flour tortillas with Lime Crema and spicy siracha sauce

Blackened Catch of the Day Sandwich

Blackened Catch of the Day Sandwich

$10.50

Tender all white fish blackened andd grilled to perfection, Tomato, Red Onions, Remoulade and Kale Slaw on a Toasted Kaiser.

Grilled Catch of the Day Sandwich

Grilled Catch of the Day Sandwich

$10.50

Tender all white fish grilled to perfection, Tomato, Red Onions, Remoulade and Kale Slaw on a Toasted Kaiser.

Tender Basket

Tender Basket

$9.50

All white meat chicken battered and fried served with fries and choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard or ranch dressing

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Beer Battered Cod on a bed of French Fries served with Homemade Remoulade.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Blend of cheeses in a crispy tortilla of your choice Flour, Spinach, Tomato Basil or Whole Wheat With a Gluten Free Option as well. Served with Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Salsa!

Burgers & Hot Sandwiches

1/2 pound of prime beef Blackened and Flame Grilled topped with melted gorgonzola and sautéed onions
Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$9.50

Field Roast Vegan Patty, Chao Vegan Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Onion & Romaine Lettuce

Buff Ranch Chicken Hoagie

Buff Ranch Chicken Hoagie

$9.00

Battered Deep Fried Chicken Filet, Bacon, Melted Swiss cheese, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce on a Kaiser Roll

Jose's Pulled Pork

Jose's Pulled Pork

$9.50

Slow Roasted Homemade Pulled Pork, BBQ, Jumbo Onion Ring, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, on Toasted Kaiser

Falafel

$9.00

Warm Pita, Falafel, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$9.00

1/2 pound of 100% Pure Beef Blackened and flame grilled and topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese and sauteed onions.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled CHicken Breast with Bacon, cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche bun

California Turkey Burger

California Turkey Burger

$9.50

grilled turkey burger, with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato smothered in guacamole on a toasted kaiser roll.

Ultimate Angus Burger

$10.00

1/2 pound of prime Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Onion Rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll

French Dip

$10.00

Tender Smoked Brisket and Sautéed Onions on a Toasted Baguette with Melted Provolone Cheese and served with a side of Au Jus.

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$8.00

!/2 Pound Flame Grilled Burger with Lettuce Tomato & Onion

Fresh from our Deli

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00

Homemade Pesto with Fresh Sliced Mozzarella & Tomato

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$6.50

Sliced ham Swiss Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and honey mustard

Turkey & Provolone Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Italian Sandwich

$6.50

Serrano Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Spinach, Onions & Tomato with Italian dressing.

Veggie Sandwich

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables with shredded Cheddar Cheese and our signature house dressing

Dill Tuna Salad Melt Sandwich

$6.50

Our very own House-Made Dill Tuna & Cucumber Salad, on a Hoagie Roll with Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Wraps

SALT Cuban Wrap

SALT Cuban Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, and Sweet Plantains, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with Cilantro Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese in your choice of tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Buffalo-dipped grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing in your choice of tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Blended seasonal vegetables with shredded cheddar cheese lettuce and tomato drizzled with house dressing in your choice of tortilla

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.95

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes in your choice of tortilla

Ham and Swiss Wrap

$8.75

Sweet Serrano Ham, Tangy Swiss Cheese come together with our honey mustard sauce lettuce and tomato

Itallian Wrap

$8.95

Serrano Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Spinach, Onions & Tomato with Italian dressing.

Greek Wrap

$8.95

A variation of the Salad favorite with thinly sliced oven Baked Chicken Breasts, Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta cheese; drizzled with Greek Dressing

Fish Wrap

$9.00

Breaded and Deep fried Grouper with Lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo and tartar sauce

Dill Tuna & Cucumber Wrap

$8.95

Our signature house made Dill Tuna Salad and Cucumber with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese in your choice of Tortilla.

Salads

To ensure the highest quality and freshness all ingredients sourced from our very own communities.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, homemade croutons, black olives and parmesan cheese

Southwestern Salad

$6.00

Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce with Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and our own Cilantro Dressing

Greek Salad

$6.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta cheese; served with a side of house greek dressing

Everyday Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Black Beans

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Yellow Rice

$2.50

Sweet Plantains

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Steamed Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

House Side Salad

$3.75

Tator Tots

$6.00

Grab N Go

RX Bar

$3.25

Nutella & Go

$3.00Out of stock

Fig Bars

$1.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

Nutri Grain Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Nature Valley Granola

$1.75Out of stock

Cliff Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Kind Bar

$1.50

Desserts

Dessert

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.40+

20 oz TOGO Cup

Can Pop

Can Pop

$1.25+
Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$3.00+
H2O

H2O

$1.26+
Teas

Teas

$1.40+
Coffee

Coffee

$1.40+

Juice

$1.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
On the University of Miami, RSMAS/Key Biscayne Campus. Overlooking Key Biscayne. Open to the Public for Lunch Mon-Fri, Wetlab is open Wed-Fri.

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149

