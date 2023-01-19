Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Saltbox Kitchen - Concord

445 Reviews

$$

84 Commonwealth Ave

Concord, MA 01742

Order Again

Popular Items

Saltbox Cheeseburger ( Contains egg, gluten, dairy )
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Tomato (vegetarian) ( contains gluten and dairy)

Specials!

Confit Duck ( Gluten Free )

$26.00

Duck Confit Ethiopian spiced lentils, crispy shallots, red wine and cherry reduction Gluten Free

Torta Rustica

$15.00

Torta Rustica : Braised Kale and onion with tomato sauce and pecorino served with side shaved vegetable salad. Contains Gluten , dairy, eggs

Pastries

Ginger Scone

$3.50

Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

"Oreo" Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.50

Chocolate Pecan Biscotti

$2.75

Contains nuts.

Molasses Cookie

$3.25

Cinnamon Poptart

$4.50

Cinnamon pop tart with Cinnamon glaze.

Gingerbread Loaf w/ Orange glaze

$3.50

Breakfast

Farm Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Saltbox Breakfast Sandwich with tomato jam, Vermont cheddar, English muffin, frittata. Vegetarian. Contains gluten, dairy.

Farm Egg Sandwich with Bacon

$9.00

Saltbox Breakfast Sandwich with bacon, tomato jam, Vermont cheddar, English muffin, frittata.----Contains: dairy, gluten.

Vermont Cheddar & Kale Frittata

$8.00

Frittata with sautéed greens, sundried tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar, ricotta salata. Vegetarian. Gluten free.

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Tartine with horseradish cream, pickled onions, capers and dill. Contains fish, dairy, and gluten.

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.25

Overnight Oat Porridge

$10.00Out of stock

Overnight oat porridge. Maple & cinnamon granola, walnuts and stewed apples Vegan. Contains nuts. Gluten Free.

Maple & Sage Breakfast Sausage Strata

$12.00

Maple & Sage Breakfast Sausage Strata with roasted red peperonata, Vermont cheddar, and scallion. Contains dairy and gluten.

Salads & Soups

Shaved Vegetable Wedge Salad (dressing contains egg, fish )

$15.00

Shaved Vegetable Wedge Salad ; little gem lettuce, seasonal shaved vegetables, toasted sunflower seeds, torn herb salad Gluten free. Dressing contains egg & fish.

Wild Rice & Bulgur Wheat Salad (contains gluten )

$16.50Out of stock

Wild Rice & Bulgur Wheat Salad: roasted brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, toasted hazelnuts, shaved persimmon, baby greens, citrus vinaigrette Contains gluten and nuts.

Home-Style Chicken Soup

$12.00+

A bowl of our homemade chicken soup with rice. Served with grilled bread. Contains gluten.

Winter Mezze Platter

$16.00

Winter Mezze Platter : roasted beets, balsamic-roasted cippolini onions, roasted garlic hummus, house marinated olives, hearts of palm, gigantes bean salad, stuffed grape leaves, marinated feta, house made flat bread Vegetarian. Contains Gluten.

Sandwiches

Cauliflower Ruben with caramelized cauliflower steak, pickled cabbage, provolone , 1000 island dressing, rye bread. Contains egg, gluten, and dairy.

Saltbox Cheeseburger ( Contains egg, gluten, dairy )

$19.00

Saltbox Cheeseburger with Vermont cheddar, pickles, tomato, lettuce, shaved onion, special sauce & fries. Contains egg, gluten, and dairy.

Saltbox "BLT" (Contains eggs , dairy and gluten )

$12.00

Saltbox "BLT" with mustard aïoli, heirloom tomato, Vermont cheddar, English muffin. Contains egg, gluten, and dairy.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato (vegetarian) ( contains gluten and dairy)

$10.00

Vermont cheddar, American cheese, heirloom tomato, sourdough bread. Vegetarian. Contains gluten and dairy.

Apple Cider Glazed Turkey Club

$15.00Out of stock

Apple cider glazed turkey club with seasonal fruit mostarda, aïoli, brie, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato, on country bread. Contains egg, dairy, and gluten

Cauliflower Reuben (contains egg, gluten, dairy)

$15.00

Cauliflower Ruben , caramelized cauliflower steak, pickled cabbage, provolone, 1000 island dressing, rye bread. Contains egg, gluten, and dairy.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich ( Contains gluten , dairy )

$19.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich, flattened chuck, white gravy, pickles, on a brioche roll. Contains gluten and dairy.

Carnitas Torta (contains gluten, dairy )

$16.00

Carnitas Torta refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cantina style "pickle bar " , and roll. Contains gluten and dairy.

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Side of fries with house ketchup.

Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Mains

Tahini Glazed & Roasted Eggplant ( contains sesame, dairy )

$20.00

Tahini Glazed & Roasted Eggplant : root vegetable mash, fig & balsamic onion mostarda , cumin, feta Vegetarian and gluten free. Contains sesame, diary.

Rigatoni with Red Wine Braised Short Ribs (contains gluten, dairy , egg )

$28.00Out of stock

Rigatoni with Red Wine Braised Short Ribs: wild mushroom ragu, crumbled goat cheese. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Kids

Baked Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Baked Mac and Cheese with elbow macaroni with cheesy sauce, breadcrumbs & pecorino.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Penne pasta with cream, butter, and grated parmesan. Can be made gluten-free.

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Burrito Bowl with chicken breast, pinto beans, rice, salsa, lime, sour cream. Gluten free. Dairy free without the sour cream.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders with fries, ketchup & honey mustard. Contains Gluten, Diary, Egg.

Sides

3 Side Platter with Flatbread

$16.00

3 side platter with choice of 3 sides and house-made flatbread.

Celery Root Remoulade (contains egg )

$9.00

Celery Root Remoulade: tangerine & pepper chutney, mint----to be served cold. Vegetarian and gluten free. Contains egg.

Deviled Egg Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Curried egg salad with curry seasoning, turmeric, lime, apple cider and pickled ginger.

Ethiopian Spiced Lentils (contains dairy )

$9.00

Ethiopian Spiced Lentils : endive & radicchio, plump dried cherries, crispy shallots. To be served warm. Vegetarian and gluten free. Contains dairy.

Root Vegetable Mash (contains dairy )

$8.00

Root Vegetable Mash with fig & balsamic onion mostarda, cumin, parmesan. To be served warm. Contains dairy.

Sheet Pan Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Sheet Pan Roasted Sweet Potatoes with roasted garlic, thyme, red wine. To be served warm. Vegetarian and gluten free.

Mustard-Marinated Chicken (gluten free, dairy free)

$7.00

Roasted Mustard Marinated Chicken Breast.

Garlic Marinated Shrimp (gluten free, dairy free)

$9.00

Garlic-Marinated Shrimp.

Lemon-Garlic Hummus (8 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

House-made hummus with roasted garlic and lemon.

Cucumber Pickles (16 oz)

$8.50

House-made cucumber pickles

Flatbread, side

$2.50

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Side of fries with house ketchup.

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sourdough Bread

$2.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Equal Parts Natalie's Lemonade & Fazenda Black Iced Tea.

Saratoga Still

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Spindrift

$2.75

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle 16 oz

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$6.00

Blood Orange Soda

$6.00

Green Iced Tea

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai

$4.00

Saltbox Brewery Beer

Growler - Top Bracket

$15.00Out of stock

Limit 6 growlers (12 pints) per order--Our American IPA - 32oz Growler - 6.5% ABV, 79 IBU- When picking up please bring a valid photo ID that matches the purchasing name. No proxy pickups. You must be 21+ to pick up.

Growler- Community Chest Hoptoberfest

$15.00

Traditional Session Oktoberfest with dry hops. 4.5% ABV. 22 IBU

Pint - GOODITH BROWN ALE

$8.00

Growler- Goodith Brown Ale

$18.00

Growler - Belgian IPA

$15.00

Wine By The Bottle

Grüner Veltliner

$23.50

From Spain. Bright white wine with notes of fresh citrus and orchard fruits. --Please bring a valid photo ID that matches the purchasing name. No proxy pickups. You must be 21+ to pick up.

Krasno Pinot Noir

$25.00

From Slovenia. Blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot grapes. A dry red with bright acidity and fruity flavor. --Please bring a valid photo ID that matches the purchasing name. No proxy pickups. You must be 21+ to pick up.

Izadi Rioja Red

$37.00

Kentia Albariño

$20.00

Diatom Chardonnay

$38.00

Granbazán Albariño

$30.00

From Spain. Crisp and acidic with a fruity aroma and slightly salty finish. --Please bring a valid photo ID that matches the purchasing name. No proxy pickups. You must be 21+ to pick up.

Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Feudo Montoni Grillo Timpa

$30.00

Loimer Gruner Veltliner

$25.00

J Hofstatter Meczan Pinot Nero

$26.00

Bourgogne Chardonnay

$26.00

Brandborg Oregon Pinot Gris

$28.00

Cune Rioja

$23.00

Feudo Montoni Nero D'Avola

$31.00

Lambrusco

$24.00

Cocktails

Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bourbon, maple syrup, bitter

Spicy Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Saltbox Kitchen is a cafe located in the heart of West Concord offering seasonal, globally-inspired dishes featuring fresh produce from Saltbox Farm, also located in Concord. Saltbox Kitchen also provides full-service catering for weddings and special events. Saltbox Kitchen is open 6 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Wednesday and 8am-9pm Thursday to Saturday. We offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive selection of prepared foods to go for those busy nights when you’d rather not cook. See all the details at www.saltboxkitchen.com. * Not all ingredients for menu items are listed, for a complete list of ingredients please see our website. If you have any allergies please specify when placing the order. * If you are purchasing a ticket to one of our ticketed events please use your receipt as your ticket. Thank you

Website

Location

84 Commonwealth Ave, Concord, MA 01742

Directions

