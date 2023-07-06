Main picView gallery

SalTea Sloth - Webb City 1107 S Madison St

review star

No reviews yet

1107 S Madison St

Webb City, MO 64870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teas

Custom Drink

Choose the flavors you would like!!

4th of JuChristmas

Aloha

Alotta Colada

Appletini

Autumn Crisp

Bahama Mama

Barbie

Bay Breeze

Be Mine

Be Unique

Beach Please

Beachside Peach

Beetlejuice

Berry Blast

Berry Patriotic

Bikini Bottom

Blow Pop

Blue Bubblegum

Blue Gusher

Blue Hawaiian

Bomb Pomp

Boss Babe

Bright Future

Bubbly

Bulldogs

Captain America

Caramel Apple

Cardinals

Celebrate

Cheers

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Mimosa

Chill Pill

Cinnamon Apple

Cleaning Lady

Coconut Breeze

Confetti

Cool Cucumber Lime

Cosmo

Cotton Candy

Countdown

Cucumber Melon

Cupid

Daisy

Dreamsicle

Eagles

Early Riser

Elf

Elsa

Emerald

Fall in Love

Fall Ya'll

Firecracker

First Day

Flamingo

Fresh Start

Friday Night Lights

Frozen

Grape Jolly Rancher

Green Apple Jolly Rancher

Grinch

Gummy Bear

Harvest Moon

Hawaii 5-0

Hippie Juice

Hocus Pocus

Holiday Punch

Holly Jolly

Indians

Interception

Irish Kisses

Island Breeze

Jelly Bean

Jingle Bell

Juliet

Kick-off

Kisses

Leprechaun

Lucky Charm

Mad Hatter

Magical

Mahomie

Maui

Merica

Mermaid

Midnight

Mistletoe

Monster Mash

Mr. Claus

Mrs. Claus

Mummy

New Me

New Year

Ninja Turtle

Ocean Water

Orange Crush

Orange Melon

Paradise Punch

Peach Mango

Peach Ring

Pina Colada

Pinch Me

Pineapple Blast

Pink Lemonade

Pink Panther

Pink Sloth

Pom-Berry

Pot of Gold

Psychic Punch

Purple Haze

Purple Rain

Recess

Rock and Roll

Romeo

Roses

Ruby Red

$6.75

Shamrock

Shark Bite

Shoot for the Stars

SID

Smarty Pants

Smurf

Son of a Beach

Starbright

Starry Night

Stars and Stripes

Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Lemonade

Sully

Summer Love

Sunset

Sunset Margarita

Sweet Tart

Sweetheart

Tahiti

Thankful

The Audrey

The KK

Tickled Pink

Tigers

Tigers Blood

Touchdown

Typhoon

Unicorn

Valentina

Vampires Blood

Vegas Bomb

Venom

Voo Doo Punch

Watermelon Crawl

Watermelon Margarita

Wildcats

Wildfire

Wishbone

Witches Brew

Specials

5 for $25

$25.00

Tea & Shake Combo

$11.00

Pre-Mix

$5.00

Shakes

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

Butter Pecan

$7.00

Butterfinger

$7.00

Chocolate Carmel

$7.00

Chocolate Carmel Latte

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.00

Cinnabon

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Cookie Cake

$7.00

Cookie Dough

$7.00

Fruity Pebble

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

King Cake

$7.00

Lemon Ice Box

$7.00

Lucky Charm

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Nutter Butter

$7.00

PB Oats

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$7.00

Smores

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Sugar Cookie

$7.00

Wedding Cake

$7.00

White Chocolate Latte

$7.00

Smoothies

Pure Protein

Muscle Builder

Power Shake

Energizer

Fat Burner

Slim & Tone

Fruit Smoothie

Carb Cutter

Merchandise

White Crew Neck

Promo Cup

$20.00+

Koozie

$10.00

Car Freshies

$12.00+

Don't Spill the Tea

Guilt Free Pocket Tee

$25.00+

SalTea Stacked

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1107 S Madison St, Webb City, MO 64870

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
