Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salted Pig American Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101

Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Smoked Mac & Cheese
Banana Pudding

Meat Marketplace

Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound

Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound

$28.00Out of stock

Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.

Central Texas Brisket - 1/2 pound

Central Texas Brisket - 1/2 pound

$14.00Out of stock

Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.

Chopped Brisket - 1 lb.

Chopped Brisket - 1 lb.

$28.00Out of stock

Meaty cuts of brisket chopped and lightly tossed in Mississippi sauce.

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 lb.

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 lb.

$14.00Out of stock

Meaty cuts of brisket chopped and lightly tossed in Mississippi sauce.

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound

$16.00Out of stock

Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1/2 pound

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1/2 pound

$8.00Out of stock

Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent

St. Louis Spareribs - Full Rack

St. Louis Spareribs - Full Rack

$28.00Out of stock

Grown-up sized ribs smoked to perfection with a light glaze of Mississippi sauce.

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/2 Rack

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/2 Rack

$16.00Out of stock

Grown-up sized ribs smoked to perfection with a light glaze of Mississippi sauce.

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/4 Rack

$9.00Out of stock
Country Kielbasa - 1 lb.

Country Kielbasa - 1 lb.

$16.00Out of stock

100% made in-house, cold-smoked and served sliced.

Country Kielbasa - 1/2 lb.

Country Kielbasa - 1/2 lb.

$8.00

100% made in-house, cold-smoked and served sliced.

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Rubbed, basted, and smoked whole

Sides

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Large elbow pasta in a creamy house-made smoked sauce of Chef's select cheeses.

Green Beans w/ Ham

$3.00

Southern-style green beans with bits of smoked ham

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00
Mustard Potato Salad

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.00
Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Tomato, onion, and cucumber salad with smoked salt.

Chili Garlic pickles

Chili Garlic pickles

$3.00
Ms. Vickie's BBQ

Ms. Vickie's BBQ

$1.00

Because sometimes you just need a crunchy bag of potato chips.

Ms. Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.15Out of stock

Add Cornbread

$1.00

A delightfully fluffy, buttery recipe for cornbread muffin!

Add Bun

$1.25

Martin's Potato Bun

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.25

Add Texas Toast

$1.25

Combos

Your choice of meats with 2 sides, up to 2 sauces, and a cornbread muffin!

2 Meat Combo

$19.00

choice of two small sides

3 Meat Combo

$28.00Out of stock

choice of two small sides

Cookout Family Pack

$75.00Out of stock

Includes: 1lb Pulled Chicken 1lb Pulled Pork 1lb Country Kielbasa 4 Martin's Potato Buns 4 Medium Sides - NO SUBSTITUTIONS -

Salads

The Salted Pig Salad

The Salted Pig Salad

$10.00

iceberg lettuce / vine tomato / cucumber / pickled red onion / smoked blue cheese / cured egg yolk / housemade Oro Valley Ranch / bacon pinwheels

Signature Sandwiches

Tejano Cubano

Tejano Cubano

$15.00Out of stock

brisket / pastrami / pickles / swiss cheese / Tucson Oro sauce / pressed Texas Toast

Pit Boss Sandwich

Pit Boss Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing

Piggy Smalls

Piggy Smalls

$7.00Out of stock

Choice of Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Pulled Chicken. Served w/ Choice of Side

Snacks

Texas Brisket Chili

Texas Brisket Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Chunks of smoked brisket in tomato and red chili sauce with crema, cheese, and onion fixin's. No-bean "Chile Colorado" style.

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$7.00Out of stock

A Texas favorite: Fritos topped with brisket chili, crema, cheese, onions, and cilantro!

Sweet Talk

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$9.00Out of stock

One home-made mini lemon pie topped with sweet meringue peaks

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Fresh bananas in banana custard, layered with Nilla wafers and topped with banana whipped cream

Merch

Callaway SuperSoft
T Shirt

T Shirt

$15.00
Hat

Hat

$30.00

Sleeve of SP Golf Balls(3)

$9.99
Mini Metal Pig

Mini Metal Pig

$10.00

Shirt-hat Combo

$40.00

Meat Marketplace - Dinner

Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound

Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound

$32.20Out of stock

Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.

Central Texas Brisket - 1/2 pound

Central Texas Brisket - 1/2 pound

$16.10Out of stock

Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.

Chopped Brisket - 1 lb.

Chopped Brisket - 1 lb.

$32.20Out of stock

Meaty cuts of brisket chopped and lightly tossed in Mississippi sauce.

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 lb.

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 lb.

$16.10Out of stock

Meaty cuts of brisket chopped and lightly tossed in Mississippi sauce.

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound

$18.40Out of stock

Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1/2 pound

East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1/2 pound

$9.20Out of stock

Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent

St. Louis Spareribs - Full Rack

St. Louis Spareribs - Full Rack

$32.20Out of stock

Grown-up sized ribs smoked to perfection with a light glaze of Mississippi sauce.

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/2 Rack

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/2 Rack

$18.40Out of stock

Grown-up sized ribs smoked to perfection with a light glaze of Mississippi sauce.

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/4 Rack

$10.35Out of stock
Country Kielbasa - 1 lb.

Country Kielbasa - 1 lb.

$18.40Out of stock

100% made in-house, cold-smoked and served sliced.

Country Kielbasa - 1/2 lb.

Country Kielbasa - 1/2 lb.

$9.20

100% made in-house, cold-smoked and served sliced.

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$16.10Out of stock

Rubbed, basted, and smoked whole

St. Louis Spareribs - 1/4 Rack

$10.35

Smoked Wings - 1/2 Dozen

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings - 1 Dozen

$18.00Out of stock

Sides - Dinner

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$3.45

Large elbow pasta in a creamy house-made smoked sauce of Chef's select cheeses.

Green Beans w/ Ham

$3.45

Southern-style green beans with bits of smoked ham

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.45
Mustard Potato Salad

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.45
Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.45

Tomato, onion, and cucumber salad with smoked salt.

Chili Garlic pickles

Chili Garlic pickles

$3.45
Ms. Vickie's BBQ

Ms. Vickie's BBQ

$1.15

Because sometimes you just need a crunchy bag of potato chips.

Ms. Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.15Out of stock

Add Cornbread

$1.15

A delightfully fluffy, buttery recipe for cornbread muffin!

Add Bun

$1.50

Martin's Potato Bun

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Combos -Dinner

Your choice of meats with 2 sides, up to 2 sauces, and a cornbread muffin!

2 Meat Combo

$21.85

choice of two small sides

3 Meat Combo

$32.20Out of stock

choice of two small sides

Salads - Dinner

The Salted Pig Salad

The Salted Pig Salad

$11.50

iceberg lettuce / vine tomato / cucumber / pickled red onion / smoked blue cheese / cured egg yolk / housemade Oro Valley Ranch / bacon pinwheels

Signature Sandwiches - Dinner

Tejano Cubano

Tejano Cubano

$17.25Out of stock

brisket / pastrami / pickles / swiss cheese / Tucson Oro sauce / pressed Texas Toast

Pit Boss Sandwich

Pit Boss Sandwich

$16.10Out of stock

Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing

Piggy Smalls

Piggy Smalls

$8.05Out of stock

Choice of Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Pulled Chicken. Served w/ Choice of Side

Sweet Talk

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$10.35Out of stock

One home-made mini lemon pie topped with sweet meringue peaks

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$10.35

Fresh bananas in banana custard, layered with Nilla wafers and topped with banana whipped cream

Merch

Callaway SuperSoft
T Shirt

T Shirt

$17.25
Hat

Hat

$34.50

Sleeve of SP Golf Balls(3)

$11.49
Mini Metal Pig

Mini Metal Pig

$11.50

Shirt-hat Combo

$46.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Salted Pig American Barbecue, a new barbecue restaurant located in the Oro Valley Marketplace. We strive to serve the most delicious barbecue inspired by the greatest smoking traditions of the American South; from Texas to the Carolinas! Hours: Open 3:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday - Saturday, 11:00am to 3:00pm Sunday We are closed Mondays

Website

Location

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Directions

Gallery
Salted Pig American Barbecue image
Salted Pig American Barbecue image
Salted Pig American Barbecue image
Salted Pig American Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
11835 N Oracle Road #101 Oro Valley, AZ 85737
View restaurantnext
All Seasons Oro Valley
orange starNo Reviews
1734 E Innovation Park Dr. Oro Valley, AZ 85755
View restaurantnext
Catalina Craft Pizza - 15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178
orange starNo Reviews
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178 Catalina, AZ 85739
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Oro Valley
orange starNo Reviews
7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133 Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST - 7262 N Oracle Road
orange starNo Reviews
7262 N Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Beyond Bread - Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
421 West Ina Road #101 Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oro Valley

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oro Valley
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston