Patty Shack Salt Lake City
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We hand form all of our patties using fresh, never frozen ground beef every single day. We use fresh produce prepped by hand every morning. Our skin-on fries are cooked to be crispy on the outside, and soft in the middle.
Location
23 900 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Gallery
