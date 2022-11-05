Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Salt & Iron

review star

No reviews yet

321 Main Street

Edmonds, WA 98020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHOUX

DESSERTS

PUMPKIN CREME CARAMEL

$11.00

pumpkin flan · walnut butter · whipped cream · pepita dust · agave tuile

MACARONS

$9.00

vanilla macarons · roasted corn white chocolate ganache · dark chocolate cake · plum curd

CHOUX

$9.00

espresso mousseline-filled cream puffs · chocolate sauce · cocoa nibs · spiced caramel

APPLE FRITTERS

$9.00

cinnamon sugar-dusted fried fritters · maple sauce

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Downtown Edmonds, Salt & Iron brings the comfort of American Northwest cuisine.

Website

Location

321 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

Gallery
Salt & Iron image
Salt & Iron image
Salt & Iron image
Salt & Iron image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
The Potlatch Bistro - Potlatch
orange star4.4 • 174
220 Railroad Ave Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
orange star3.8 • 1,429
17535 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Edmonds

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Edmonds
orange star4.5 • 2,302
9910 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Kelnero
orange star4.9 • 295
545 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edmonds
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston