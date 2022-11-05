Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Saltwater Deck

review star

No reviews yet

2630 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Burrito
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Organic Chai Latte

Breakfast

Free range breakfast sausage, 3 Eggs, White cheddar cheese.
Classic Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

cage free eggs, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, roasted herb potatoes, white cheddar cheese In a warm flour tortilla

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.

Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich

Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

house cut cured slow roasted smoked pastrami, fresh cage free eggs, white cheddar cheese on a fresh baked daily telera roll.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.75

3 large cage free eggs, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, smooth mayo on a fresh baked daily telera roll.

SIDE OF POTATOES

SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.25

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$11.75

Italian Breakfast Burrito

$14.75

3 Large free range eggs, Crumbled Italian sausage, house made marinara sauce, Provolone cheese,Roasted potatoes topped with Parmesan cheese

Burgers

Grass-Fed Cheeseburger

Grass-Fed Cheeseburger

$13.45

1/3LB grass-fed Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, Juicy tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, and deluxe house secret sauce on a fresh baked daily telera roll

Plant-Based Cheeseburger

Plant-Based Cheeseburger

$13.45

beyond beef patty, sharp vegan cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, crisp pickles, House made vegan secret sauce

Sandwiches

Chipotle Turkey

Chipotle Turkey

$14.06

in house sliced oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, smoked chipotle mayo, house made pickled red onions with black peppercorn.

Italiano

Italiano

$14.28

imported mortadella, salami, "gabagool" capicola, sliced provolone, crisp lettuce, creamy parmesan Italian dressing on a fresh baked daily telera roll.

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$14.82

Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, in-house pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll. Includes side of pickled jalapenos.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.82Out of stock

in house sliced smoked cured meaty pastrami, Imported provolone cheese, sharp mustard, crisp pickles on a fresh toasted telera roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.45

A taste of the east coast, top sirloin sliced beef, mixed with imported provolone cheese and grilled onions on a toasted fresh baked telera roll.

Crumbled Italian Sausage

Crumbled Italian Sausage

$13.45

Free range crumbled italian sausage, housemade garlic marinara, provolone cheese on a toasted telera roll.

Reuben Corned Beef

$14.82

Hand sliced Corn beef, White cheddar, Cabbage, Russian dressing on a Toasted Telera Roll

Salads

AntiPasto Salad

AntiPasto Salad

$14.28

Fresh crisp mix greens, imported provolone cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, imported capocollo, dry salami, and Mortadella with our housemade made vinegar and oil dressing.

Wild Caught Fish Salad

Wild Caught Fish Salad

$16.49

Cajun spiced wild caught fish over green leaf lettuce, purple cabbage, and caesar dressing.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.28

roasted herb chicken breast, crisp lettuce, creamy parmesan ceasar dressing, with parmesan cheese in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.28

roasted chicken breast, crisp lettuce, white white cheddar cheese, creamy house made buffalo buttermilk ranch sauce in a soft flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.28

herb roasted chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon , fresh crisp lettuce, creamy buttermilk ranch sauce. in a flour tortilla

Beach Bites

Garlic Grilled Cheese w/Chips

Garlic Grilled Cheese w/Chips

$7.75

Melted white cheddar Provolone cheese blend on a freshly toasted telera roll, with crunchy kettle cooked potato chips. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Polish Hot Dog w/Chips

Polish Hot Dog w/Chips

$7.50

1/4LB all beef polish sausage, sliced and served on fresh baked telera roll toasted with kettle cooked crunchy potato chips.

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$5.51

in house cut white cheddar cheese cubes , crunchy kettle chips, Organic carrots and creamy buttermilk ranch.

Nut Butter & Jelly

Nut Butter & Jelly

$5.51

Smooth Creamy Nut butter with Organic Strawberry jam on a freshly baked telera roll.

Beach Chicken Quesadilla

Beach Chicken Quesadilla

$12.75

herb oven roasted chicken, diced pepperoncini, white cheddar cheese, in a flour tortilla with house made salsa.

Drinks

Craft Fountain Soda

$3.31

Stubborn 100% real cane sugar

Iced Coffee

$3.31

Mocha Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Organic Chai Latte

$4.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50

REFILL

$1.00

small Ice/Water cup

$0.50

Big LOGO cup ice/water

$2.00

Cup Of Water CUSTOMER

BRING YOUR MUG COFFEE

$2.75

a La Carte

PUPPY PATTY

$6.00

CUP OF CHIPS

$2.75

SIDE OF PICKLED JALAPENOS

$0.50

SIDE OF PICKLED ONIONS

$0.60

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF BUFFALO RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE OF SALSA

$0.50

SIDE OF BLUEBERRIES

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.51

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.25

TOAST WITH STRAWBERRY JAM

$4.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$3.00

SIDE OF BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$3.00

BAG OF ICE

$5.00

8oz container PICKLED RED ONIONS

$6.00

Our house made pickled red onions. Take home and enjoy on your eggs, tacos, sandwiches, and more!

Soup of the Day

Tuscan Kale & Sausage

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In the comfort of your home or come soak up the sun either way, enjoy some tasty food!

Location

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Saltwater Deck image
Saltwater Deck image
Saltwater Deck image
Saltwater Deck image

