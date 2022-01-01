A map showing the location of Saltwater Grill - River Bend 1 Marina DriveView gallery

Saltwater Grill - River Bend 1 Marina Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1 Marina Drive

River Bend, NC 28562

Order Again

Appetizers

Alligator Bites

$16.00

7 oz of farm raised, buttermilk marinated and fried alligator bites & jalapeno slices; served with chipotle ranch

Calamari

$14.00

4.5 oz of buttermilk marinated and fried calamari rings; served with Sweet Thai chili sauce

Crab Dip

$15.00

Cream cheese, purple onion, Asiago cheese, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, lobster base, fresh parsley and garlic, and crab meat blended together; served with pita points dusted with old bay seasoning

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

6 oz of fried popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce; served with ranch dressing

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$18.50

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Goat Cheese Stuffed Portabella

$10.00

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, raw onion, English cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & cucumbers; served with your choice of dressing

Autumn Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, feta cheese, craisins, strawberries, & candied walnuts; served with our homemade poppy seed dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, & herb croutons; served with Tuscan Caesar

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, red peppers, onions, feta cheese, & sauteed mushrooms; served with our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Sub House Salad

$2.99

Add House Salad

$4.50

Add any salad to your meal (smaller portion)

She Crab Soup

$10.00

Heavy cream simmered with paprika, old bay seasoning, sherry, lobster base, onion, and garlic; finished with crab meat

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.99

Add Caesar Salad

$4.50

Saltwater Wedge

$12.00

Chef Creations

Angels on Horseback

$28.00

4 sea scallops & tender Atlantic shrimp wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon on top of a bed of homemade risotto, lobster veloute sauce, and aspargus; topped with cold sweet crab & balsamic glaze

Whisky Glazed Salmon

$24.00

6 of of grilled Atlantic salmon grilled to the perfect pink

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

6 oz of blackened Mahi topped with Saltwater's secret pineapple jerk salsa

Crab Cakes

$29.00

Two 4 oz crab cakes with whole grain mustard

Asian Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Grilled or blackened Yellow Fin Tuna with seaweed salad, wasabi, & pickled ginger

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Pasta

Saltwater Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

10 Tiger shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, andouille sausage, & creole cream sauce on a bed of local stone grits

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

6 oz of blackened chicken sauteed in a fresh, homemade garlic alfredo mixed into lunguine pasta

Arrabbiata

$12.50

Puttanesca

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Tacos

Grilled Cod Tacos

$19.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened Mahi Mahi, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened chicken, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened shrimp, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Fried Cod Tacos

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Seafood

Fried Flounder

$19.00

Broiled Flounder

$19.00

A large, 20 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, fried to a perfect golden brown

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

8 Tiger shrimp fried with the perfect balance of sweet & salty

Fried Oysters

$19.00

8 Local North Carolina oysters breaded & fried to a light brown

Seafood Platter

$24.00

One 10 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, 4 Tiger shrimp, & 4 fried oysters

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Fire Grill

Filet

$33.00

8 oz filet seasoned and basted with garlic butter, then fire grilled

Ribeye

$30.00

12 ounce aged, well-marbled Ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to perfection

Add On Protein

Add on 8 Shrimp

$12.00

Add on 4oz Filet

$19.00

Add on 2 Sea Scallops

$12.00

Add on Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add on Tuna

$13.00

Add on Salmon

$12.00

Add on Crabcake

$12.50

Sides

Spinach

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra Dip Bread

$2.00

Specials

Dinner Special

$22.00

Appetizer Special

$13.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A grilled cheese sandwhich with cheddar cheese; served on white bread

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your choice between marinara, alfredo, or plain buttered noodle

Kids Fried Flounder

$8.00

One piece of fried Atlantic flounder

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

A bowl of homemade three cheese macaroni with penne noodles

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$6.00

Two small cheeseburger sliders with cheddar cheese

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Fried popcorn shrimp; served with cocktail sauce

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$8.99

New York Cheesecake

$8.99

KIDS Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$8.99

Test

$8.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sunkist

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Gingerale

$1.99

Tonic Water

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$6.99

Fiji Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Spring Cocktails

Sangria

$10.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Saltwater Mojito

$9.00

Cucumber Collins

$9.00

Saltwater Margarita

$8.00

Blueberry Sour

$10.00

Mule Flavored

$11.00

Black Cherry Rum Punch

$11.00

Pinacolada On The Rocks

$10.50

Kody's Pink Drink

$9.50

Lemon Meringue Martini

$12.00

Rasberry Lemon Drop

$10.50

Saltwater Martini

$10.00

Mojito Flavored

$11.00

Saltwater Mule

$10.00

Margarita Flavored

$10.00

Martini

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

White Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$9.25

Gin Martini

$9.25

French Martini

$9.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Sour Apple Martini

$9.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Saltwater Martini

$10.25

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Patriotic White Martini

$6.50

Peach Cobbler Martini

$12.00

Summer Cocktails

Amaretto Alexander

$10.00

Blue Mermaid

$9.00

Coconut Lime Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Pineapple Mojito

$11.00

Kiwi Kiss Mule

$11.00

Cherry Limeade Mule

$11.00

River Bend Sunset

$10.00

Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Jameson Orange Crush

$10.00

Jolly Rancher Margarita

$14.00

Specials

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

$8 Drink Special

$8.00

$10 Drink Special

$10.00

Retail

Soap Scrub

$24.95

Wine Glass

$8.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

T-Shirt Performance SS

$17.00Out of stock

T-Shirt Performance LS

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirt Cotton

T-Shirt Cotton
$19.00

Brunch

Omelette

$12.00

French Toast

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00
