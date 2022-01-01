Saltwater Grill - River Bend 1 Marina Drive
No reviews yet
1 Marina Drive
River Bend, NC 28562
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Alligator Bites
7 oz of farm raised, buttermilk marinated and fried alligator bites & jalapeno slices; served with chipotle ranch
Calamari
4.5 oz of buttermilk marinated and fried calamari rings; served with Sweet Thai chili sauce
Crab Dip
Cream cheese, purple onion, Asiago cheese, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, lobster base, fresh parsley and garlic, and crab meat blended together; served with pita points dusted with old bay seasoning
Buffalo Shrimp
6 oz of fried popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce; served with ranch dressing
Ahi Tuna Nachos
Southwest Eggrolls
Goat Cheese Stuffed Portabella
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, raw onion, English cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & cucumbers; served with your choice of dressing
Autumn Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, craisins, strawberries, & candied walnuts; served with our homemade poppy seed dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, & herb croutons; served with Tuscan Caesar
Mediterranean Salad
Baby spinach, red peppers, onions, feta cheese, & sauteed mushrooms; served with our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Sub House Salad
Add House Salad
Add any salad to your meal (smaller portion)
She Crab Soup
Heavy cream simmered with paprika, old bay seasoning, sherry, lobster base, onion, and garlic; finished with crab meat
Sub Caesar Salad
Add Caesar Salad
Saltwater Wedge
Chef Creations
Angels on Horseback
4 sea scallops & tender Atlantic shrimp wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon on top of a bed of homemade risotto, lobster veloute sauce, and aspargus; topped with cold sweet crab & balsamic glaze
Whisky Glazed Salmon
6 of of grilled Atlantic salmon grilled to the perfect pink
Mahi Mahi
6 oz of blackened Mahi topped with Saltwater's secret pineapple jerk salsa
Crab Cakes
Two 4 oz crab cakes with whole grain mustard
Asian Ahi Tuna
Grilled or blackened Yellow Fin Tuna with seaweed salad, wasabi, & pickled ginger
Fried Chicken
Pasta
Saltwater Shrimp & Grits
10 Tiger shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, andouille sausage, & creole cream sauce on a bed of local stone grits
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
6 oz of blackened chicken sauteed in a fresh, homemade garlic alfredo mixed into lunguine pasta
Arrabbiata
Puttanesca
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Alfredo
Tacos
Grilled Cod Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened Mahi Mahi, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened chicken, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened shrimp, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Fried Cod Tacos
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Seafood
Fried Flounder
Broiled Flounder
A large, 20 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, fried to a perfect golden brown
Fried Shrimp
8 Tiger shrimp fried with the perfect balance of sweet & salty
Fried Oysters
8 Local North Carolina oysters breaded & fried to a light brown
Seafood Platter
One 10 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, 4 Tiger shrimp, & 4 fried oysters
Grilled Shrimp
Fire Grill
Add On Protein
Sides
Kids Meal
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwhich with cheddar cheese; served on white bread
Kids Pasta
Your choice between marinara, alfredo, or plain buttered noodle
Kids Fried Flounder
One piece of fried Atlantic flounder
Kids Mac N Cheese
A bowl of homemade three cheese macaroni with penne noodles
Kids Cheese Burger Sliders
Two small cheeseburger sliders with cheddar cheese
Kids Shrimp
Fried popcorn shrimp; served with cocktail sauce
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Sunkist
Pink Lemonade
Mt. Dew
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk
Gingerale
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pelligrino
Fiji Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Spring Cocktails
Sangria
Pain Killer
Saltwater Mojito
Cucumber Collins
Saltwater Margarita
Blueberry Sour
Mule Flavored
Black Cherry Rum Punch
Pinacolada On The Rocks
Kody's Pink Drink
Lemon Meringue Martini
Rasberry Lemon Drop
Saltwater Martini
Mojito Flavored
Saltwater Mule
Margarita Flavored
Martini
Cosmopolitan
Chocolate Martini
White Chocolate Martini
Espresso Martini
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
French Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Sour Apple Martini
Key Lime Martini
French 75
Saltwater Martini
Sugar Cookie Martini
Patriotic White Martini
Peach Cobbler Martini
Summer Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1 Marina Drive, River Bend, NC 28562
Photos coming soon!