Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saltwater Grill - Swansboro 99 W Church St

review star

No reviews yet

99 W Church St

Swansboro, NC 28584

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Alligator Bites

$16.00

7 oz of farm raised, buttermilk marinated and fried alligator bites & jalapeno slices; served with chipotle ranch

Calamari

$16.00

4.5 oz of buttermilk marinated and fried calamari rings; served with Sweet Thai chili sauce

Crab Dip

$15.00

Cream cheese, purple onion, Asiago cheese, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, lobster base, fresh parsley and garlic, and crab meat blended together; served with pita points dusted with old bay seasoning

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

6 oz of fried popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce; served with ranch dressing

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$11.00

Saku Tuna

$17.00

Philly Cheeseteak Rolls

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00Out of stock

3 large sea scallops each wrapped with bacon and served on a bed of bacon infused creamed spinach & topped with balsamic glaze

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, raw onion, English cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & cucumbers; served with your choice of dressing

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$12.50

Baby spinach, feta cheese, craisins, strawberries, & candied walnuts; served with our homemade poppy seed dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, & herb croutons; served with Tuscan Caesar

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, red peppers, onions, feta cheese, & sauteed mushrooms; served with our homemade red wine vinaigrette

Sub House Salad

$2.99

Add House Salad

$4.50

Add any salad to your meal (smaller portion)

She Crab Soup

$10.00

Heavy cream simmered with paprika, old bay seasoning, sherry, lobster base, onion, and garlic; finished with crab meat

Soup of The Day

$8.99

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.99

Add Caesar Salad

$4.50

Sub Strawberry Salad

$3.99

Add Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Sub Mediterranean Salad

$3.99

Add Mediterranean Salad

$5.50

Chef Creations

Angels on Horseback

$30.00

4 sea scallops & tender Atlantic shrimp wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon on top of a bed of homemade risotto, lobster veloute sauce, and aspargus; topped with cold sweet crab & balsamic glaze

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

6 of of grilled Atlantic salmon grilled to the perfect pink

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

6 oz of blackened Mahi topped with Saltwater's secret pineapple jerk salsa

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Two 4 oz crab cakes with whole grain mustard

Yellow Fin Tuna

$28.00

Grilled or blackened Yellow Fin Tuna with seaweed salad, wasabi, & pickled ginger

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Saltwater Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

10 Tiger shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, andouille sausage, & creole cream sauce on a bed of local stone grits

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

6 oz of blackened chicken sauteed in a fresh, homemade garlic alfredo mixed into lunguine pasta

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Pasta Arrabbiata

$15.00

Seafood Putenesca

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$21.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened Mahi Mahi, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened chicken, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Chicken Tacos

$21.00

Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened shrimp, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch

Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Seafood

Flounder

$21.00

A large, 20 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, fried to a perfect golden brown

Shrimp

$21.00

8 Tiger shrimp fried with the perfect balance of sweet & salty

Fried Oysters

$23.00

8 Local North Carolina oysters breaded & fried to a light brown

Seafood Platter

$24.00

One 10 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, 4 Tiger shrimp, & 4 fried oysters

Fire Grill

Filet

$40.00

8 oz filet seasoned and basted with garlic butter, then fire grilled

Mixed Grill

$38.00

Marinated 6 oz chicken breast, 4 oz filet beef medallion, and a large sea scallop topped with balsamic glaze

Ribeye

$37.00

12 ounce aged, well-marbled Ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to perfection

NY Strip

$30.00

Amaretto Pork Chop

$26.00

Add On Protein

Add on 8 Shrimp

$11.00

Add on 4oz Filet

$19.00

Add on 2 Sea Scallops

$12.00

Add on Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add on Tuna

$14.00

Add on Salmon

$14.00

Add Crab Cake

$10.00

Sides

Spinach

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Extra Dip Bread

$2.00

Rissotto

$6.00

Grits

$4.00

Features

Surf N Turf Lo Mein

$33.99

Limited Menu

Deck Hand Burger

$12.00

Lean ground beef on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, mixed greens, & tomatoes

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

Ground chuck beef blended with Maple bacon on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon jam, & garlic sriracha aioli

Whiskey Burger

$13.00

Freshly fround beef on a brioche bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & Whiskey BBQ sauce

Po'Boy

$15.00

Your choice of shrimp, oysters, or flounder on a hoagie roll with tomatoes, lettuce, & Carolina Remoulade sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer battered & fried Mahi Mahi served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and cole slaw

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

8 shrimp blanched with lemon, bay leaves, & old bay seasoning; served with cocktail sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato; served with ranch dressing

Flounder

$21.00

A large, 20 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, fried to a perfect golden brown

Fried Oysters

$23.00

8 Local North Carolina oysters breaded & fried to a light brown

Shrimp

$21.00

8 Tiger shrimp fried with the perfect balance of sweet & salty

Grilled Tuna Salad

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A grilled cheese sandwhich with cheddar cheese; served on white bread

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your choice between marinara, alfredo, or plain buttered noodle

Kids Flounder

$8.00

One piece of fried Atlantic flounder

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

A bowl of homemade three cheese macaroni with penne noodles

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$6.00

Two small cheeseburger sliders with cheddar cheese

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Fried popcorn shrimp; served with cocktail sauce

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Dessert

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$8.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

KIDS Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Pecan Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.99

Choc Chip Milk Cake

$9.99

Whole Key Lime TOGO

$42.00

Oreo Dream Bar

$7.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Lemon Bar

$6.99Out of stock

Apple Crunch Bar

$7.99Out of stock

Blueberry Cobler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$11.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sunkist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Unswt

$2.99

Arnold Swt

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$6.99

Fiji Water

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Specialty Drinks

Sangria

$11.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Traditional Mojito

$11.00

Cucumber Collins

$10.00

Saltwater Margarita

$8.00

Blueberry Sour

$10.50

Orange Cream Crush

$11.00

Black Cherry Rum Punch

$11.00

Pinacolada On The Rocks

$11.00

Kody's Pink Drink

$9.50

Lemon Meringue Martini

$12.00

Rasberry Lemon Drop

$10.50

Saltwater Martini

$11.00

Saltwater Mule

$10.00

Kiwi Moscow Mule

$11.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Raspberry Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Mango Coconut Mojito

$11.50

BB Sour Special

$8.00

Martini

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

White Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Sour Apple Martini

$13.00

Key Lime Martini

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Saltwater Martini

$10.25

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Virgin Drink

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Pink Drink

$5.00

Virgin Straw Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Daily Drink Feature

Monday House Mojito

$5.00

Monday Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Tuesday House Margarita

$5.00

Tuesday Jose Margarita

$7.00

Tuesday Import

$4.00

Wednesday House Wine

$5.00

Thursday Draft

$5.00

Thursday Domestics

$2.75

Saturday Sangria

$5.00

Saturday Absolut Moscow Mule

$7.00

Sunday House Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sunday Titos Bloody Mary

$7.00

Friday Bartenders Choice

$10.00

Fall Drink

Traditional Mojito

$11.00

Blueberry Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Blackberry Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Perfect Margarita

$15.00

Caramel Apple Sangria

$11.00

Pumpkin Pie White Russian

$12.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$13.00

Poison Apple Martini

$13.00

Crown Cinnamon Sour

$10.50

Snickers Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Retail

Retail

Soap Scrub

$24.95

Wine Glass

$8.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

T-Shirt Performance SS

$17.00

T-Shirt Performance LS

$25.00

T-Shirt Cotton

$19.00

Misc Fee

$250.00

Event

Event

$19.72

Downstairs Bar

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.25

Deep Eddy Lemonade

$9.00

Rum

Malibu

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Cruzan Cherry

$7.75

Bacardi

$8.00

Bourbon

Jack Daniel's

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bulleit

$11.25

Fireball

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.75

SODA

$1.99

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$13.25

Casamigos

$14.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.25

Hendricks

$12.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Rumchata

$8.50

Buttershots

$7.50

Jagermeister

$9.00

Specialty Drinks

Caprisun

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Black Cherry Rum Punch

$11.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Spiked Drink

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kid Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Adult Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kid Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

Orange Cream

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Ultra

$4.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.75

Seaquench

$6.00

Goin Coastal

$5.50

7 Saturdays

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Sunny Thing

$6.00

Pernicious

$6.00

Blueberry Surf

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Dr Dank Special

$4.75

Mango Cart Special

$4.00

Landshark

$6.00

Wine

Fess Parker

Out of stock

Infamous Goose

Out of stock

Fleurs De Prairie

Out of stock

Joseph Carr

Out of stock

Conundrum

Out of stock

Santa Marg

$10.00Out of stock

House Moscato

$7.50

Bollini PG

$10.50

House PN

$7.50

13 Celsius SB

$10.00

House Cab

$7.50

House Merlot

$7.50

Meiomi PN

$12.50

House Pinot Grigio

$7.50

House Char

$8.00

Food

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Regular Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$18.00Out of stock

Flounder Basket

$18.00Out of stock

Oyster Basket

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Mullet Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Mullet Platter

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Leg

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$10.00

NE Clam Chowder

$10.00

Buff Chicken

$10.00

Valentines Day

Food

Smoked Tomato Soup

$8.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$16.00

Filet Romanesco

$42.00

Atlantic Salmon Vday

$28.00

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Smores Lava Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu Cake

$9.00

Tres Leche Cake

$10.00

Cotton Candy Swirl Cheesecake

$9.00

Drinks

Cherry Blossom Martini

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$12.00

Cranberry Bourbon Cocktail

$10.00

The Lovers' Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shooters (2)

$14.00

Bellini

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Waterside destination with a 2nd story deck serving locally-caught seafood & upscale American fare.

Location

99 W Church St, Swansboro, NC 28584

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse - @ Star Hill
orange starNo Reviews
202 Club house drive Cape Carteret, NC 28584
View restaurantnext
The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16 Emerald Isle, NC 28594
View restaurantnext
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville - 2121 N Marine Blvd
orange star3.0 • 2
2121 N Marine Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Jacksonville, NC
orange starNo Reviews
1148 Western Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurantnext
Refection Foods
orange starNo Reviews
5208-E Hwy 70 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Nacho Shack Inc - DO NOT ORDER ON THIS SITE GO TO MYNACHOSHACK.COM
orange starNo Reviews
324 US Route 70 Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Swansboro
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston