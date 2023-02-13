Saltwater Grill - Swansboro 99 W Church St
99 W Church St
Swansboro, NC 28584
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Alligator Bites
7 oz of farm raised, buttermilk marinated and fried alligator bites & jalapeno slices; served with chipotle ranch
Calamari
4.5 oz of buttermilk marinated and fried calamari rings; served with Sweet Thai chili sauce
Crab Dip
Cream cheese, purple onion, Asiago cheese, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, lobster base, fresh parsley and garlic, and crab meat blended together; served with pita points dusted with old bay seasoning
Buffalo Shrimp
6 oz of fried popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce; served with ranch dressing
Southwest Eggrolls
Cocktail Shrimp
Saku Tuna
Philly Cheeseteak Rolls
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
3 large sea scallops each wrapped with bacon and served on a bed of bacon infused creamed spinach & topped with balsamic glaze
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, raw onion, English cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & cucumbers; served with your choice of dressing
Spinach and Strawberry Salad
Baby spinach, feta cheese, craisins, strawberries, & candied walnuts; served with our homemade poppy seed dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, & herb croutons; served with Tuscan Caesar
Mediterranean Salad
Baby spinach, red peppers, onions, feta cheese, & sauteed mushrooms; served with our homemade red wine vinaigrette
Sub House Salad
Add House Salad
Add any salad to your meal (smaller portion)
She Crab Soup
Heavy cream simmered with paprika, old bay seasoning, sherry, lobster base, onion, and garlic; finished with crab meat
Soup of The Day
Sub Caesar Salad
Add Caesar Salad
Sub Strawberry Salad
Add Strawberry Salad
Sub Mediterranean Salad
Add Mediterranean Salad
Chef Creations
Angels on Horseback
4 sea scallops & tender Atlantic shrimp wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon on top of a bed of homemade risotto, lobster veloute sauce, and aspargus; topped with cold sweet crab & balsamic glaze
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
6 of of grilled Atlantic salmon grilled to the perfect pink
Mahi Mahi
6 oz of blackened Mahi topped with Saltwater's secret pineapple jerk salsa
Crab Cakes
Two 4 oz crab cakes with whole grain mustard
Yellow Fin Tuna
Grilled or blackened Yellow Fin Tuna with seaweed salad, wasabi, & pickled ginger
Grilled Chicken
Saltwater Shrimp & Grits
10 Tiger shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, andouille sausage, & creole cream sauce on a bed of local stone grits
Pasta
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened Mahi Mahi, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened chicken, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Chicken Tacos
Three flour-corn tortillas packed with blackened shrimp, Saltwater's secret pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, & chipotle ranch
Mahi Tacos
Seafood
Flounder
A large, 20 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, fried to a perfect golden brown
Shrimp
8 Tiger shrimp fried with the perfect balance of sweet & salty
Fried Oysters
8 Local North Carolina oysters breaded & fried to a light brown
Seafood Platter
One 10 oz piece of Atlantic flounder, 4 Tiger shrimp, & 4 fried oysters
Fire Grill
Filet
8 oz filet seasoned and basted with garlic butter, then fire grilled
Mixed Grill
Marinated 6 oz chicken breast, 4 oz filet beef medallion, and a large sea scallop topped with balsamic glaze
Ribeye
12 ounce aged, well-marbled Ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to perfection
NY Strip
Amaretto Pork Chop
Add On Protein
Sides
Features
Limited Menu
Deck Hand Burger
Lean ground beef on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, mixed greens, & tomatoes
Bacon Jam Burger
Ground chuck beef blended with Maple bacon on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon jam, & garlic sriracha aioli
Whiskey Burger
Freshly fround beef on a brioche bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & Whiskey BBQ sauce
Po'Boy
Your choice of shrimp, oysters, or flounder on a hoagie roll with tomatoes, lettuce, & Carolina Remoulade sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Fish & Chips
Beer battered & fried Mahi Mahi served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and cole slaw
Shrimp Cocktail
8 shrimp blanched with lemon, bay leaves, & old bay seasoning; served with cocktail sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato; served with ranch dressing
Grilled Tuna Salad
Kids Menu
Kids Meal
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwhich with cheddar cheese; served on white bread
Kids Pasta
Your choice between marinara, alfredo, or plain buttered noodle
Kids Flounder
One piece of fried Atlantic flounder
Kids Mac N Cheese
A bowl of homemade three cheese macaroni with penne noodles
Kids Cheese Burger Sliders
Two small cheeseburger sliders with cheddar cheese
Kids Shrimp
Fried popcorn shrimp; served with cocktail sauce
Kids Corn Dog
Dessert
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Flourless Chocolate Tort
New York Cheesecake
KIDS Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Pecan Pie
Raspberry Cheesecake
Choc Chip Milk Cake
Whole Key Lime TOGO
Oreo Dream Bar
Pumpkin Pie
Lemon Bar
Apple Crunch Bar
Blueberry Cobler White Chocolate Cheesecake
Drinks
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Sunkist
Dr. Pepper
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Arnold Unswt
Arnold Swt
Hot Tea
Milk
Gingerale
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pelligrino
Fiji Water
Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Specialty Drinks
Sangria
Pain Killer
Traditional Mojito
Cucumber Collins
Saltwater Margarita
Blueberry Sour
Orange Cream Crush
Black Cherry Rum Punch
Pinacolada On The Rocks
Kody's Pink Drink
Lemon Meringue Martini
Rasberry Lemon Drop
Saltwater Martini
Saltwater Mule
Kiwi Moscow Mule
Strawberry Lemonade
Perfect Margarita
Raspberry Jalapeno Margarita
Mango Coconut Mojito
BB Sour Special
Martini
Virgin Drink
Daily Drink Feature
Monday House Mojito
Monday Bacardi Mojito
Tuesday House Margarita
Tuesday Jose Margarita
Tuesday Import
Wednesday House Wine
Thursday Draft
Thursday Domestics
Saturday Sangria
Saturday Absolut Moscow Mule
Sunday House Bloody Mary
Sunday Titos Bloody Mary
Friday Bartenders Choice
Fall Drink
Traditional Mojito
Blueberry Coconut Mojito
Pain Killer
Blackberry Jalapeno Margarita
Perfect Margarita
Caramel Apple Sangria
Pumpkin Pie White Russian
White Chocolate Raspberry Martini
Poison Apple Martini
Crown Cinnamon Sour
Snickers Martini
Espresso Martini
Bourbon
Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Coors Light
Ultra
Miller Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Natural Light
Seaquench
Goin Coastal
7 Saturdays
Bold Rock
Truly
Sunny Thing
Pernicious
Blueberry Surf
Summer Shandy
Dr Dank Special
Mango Cart Special
Landshark
Wine
Fess Parker
Infamous Goose
Fleurs De Prairie
Joseph Carr
Conundrum
Santa Marg
House Moscato
Bollini PG
House PN
13 Celsius SB
House Cab
House Merlot
Meiomi PN
House Pinot Grigio
House Char
Food
Buffalo Shrimp
Loaded Potato Bites
Regular Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp Basket
Flounder Basket
Oyster Basket
Chicken Sandwich
Mullet Fish & Chips
Mullet Platter
Turkey Leg
Loaded Potato Soup
NE Clam Chowder
Buff Chicken
Valentines Day
Food
Call for Open Hours
Waterside destination with a 2nd story deck serving locally-caught seafood & upscale American fare.
99 W Church St, Swansboro, NC 28584