Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive
Litchfield, CT 06759
Popular Items
Dinner Menu
Grilled Artichoke Hearts
with citrus aioli, dusted with parmesan cheese
Fried Calamari
with cherry peppers
Smoked Salmon Plate
with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber, crackers and house-made horseradish cream sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with chips or French bread. Optional--Top with crab meat!
Charceuterie Plate
Chef’s choice of three cheeses with Soppressata, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, fig jam, crackers.
Steamed PEI Mussels
Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth with garlic toast
Steamed Clams
Sushi Grade Rare Tuna
sliced and served over asian cucumber salad with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce
Sweet Potato Crab Cake
Sweet potato crab cake, roasted red pepper aioli, cilantro pesto.
Fried Coconut Shrimp
Butterflied, battered and fried with sides of Asian Ginger sauce and Smokey Lime sauce.
NE Clam Chowder
A house favorite! Classic New England Clam Clam Chowder
Soup du Jour
Lobster Bisque
Bread & Butter
French Onion
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
with cocktail sauce
Oysters on the Half Shell
with choice of 2 sauces
Littleneck Clams on the Half Shell
with choice of 2 sauces
Oysters Alaska
topped with horseradish cream, smoked salmon, caviar and dill
Oysters Saltafeller
topped with creamy blend of spinach, artichoke and parmesan, dotted with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon and baked
Seafood Assortment
4 jumbo shrimp, 4 Littleneck clams, 4 oysters with choice of 2 sauces
Sampler
6 jumbo shrimp, 6 Littleneck clams, 6 oysters, sushi grade sliced rare tuna, smoked salmon with fresh lemon and all raw bar sauces
Tower
8 jumbo shrimp, 8 Littleneck clams, 8 oysters, chilled lobster tail, sushi grade sliced rare tuna and smoked salmon served with fresh lemon and all raw bar sauces
Oysters 2.0
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
Beet Salad
Grilled beets, mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, house apple cider vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Baby spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbled Feta cheese, vegan creamy balsamic dressing
Avocado Salad
Chopped iceberg, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro pesto, crumbled feta, vegan smokey lime dressing
Large House Salad
House Salad
Small Caesar
Baked Cod
Fresh Atlantic cod
Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Sweet Potato Crab Cake Dinner
Unique take on this New England favorite using sweet potatoes instead of traditional breading and lump crab. Two large cakes served with a mornay sauce and vegetable du jour.
Catch of the Day
Chicken Marsala
Open face, Panko-breaded and fried chicken breast topped, sliced Black Forest ham, Fontina cheese.
Dijon Cod
Fresh Atlantic cod, encrusted with Dijon mustard and Parmesan, finished with sautéed mushrooms
Roast Duck
Roasted half Long Island duck, mango glaze
Fish & Chips
Generous portion of flaky and lightly beer-battered sustainable fresh cod, house fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw
Seared Tuna Teriyaki
Pepper encrusted sushi-grade tuna, lightly seared and served over a Teriyaki glaze and pineapple ring
Grilled Salmon
Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon
Grilled Shrimp & Lobster Tail
Broiled Maine lobster tail, 6 grilled shrimp, drawn butter
Grilled Steak
14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin
Mac and Cheese
Pasta Alla Vodka
Cavatelli pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce
Truffle Mushroom & Lobster Ravioli
shiitake mushroom, tomato and chardonnay basil cream sauce
Scallops
Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine
Scampi Your Way
Butter, white wine, garlic, parmesan, diced tomatoes, fresh herbs, served over our wild rice blend. Choice of chicken or shrimp.
Shrimp
Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine
Shrimp & Scallops
Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine
Simply Seared Tuna
Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon
Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto
Steak Au Poivre
14 oz Certified Angus® New York Strip loin, encrusted with peppercorn and topped with a brandy demi-glace
Surf & Turf
Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin, broiled Maine lobster tail, drawn butter
Twin Tails
2 Broiled Maine lobster tails, drawn butter
V Roasted Stuffed Pepper
Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.
V Veggie Tacos
2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.
Black Fish
Chicken Parmesan
Beer Battered Shrimp Dinner
Mushroom Risotto
Sauteed mushroom trio, olive oil, butter, parmesan cheese
Cod Sandwich
Lightly battered and fried fresh Atlantic Cod on A Kaiser roll with Tartar sauce
Tuna Melt
Our famous sushi grade tuna made into a classic tuna salad, served open face on a Kaiser roll with a slice of Swiss and grilled tomato
Steak Sandwich
Burger
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Chicken Saltafeller
Salmon Club
Kids Menu
Kids Sliders
2 Wagyu beef sliders with cheese served with fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
served with vegetable and fries
Grilled Shrimp
4 grilled shrimp with vegetable and fries
Kids Coconut Shrimp
4 fried shrimp with vegetable and fries
Chicken Fingers
3 breaded and fried premium chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ sauce
Fish and Chips
1 piece of fresh Atlantic cod beer battered and deep fried served with fries and tartar sauce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled fresh Faroe Island salmon served with fries and vegetable
Pasta Your Way
Cavetalli pasta served simply buttered, with marinara, or baked mac & cheese style
Kids side of Vegetable
Kids side of Fries
Sides
Side Sautéed Onions
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Mushrooms & Onions
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Vegetable
Side Potato
Side Rice
Single Lobster Tail
Side Mac & Cheese
Side House Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Side Coleslaw
House Dressing Bottle
Side Garlic Toast 3 Piece
Side Garlic Toast 5 Piece
Side 4 Grilled Shrimp
Side 4 Grilled Scallops
Side Pasta
Loaf of Bread
Onion Rings
Side Onion Rins
Dietary Needs Menu
GF Steamed Clams
Fresh steamed Littleneck clams in a white wine, butter, garlic and herb broth.
GF Grilled Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke heart halves, grilled and dusted with parmesan cheese with citrus aioli
GF Smoked Salmon Plate
with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber and horseradish cream
GF Steamed PEI Mussels
Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth.
GF Sushi Grade Rare Tuna
Sliced and served over cucumber salad, sides of pickled ginger and wasabi. *Soy sauce contains gluten--if you want the soy sauce and Asian Ginger cucumber salad, please order from the regular dinner menu!
Vegan Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke heart halves, grilled and served with a sweet onion vinaigrette
GF Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Vegan Strawberry Walnut Salad
Baby spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, vegan creamy balsamic dressing
Vegan Avocado Salad
Chopped iceberg, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro pesto, vegan smokey lime dressing
Vegan Beet Salad
Grilled beets with mixed greens, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
GF Burger
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
GF Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
GF Pasta Alla Vodka
Gluten free penne pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce
GF Mac & Cheese
V Roasted Stuffed Pepper
Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.
V Veggie Tacos
2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.
Gluten Free
NE Clam Chowder
A house favorite! Classic New England Clam Clam Chowder
GF Grilled Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke heart halves, grilled and dusted with parmesan cheese with citrus aioli
GF Smoked Salmon Plate
with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber and horseradish cream
Mixed Greens Salad
Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
GF Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Beet Salad
Grilled beets with mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing
GF Burger
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
GF Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
GF Pasta Alla Vodka
Gluten free penne pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce
GF Mac & Cheese
Seared Tuna Teriyaki
Pepper encrusted sushi-grade tuna, lightly seared and served over a Teriyaki glaze and pineapple ring
Surf & Turf
Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin, broiled Maine lobster tail, drawn butter
Steak Au Poivre
14 oz Certified Angus® New York Strip loin, encrusted with peppercorn and topped with a brandy demi-glace
Grilled Salmon
Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon
Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon
Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto
Baked Cod
Fresh Atlantic cod
Dijon Cod
Fresh Atlantic cod, encrusted with Dijon mustard and Parmesan, finished with sautéed mushrooms
Grilled Shrimp & Lobster Tail
Broiled Maine lobster tail, 6 grilled shrimp, drawn butter
Twin Tails
2 Broiled Maine lobster tails, drawn butter
Grilled Steak
14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin
Scallops
Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine
Shrimp
Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine
Vegetarian
Grilled Artichoke Hearts
with citrus aioli, dusted with parmesan cheese
House Fries
Large portion of house fries with ketchup
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with chips or French bread. Optional--Top with crab meat!
Mixed Greens Salad
Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and croutons
Wedge Salad
Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing
Beet Salad
Grilled beets with mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Mango Stir Fry
Spinach, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables prepared over a mango sauce served with a wild and brown rice blend
Pasta Alla Vodka
Cavatelli pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce
Pasta Primavera
Cavatelli pasta, spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, tossed in garlic, oil and white wine
V Roasted Stuffed Pepper
Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.
V Veggie Tacos
2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.
Vegan
Vegan Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke heart halves, grilled and served with a sweet onion vinaigrette
House Fries
Large portion of house fries with ketchup
Mixed Greens Salad
Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
Vegan Beet Salad
Grilled beets with mixed greens, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Pasta Primavera
Cavatelli pasta, spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, tossed in garlic, oil and white wine
Veggie Tacos
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables served in 2 soft shell tacos with lettuce and fire roasted salsa
Mango Stir Fry
Spinach, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables prepared over a mango sauce served with a wild and brown rice blend
V Roasted Stuffed Pepper
Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.
Salad/Sandwiches
Beet Salad
Wedge Salad
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and croutons
Mixed Greens Salad
Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
Steak Sandwich
Smoked Salmon Club
Wagyu Sliders
Tuna Melt Sliders
Burger
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Beyond Burger®
Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.
Chicken Sandwich
CHELMARK PIES- Pick Up 11/23
9" CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE
Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day! Instagram: @chelmarksweets ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH! Ingredients Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt Filling: light corn syrup, pecans, sugar, eggs, chocolate chips, butter, vanilla, salt CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS, TREE NUTS (PECANS)
9" PUMPKIN PIE
Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day! Instagram: @chelmarksweets ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH! Ingredients Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt Filling: pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cream, eggs, milk, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Northwest Connecticut's premier seafood destination in the heart of Litchfield! Next to Stop N Shop on Commons Drive. Litchfield's largest outdoor dining plus screen porch. Come as you are, families welcome.
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield, CT 06759