Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Saltwater Grille

review star

No reviews yet

26 Commons Drive

Litchfield, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kids Sliders
Fish and Chips
Grilled Salmon

Dinner Menu

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

with citrus aioli, dusted with parmesan cheese

Fried Calamari

$16.00

with cherry peppers

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$18.00

with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber, crackers and house-made horseradish cream sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with chips or French bread. Optional--Top with crab meat!

Charceuterie Plate

$19.00

Chef’s choice of three cheeses with Soppressata, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, fig jam, crackers.

Steamed PEI Mussels

Steamed PEI Mussels

$19.00

Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth with garlic toast

Steamed Clams

$22.00
Sushi Grade Rare Tuna

Sushi Grade Rare Tuna

$17.00

sliced and served over asian cucumber salad with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce

Sweet Potato Crab Cake

$16.00

Sweet potato crab cake, roasted red pepper aioli, cilantro pesto.

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Butterflied, battered and fried with sides of Asian Ginger sauce and Smokey Lime sauce.

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00+

A house favorite! Classic New England Clam Clam Chowder

Soup du Jour

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

Bread & Butter

French Onion

$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

with cocktail sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell

with choice of 2 sauces

Littleneck Clams on the Half Shell

with choice of 2 sauces

Oysters Alaska

Oysters Alaska

topped with horseradish cream, smoked salmon, caviar and dill

Oysters Saltafeller

Oysters Saltafeller

topped with creamy blend of spinach, artichoke and parmesan, dotted with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon and baked

Seafood Assortment

$34.00

4 jumbo shrimp, 4 Littleneck clams, 4 oysters with choice of 2 sauces

Sampler

Sampler

$60.00

6 jumbo shrimp, 6 Littleneck clams, 6 oysters, sushi grade sliced rare tuna, smoked salmon with fresh lemon and all raw bar sauces

Tower

Tower

$84.00

8 jumbo shrimp, 8 Littleneck clams, 8 oysters, chilled lobster tail, sushi grade sliced rare tuna and smoked salmon served with fresh lemon and all raw bar sauces

Oysters 2.0

$25.00+

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$14.00

Grilled beets, mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, house apple cider vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbled Feta cheese, vegan creamy balsamic dressing

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Chopped iceberg, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro pesto, crumbled feta, vegan smokey lime dressing

Large House Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Baked Cod

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic cod

Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Sweet Potato Crab Cake Dinner

$29.00

Unique take on this New England favorite using sweet potatoes instead of traditional breading and lump crab. Two large cakes served with a mornay sauce and vegetable du jour.

Catch of the Day

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Open face, Panko-breaded and fried chicken breast topped, sliced Black Forest ham, Fontina cheese.

Dijon Cod

Dijon Cod

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic cod, encrusted with Dijon mustard and Parmesan, finished with sautéed mushrooms

Roast Duck

$39.00

Roasted half Long Island duck, mango glaze

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Generous portion of flaky and lightly beer-battered sustainable fresh cod, house fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw

Seared Tuna Teriyaki

$33.00

Pepper encrusted sushi-grade tuna, lightly seared and served over a Teriyaki glaze and pineapple ring

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon

Grilled Shrimp & Lobster Tail

$39.00

Broiled Maine lobster tail, 6 grilled shrimp, drawn butter

Grilled Steak

$38.00

14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Pasta Alla Vodka

$20.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce

Truffle Mushroom & Lobster Ravioli

shiitake mushroom, tomato and chardonnay basil cream sauce

Scallops

$36.00

Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine

Scampi Your Way

Butter, white wine, garlic, parmesan, diced tomatoes, fresh herbs, served over our wild rice blend. Choice of chicken or shrimp.

Shrimp

$32.00

Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine

Shrimp & Scallops

$34.00

Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine

Simply Seared Tuna

$30.00

Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto

Steak Au Poivre

$36.00

14 oz Certified Angus® New York Strip loin, encrusted with peppercorn and topped with a brandy demi-glace

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin, broiled Maine lobster tail, drawn butter

Twin Tails

Twin Tails

$46.00

2 Broiled Maine lobster tails, drawn butter

V Roasted Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.

V Veggie Tacos

$14.00

2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.

Black Fish

$32.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Beer Battered Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Mushroom Risotto

$21.00

Sauteed mushroom trio, olive oil, butter, parmesan cheese

Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Lightly battered and fried fresh Atlantic Cod on A Kaiser roll with Tartar sauce

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Our famous sushi grade tuna made into a classic tuna salad, served open face on a Kaiser roll with a slice of Swiss and grilled tomato

Steak Sandwich

$20.00
Burger

Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Chicken Saltafeller

$27.00

Salmon Club

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$9.00

2 Wagyu beef sliders with cheese served with fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

served with vegetable and fries

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

4 grilled shrimp with vegetable and fries

Kids Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

4 fried shrimp with vegetable and fries

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 breaded and fried premium chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ sauce

Fish and Chips

$11.00

1 piece of fresh Atlantic cod beer battered and deep fried served with fries and tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Grilled fresh Faroe Island salmon served with fries and vegetable

Pasta Your Way

$9.00

Cavetalli pasta served simply buttered, with marinara, or baked mac & cheese style

Kids side of Vegetable

$4.00

Kids side of Fries

$4.00

Sides

Side Sautéed Onions

$5.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Mushrooms & Onions

$6.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Side Potato

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Single Lobster Tail

$20.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side House Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

House Dressing Bottle

$10.00

Side Garlic Toast 3 Piece

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast 5 Piece

$4.00

Side 4 Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side 4 Grilled Scallops

$10.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Loaf of Bread

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Onion Rins

$8.00

Dietary Needs Menu

This menu contains modified items from our menu to ensure that they will be prepared gluten free, vegetarian or vegan. Not all GF, vegan or vegetarian items will be found in this menu. For example- the Classic Caesar exists in this menu as "GF" because it normally contains croutons, ordering from this menu will ensure it will be made without them. The Beet Salad will not be found as "GF Beet Salad" because it is already GF in the regular menu. Rather, it can be found as "Vegan Beet Salad" because it normally comes with cheese.

GF Steamed Clams

$19.00

Fresh steamed Littleneck clams in a white wine, butter, garlic and herb broth.

GF Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Artichoke heart halves, grilled and dusted with parmesan cheese with citrus aioli

GF Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.00

with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber and horseradish cream

GF Steamed PEI Mussels

GF Steamed PEI Mussels

$18.00

Heaping bowl of fresh steamed mussels in a white wine, butter, garlic, tomato and herb broth.

GF Sushi Grade Rare Tuna

GF Sushi Grade Rare Tuna

$17.00

Sliced and served over cucumber salad, sides of pickled ginger and wasabi. *Soy sauce contains gluten--if you want the soy sauce and Asian Ginger cucumber salad, please order from the regular dinner menu!

Vegan Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Artichoke heart halves, grilled and served with a sweet onion vinaigrette

GF Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Vegan Strawberry Walnut Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, fresh sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, vegan creamy balsamic dressing

Vegan Avocado Salad

$16.00

Chopped iceberg, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro pesto, vegan smokey lime dressing

Vegan Beet Salad

$14.00

Grilled beets with mixed greens, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette

GF Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

GF Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

GF Pasta Alla Vodka

$24.00

Gluten free penne pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce

GF Mac & Cheese

$21.00

V Roasted Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.

V Veggie Tacos

$14.00

2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.

Gluten Free

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00+

A house favorite! Classic New England Clam Clam Chowder

GF Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Artichoke heart halves, grilled and dusted with parmesan cheese with citrus aioli

GF Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.00

with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber and horseradish cream

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

GF Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Grilled beets with mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing

GF Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

GF Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served on an iceburg lettuce bun with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

GF Pasta Alla Vodka

$24.00

Gluten free penne pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce

GF Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Seared Tuna Teriyaki

$33.00

Pepper encrusted sushi-grade tuna, lightly seared and served over a Teriyaki glaze and pineapple ring

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin, broiled Maine lobster tail, drawn butter

Steak Au Poivre

$36.00

14 oz Certified Angus® New York Strip loin, encrusted with peppercorn and topped with a brandy demi-glace

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon

Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto

Baked Cod

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic cod

Dijon Cod

Dijon Cod

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic cod, encrusted with Dijon mustard and Parmesan, finished with sautéed mushrooms

Grilled Shrimp & Lobster Tail

$39.00

Broiled Maine lobster tail, 6 grilled shrimp, drawn butter

Twin Tails

Twin Tails

$46.00

2 Broiled Maine lobster tails, drawn butter

Grilled Steak

$38.00

14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin

Scallops

$36.00

Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine

Shrimp

$32.00

Prepared grilled, blackened; or sauteed with sundried tomatoes, cilantro pesto and white wine

Vegetarian

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

with citrus aioli, dusted with parmesan cheese

House Fries

$8.00

Large portion of house fries with ketchup

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes, & parmesan cheese baked to perfection. Served with chips or French bread. Optional--Top with crab meat!

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and croutons

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crispy iceberg wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped egg, red onion, tomato, house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing

Beet Salad

$13.00

Grilled beets with mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette

Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Mango Stir Fry

$18.00

Spinach, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables prepared over a mango sauce served with a wild and brown rice blend

Pasta Alla Vodka

$20.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with a tomato, vodka, cream sauce

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Cavatelli pasta, spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, tossed in garlic, oil and white wine

V Roasted Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.

V Veggie Tacos

$14.00

2 - Maple roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, lettuce, smokey lime sauce, soft or hard shell tacos. Comes with refried beans and brown rice on side.

Vegan

Vegan Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Artichoke heart halves, grilled and served with a sweet onion vinaigrette

House Fries

$8.00

Large portion of house fries with ketchup

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

Vegan Beet Salad

$14.00

Grilled beets with mixed greens, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette

Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Cavatelli pasta, spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, tossed in garlic, oil and white wine

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables served in 2 soft shell tacos with lettuce and fire roasted salsa

Mango Stir Fry

$18.00

Spinach, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables prepared over a mango sauce served with a wild and brown rice blend

V Roasted Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

Pepper stuffed with wild and brown rice blend, mushrooms, spinach, seasonal vegetables, finished with marinara sauce. Gluten free and Vegan.

Salad/Sandwiches

Beet Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and croutons

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Colorful mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots with out signature Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Club

$16.00

Wagyu Sliders

$12.00

Tuna Melt Sliders

$12.00Out of stock
Burger

Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef® patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Beyond Burger®

$18.00

Meatless patty served with house fries, lettuce and tomato. Your choice of two additional toppings.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Ice Cream

$7.50

Special Dessert

$8.50

Churros

$8.50

CHELMARK PIES- Pick Up 11/23

9" CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

$28.00

Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day! Instagram: @chelmarksweets ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH! Ingredients Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt Filling: light corn syrup, pecans, sugar, eggs, chocolate chips, butter, vanilla, salt CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS, TREE NUTS (PECANS)

9" PUMPKIN PIE

$25.00

Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day! Instagram: @chelmarksweets ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH! Ingredients Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt Filling: pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cream, eggs, milk, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Northwest Connecticut's premier seafood destination in the heart of Litchfield! Next to Stop N Shop on Commons Drive. Litchfield's largest outdoor dining plus screen porch. Come as you are, families welcome.

Website

Location

26 Commons Drive, Litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Saltwater Grille image
Saltwater Grille image
Saltwater Grille image

Map
