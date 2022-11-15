Saltwater Grille

Dietary Needs Menu

This menu contains modified items from our menu to ensure that they will be prepared gluten free, vegetarian or vegan. Not all GF, vegan or vegetarian items will be found in this menu. For example- the Classic Caesar exists in this menu as "GF" because it normally contains croutons, ordering from this menu will ensure it will be made without them. The Beet Salad will not be found as "GF Beet Salad" because it is already GF in the regular menu. Rather, it can be found as "Vegan Beet Salad" because it normally comes with cheese.