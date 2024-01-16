Saltwater Social 128 bay ave
128 Bay Avenue
Highlands, NJ 07732
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
N/A Bev
Specialty Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled/Canned Beer
Wine by the Glass
- Glass Bardolino Rose$11.00
- Glass Botter Prosecco$10.00
- Glass Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Glass Blue Quail Organic Chardonnay$12.00
- Glass Sortesela Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Glass Castello Monaci Salento Verdeca$12.00
- Glass Blanc Cote du Rhone Vidal$11.00
- Glass Adelante Malbec$13.00
- Glass Farm To Table Pinot Noir$14.00
- Glass J.Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon$16.00
- Glass Vidal-Fleury Cote Du Roque$11.00
Wine by the Bottle
- Bottle Bardolino Rose$39.00
- Bottle Botter Prosecco$39.00
- Bottle Blue Quail Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- Bottle Knights Bridge Sauvignon Blanc$70.00
- Bottle Blue Quail Organic Chardonnay$40.00
- Bottle Knights Bridge Chardonnay$55.00
- Bottle Sortesela Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Bottle Nino Nigri Alpi Bianco$55.00
- Bottle Castello Monaci Salento Verdeca$40.00
- Bottle Vidal Côtes du Rhône Blanc$39.00
- Bottle Mt. Beautiful Riesling$45.00
- Bottle Melini Chianti Classico$65.00
- Bottle Melini Chianti San Lorenzo$42.00
- Bottle Adelante Malbec$45.00
- Bottle Farm To Table Pinot Noir$48.00
- Bottle Salena Grande Cuvee Pinot Noir$60.00
- Bottle J.Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Bottle Verdaci Cabernet Sauvignon$65.00
- Bottle Carta Vieja Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Bottle Santi Ventale Valpolicella Superiore$36.00
- Bottle Vidal-Fleury Cote du Roque$38.00
- Bottle Vidal-Fleury Saint Joseph Syrah$60.00
- Bottle Nino Negri Valtellina Superiora Mazer Nebbiolo$50.00
- Bottle Nino Negri Sfursat Della Valtellina Docs$80.00
Vodka/Gin
Tequila
- Tres Agave Blanco Tequila$10.00
- Tres Agave Reposado Tequila$15.00
- Tres Agave Anejo Tequila$16.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco Tequila$16.00
- Tequila Ocho Reposado Tequila$18.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo Tequila$23.00
- Prospero Blanco Tequila$13.00
- Prospero Reposado Tequila$16.00
- Prospero Anejo Tequila$18.00
- Tequila 123 Blanco$19.00
- Tequila 123 Reposado$21.00
- Tequila 123 Extra Anejo$25.00
- Mezcal$13.00
Rum
Whiskey/Rye
Scotch/Bourbon
- The Balvenie Doublewood Scotch 12 Year$26.00
- Glenfidich Sherry Cask Scotch 12 Year$25.00
- Monkey Shoulder Scotch$13.00
- George Dickle Bourbon 8 Year$13.00
- Clyde May Bourbon$14.00
- Elijah Bourbon 12 Year$16.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- WhistlePig Piggyback Bourbon 6 Year$16.00
- Old Weller Bourbon$22.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon 10 Year$24.00
Dinner
Soups and Salads
Entrees
Lunch
Appetizers
Soups and Salads
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
128 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732
© 2024 Toast, Inc.