Salty Bear PO Box 227

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Double Hamburger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99
Scone Burger

$10.99

Spicy Scone Burger

$10.99

Gyros

Gryo

$10.99

Chicago Gyro

$8.99

+ greek fries

$1.50

+ Xtra meat

$1.50

Curry

Green Curry

$8.99

Coconut Curry

$8.99

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Chicken strips

$8.99

Fries

Regular

$3.99

Regular Greek Fry

$4.50

Large

$5.99

Large Greek Fry

$6.50

Bucket

$12.99

Scones

Scones

$4.99

Scone a la mode

$6.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Misc

$1.50

Salad

Greek salad

$3.99

+ meat

$1.50

-- No Feta

Breakfast

Breakfast sandwich

$5.99

Pancakes x2

$4.99

Breakfast burrito

$5.99

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

PO Box 227, Garden City, UT 84028

Directions

