Salty Daltys BBQ 1002 Holloway St
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Central Texas Style BBQ with heavy smoke flavor of white oak. 100% Kosher. Serves only the Prime cuts, which includes Prime Brisket, Prime Beef Ribs, as well as chicken.
Location
1002 Holloway St, Morrilton, AR 72110
Gallery
