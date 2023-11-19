The Salty Candle Collection

Out of stock

Bring the true aromas of your favorite donut & coffee shop to your home! Available to order in (3) delicious scents: Traditional Glazed, Cinnamon Cereal Milk, and Almond Mocha Fudge, OR as a 3-pack bundle to save $$ and enjoy 1 of each scent! Perfect for a gift to yourself or loved ones, enjoy one of each scent from our very first candle collection at an exclusive discounted bundle price with our 3-Pack! All of our candles use 100% soy wax that is hand poured by our friends Wash & Wik in small batches to help preserve quality. They are all-natural, vegan-friendly, paraffin wax free, and contain a lead-free cotton wick.