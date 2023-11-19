The Salty Donut (Mary Brickell Village)
No reviews yet
954 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Baked Goods
Donuts
- Movember Mustache Miso Caramel$4.35
24 hr mustache-shaped brioche filled with brown sugar mousse, miso caramel glaze & topped with small brownie chunks & crushed shortbread cookies. Proceeds will be donated to the Movember Foundation; funding groundbreaking projects worldwide for mental health & critical men’s health issues.
- Traditional Glazed$3.50Out of stock
24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.
- White Chocolate Tres Leches$4.25
24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade rum-infused three milk mixture, bottom crusted with white chocolate + finished with torched meringue.
- Brown Butter & Salt$4.25
Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt.
- Guava & Cheese$4.75
24hr brioche filled with swirled guava + cream cheese, cream cheese glaze, topped with a homemade pastelito puff pastry streusel.
- Hazelnut & Chocolate$4.75
24 hr brioche, filled with homemade hazelnut infused chocolate, glazed in chocolate ganache, topped with candied hazelnuts + homemade crushed hazelnut cookies.
- Maple & Bacon$4.95
24 hr brioche, pure maple glaze, topped with in-house, local candied bacon + local brewery porter reduction.
- Cinnamon Pear Crumble$4.75Out of stock
24 hr brioche filled with spiced pears, cinnamon glaze, topped with dutch apple pie streusel & mascarpone whipped cream
- Pumpkin Spice & Brown Butter$4.00Out of stock
24 hr brioche, pumpkin spiced glaze & topped with brown butter crumble
- Funfetti Dirt Pie$3.25
24 hr mini brioche, cocoa glaze, topped with kisses of chocolate buttercream, crushed shortbread cookie & sprinkles
- Tiramisu$4.75Out of stock
24 hr brioche scooped out and filled with layers of coffee-soaked sponge cake, whipped cream and cocoa powder
- Vegan Carrot Cake Donut$4.65
Vegan donut, ginger & oat milk glaze, topped with chunks of vegan carrot cake & candied walnuts
- Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt (GF)$4.85
Baked gf chocolate chip cake donut, cocoa glaze, topped with pieces of chocolate chip cookies & maldon sea salt
- Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)$3.00Out of stock
Traditional glazed brioche donut holes (half dozen)
- Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)$3.00
Crushed oreo covered vanilla cake donut holes (half dozen)
Coffee
- Pumpkin White Mocha Cold Brew$5.75
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade pumpkin spice & white chocolate syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Maple & Brown Sugar Cold Brew$6.00
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade maple & brown sugar syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$5.75
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade vanilla bean syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cinnamon Cereal Milk Cold Brew$5.75
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade cinnamon cereal & dark brown sugar syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$5.75
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade salted caramel syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Mocha Cold Brew$5.75
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade rich dark chocolate fudge syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Pumpkin White Mocha Latte$6.00
Pumpkin pie spices, Valrhona white chocolate, espresso & choice of milk.
- Batch Brew$4.00
Hot brewed coffee made from our Salty Donut blend by Intelligentsia. (available in 12oz or 16oz sizes) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Espresso$3.75Out of stock
A double shot of Intelligentsia's Black Cat espresso. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Americano$3.75Out of stock
A double shot of espresso combined with water, served hot or iced (6oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cortado$4.00Out of stock
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk. (4oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cappuccino$4.75Out of stock
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, can be served dry at request. (6oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Latte$5.25Out of stock
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte$6.00Out of stock
A double shot of espresso combined with our house-made cinnamon cereal milk syrup. *Vegan-friendly! Available with alternative milk substitutions. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Salted Caramel Latte$6.00Out of stock
Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy!
- Vanilla Bean Latte$6.00Out of stock
Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Mocha Latte$6.00Out of stock
Our latte combined with a rich dark chocolate fudge, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). Vegan friendly! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cold Brew$5.25
Our Salty Donut Blend brewed overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. Served over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Maple & Brown Sugar Cold Brew$6.00
Our signature cold brew combined with a homemade maple & brown sugar syrup and your selection of milk. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Cold Brew & Lemonade$5.75
A house favorite, our cold brew combined with lemonade and shaken over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- (64oz) Cold Brew + Growler$38.00Out of stock
64oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $28 refill.
- (32oz) Cold Brew + Growler$20.00Out of stock
32oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $14 refill.
- 96oz Batch Brew Traveler$28.00Out of stock
96oz Fetco Traveler with 12 (8oz) hot coffee cups, 12 lids, 12oz of creamer (Whole, 2%, Almond Milk or Oat Milk), 24 sugars, and 12 stir sticks. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance) to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
- Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)$18.00Out of stock
- Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)$17.00Out of stock
Tea
- Apple Pie Chai Latte$6.00
Apple & homemade chai spice syrup, black tea & choice of milk
- Chai Latte$6.00Out of stock
Our in-house blend of spices perfectly paired with our organic black tea creates a flavorful and aromatic Chai tea base for our all new Chai tea Latte!
- Matcha Latte$6.50Out of stock
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
- Matcha + Lemonade$6.00Out of stock
Our beloved, finely ground matcha green tea combined with our in-house lemonade and served over ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink. (16oz)
- Hibiscus + Lemonade$4.50
Refreshing signature hibiscus blend tea from Kilogram Tea mixed with lemonade. (16oz)
- Black Tea + Lemonade$4.50
Kilogram Tea's black tea chilled and mixed with lemonade. (16oz)
- Organic Chamomile$4.00Out of stock
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
- Organic Hibiscus$4.00
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
- Organic Jasmine Green$4.00
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
- Organic Pure Black$4.00
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
- Organic Pure Black Box$9.99Out of stock
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own. The slow growth of the da yeh cultivar that occurs at 1600-1800 meters develops sweet malty flavors, accented with notes of caramelized sugar, baking spices, and cocoa.
- Organic Chamomile Box$9.99Out of stock
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Our Croatian Chamomile blossoms are a great caffeine-free herbal alternative to our teas. The buttery body and apple-like aroma can be enhanced with a touch of honey for a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
- Organic Jasmine Green Box$9.99Out of stock
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
- Organic King Crimson Box$9.99Out of stock
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup.
- Organic Matcha Travel Sticks$20.00Out of stock
(Box of 12) An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. Our matcha is made from the first harvest leaf, that was picked April 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. It was carefully stone-ground to preserve the delicate aroma and flavor. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha can be served as usucha (thin tea), over ice, or blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte.
Drinks
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$3.75Out of stock
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Coca-Cola, Can$3.00
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
- Diet Coke Can$3.00
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
- Orange Juice$3.25Out of stock
- Cup of Milk$2.25
- Homemade Cold Chocolate Milk$3.00
6oz / 12oz
- Homemade Hot Chocolate Milk$3.00Out of stock
6oz / 12oz
- Lemonade (16oz)$4.00
- Honest Kids Apple Juice$2.50Out of stock
Merch
- 12oz Camp Cup$26.00Out of stock
Bring your good vibes anywhere you travel with our 12oz olive green Camp Cup. Crafted from 18/8 stainless steel with a powder-coated hardshell finish, this cup keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold all day long. Perfect for the office, camping, or just everyday use! Features: - Thermo 3D® Double wall vacuum-insulation - Splash proof - press fit slide lid that's splash & shatterproof - Safe & durable Hardshell™ Powder Coat finish - 18/8 Stainless Steel - BPA free
- The Salty Candle CollectionOut of stock
Bring the true aromas of your favorite donut & coffee shop to your home! Available to order in (3) delicious scents: Traditional Glazed, Cinnamon Cereal Milk, and Almond Mocha Fudge, OR as a 3-pack bundle to save $$ and enjoy 1 of each scent! Perfect for a gift to yourself or loved ones, enjoy one of each scent from our very first candle collection at an exclusive discounted bundle price with our 3-Pack! All of our candles use 100% soy wax that is hand poured by our friends Wash & Wik in small batches to help preserve quality. They are all-natural, vegan-friendly, paraffin wax free, and contain a lead-free cotton wick.
- Donut Enthusiast Crewneck Sweatshirt$45.00Out of stock
Spun from plush sponge fleece fabric, this remarkably soft unisex pullover crewneck sweatshirt lends itself to daily wear and year-round layering.
- Purveyors of Fine Donuts Beanie$20.00Out of stock
- The Salty Bandana$14.00Out of stock
Wear this bandana around your neck, use it as a handkerchief, share it with your pup -- it's whatever you want it to be! Generously sized bandana, so you make the rules!
- Buckhead Postcard$2.50Out of stock
Is it artwork? Is it a postcard? However you want to use this postcard - it looks dang good!
- Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat$24.00Out of stock
Five-panel, donut pattern hat with embossed leather patch. A very cool-looking hat. No bias here. One size fits all (adjustable).
- Kids Water Bottle$26.00Out of stock
Small size, big adventure. Great for school, sports and travel, our Kids Water Bottle is crafted of BPA-free stainless steel with a leak-proof lid and a handy built-in straw.
- Toddler Peace Sign Tee$18.00Out of stock
Toddler Tee. Front: Donuts coffee vibes. Back: Donut peace sign character.
- Donut Landscape Long Sleeve$28.00Out of stock
- The Salty Denim Hat$20.00Out of stock
- The Salty Keychain$8.00Out of stock
Take The Salty with you wherever you go, with our first ever keychain! Available in Blue or Pink.
- Biker Water Bottle$9.00Out of stock
Stay hydrated while on the go with our Biker Water Bottle! Front: Donut character. Back: "Sweat Now, Donuts Later."
- Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle$16.00Out of stock
Ride in style with our custom Specialized Cycling Club Insulated Bottle! This durable, 23oz bottle features a proprietary insulating liner that keeps your beverages either piping hot or icy cold, and has a 100% leak-proof cap when closed.
- Peace Sign MIIR Thermos$25.00Out of stock
- Adult Character Tee$22.00Out of stock
Unisex, true to size. Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character. Also available in matching Toddler Tee sizes.
- Toddler Character Tee$16.00Out of stock
Toddler Tee matching the available adult Character Tee! Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character.
- THE SALTY Socks$10.00Out of stock
Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of these socks will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world.
- "Miami Vibes" Denim Hat$20.00Out of stock
- "Miami Vibes" Tee$22.00Out of stock
Unisex, true to size. Front: THE SALTY. Back: Palm tree graphic.
- Salty Sunday Shopping Tote$12.00Out of stock
Limited edition 'Salty Sunday' shopping tote to store all your donuts, baked goods, and other items!
- Donut Pool Float Sticker$2.00Out of stock
Stickers sold individually!
- Stacked Boxes Sticker$2.00Out of stock
Stickers sold individually!
- Surfer Sticker$2.00Out of stock
Stickers sold individually!
- Gift CardsOut of stock
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES
954 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130