- The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)
The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)
460 S Rosemary Avenue #170
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Donuts
Traditional Glazed
24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.
White Chocolate Tres Leches
24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade rum-infused three milk mixture, bottom crusted with white chocolate + finished with torched meringue.
Guava + Cheese
24hr brioche filled with swirled guava + cream cheese, cream cheese glaze, topped with a homemade pastelito puff pastry streusel.
Brown Butter + Salt
Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt.
Caramel Apple
24hr. brioche, apple glaze, topped with caramel drizzle, caramel buttercream, roasted apples + apple granola
Milk + Cookies
24hr. brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle + topped with cocoa cookie crunch.
Cookies + Cream Cake
Vanilla bean cake donut with homemade oreos folded into the dough, vanilla glaze + topped with crushed homemade oreos
Dulce De Leche + Sea Salt
24 hr brioche filled with caramel custard, dulce de leche glaze, topped with brown butter crumble + Maldon salt
Pumpkin Spice French Toast
24 hr brioche filled with pumpkin spice french toast cream, maple glaze + topped with biscoff cookie crumbs
S’mores
24 hr brioche coated in dark chocolate + crushed graham crackers with a toasted marshmallow glaze.
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Donut
Vegan donut tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with icing + cinnamon crumble
GF Sticky Toffee
Baked brown sugar gluten-free cake, butterscotch glaze, topped with vanilla buttercream + candied pecans.
Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)
Traditional glazed brioche donut holes (half dozen)
Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)
Crushed oreo covered vanilla cake donut holes (half dozen)
Coffee
Batch Brew
Hot brewed coffee made from our Salty Donut blend by Intelligentsia. (available in 12oz or 16oz sizes) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Espresso
A double shot of Intelligentsia's Black Cat espresso. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Americano
A double shot of espresso combined with water, served hot or iced (6oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk. (4oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, can be served dry at request. (6oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Nothing says Fall like a Pumpkin Spice Latte! Our PSL is back again with the same great homemade pumpkin spice syrup, making it vegan-friendly! This year the PSL is only available the month of October.
Latte
A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte
A double shot of espresso combined with our house-made cinnamon cereal milk syrup. *Vegan-friendly! Available with alternative milk substitutions. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Salted Caramel Latte
Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy!
Vanilla Bean Latte
Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Mocha Latte
Our latte combined with a rich dark chocolate fudge, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). Vegan friendly! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Cold Brew
Our Salty Donut Blend brewed overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. Served over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew
Our Salty Donut Blend brewed at room temperature overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Cold Brew Con Leche
The all-new Café Con Leche Cold Brew stems from our Hispanic roots and Is a mouthwatering pairing of condensed and evaporated milk syrup alongside our Salty cold brew which creates a cold coffee Grandma would approve of!
Cold Brew + Lemonade
A house favorite, our cold brew combined with lemonade and shaken over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
(64oz) Cold Brew + Growler
64oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $28 refill.
(32oz) Cold Brew + Growler
32oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $14 refill.
96oz Batch Brew Traveler
96oz Fetco Traveler with 12 (8oz) hot coffee cups, 12 lids, 12oz of creamer (Whole, 2%, Almond Milk or Oat Milk), 24 sugars, and 12 stir sticks. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance) to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.
Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)
Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)
Tea
Chai Latte
Our in-house blend of spices perfectly paired with our organic black tea creates a flavorful and aromatic Chai tea base for our all new Chai tea Latte!
Matcha Latte
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
Matcha + Lemonade
Our beloved, finely ground matcha green tea combined with our in-house lemonade and served over ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink. (16oz)
King Crimson + Lemonade
Refreshing signature hibiscus blend tea from Kilogram Tea mixed with lemonade. (16oz)
Black Tea + Lemonade
Kilogram Tea's black tea chilled and mixed with lemonade. (16oz)
Organic Chamomile
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
Organic King Crimson
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
Organic Jasmine Green
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
Organic Breakfast Blend
(12oz hot / 16oz iced)
Organic Breakfast Blend Box
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own. The slow growth of the da yeh cultivar that occurs at 1600-1800 meters develops sweet malty flavors, accented with notes of caramelized sugar, baking spices, and cocoa.
Organic Chamomile Box
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Our Croatian Chamomile blossoms are a great caffeine-free herbal alternative to our teas. The buttery body and apple-like aroma can be enhanced with a touch of honey for a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
Organic Jasmine Green Box
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
Organic King Crimson Box
(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup.
Organic Matcha Travel Sticks
(Box of 12) An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. Our matcha is made from the first harvest leaf, that was picked April 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. It was carefully stone-ground to preserve the delicate aroma and flavor. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha can be served as usucha (thin tea), over ice, or blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte.
Drinks
Merch
WPB Vibes Mug
Limited-edition Lisa Kaw x The Salty collaboration mug in celebration of our West Palm Beach grand opening!
WPB Postcard
Is it artwork? Is it a postcard? However you want to use this Lisa Kaw x The Salty postcard - it looks dang good!
Donut Beanie
Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat
Five-panel, donut pattern hat with embossed leather patch. A very cool-looking hat. No bias here. One size fits all (adjustable).
Kids Water Bottle
Small size, big adventure. Great for school, sports and travel, our Kids Water Bottle is crafted of BPA-free stainless steel with a leak-proof lid and a handy built-in straw.
Toddler Peace Sign Tee
Toddler Tee. Front: Donuts coffee vibes. Back: Donut peace sign character.
Donut Landscape Long Sleeve
The Salty Denim Hat
The Salty Keychain
Take The Salty with you wherever you go, with our first ever keychain! Available in Blue or Pink.
The Salty Bandana
Generously sized bandana, so you make the rules! Wear one around your neck, use one as a handkerchief—they're whatever you want them to be!
Biker Water Bottle
Stay hydrated while on the go with our Biker Water Bottle! Front: Donut character. Back: "Sweat Now, Donuts Later."
Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle
Ride in style with our custom Specialized Cycling Club Insulated Bottle! This durable, 23oz bottle features a proprietary insulating liner that keeps your beverages either piping hot or icy cold, and has a 100% leak-proof cap when closed.
Peace Sign MIIR Thermos
Adult Character Tee
Unisex, true to size. Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character. Also available in matching Toddler Tee sizes.
Toddler Character Tee
Toddler Tee matching the available adult Character Tee! Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character.
THE SALTY Socks
Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of these socks will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world.
SALTY + FRNDS Tee
Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world. *The 5 donut characters designed on the shirt represent each of our 5 locations. Which character is your fave!?
The Salty - WPB Tee
Salty Sunday Shopping Tote
Limited edition 'Salty Sunday' shopping tote to store all your donuts, baked goods, and other items!
Stacked Boxes Sticker
Stickers sold individually!
WPB Sunglasses Sticker
Donut Pool Float Sticker
Stickers sold individually!
SALTY + FRNDS Tee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES
460 S Rosemary Avenue #170, West Palm Beach, FL 33401