Salty Flame Salty Flame
No reviews yet
1414 BRICKELL AVENUE
MIAMI, FL 33130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DINNER
Appetizers
Soup & Salads
Steak Bar
Asian Bistro
Sides
- SD Traditional Kimchi$10.00
- SD Grilled Shitake Mushroom$10.00
- SD Baby Kimchi Cucumber$10.00
- SD Stir Fried Bok Choy$10.00
- SD Kimchi Truffle Fries$10.00
- SD Chinese Broccoli$10.00
- SD White Rice$5.00
- SD House Salad$5.00
- SD French Fries$8.00
- SD BBQ Sauce$1.00
- SD Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- SD Truffle Aioli Sauce$3.00
- SD Eel Sauce$1.00
Bowls
BAR
Liquor
- Absolut Vdk/Single$12.00Out of stock
- Titos Vdk /Single$14.00
- Crop Organic /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Grey Goose Vdk /Single$16.00
- Haku Vdk /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Harry Blu's Vdk /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Ketel One Vdk /Single$16.00
- Lvov Vodka /Single$11.00Out of stock
- Smoked Classic Vdk /Single$12.00
- Smoked Flavored Vdk /Single$12.50Out of stock
- Stoli Blueberry /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Stoli Citron /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Stoli Elit /Single$18.00
- Dbl Absolut Vdk$21.00
- Dbl Titos Vdk$25.00
- Dbl Crop Organic$25.00
- Dbl Grey Goose Vdk$28.00
- Dbl Haku Vdk$25.00
- Dbl Harry Blu's Vdk$25.00
- Dbl Ketel One Vdk$28.00
- Dbl Lvov Vodka$19.00
- Dbl Smoked Classic Vdk$21.00
- Dbl Smoked Flavored Vdk$22.00
- Dbl Stoli Blueberry$25.00
- Dbl Stoli Citron$25.00
- Dbl Stoli Elit$32.00
- Dbl House Vdk$25.00
- Bluecoat /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Bombay Original /Single$12.00Out of stock
- Bombay Sapphire /Single$14.00
- Harry Blu's Gin /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Hendricks /Single$16.00
- Ki No Bi /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Monkey 47 /Single$22.00Out of stock
- Ransom Old Tom's Gin /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Roku /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Tanqueray Gin /Single$14.00
- Tanqueray Ten /Single$14.00
- Yuzu Gin /Single$18.00Out of stock
- Amass Gin /Single$14.00Out of stock
- House Gin /Single$12.00
- Dbl Bluecoat$25.00
- Dbl Bombay Original$19.00
- Dbl Bombay Sapphire$25.00
- Dbl Harry Blu's Gin$28.00
- Dbl Hendricks$28.00
- Dbl Ki No Bi$25.00
- Dbl Monkey 47$39.00
- Dbl Ransom Old Tom's Gin$25.00
- Dbl Roku$25.00
- Dbl Tanqueray Gin$25.00
- Dbl Tanqueray Ten$25.00
- Dbl Yuzu Gin$32.00
- Dbl Amass Gin$25.00
- Dbl House Gin$21.00
- Flor de Cana 4 Yr /Single$12.00Out of stock
- Bacardi 4 Yr /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Bacardi 8 Yr /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Bacardi Rum Sup /Single$12.00
- Capt Morgan Spiced /Single$12.00
- House Rum /Single$12.00
- Diplomatico Rsv Exclusiva /Single$14.00
- Flor de Cana 7 Yrs /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Flor de Cana 12 Yrs Cent /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Flor de Cana 4 Yrs Anejo Oro /Single$12.00Out of stock
- Leblon Cachaca /Single$14.00
- Malibu /Single$12.00
- Santa Teresa 1796 /Single$16.00
- Zacapa Rum Cent 23Yr /Single$16.00
- Bacardi 4 Yr/Double$25.00
- Bacardi 8 Yr/Double$28.00
- Bacardi Rum Superior/Double$21.00
- Capt Morgan Spiced/Double$22.00
- House Rum/Double$21.00
- Diplomatico Rsv Excl/Double$24.00
- Flor de Cana 7 Yrs/Double$25.00
- Flor de Cana 12 Yrs Cent/Double$24.00
- Flor de Cana 4 Yrs Anejo Oro/Double$21.00
- Leblon Cachaca/Double$25.00
- Malibu/Double$22.00
- Santa Teresa 1796/Double$28.00
- Zacapa Rum Cent 23Yr/Double$28.00
- Flor de Cana 4 Yr /Double$22.00
- Agave de Cortez Joven /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Amaras Mezcal Rep /Single$15.00Out of stock
- Amaraz Mezcal Joven /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Casamigos Anejo /Single$20.00
- Casamigos Blanco /Single$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado /Single$18.00
- Clase Azul Reposado /Single$45.00
- Don Julio 1942 /Single$50.00
- Don Julio 70 /Single$18.00
- Don Julio 70 Btl$280.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Anejo /Single$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco /Single$16.00
- Don Julio Rep /Single$18.00
- Herradura Anejo /Single$18.00Out of stock
- Herradura Bl /Single$14.00
- Herradura Rep /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Jose Cuervo Esp Silver /Single$12.00
- Mezcal Ilegal Joven /Single$16.00
- Patron Silver /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Tequila 512 Anejo /Single$19.00Out of stock
- Tequila 512 Rep /Single$17.00Out of stock
- Tequila 512 Silver /Single$15.00Out of stock
- Herradura Ultra Añejo /Single$20.00Out of stock
- Lobos 1707 /Single$17.00
- Dbl Agave de Cortez Joven$25.00
- Dbl Amaras Joven$25.00
- Dbl Amaras Rep$26.00
- Dbl Casamigos Anejo$35.00
- Dbl Casamigos Blanco$28.00
- Dbl Casamigos Reposado$32.00
- Dbl Clase Azul Reposado$79.00
- Dbl Don Julio 1942$88.00
- Dbl Don Julio 70$32.00
- Dbl Don Julio Anejo$35.00
- Dbl Don Julio Blanco$28.00
- Dbl Don Julio Reposado$32.00
- Dbl Herradura Anejo$32.00
- Dbl Herradura Bl$25.00
- Dbl Herradura Reposado$28.00
- Dbl House Teq$21.00
- Dbl Mezcal Ilegal Joven$28.00
- Dbl Patron Silver$28.00
- Dbl Tequila 512 Silver$26.00
- Dbl Tequila 512 Rep$30.00
- Dbl Tequila 512 Anejo$33.00
- Dbl Lobos 1707$30.00
- Balvenie 12 Yr /Single$16.00
- Balvinie 14 Yr /Single$17.00Out of stock
- Buchanans 12 Yr /Single$16.00
- Buchanans 18 Yr /Single$26.00Out of stock
- Bulleit Bourbon /Single$14.00
- Bulleit Rye /Single$14.00
- Chivas 12 Yr /Single$14.00
- Chivas 18 Yr /Single$35.00Out of stock
- Crown Royal /Single$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple /Single$14.00
- Dewars 12 Yr /Single$14.00
- Dewars White /Single$13.00Out of stock
- Fireball /Single$13.00
- Glenffidich 12 Yr /Single$18.00Out of stock
- Glenlivet 12 Yr /Single$16.00
- J Walker Black /Single$16.00
- J Walker Blue /Single$70.00
- Jack Daniels Blk /Single$14.00
- Jack Daniels Honey /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Jameson Irish /Single$14.00
- Knob Creek /Single$16.00
- Macallan 12 Yr /Single$24.00
- Makers Mark /Single$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder /Single$14.00Out of stock
- Old Forester /Single$12.00
- Old Parr Scotch 12 Yr /Single$14.00
- WhistlePig Rye 10yr /Single$24.00
- WhistlePig Piggyback /Single$16.00
- Woodford Reserve /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Whistlepig Marriage 12yr /Single$50.00Out of stock
- Whistlepig Farmstock /Single$25.00
- Balvenie 12 Yr/Double$26.00
- Balvinie 14 Yr/Double$27.00
- Buchanans 12 Yr/Double$28.00
- Buchanans 18 Yr/Double$46.00
- Bulleit Bourbon/Double$25.00
- Bulleit Rye/Double$25.00
- Chivas 12 Yr/Double$23.00
- Chivas 18 Yr /Double$63.00
- Crown Royal Apple/Double$25.00
- Crown Royal/Double$25.00
- Dewars 12 Yr/Double$24.00
- Dewars White/Double$22.00
- Fireball/Double$22.00
- Glenffidich 12 Yr/Double$32.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr/Double$28.00
- J Walker Black/Double$28.00
- J Walker Blue/Double$122.00
- Jack Daniels Blk/Double$25.00
- Jack Daniels Honey/Double$25.00
- Jameson Irish/Double$24.00
- Knob Creek /Double$28.00
- Macallan 12 Yr/Double$42.00
- Makers Mark/Double$23.00
- Monkey Shoulder/Double$22.00
- Old Forester /Double$21.00
- Old Parr Scotch 12 Yr/Double$23.00
- Rittenhouse Rye/Double$23.00
- Whistle Pig Rye 10yr /Double$42.00
- Woodford Reserve /Double$28.00
- Well Scotch /Single$15.00Out of stock
- Chivas Regal /Single$16.00Out of stock
- Chivas Regal 18Yr /Single$36.00Out of stock
- J & B /Single$15.00Out of stock
- J Walker Red /Single$15.00Out of stock
- Dbl Well Scotch$26.00
- Dbl Chivas 12yr$28.00
- Dbl Chivas 18yr$63.00
- Dbl J & B$26.00
- Dbl J Walker Red$26.00
- Amaretto Disaronno/Single$11.00
- Aperol/Single$11.00
- Campari/Single$11.00
- Cointreau/Single$11.00
- Frangelico/Single$11.00
- Grand Marnier/Single$11.00
- Kahlua/Single$11.00
- Licor 43/Single$11.00
- Baileys Irish Cream/Single$11.00
- Fernet Branca/Single$11.00Out of stock
- Plum Wine/Single$11.00
- Sambuca/Single$11.00
- Sweet Vermouth/Single$11.00
- Dry Vermouth/Single$11.00
- Pisco Caravedo/Single$14.00
- Charteuse/Single$11.00
- Jagermeister/Single$12.00
- Dbl Well Scotch$26.00
- Dbl Chivas 12yr$28.00
- Dbl Chivas 18yr$63.00
- Dbl J & B$26.00
- Dbl J Walker Red$26.00
- Hennessy VS /Single$18.00
- Hennessy VSOP /Single$24.00Out of stock
- Remy Martin /Single$18.00
- D'usee VSOP /Single$18.00Out of stock
- Dbl Hennessy VS$32.00
- Dbl Hennessy VSOP$42.00
- Dbl Remy Martin$32.00
- Dbl D'usee VSOP$32.00
- Suntory Toki /Single$16.00
- Ichiros Malt & Grain /Single$25.00Out of stock
- Mars Whiskey Iwai /Single$13.00Out of stock
- Mars Whiskey Iwai Tradition /Single$18.00Out of stock
- Nikka Whiskey /Single$11.00Out of stock
- Akashi Whiskey Sake /Single$13.00Out of stock
- Tenjaku /Single$20.00Out of stock
- Hibiki Harmony /Single$45.00Out of stock
- Yamazaki 12yr /Single$60.00Out of stock
- Kikori /Single$18.00
- Shibui 10yr /Single$35.00
- Shibui /Single$20.00Out of stock
- Dbl Suntory Toki$28.00
- Dbl Ichiros Malt & Grain$44.00
- Dbl Mars Whiskey Iwai$23.00
- Dbl Mars Whiskey Iwai Tradition$32.00
- Dbl Nikka Whiskey$19.00
- Dbl Akashi Whiskey Sake$23.00
- Dbl Tenjaku Pure Malt$35.00
- Dbl Hibiki Harmony$79.00
- Dbl Yamazaki 12yr$105.00
- Dbl Kikori$32.00
- Dbl Shibui 10yr$61.00
- Dbl Shibui Pure Malt$35.00