A map showing the location of Salty Frogs 407 Front StView gallery

Salty Frogs 407 Front St

28 Reviews

407 Front St

Key West, FL 33040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

$3 Taco

$3.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.00

wonton chips seaweed salad ahi tuna spicy mayo

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Conch Fritters

$11.00

Frog Legs

$18.00

Oysters (12)

$17.00

On the half shell

Oysters (6)

$9.00

On the half shell

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00

Buttered and steamed

Queso Dip

$8.00

SCALLOPS W/BACON

$15.00

Special

$25.00

Wings (12)

$15.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

Greens

House Salad

$14.50

Spring mix with: shredded cheese onion tomatoes hard boiled egg croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romain lettuce with: parmesan croutons

Island Salad

$15.50

Spring mix with: dried cranberries feta cheese almonds, fruit raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce with: cherry tomatoes onion bacon blue cheese crumbles

Bapa's Burgers

The Classic

$16.50

8 oz. patty with: lettuce onion tomato choice of cheese

Erik's BBQ Burger

$17.50

8 oz. patty with: bacon BBQ sauce sharp cheddar o-ring

Hangover

$18.50

8 oz. patty with: bacon American cheese fried egg on Texas toast

Black & Blue

$16.50

8 oz. blackened patty with: blue cheese crumbles

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Nash Hot: breaded & fried with Nashville hot sauce lettuce tomato onion **Grilled or blackened chicken breast also available**

Club

$15.00

ham turkey bacon lettuce tomato American cheese provolone cheese SIDE of honey mustard

Cuban Reuben

$15.00

corned beef sauerkraut swiss cheese 1000 island dressing on Cuban bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese Cheddar cheese Provolone cheese on Texas toast

Philly

$18.00

sliced ribeye sauteed onions peppers provolone cheese

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

grilled, fried or blackened lettuce tomato onion

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Mahi-Mahi

$23.00

8 oz. of fresh mahi-mahi served on a bed of rice

Fish Tacos

$17.50

3 tacos with: mahi-mahi cabbage cilantro key lime tartar sauce

Ribeye

$25.00

8 oz. ribeye grilled to perfection

Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

$20.50

Chicken thighs breaded and fried tossed in Nashville hot sauce

Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$18.00

baby back ribs slathered in BBQ sauce

Ribs (Full Rack)

$27.00

baby back ribs slathered in BBQ sauce

Shrimp Fettuccine

$22.00Out of stock

Cook Your Catch

$19.00

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Scallops

$24.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$24.00Out of stock

Stoned Crab

$34.00Out of stock

Yellowtail

$25.00Out of stock

Cinco de Mayo Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$20.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

KIDS cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A La Carte

Basket of FRIES

$6.00

Basket of O-RINGS

$8.00

Basket of KETTLE chips

$3.00

Basket of TORTILLA chips

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigarette

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Key Lime Mustard

$0.50

Salsa (2 oz)

$0.50

Queso (2 oz)

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Cocktail sauce

$0.50

Corn on cob

$1.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Baked Beans

$1.00

Red Beans & Rice

$2.00

SIDE of Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Extra Fish Taco

$4.00

Texas toast

$2.00

Whole Grain Toast

$2.00

1 Waffle

$6.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie SLICE

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Brownie Supreme

$10.00Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemon Ade

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

DECAF coffee

$3.00

Tea

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Red Bull

Redbull

$4.50

SGR FREE Redbull

$4.50

Tropical Redbull

$4.50

Juice/Milk

Orange juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Clamato Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Kids Slushie

Vanilla Creme Slush

$5.00

Mango Slush

$5.00

Raspberry Slush

$5.00

Banana Slush

$5.00

Strawberry Slush

$5.00

Peach Slush

$5.00

Blue Raspberry Slush

$5.00

Watermelon Slush

$5.00

Clothing

BLACK T-shirt

$25.00

HOODIE

$45.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Employee T-shirt

$15.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Coloring Book

Key West Coloring Book

$12.95

Chicken Feeding Fine

Chicken Feeding Fine $500

Koozie

Blue Koozie

$5.00

Black Koozie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 Front St, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hank’s Hair Of The Dog Saloon - 409 Caroline Street
orange starNo Reviews
409 Caroline Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - Key West, FL
orange starNo Reviews
431 Front Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Duetto Pizza and Gelato
orange star4.5 • 4,287
540 Greene St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
The Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
509 Southard st Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Kojin Noodle Bar
orange starNo Reviews
422 Eaton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Key West
orange starNo Reviews
901 Fleming Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Key West

Duetto Pizza and Gelato
orange star4.5 • 4,287
540 Greene St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST
orange star4.6 • 2,577
804 Whitehead St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant - Key West
orange star4.5 • 1,344
926 Simonton St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Blackfin Bistro - 918 Duval St
orange star4.6 • 973
918 Duval St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Cafe - Historic Seaport
orange star4.6 • 779
205 Elizabeth Street Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Sushi Song - Key West
orange star4.4 • 743
925 Duval St Key West, FL 33040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Key West
Marathon
review star
No reviews yet
Islamorada
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston